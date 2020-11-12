Watch Now: FFT Name That Player ( 12:28 )

We're entering the stretch run of the Fantasy Football season since the playoffs start in Week 14 in the majority of leagues. It's been a wild ride so far, and it's hard to believe we're already at this point in the year. Hopefully, many of you are ready for that final postseason push.

Now, we know injuries have been a problem all year, especially at running back, and they continue to force us into difficult lineup decisions. For example, just when Christian McCaffrey returns in Week 9 from his six-game absence with an ankle injury, the Fantasy gods take him away with an injured shoulder. He is not expected to play in Week 10, and the Mike Davis show is back on against Tampa Bay.

David Johnson (concussion) and David Montgomery (concussion) are two other injuries we're keeping an eye on this week, and Johnson's absence would open the door for Duke Johnson to be a potential starter in all leagues at Cleveland. I wouldn't start the Chicago backups against Minnesota, but Cordarrelle Patterson probably has the most upside if you're stuck in deeper leagues.

Joe Mixon (foot) might not be ready to go following Cincinnati's bye in Week 9, and that would make Giovani Bernard a potential starter in all leagues in Week 10 at Pittsburgh. And Justin Jackson (knee) is likely out, so you could look at Kalen Ballage as a potential replacement option in deeper leagues at Miami.

There is some good news at running back on the injury front, as Miles Sanders (knee), Kenyan Drake (ankle) and Mark Ingram (ankle) all could be back in Week 10. Sanders is a must-start running back in all leagues against the Giants, and Drake is a No. 2 running back against the Bills, with Chase Edmonds shifting back to a flex play. As for Ingram, I wouldn't want to start him against the Patriots, and his return is bad news for J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards because it should be a three-headed backfield in Baltimore when everyone is healthy.

I hate to say it, but we'll see what running back injuries occur in Week 10. Hopefully, there won't be anything major, and we want to have all our main Fantasy running backs available for the playoffs. That would be ideal, especially since the Fantasy postseason is just around the corner.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA LAR -1.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 22.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2145 RUYDS 40 TD 15 INT 6 FPTS/G 20.7

The last time we saw Jared Goff in Week 8 at Miami he was a disaster. He was 35-of-61 passing for 355 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and he also lost two fumbles. It's hard to attempt 61 passes and score just 12 Fantasy points, but Goff did it. And now comes the rebound.

There's nothing better for Goff than a bye to think about his worst game of the season, and then he gets to face Seattle at home in Week 10. This is the best matchup Goff could ask for to get back on track.

The Seahawks allow the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season, but that sentence doesn't hammer home the point. You have to see the numbers. Five quarterbacks have scored at least 28 Fantasy points against Seattle in eight games, and Kyler Murray and Josh Allen have been over 40 points in two of the past three weeks.

The Seahawks are allowing an average of 29.6 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season. They have allowed 21 total touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks and an average of 362.1 yards per game.

It would be an epic fail if Goff didn't have a good outing here, and he has three games this season with at least 28 Fantasy points. This should be the fourth game in that range. He also is averaging 331.8 passing yards per game in his past four outings against Seattle.

I'm expecting this game to be a shootout between Goff and Russell Wilson, and that would be great for Goff's Fantasy production this week. So forget about what Goff did in Week 8 against Miami. Look ahead to what he's going to do against Seattle, and this should be an amazing performance for him coming off a bye.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PHI -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 21 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1883 RUYDS 202 TD 17 INT 12 FPTS/G 21.9 Wentz struggled in bad weather in Week 8 against Dallas and scored just 11 Fantasy points, which snapped his streak of five games in a row with at least 21 points. He should get back to that level this week against the Giants, and Wentz had 31 points against New York in Week 7 with 359 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, along with 14 rushing yards and a score. The Eagles are getting healthy with Miles Sanders (knee) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) expected to play in Week 10, and that should only help Wentz's production this week. Drew Lock QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 18.8 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1240 RUYDS 58 TD 8 INT 6 FPTS/G 14.9 Lock has attempted at least 40 passes in three games in a row, and he's scored at least 25 Fantasy points in his past two games against the Chargers and Falcons. He could have the chance for another quality Fantasy game against the Raiders, and maybe he won't need garbage time to make it happen. Las Vegas has allowed a quarterback to pass for at least 288 yards and two touchdowns in four of the past five games, and I expect this game to be a shootout. Lock has top-10 potential for the third game in a row. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC MIA -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 19.9 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 350 RUYDS 35 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 11.1 Tagovailoa vs. Justin Herbert should be fun this week, and hopefully for many years to come. It was great to see Tagovailoa play well in Week 9 at Arizona when he scored 24 Fantasy points on 248 passing yards and two touchdowns, as well as 35 rushing yards. He should stay in that range this week against the Chargers, who have allowed at least two touchdowns to three quarterbacks in a row. Even though Tagovailoa won't have Preston Williams (foot) this week, I still like him as a low-end starting option in all leagues. Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR TB -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 24.9 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2398 RUYDS 6 TD 22 INT 7 FPTS/G 23.6 Brady flopped Sunday night against the Saints with a season-low two Fantasy points, but he should rebound this week. Even though he only had 10 Fantasy points against the Panthers in Week 2 when Tampa Bay ran all over Carolina, I expect this to be a game where the Buccaneers have success through the air. The Panthers have also allowed at least 29 Fantasy points to Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes in two of their past three games, and Brady has that kind of upside on a weekly basis. Don't panic with Brady yet because he failed against the Saints in Week 9. Drew Brees QB NO New Orleans • #9

Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF NO -9 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2120 RUYDS 2 TD 19 INT 3 FPTS/G 23.7 Brees has scored at least 23 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and it's been impressive what he's accomplished this season with Michael Thomas missing six games. With Thomas back in Week 9 at Tampa Bay, Brees had his best outing of the season with 30 Fantasy points. He should stay hot this week at home against the 49ers, who have allowed 566 passing yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions in the past two games against Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. I'm looking forward to another big game from Brees in Week 10.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LV -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 20.9 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 2002 RUYDS 108 TD 16 INT 2 FPTS/G 21.6 Carr should be considered a low-end starting option this week in all leagues against the Broncos, who have allowed 562 passing yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions the past two games against Herbert and Matt Ryan. Carr hasn't scored more than 17 Fantasy points in the past two games against Cleveland and the Chargers, but both were on the road. In three home games this season, Carr is averaging 24.3 Fantasy points per game. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU CLE -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 18.9 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1514 RUYDS 65 TD 15 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.8 Mayfield should be a good streaming option against the Texans, who have allowed at least 283 passing yards and two total touchdowns to four quarterbacks in a row, including Jake Luton last week. Mayfield only has one game this season with more than 18 Fantasy points, but I can see him getting his second 20-point outing this week at home. Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -2 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 17.8 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 2087 RUYDS -2 TD 10 INT 7 FPTS/G 16.2 Before facing the Ravens in Week 9, Rivers had scored at least 28 Fantasy points in two games in a row against the Bengals and Lions. He has a favorable matchup in Week 10 against the Titans, who have allowed at least 249 passing yards and two touchdowns in seven games in a row, including Nick Foles last week. The nice thing for Rivers is the Titans don't generate much of a pass rush, and T.Y. Hilton (groin) is also expected to play.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Newton QB NE New England • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 17.7 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 1417 RUYDS 314 TD 10 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.5 Newton just snapped his streak of four games in a row with 17 Fantasy points or less when he had 23 points at the Jets in Week 9. But I expect him to struggle again on Sunday night against Baltimore. The Ravens have only allowed more than 20 Fantasy points against Mahomes in Week 3 and Wentz in Week 6, including matchups with Deshaun Watson, Joe Burrow and Ben Roethlisberger. Newton is only worth starting in two-quarterback leagues. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND TEN -2 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 19.9 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 Tannehill's Fantasy production has been down lately, and he's averaging just 19.7 Fantasy points per game in his past three outings against Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Chicago. Those three games have been without left tackle Taylor Lewan (ACL), and Tannehill was sacked six times, which is something to factor in. The other is the Colts defense, which has allowed just 10 passing touchdowns with 11 interceptions on the season. The Colts are the only team to have more interceptions than touchdowns allowed, and I expect Tannehill to have another down game Thursday night. Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DET -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 20.3 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2127 RUYDS 77 TD 14 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.4 Kenny Golladay (hip) has been out for three games this season, and Stafford has averaged 15.3 Fantasy points per game, with four interceptions over that span. It's hard to trust Stafford if Golladay is out again, and the Washington Football Team is a tough matchup. Only two quarterbacks have more than 200 passing yards and two touchdowns in the same game against Washington, and that's Wentz in Week 1 and Jared Goff in Week 5 -- and both had interceptions. I'm staying away from Stafford if Golladay is out, but he could still struggle even if Golladay plays. Teddy Bridgewater QB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 2416 RUYDS 180 TD 13 INT 6 FPTS/G 20 Bridgewater already faced Tampa Bay once this season in Week 2 and scored just eight Fantasy points, and that was with him attempting 42 passes and throwing for a season-best 367 yards. He had no touchdowns and two interceptions, and he could have another tough outing in the rematch. The Buccaneers will likely be salty after getting embarrassed by the Saints on national TV in Week 9, and it could be tough for Bridgewater to have a big game. He's coming off a season-high 31 Fantasy points in Week 9 at the Chiefs, but I expect him to be under 20 Fantasy points this week for the third time in his past five games.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 17.7 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 2272 RUYDS 130 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.5 Burrow's past two games prior to Cincinnati's bye in Week 9 were great. He scored a combined 60 Fantasy points against the Browns and Titans with 655 passing yards, six total touchdowns and one interception, and hopefully he can play like that on a weekly basis. But it's hard to expect that level of production this week against the Steelers, especially on the road. No quarterback has scored more than 22 Fantasy points against Pittsburgh this year, including matchups with Watson, Wentz, Lamar Jackson and Ryan Tannehill. And in four road games this year, Burrow is averaging just 18.3 Fantasy points.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU CLE -3 O/U 52 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 13.4 RB RNK 11th YTD Stats RUYDS 529 REC 18 REYDS 113 TD 7 FPTS/G 15.5 Nick Chubb (knee) is expected to return this week after being out for the past four games, but I'm still going to start Hunt with confidence. And I like Hunt better than Chubb in PPR leagues. They played three full games together before Chubb was hurt in Week 4 at Dallas, and Hunt averaged 15.7 PPR points over that span. Both running backs should be good this week against the Texans, who have allowed four touchdowns to running backs in their past three games and are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to the position. Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 391 REC 22 REYDS 182 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.2 The Lions run defense was abused by Dalvin Cook last week for 206 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, and Cook also added two catches for 46 yards. But Detroit has also allowed a running back to score in five games in a row, with 12 total touchdowns allowed over that span. Gibson has scored in consecutive games and should have a favorable game script this week since this matchup should be competitive. Gibson also has eight catches in the two games Alex Smith has played, which should help J.D. McKissic as well, and McKissic should be considered a starter in PPR. Mike Davis RB CAR Carolina • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 13.2 RB RNK 6th YTD Stats RUYDS 353 REC 43 REYDS 278 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.2 The first game Davis appeared in this season was Week 2 at Tampa Bay when Christian McCaffrey hurt his ankle, and Davis had eight catches for 74 yards on eight targets. Now, Davis looks like a starter again with McCaffrey dealing with a shoulder injury. If McCaffrey is out, consider Davis a starter in all leagues, with his value higher in PPR, even though this is a difficult matchup. He averaged 18.8 total touches in the six starts he previously made for McCaffrey, and he has six games this season with at least five catches. Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF ARI -2.5 O/U 56 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 14.9 RB RNK 8th YTD Stats RUYDS 246 REC 29 REYDS 240 TD 3 FPTS/G 12 Edmonds benefitted with a big workload in Week 9 against Miami to save his Fantasy production, but he was an overall disappointment as the starter in place of Kenyan Drake (ankle) -- and as the Start of the Week. Edmonds had 25 carries for 70 yards, along with three catches for 18 yards on three targets, and hopefully the Cardinals stick with him for that many touches again in Week 10 against Buffalo if Drake remains out. Now, if Drake returns -- and he practiced Wednesday -- then I would still start Edmonds as a flex option. The Bills have allowed a running back to score in five games in a row, and Edmonds scored at least 14 PPR points in three of his past four games when Drake was on the field. Duke Johnson RB HOU Houston • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 95 REC 14 REYDS 109 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.4 Duke Johnson would be considered a must-start running back if David Johnson (concussion) is out, and Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel said Wednesday that David Johnson's status for Week 10 at Cleveland is "up in the air" after he missed practice. Duke was great in relief of David in Week 9 at Jacksonville with 16 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown, along with four catches for 32 yards on four targets, and he could get 20 total touches again in Week 10 against the Browns in a revenge game. Cleveland has allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 rushing yards in six games in a row.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Jerick McKinnon RB SF San Francisco • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -9.5 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 261 REC 24 REYDS 173 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.5 I wouldn't start McKinnon in non-PPR leagues, but I like him as at least a flex in PPR. He does have two touchdowns in his past two games, but I like that he has seven catches for 56 yards on eight targets over that span. The Saints have allowed three running backs to catch at least five passes in three of their past four games. Salvon Ahmed RB MIA Miami • #45

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC MIA -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 6.1 RB RNK 42nd YTD Stats RUYDS 38 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.8 I'm not sure what the Dolphins backfield will look like this week because Matt Breida (hamstring) could play, and DeAndre Washington is eligible to make his Miami debut. But in Week 9 at Arizona it was Ahmed who played the most for the Dolphins in the first game without Myles Gaskin (knee), and he had seven carries for 38 yards. Jordan Howard will likely steal touchdowns again, and he scored in Week 9. But I would gamble on Ahmed as a flex if Breida remains out. Leonard Fournette RB TB Tampa Bay • #28

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR TB -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 225 REC 22 REYDS 141 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1 Fournette should again be the better Fantasy option for the Buccaneers this week over Ronald Jones, and he is a borderline starter in PPR. He has six catches in two of his past three games and at least six targets in each game over that span. In Week 2 against Carolina, Fournette had his best game of the season with 12 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns, along with four catches for 13 yards on five targets. It would be great if history repeated itself this week. Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 310 REC 2 REYDS 14 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 Neither Denver running back played well in Week 9 at Atlanta, but Lindsay had more carries and targets than Gordon despite less playing time. He's been the better Broncos running back this season on a per-touch basis, and it would be great if he continued to get more work than Gordon moving forward. For this week, consider Lindsay a flex option against a Raiders defense that is No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs this year.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 56 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 386 REC 24 REYDS 192 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.8 It's now five games in a row that Singletary has scored single digits in PPR, and that's even with three catches in Week 9 against Seattle. Zack Moss is the better Fantasy running back in Buffalo, and Moss should be considered a potential starter in all leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR. Singletary only has one touchdown on the season and just eight catches in his past five games, and he only had two carries for 1 yard against the Seahawks. He's just not productive enough to trust in the majority of leagues. Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 393 REC 20 REYDS 87 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.1 Gordon and Lindsay have played two full games together this season, which were the past two outings against the Chargers and Falcons. In those games, Gordon has combined for 14 carries for 44 yards, along with seven catches for 30 yards on eight targets, and he's averaging just 6.0 PPR points. Lindsay looks better, and Gordon's playing time could be in jeopardy. I'll still use Gordon as a flex given the favorable matchup with the Raiders, but I'm nervous to trust him as long as Lindsay is healthy. DeeJay Dallas RB SEA Seattle • #31

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -1.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 80 REC 11 REYDS 58 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.1 I was excited about Dallas for the past two weeks with Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) out, and Dallas delivered at least 11 PPR points in each of his past two outings against San Francisco and Buffalo. But after getting 23 total touches against the 49ers he had just nine total touches against the Bills with Travis Homer taking on more work. There's a chance Carson could return in Week 10, which would take Dallas off the board as a potential Fantasy starter. But I would only use Dallas as a flex against the Rams. Homer seems to be the preferred option on passing downs, and the Rams have allowed just one running back to score a touchdown since Week 2. Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR TB -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 538 REC 25 REYDS 118 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.5 In the six games that Fournette has been able to play this year, Jones is averaging just 7.8 PPR points. He does have two touchdowns in those outings, including Week 2 against Carolina, but he's been at 46 total yards or less in the past three games when both running backs are healthy. Jones should still be considered a flex option given the matchup with the Panthers, but it's clear you can't trust him as a must-start option whenever Fournette is on the field as well. Rex Burkhead RB NE New England • #34

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 236 REC 19 REYDS 152 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.2 We'll see if Damien Harris (chest) or Sony Michel (quad) are able to play this week, but I would avoid everything Patriots this week against the Ravens, especially at running back. Burkhead could see an expanded role if Harris is out, and Burkhead just had 12 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 11 yards against the Jets in Week 9. But that matchup was easy. This one is awful since Baltimore has allowed just four total touchdowns to running backs this year, and Miles Sanders in Week 6 is the lone running back with more than 60 rushing yards against the Ravens since Week 3.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA LAR -1.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 8.9 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 458 REC 10 REYDS 120 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.5 I still have Henderson ranked as a low-end starter in all leagues, but I'm nervous about his production this week. He is expected to play despite suffering a thigh injury in Week 8 at Miami, but that's something to monitor in practice. Even if he's healthy, the Rams will still use Malcolm Brown and potentially Cam Akers to share touches, and Henderson has been less-than-stellar as a Fantasy option lately when he doesn't score. He has nine PPR points or less in four of his past five games, and the lone exception was when he scored two touchdowns at Washington in Week 5. He also has just three catches in his past three games. The Seahawks have allowed three touchdowns to running backs in their past two games against San Francisco and Buffalo, but aside from Cook and Alexander Mattison in Week 7, no running back has rushed for more than 58 yards against this defense all year. Henderson could struggle if he doesn't score.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receiver

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Cooper Kupp WR LAR L.A. Rams • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA LAR -1.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 16.7 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 71 REYDS 527 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.3 Kupp and Robert Woods should be awesome this week against Seattle, and I have to mention them here along with the Start of the Week, Jared Goff. Kupp just had a whopping 20 targets in Week 8 at Miami, and that would be fantastic again, although we'd like to see more than just 11 catches for 110 yards. Still, Kupp has scored at least 11 PPR points in all but two games this season, and he has a touchdown in three of his past four outings against Seattle. Woods has scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games overall, and he has at least 12 PPR points in four of his past five games against Seattle. The Seahawks come into Week 10 allowing the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers for the year. Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 60 REYDS 510 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.3 Another week, another good game for Cooks, and hopefully he starts to become a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's now scored at least 13 PPR points in four games in a row, and he should stay hot against the Browns in Week 10. Cleveland has allowed four touchdowns to receivers in the past four games, and the Browns are No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers for the season. That bodes well for Cooks and Will Fuller this week. Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF ARI -2.5 O/U 56 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 40 REYDS 400 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.2 Like Cooks, I want Kirk to be started in all leagues based on his recent level of play. He comes into Week 10 having scored at least 12 PPR points in four games in a row, including three in a row with at least 20 PPR points. He has consecutive games with eight targets, and Kyler Murray is leaning on him now, which is fantastic. The Bills have allowed three pairs of receivers to score at least 14 PPR points in the same game (DeVante Parker and Isaiah Ford in Week 2, Kupp and Woods in Week 3 and D.K. Metcalf and David Moore in Week 9), and Kirk and DeAndre Hopkins should add to that list this week. D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -13.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 53 REYDS 437 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.4 I was thrilled to see Chark have a big game with Jake Luton in Week 9 against Houston, and hopefully Chark can finish the season strong. He had seven catches for 146 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets against the Texans, and hopefully Luton continues to connect with Chark down the field. Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander (concussion) could be out this week, and Chark could see another hefty amount of targets with the Jaguars chasing points. Travis Fulgham WR PHI Philadelphia • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PHI -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 44 REYDS 435 TD 4 FPTS/G 19.3 It will be interesting to see how Fulgham does with the Eagles potentially getting Alshon Jeffery (foot) back this week. I hope nothing changes for him because prior to Philadelphia's bye in Week 9 he was on fire. He scored at least 12 PPR points in five games in a row, and he had a touchdown in four of those games. He also had at least seven targets in four games in a row, and he had five catches for 73 yards on 11 targets against the Giants in Week 7.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 42 REYDS 383 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.9 Jerry Jeudy should be considered a quality No. 2 Fantasy receiver this week, but Patrick isn't far behind. He has a touchdown or at least 100 receiving yards in the past four games he's been able to finish, including Week 9 at Atlanta when he had four catches for 29 yards and a score on nine targets. Danny Amendola WR DET Detroit • #80

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DET -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 8 WR RNK 47th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 41 REYDS 401 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.2 Amendola is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver if Kenny Golladay (hip) is out again in Week 10 against Washington. Amendola has played three games this season without Golladay, and he has at least seven targets in all of them, including two games with at least 13 PPR points. He just had seven catches for 77 yards on 10 targets in Week 9 at Minnesota. Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -9 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 42 REYDS 371 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.7 Hopefully, Aiyuk picks up where he left off prior to being out in Week 9 because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In his previous two games against New England and Seattle, Aiyuk had 14 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets, and he should be the No. 1 target for Nick Mullens. It's a tough matchup against the Saints, but I like Aiyuk as a borderline starter in all leagues. Rashard Higgins WR CLE Cleveland • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU CLE -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 9.7 WR RNK 44th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 15 REYDS 177 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 Prior to playing the Raiders in bad wind in Week 8, Higgins had at least 100 receiving yards or a touchdown in three games in a row, and Odell Beckham (ACL) is out for the season. We'll see if he can become a go-to option for Baker Mayfield, and Higgins has the potential to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in a great matchup against the Texans, who have allowed nine touchdowns to receivers in their past four games. This could be a great week for Jarvis Landry as well. Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 43 REYDS 367 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.7 The matchup for the Panthers is bad against the Buccaneers, but Samuel could be looking at additional work with Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) out. Carolina has given Samuel at least three carries in five of his past seven games, and he has two rushing touchdowns over that span. He also just had season highs in targets (nine), catches (nine), yards (105) and scored a receiving touchdown for the second game in a row. He's had the ball in his hands at least seven times in four games in a row, and he's averaging 18.3 PPR points over that span. Consider him a flex this week against Tampa Bay.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Jefferson WR MIN Minnesota • #18

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 44 REYDS 627 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.6 It's hard to start Jefferson or Adam Thielen with much confidence these days because Dalvin Cook is dominating the Minnesota offense. In the past two games for the Vikings, Jefferson has six catches for 90 yards and no touchdowns on just eight targets against Green Bay and Detroit. Minnesota isn't changing anything right now with how well the team is playing, and the matchup against the Bears is tough. Chicago has allowed just three touchdowns to receivers on the season, and Jefferson should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. As for Thielen, he remains a No. 2 Fantasy receiver, but he also has just five catches for 65 yards on nine targets in his past two games. A.J. Green WR CIN Cincinnati • #18

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 9.7 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 63 REYDS 316 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.8 Green went into Cincinnati's bye in Week 9 with a down game against the Titans with two catches for 19 yards on five targets. Prior to that he had scored at least 15 PPR points in consecutive games against the Colts and Browns, and hopefully he can play at that level again in Week 10 and beyond. But he has a tough matchup against the Steelers, and Green is still looking for his first touchdown in 2020. He also has to contend with Joe Burrow looking for Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins as quality options in the passing game, and I would like to avoid Green if possible in Week 10. He still has value for the rest of the year, but he's a borderline No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in most leagues. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 31 REYDS 294 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.1 I had Meyers as a sleeper in Week 9 against the Jets, and he delivered an amazing performance with 12 catches for 169 yards on 14 targets. This was after he had six catches for 58 yards on 10 targets in Week 8 at Buffalo, and he's clearly developed a quality rapport with Cam Newton. But this week he should struggle against the Ravens, and N'Keal Harry (concussion) and Isaiah Ford, who was recently acquired via trade from Miami, can both play. We'll see how those two guys impact Meyers' targets. And Baltimore is No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to receivers. Meyers is worth stashing, not starting, in all leagues in Week 10. Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 46th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 40 REYDS 393 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.5 Williams was shaken up toward the end of Week 9 against the Raiders, so keep an eye on his status heading into Week 10 at Miami. He's been playing well of late with at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games, but he should struggle this week against the Dolphins. Miami's likely to use cornerback Xavien Howard on Williams, which could be a problem, and Justin Herbert could easily stay away from Williams in that matchup. Consider Williams a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in most leagues. Marvin Jones WR DET Detroit • #11

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DET -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 41 REYDS 308 TD 4 FPTS/G 10 You'd probably be surprised to know that the Washington Football Team is tied for the league lead in fewest touchdowns allowed to receivers this year with just three. You'd probably be surprised to know that the Washington Football Team has allowed the fewest receptions to receivers this year with just 80. And you'd probably be surprised to know that the Washington Football Team is second in fewest receiving yards allowed to receivers with just 1,056. Jones will be the No. 1 receiver for Detroit again with Golladay out, but he's not a recommended Fantasy option. In the past two games with Golladay hurt, Jones has three touchdowns but only six catches for 82 yards on 11 targets. It could be hard for him to score this week given the matchup.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 14.1 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 62 REYDS 640 TD 3 FPTS/G 13 I'm hoping that having Moore here will be a reverse jinx, and he starts to play well. But it's tough to consider him a must-start Fantasy receiver given his production in the past two weeks with four catches for 73 yards on just nine targets against Atlanta and Kansas City. He's getting outplayed by Robby Anderson and Samuel, and he's had six targets or less in six of his past seven games. Now, he beat up Tampa Bay in Week 2 with eight catches for 120 yards on 13 targets, and I'm hopeful we get that type of production again. But it's hard to trust him given his recent lack of targets, especially in a tough matchup against the Buccaneers.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Eric Ebron TE PIT Pittsburgh • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN PIT -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 11.5 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 43 REYDS 285 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.2 The Bengals come into Week 10 against the Steelers having allowed six touchdowns to tight ends in their past four games. That works well with Ebron, who has scored in two consecutive games against Baltimore and Dallas and has at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PHI -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 19 REYDS 153 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 I'm hoping Goedert is back to 100% and ready to take on the Giants, and I like hime as a potential top-five tight end this week and rest of season as long as Zach Ertz (ankle) is out. The last time the Eagles played the Giants in Week 7 it was Richard Rodgers leading the way with Ertz and Goedert out, and Rodgers had six catches for 85 yards on eight targets. The Giants have allowed a tight end to score at least 13 PPR points in three of their past four games. Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU CLE -3 O/U 51 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 9 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 33 REYDS 205 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 Hooper is back following a two-game absence due to an appendectomy, and hopefully he can pick up where he left off prior to the operation. In three games before going down, Hooper averaged 11.1 PPR points and had 23 targets over that span. And that was with a healthy Odell Beckham (ACL). I'm hoping more targets come Hooper's way against the Texans, who have allowed two touchdowns to tight ends in their past three games.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Jimmy Graham TE CHI Chicago • #80

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 8.6 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 54 REYDS 302 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.6 Graham has at least six targets in four games in a row, and hopefully he can find the end zone for the sixth time this year against the Vikings. Minnesota has allowed a tight end to score at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row. Trey Burton TE IND Indianapolis • #80

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -1 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 8.3 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 24 REYDS 122 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.1 Jack Doyle (concussion) is out, and that should be good things for Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox this week against the Titans. Burton is the better option of the two since he should see more targets, but both should be considered sleepers this week. And Tennessee has allowed a tight end to score at least 11 PPR points in three of its past four games. Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC MIA -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 9.4 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 36 REYDS 331 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.4 With Preston Williams (foot) on injured reserve we should see more targets for Gesicki, who has struggled to be a consistent threat this season. This is a good week to feature Gesicki since the Chargers have allowed a tight end to score in five of their past seven games.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jordan Reed TE SF San Francisco • #81

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -9 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 18 REYDS 88 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.2 I'm going to take a wait-and-see approach with Reed before considering him a starting Fantasy option, and hopefully he plays more than he did in Week 9 against Green Bay. He only had two targets against the Packers and finished with one catch for 3 yards. The Saints haven't allowed a tight end to score in three games in a row, including matchups with Graham and Rob Gronkowski, who combined for three catches for 15 yards on 13 targets. Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND TEN -1 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 9.5 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 37 REYDS 304 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.3 Smith found the end zone again in Week 9 against the Bears, but he's been struggling in his past four games. Over that span, Smith has just six catches for 83 yards and the one touchdown on 12 targets, and he's tough to trust this week against the Colts, who have allowed the fewest Fantasy points to opposing tight ends this year. Indianapolis is the only team yet to allow a tight end to score a touchdown, including matchups with Hooper, T.J. Hockenson and Mark Andrews. Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 12 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 53 REYDS 357 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3 Henry will start scoring touchdowns soon, but it might not happen this week. He comes into Week 10 against the Dolphins with one touchdown on the season, and he's scored seven PPR points or less in three games in a row. He does have at least seven targets in three of his past four games, but the Dolphins have done well against opposing tight ends all year. While Darrell Daniels and Maxx Williams scored against Miami in Week 9, those are two of only three touchdowns the Dolphins have allowed.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE BAL -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 10.2 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 44 REYDS 297 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.7 Andrews has become a bust for the season, and hopefully he'll turn things around soon. But it might not happen this week against the Patriots. While New England's defense isn't as dominant as in recent years, the Patriots have clamped down on opposing tight ends, including Darren Waller, Travis Kelce and George Kittle. That trio combined for 10 catches for 133 yards and no touchdowns and just 22 PPR points against this defense. Foster Moreau in Week 3 is the lone tight end to score against New England, and Andrews hasn't scored in three games in a row. Over that span, he has eight catches for 65 yards on 15 targets. You'll likely still start Andrews in Week 10 based on his potential, but this could be another rough outing against a defense that does well in limiting tight end production.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Saints (vs. SF): The Saints just had a dominant performance on defense against the Buccaneers with three sacks, three interceptions and three points allowed. The 49ers offense looked lost against Green Bay at home and was lucky to score 17 points. This should be another good week for the Saints DST, which has eight sacks in its past two games.

Sleepers

Eagles (at NYG): The Eagles had three sacks, one interception and two fumble recoveries against the Giants in Week 7. And in Week 8, the Eagles had four sacks, two fumble recoveries and held the Cowboys to just nine points.

The Eagles had three sacks, one interception and two fumble recoveries against the Giants in Week 7. And in Week 8, the Eagles had four sacks, two fumble recoveries and held the Cowboys to just nine points. Lions (vs. WAS): The two times Alex Smith has played this year he's been sacked eight times and has three interceptions. It's awesome that he's back on the field, but he should help the Lions DST play well this week.

The two times Alex Smith has played this year he's been sacked eight times and has three interceptions. It's awesome that he's back on the field, but he should help the Lions DST play well this week. Vikings (at CHI): Foles has been sacked 12 times in his past three games, and he has an interception in all but one game this year. The Vikings just had two sacks and three interceptions against Matthew Stafford in Week 9 and could be a quality DST for a second week in a row.

Sit 'Em

Cardinals (vs. BUF): I liked the Cardinals DST in Week 9 with the expectation that Arizona's defense would do well against Tua Tagovailoa, but that didn't happen. Now, you should bench the Cardinals DST against the Bills. While Josh Allen was sacked seven times in Week 9 against Seattle, that was the first time he's been sacked more than twice since Week 3. He only has two interceptions in his past four games, and the Cardinals have allowed 62 points in their past two outings against Seattle and Miami.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jason Sanders K MIA Miami • #7

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC MIA -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS K 20th PROJ PTS 8.9 K RNK 11th Sanders just had 14 Fantasy points in Week 9 at Arizona thanks to two field goals from more than 50 yards, and he also added four PAT. He's now scored at least 14 Fantasy points in three of his past five games, and the Chargers have allowed three kickers to make at least three field goals in a game against them this year.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Mason Crosby K GB Green Bay • #2

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC GB -13.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS K 29th PROJ PTS 8.9 K RNK 5th Crosby had his first game with double digits in Fantasy points in Week 9 since Week 3 when he scored 12 points at San Francisco. He should stay hot this week against the Jaguars, who have allowed at least nine Fantasy points to five kickers in a row. Daniel Carlson K LV Las Vegas • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LV -5 O/U 51 OPP VS K 27th PROJ PTS 8.9 K RNK 13th The Broncos have allowed at least 10 Fantasy points to four kickers in a row, and Carlson has averaged 11.0 Fantasy points in three home games this year. Kai Forbath K LAR L.A. Rams

Age: 33 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA LAR -1.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS K 25th PROJ PTS 6.9 K RNK 19th Three of the past five opposing kickers against Seattle have made at least three field goals and scored at least 13 Fantasy points. I like the Rams to put up a lot of points this week, so Forbath should have plenty of scoring chances.