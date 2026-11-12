The biggest story this week was what happened at Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, and we had some major moves that altered things in Fantasy and reality. The biggest trades for Fantasy managers involved Kirk Cousins going to Minnesota, Keenan Allen going to the 49ers and Josh Downs going to Kansas City.

But we also know a trade that didn't happen was impactful: Jonathan Taylor remaining in Indianapolis. Now that we know Taylor is staying with the Colts, we need him to return to his dominant ways.

He performed poorly in his past two games against Jacksonville and Dallas with 9.4 PPR points or less in each outing. Struggling against the Jaguars is understandable given their strong defense, but it was frustrating to see Taylor struggle against the Cowboys.

Hopefully, Taylor was bothered by the trade speculation, and now he can play without any hesitation. He has a great matchup in Week 10 against Miami, and the Dolphins are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. A running back has scored at least 12 PPR points in every game against the Dolphins this season, including four guys scoring at least 19.4 PPR points.

That's the level of production we expect from Taylor on a weekly basis, and he scored at least 19 PPR points in five of his first seven games. The Colts stripped down their offense with the trades of Allen and Downs, along with an earlier deal sending standout offensive lineman Quenton Nelson to Seattle, but I'm still confident in Taylor.

As long as he's healthy and active, Taylor has top-10 upside in all leagues. I would have preferred to see him traded to a better team, but the Colts kept Taylor and now need to keep him playing at a high level for the rest of the year.

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Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Ollie Gordon II RB MIA Miami

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -3.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 463 REC 7 REYDS 23 TD 4 FPTS/G 10 I was hesitant to trust Gordon when he took over for De'Von Achane (knee) in Week 3, but he performed well in his first four games as Miami's lead running back, scoring at least 14.5 PPR points in each outing, along with four touchdowns. Gordon struggled in each of his past two games against New England and Detroit, scoring 7.4 PPR points or less in each contest, but he should get back on track in Week 10 at Indianapolis. The Colts are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and six running backs have scored at least 12.8 PPR points against Indianapolis this season. Three of those performances came in the past two games from Bhayshul Tuten, Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Javonte Williams, which coincides with the Colts trading standout defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to San Francisco. The Jaguars running backs combined for 28 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns, plus three catches for 62 yards and a touchdown on three targets. The Cowboys running backs combined for 32 carries for 178 yards and a touchdown, plus four catches for 23 yards on six targets. Gordon might get a boost in the passing game with Kyle McCord taking over for Malik Willis (groin), but Gordon is dependent on volume and finding the endzone. He has at least 17 total touches in four consecutive games, and his best games this season have come when he scored a touchdown. I'm expecting another standout game from Gordon in Week 10, and he has top-10 upside in all leagues.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE DET -3 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 21.1 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2134 RUYDS 20 TD 16 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.1 Goff started the season on fire with at least 20.4 Fantasy points in six games in a row, but he's cooled off in his past two outings against Minnesota and Miami. He scored 11.1 Fantasy points against the Vikings, which isn't a surprise given how good that defense has played, but his 5.3 Fantasy points against the Dolphins was alarming. He should rebound this week against the Patriots, who have allowed two of the past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 26.1 Fantasy points, and three quarterbacks in a row (Caleb Williams, Malik Willis and Jordan Love) have thrown multiple touchdowns. Goff has top-five upside in this matchup in Germany. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE HOU -4.5 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 19.7 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2251 RUYDS 100 TD 17 INT 2 FPTS/G 24.5 I was completely wrong about Stroud in Week 9 at the Chargers since I thought he would struggle given how well Los Angeles had done against opposing quarterbacks this year. Instead, Stroud was a monster with 384 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception, along with 20 rushing yards, for a season-high 45.4 Fantasy points. He has now scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points in six of eight games this year, including five in a row, and he's reached that mark in every game with Nico Collins on the field. Houston's receiving corps is playing phenomenal now with Collins, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson and Kayshon Boutte all making plays, and Stroud should do well against the Browns in Week 10. The former Ohio State star returns to Cleveland against a defense that just allowed 21.7 Fantasy points to Tyler Shough in Week 9, and Stroud has top-10 upside in this matchup. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN GB -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 17.6 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2618 RUYDS 23 TD 21 INT 6 FPTS/G 24.8 Only one quarterback this season has scored at least 20 Fantasy points against the Vikings, and that was Love in Week 1 when he passed for 387 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, along with a lost fumble, for 23.5 points. Love has scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in five games in a row coming into Week 10 in the rematch with Minnesota, including a season-high 42.2 points at New England in Week 9. And my favorite trend continued against the Patriots: Love has now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in 23 of 34 career games when he has at least 30 attempts. I expect him to be above 30 pass attempts for the eighth-game in a row against the Vikings, and Love has top-10 upside in Week 10. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -3.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 23.4 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2381 RUYDS 102 TD 17 INT 5 FPTS/G 22.1 Prescott comes into Week 10 against the 49ers having scored at least 21.8 Fantasy points in three games in a row. This game feels like a shootout, especially since Dallas will likely be chasing points against San Francisco given how well the 49ers offense is playing -- and how poorly the Cowboys play on defense. Only three quarterbacks this season have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against San Francisco, but two of them happened in the past three games with Jayden Daniels in Week 6 and Michael Penix Jr. in Week 7. Prescott has passed for at least 234 yards and two touchdowns in three of four career meetings with the 49ers, and I like him as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 10. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 21.4 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2197 RUYDS 47 TD 17 INT 6 FPTS/G 22.3 Young was miserable prior to Week 9 against Denver with 12.4 Fantasy points or less in each outing against Tampa Bay and Green Bay. But he ended that slump against the Broncos with 26.3 Fantasy points, and he looked like the quarterback we saw early in the season who scored at least 23.8 Fantasy points in five of his first six games. He should stay hot in Week 10 against the Saints, who have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20.3 Fantasy points with Kyler Murray in Week 5, J.J. McCarthy in Week 6 and Shedeur Sanders in Week 9. I like Young as a borderline top-10 quarterback in this matchup on the road.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Shough came off his bye in Week 8 with 21.7 Fantasy points against the Browns in overtime in Week 9. He passed for 265 yards and one touchdown, and he added 51 rushing yards, which is awesome. Shough has now run for at least 32 yards in two of his past three games, and we hope he continues to use his legs all season, including in Week 10 against the Panthers. Carolina has allowed four quarterbacks in the past six games to score at least 19.7 Fantasy points, including two in a row with Jordan Love and Bo Nix, and Shough scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in each of his two meetings with the Panthers in 2025. Shough should be considered a potential top-10 Fantasy quarterback in this matchup. Geno Smith QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. The Bills were awesome in their past two games against Joe Fagnano and Carson Wentz, holding that duo to a combined 172 passing yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions, along with two lost fumbles. Smith isn't an elite Fantasy quarterback, but this a step up in competition for Buffalo's defense. I would use Smith as a flex option in all leagues, and he scored at least 22 Fantasy points in two of his previous three games. Garrett Wilson (concussion) missed Week 9 at Kansas City, but hopefully he'll return for this matchup. Smith is a great streaming option in all leagues in Week 10. Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 42 • Experience: 22 yrs. Rodgers had his best game of the season in Week 3 against the Bengals with 28.7 Fantasy points, and hopefully we get a repeat performance in the rematch in Week 10. He passed for 292 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, along with 10 rushing yards, in the first game against Cincinnati, and that was part of a four-game stretch where Rodgers scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points. He's cooled off in the past two games against New Orleans and Cleveland with 15.1 Fantasy points or less in each outing, but the Bengals have allowed two quarterbacks in their past four games to score at least 20.9 Fantasy points. Ideally, we get Rodgers and Joe Burrow in a shootout in Week 10, and I like Rodgers as a low-end starter in all leagues.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -9.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 21.4 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2374 RUYDS 19 TD 16 INT 9 FPTS/G 19.4 If Stafford had a healthy Puka Nacua (knee) or Davante Adams (hamstring) in this game then starting him at Arizona would be a no-brainer. The Cardinals are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Stafford scored 20.9 Fantasy points against Arizona in Week 6. But Nacua and Adams are out, and this should be a game where the Rams just lean on Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. Stafford has also scored 13.2 Fantasy points or less in each of his past two games against the Chargers and Washington, and I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 10. J.J. McCarthy QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 622 RUYDS 51 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 9 McCarthy will play in Week 10 against Washington despite the hip injury he suffered in Week 9 at Philadelphia, but he's risky to trust in one-quarterback leagues, even though this is a positive matchup. The Commanders are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but they have limited Brock Purdy, Tanner McKee and Matthew Stafford to 19.4 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row. McCarthy has done well in three appearances for the Giants, but he has yet to score 20 Fantasy points or score multiple touchdowns. I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues on Thursday night. Michael Penix Jr. QB ATL Atlanta • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 13.9 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1444 RUYDS 65 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 16.7 Penix has struggled in his past two games against Tampa Bay and Cincinnati with a combined 13.6 Fantasy points over that span. This came after two solid outings against Chicago and San Francisco with at least 26.4 Fantasy points in each contest, and I would love to see him get back to that level of production. But it's hard to envision him doing that against the Chiefs, who are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Bo Nix and Kirk Cousins are the lone quarterbacks with at least 20 Fantasy points against Kansas City this season, and I would only trust Penix in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in this matchup.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 38 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 13.5 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 2340 RUYDS 7 TD 22 INT 8 FPTS/G 23.6 I'm excited that Cousins is back in Minnesota following his trade from Las Vegas, and I'm looking forward to his reunion with Kevin O'Connell and Justin Jefferson. But Cousins' first game back with the Vikings could be tough against the Packers, who might get Micah Parsons (knee) for this matchup. Green Bay has been tough on opposing quarterbacks this season since only Carson Wentz in Week 1, Jared Goff in Week 7 and Drake Maye in Week 9 have scored at least 20 Fantasy points. Cousins has scored at least 24.4 Fantasy points in five of eight games with the Raiders this season, but I don't think he will have a standout game in Week 10. I'm only going to start Cousins in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in this matchup, especially if Parsons is active.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -9.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 447 REC 10 REYDS 99 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.5 The Rams should lean on their running backs with Puka Nacua (knee) and Davante Adams (hamstring) out, and Kyren Williams and Corum are both worth starting in Week 10 at Arizona. Williams has top-10 upside in all leagues, and I like Corum as a No. 2 Fantasy option. He has scored at least 11.8 PPR points in five games in a row, including 14 PPR points in Week 6 against the Cardinals when he had nine carries for 42 yards and two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown on two targets. Corum has scored a touchdown in each of his past five games, and he has at least 11 total touches in four games in a row. The Cardinals have allowed at least 20 combined PPR points from four of their past five opposing backfields: Detroit in Week 5, the Rams in Week 6, Denver in Week 7 and Seattle in Week 9. Williams and Corum should both excel in Week 10. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE HOU -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 341 REC 15 REYDS 98 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.9 Marks continues to get a lot of work with David Montgomery (groin) out, but Marks has minimal production to show for it. He has four games in a row with at least 17 total touches, but he has averaged just 10.1 PPR points over that span. That said, I still like Marks as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues against the Browns in Week 10. Cleveland has allowed a running back to score at least 13 PPR points in seven of the past eight games, and eight running backs over that span have scored at least 11.6 PPR points. Marks has top-20 upside in Week 10 as long as Montgomery remains out. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV SEA -6.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 100 REC 4 REYDS 15 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.8 Charbonnet and Price combined for 25 carries for 101 yards and five catches for 63 yards on six targets in Week 9 against Arizona, and each running back scored at least 9.6 PPR points. I'm expecting each running back to once again get double digits in touches in Week 10 at the Raiders, and this is an amazing matchup. Las Vegas is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and eight running backs have scored at least 17.1 PPR points against the Raiders this season, including both Rams in Week 7 with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. I like Charbonnet slightly better than Price given the expected workload for both, but both Seattle guys are worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Jadarian Price RB SEA Seattle • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV SEA -6.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 9.2 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 172 REC 10 REYDS 83 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.3 Audric Estime RB NO New Orleans • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR NO -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 91 REC 1 REYDS 5 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.3 Estime has scored at least 14.7 PPR points in each of his past three games as a member of the Saints, going back to 2025. He scored 16.8 PPR points against the Titans in Week 17 last season, 15.6 PPR points against the Falcons in Week 18 and then had 15 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 5 yards on one target in his return to New Orleans in Week 9. The Saints should once again lean on Estime in Week 10 against the Panthers, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 15 PPR points against Carolina in five games in a row. I like Estime as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Cam Skattebo RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #44

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 13.6 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 418 REC 11 REYDS 76 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1 Skattebo struggled in his last meeting with the Commanders in Week 5 with 13 carries for 59 yards and two catches for 12 yards on three targets, but he shared playing time with Najee Harris and Tyrone Tracy Jr. in that outing. Harris is off the roster, while Tracy is on IR, and it's doubtful the Giants want to give Devin Singletary too many touches after he flopped in Week 9 against the Eagles (23 total touches for 39 total yards) when Skattebo was out with an injured hamstring. He practiced in full prior to Thursday's game, and the Commanders have allowed a running back to score at least 11.8 PPR points in each of the past three games against Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and Blake Corum. I like Skattebo as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Rachaad White RB WAS Washington • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 228 REC 18 REYDS 129 TD 3 FPTS/G 10 White had a down game in Week 9 against the Rams with seven carries for 28 yards and two catches for 41 yards on three targets, and he failed to score at least 14 PPR points for the third game in a row. This week, White is facing a Giants defense that has allowed a running back to score at least 12.9 PPR points in six of eight games this season, including Week 5 when Jacory Croskey-Merritt had 11 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown with no targets. Croskey-Merritt (groin) is out for at least one more game, and White should be useful as a flex option in all leagues. Rico Dowdle RB PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 8.5 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 174 REC 13 REYDS 82 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.9 Dowdle went into his bye in Week 9 having scored at least 11.6 PPR points in each of his previous two games against the Saints and Browns. He's worth using as a flex option in tandem with Jaylen Warren, and Dowdle has gotten at least 15 total touches in each outing against New Orleans and Cleveland. He missed the first game against Cincinnati in Week 3 with a toe injury, and Warren had 17 carries for 127 yards and three catches for 49 yards on four targets in that contest. The Bengals have allowed at least 20 combined PPR points from five backfields this season, and Warren and Downs should both perform well in Week 10. Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC Jacksonville • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN JAC -10.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 8.1 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 228 REC 4 REYDS 36 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.8 Rodriguez has scored a touchdown in each of his past two games against Indianapolis and Baltimore, and he actually has three catches for 30 yards on three targets over that span. He has scored at least 11.2 PPR points in each outing against the Colts and Ravens and can be a flex option while playing in tandem with Bhayshul Tuten. The Titans have allowed nine running backs to score at least 10.7 PPR points this season, and Jeffery Simmons is no longer clogging up the middle of Tennessee's defense. This should be a good week for Tuten and Rodriguez to help Fantasy managers in all leagues.

Sits Projections powered by Sportsline Corey Kiner RB NE New England • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 244 REC 2 REYDS 16 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.6 Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) and TreVeyon Henderson (illness) are out for Week 10 against Detroit in Germany, and Kiner should be the lead running back for the Patriots. He just had eight carries for 55 yards and a touchdown with no targets in Week 9 against Green Bay, and he should be looking at double digits in touches in Week 10 with Stevenson and Henderson out. That said, it won't be easy for Kiner against the Lions, who are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Detroit has not allowed a rushing touchdown since Week 4, and only four running backs this season against the Lions have scored double digits in PPR (Travis Etienne, James Cook, Chuba Hubbard and Josh Jacobs). I would only use Kiner as a flex option in most leagues. Quinshon Judkins RB CLE Cleveland • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -4.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 385 REC 22 REYDS 136 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.5 Judkins had a dream matchup in Week 9 at New Orleans and scored just 5.5 PPR points. He had 15 carries for 43 yards and one catch for 2 yards on one target, and he has yet to score in double digits in PPR in any game this season in which he failed to score a touchdown. The Texans have allowed six rushing touchdowns this year, and all of them came in the same two games. Javonte Williams had three touchdowns against Houston in Week 4, and three Giants running backs scored one touchdown each in Week 7. Judkins also has just four catches for 34 yards on four targets in the past three games with Dylan Sampson active, and Judkins is just a flex option at best in most formats. Tyler Allgeier RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -9.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 369 REC 23 REYDS 128 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.1 Allgeier had the backfield to himself in Week 9 at Seattle, and he struggled with 17 carries for 46 yards and two catches for no yards on three targets. We'll see if Zonovan Knight (concussion) is able to play in Week 10 against the Rams; if he's active, it's easy to avoid Allgeier in all leagues. But I would only use Allgeier as a flex option at best if Knight remains out, since the Rams are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. The Rams have allowed just three total touchdowns to running backs this season, and Arizona's offense could be awful with Carson Beck starting in place of Gardner Minshew (elbow), along with Michael Wilson (neck) out for the season. Omarion Hampton RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -4 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 369 REC 11 REYDS 63 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5 Hampton had his second-best rushing performance of the season in Week 9 against Houston with 13 carries for 60 yards, but he had no targets and finished with just six PPR points. He has been held to 7.9 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and it will be tough to trust him again in Week 10 at Baltimore. The Ravens are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Hampton continues to share playing time with Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell. Hampton is just a flex option at best in most leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Ashton Jeanty RB LV Las Vegas • #2

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 362 REC 42 REYDS 371 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.5 Jeanty had his worst game of the season in Week 9 at San Francisco with six carries for 25 yards and five catches for minus-5 yards on seven targets. He has now combined for eight carries for 34 yards in his past two games against the Jets and 49ers, and he has scored 10.3 PPR points or less in each of those outings. I'm nervous about the Raiders against the Seahawks in Fernando Mendoza's first start, and Jeanty's work in the passing game will have to save him once again. Mike Washington Jr. will continue to share touches with Jeanty, and he is only worth using as a flex option in the majority of leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline DJ Moore WR BUF Buffalo • #2

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ BUF -7.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 32 REYDS 285 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.9 Moore had a down game in Week 9 at Minnesota with three catches for 25 yards on five targets, but the Vikings are great at shutting down most passing games. The Jets are actually No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but I still like Moore as a starter in the majority of leagues. Six receivers have scored at least 13.6 PPR points against the Jets this season, including one in five of the past six games. Josh Allen will hopefully lean on Moore in Week 10, and he has top-20 upside in this matchup. Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 49 REYDS 393 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.3 Coker has struggled in his past three games against Tampa Bay, Green Bay and Denver with a combined seven catches for 74 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets, and he scored 9.6 PPR points or less in each outing. He should rebound in Week 10 against the Saints, who have already allowed two pairs of receivers to score at least 13.4 PPR points in the same game with Drake London and Jahan Dotson in Week 4 and K.C. Concepcion and Denzel Boston in Week 9. That bodes well for Coker and Tetairoa McMillan in Week 10, and Coker had four catches for 60 yards and a touchdown on four targets against New Orleans in Week 15 last year. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 46 REYDS 434 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.7 Douglas has been fantastic of late, with at least 15.2 PPR points in four of his past five games, including four touchdowns over that span. He also just had five catches for 102 yards on nine targets against Green Bay in Week 9. A.J. Brown (knee) isn't expected to play in Week 10 against Detroit in Germany, and the Lions are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. A wide receiver has scored at least 12 PPR points against Detroit in seven of eight games this season, and Douglas is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. KC Concepcion WR CLE Cleveland • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 8.7 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 55 REYDS 437 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.9 I'm planning to start Concepcion and Boston as low-end No. 2 receivers in all leagues in Week 10 against the Texans, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Concepcion has scored at least 18.8 PPR points in two of his past three games, and Boston has scored at least 12.9 PPR points in three of his past six outings. Both receivers scored at least 15.8 PPR points in Week 9 at New Orleans, and Houston has allowed four receiver duos to score at least 12.3 PPR points in the same game this season: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Week 2, Keenan Allen and Josh Downs in Week 4, Travis Hunter and Jakobi Meyers in Week 6 and Malik Nabers and Malachi Fields in Week 7. This should be a fun game for both Browns receivers at home. Denzel Boston WR CLE Cleveland • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 9.4 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 61 REYDS 507 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.4

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jordyn Tyson WR NO New Orleans

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR NO -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 30 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 Tyson made his NFL debut in Week 9 against Cleveland and had four catches for 30 yards on five targets, including a lost fumble. He only played 24 percent of the snaps, but he should continue to see more playing time in Week 10 against Carolina. The Panthers have allowed nine receivers to score at least 12.7 PPR points in their past five games, including three pairs of duos over that span with Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 4, Matthew Golden and Christian Watson in Week 8 and Pat Bryant and Courtland Sutton in Week 9. That bodes well for Tyson and Chris Olave, and I like Tyson as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Wan'Dale Robinson WR TEN Tennessee • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -10.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 8.8 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 50 REYDS 262 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.7 Carnell Tate (shoulder) missed practice Wednesday coming off Tennessee's bye in Week 9, and he didn't play in Week 8, which is something to monitor. If Tate is out, then I like Robinson as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He had six catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on seven targets against the Bengals with Tate out, and Robinson has now scored at least 11 PPR points in four of his past six games. The Jaguars have allowed 10 receivers to score at least 11.3 PPR points this season, and Robinson should be a go-to option for Cam Ward in a game where the Titans are chasing points on the road. Keenan Allen WR SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs. YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 58 REYDS 351 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.1 Allen was traded from Indianapolis to San Francisco on Tuesday, and now he gets to face the Cowboys in back-to-back games. He only had four catches for 26 yards on eight targets against Dallas in Week 9, but he was catching passes from Daniel Jones in that contest. This week, he should be a go-to option for Brock Purdy, especially if Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) remain out. The Cowboys are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and nine receivers have scored at least 11.9 PPR points against Dallas this season. Allen should be started as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues. Josh Downs WR KC Kansas City • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL KC -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 7.5 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 57 REYDS 354 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 I'm starting Downs as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues in Week 10 at the Falcons in his Kansas City debut. It appears like Xavier Worthy (hamstring) will play against Atlanta, but I'm hopeful the Chiefs will show off their new weapon after acquiring Downs via trade from Indianapolis on Tuesday. He's struggled so far this season with one touchdown and only three outings with at least 12.3 PPR points, but that was catching passes from Daniel Jones. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid will hopefully bring out the best in Downs. The Falcons have allowed 10 receivers to score at least 14.6 PPR points this season, including four sets of teammates with Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker in Week 2, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden in Week 3, Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele in Week 4 and Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Week 9. I'm hopeful Downs and Rashee Rice will follow suit in Week 10.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 9.4 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 56 REYDS 529 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.2 I'm hopeful that Tucker will be better with Fernando Mendoza than he was with Kirk Cousins, but that is an unknown now that Mendoza is the new starting quarterback for the Raiders. Tucker has struggled in his past two games against the Jets and 49ers with a combined four catches for 55 yards and no touchdowns on nine targets, and he scored 9.5 PPR points or less in each outing. Prior to that, Tucker had scored at least 21.3 PPR points in consecutive games against Buffalo and the Rams, and hopefully Mendoza will bring about more of those performances as the season goes on. In Week 10, I'd be hesitant to start Tucker even in three-receiver leagues with a matchup against Seattle. The Seahawks will make things tough on Mendoza, and it should be hard for him to connect with Tucker on a consistent basis. Caleb Douglas WR MIA Miami • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -3.5 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 9.6 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 27 REYDS 296 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.1 I'm hesitant to trust Douglas in Week 10 at Indianapolis with Kyle McCord starting for the injured Malik Willis (groin). Now, maybe McCord will be great for Douglas, and he will score at least 13 PPR points for the third time in five games this season. But this feels like a game where the Dolphins will try to run on the Colts, who are actually No. 11 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Only two receivers have scored double digits in PPR against Indianapolis in the past four games against Tennessee, Minnesota, Jacksonville and Dallas, and I would only use Douglas as a low-end starter in three-receiver leagues in Week 10. Stefon Diggs WR WAS Washington • #3

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 49 REYDS 303 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.9 Diggs missed the Week 5 game against the Giants with a hamstring injury, and we'll see how he does in the rematch in Week 10. He has scored at least 12.8 PPR points in two of his past three games, but Diggs will need a touchdown to help his Fantasy production based on his performances so far this year. He has scored 8.5 PPR points or less in all three games where he's failed to score a touchdown, and his best yardage total this season was 55 in Week 1. He's also had exactly three catches in each of his past two games against the Eagles and Rams, and the Giants are No. 14 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. I'm fine with Diggs as a starter in three-receiver leagues, and hopefully he'll find the end zone in Week 10 to help your Fantasy roster.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 64 REYDS 378 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 Metcalf scored a touchdown in Week 3 against Cincinnati when two defenders collided in the end zone, and he finished that game with three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He's been quiet in his past two games against New Orleans and Cleveland with a combined three catches for 60 yards and no touchdowns on 12 targets, and he hasn't caught a touchdown since the first Bengals game. Cincinnati is No. 15 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and I'm starting Metcalf and Germie Bernard in three-receiver leagues. Just don't overvalue Metcalf in this matchup because you will likely be disappointed with his production.

TEs to start Projections powered by Sportsline Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3 O/U 51 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 37 REYDS 361 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.9 Henry (foot) is still not 100 percent, so keep an eye on his health prior to Sunday against the Lions in Germany. But if he plays as expected then I would start him in all leagues. Detroit is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and nine tight ends have scored at least 13.3 PPR points against the Lions this season. Henry has scored 6.5 PPR points or less in each of his past two games against Miami and Green Bay, but he injured his foot against the Dolphins. Prior to that, he had scored at least 11.2 PPR points in four games in a row, and hopefully he'll get back to that level of production in Week 10. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -9.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 9.3 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 39 REYDS 287 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 I'm counting on Higbee to step up with Puka Nacua (knee) out, and Higbee is my favorite pass catcher for the Rams heading into Week 10 at Arizona. He has three games this season with at least six targets, and he scored at least 11.7 PPR points in all three outings. Now, we could see Matthew Stafford lean on a receiver like Tutu Atwell or Konata Mumpfield, or maybe Colby Parkinson or Davis Allen perform better than Higbee. But given Higbee's role as the primary receiving tight end, he has the most upside for the Rams, as well as his history with Stafford. The Cardinals have also allowed six touchdowns to tight ends in their past seven games, including Parkinson in Week 6 with five catches for 31 yards on six targets (Higbee had four catches for 22 yards on four targets). I like Parkinson as a sleeper, but Higbee has top-10 upside in Week 10. Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ BUF -7.5 O/U 51 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 10.2 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 38 REYDS 429 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 Kincaid struggled in Week 9 at Minnesota with three catches for 28 yards on three targets, but the Vikings are amazing at defending tight ends. The Jets are not, and five tight ends have scored at least 10.3 PPR points against New York in the past four games, with three touchdowns over that span. Kincaid had scored at least 10.8 PPR points in his previous two games prior to Week 9, and he is worth using as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy option in all leagues in Week 10.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Chigoziem Okonkwo TE WAS Washington • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 10.3 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 31 REYDS 239 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Okonkwo had four catches for 60 yards on six targets in Week 5 against the Giants, and he has scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his past four games coming into the rematch with New York. The Giants have allowed five tight ends to score at least 9.5 PPR points in their past five games, and I like Okonkwo as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 10. Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN JAC -10.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 12th PROJ PTS 11.7 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 37 REYDS 356 TD 1 FPTS/G 9 The Titans have been miserable against Harold Fannin Jr. and Mike Gesicki in their past two games as both tight ends scored at least 15.1 PPR points. Tennessee has also allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in the past three outings, and Strange is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. His production has tailed off lately with a combined 11.7 PPR points in his past two outings against Indianapolis and Baltimore, but prior to that he had scored at least 9.4 PPR points in three games in a row. Hopefully, Trevor Lawrence will start leaning on Strange again, and this is a great matchup to trust him in Week 10. Darren Waller TE CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 34 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 8.4 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 35 REYDS 299 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.6 The Saints are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Waller just had a season-high 23 PPR points in Week 9 against Denver. It's a good week to trust Waller as a low-end starter in all leagues. A tight end has scored a touchdown against New Orleans in each of the past three games against the Giants, Pittsburgh and Cleveland, and six tight ends have scored at least 9.8 PPR points against the Saints this season. Waller has scored at least 10.1 PPR points in four of his past seven games, and hopefully he continues to be a go-to option for Bryce Young against New Orleans in Week 10.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Tucker Kraft TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN GB -3 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 10.1 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 52 REYDS 351 TD 3 FPTS/G 10 The Vikings are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Minnesota has allowed one touchdown to the position all year. Kraft is tied for the season high in PPR points against the Vikings with 9.5 in Week 1 when he had three catches for 65 yards on six targets. He only had one catch for 1 yard on three targets in Week 9 at New England, and Kraft could have another down game in Week 10. Minnesota has held Colston Loveland, Sam LaPorta and Dalton Kincaid to 6.5 PPR points or less this season. Greg Dulcich TE MIA Miami • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -3.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 32 REYDS 270 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.6 I had high expectations for Dulcich in Week 9 against Detroit given the matchup, but he disappointed with two catches for 14 yards on four targets, which snapped a streak of him scoring at least 8.3 PPR points in three games in a row. He could get back on track in Week 10 at Indianapolis, but it will be tough to trust Dulcich with Kyle McCord starting in place of the injured Malik Willis (groin). I would prefer to avoid Dulcich in most leagues. Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC BAL -4.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 6.4 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 43 REYDS 237 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 I'm somewhat hopeful that Andrews will start to play well with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback for the Ravens, but I need to see it first. Andrews comes into Week 10 against the Chargers having scored 5.3 PPR points or less in five games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4. The Chargers are also No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Andrews should remain on your bench in most leagues in Week 10.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline T.J. Hockenson TE MIN Minnesota • #87

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -3 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 11.6 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 44 REYDS 328 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.7 I'm excited to see what Hockenson will do for the rest of the season now that Kirk Cousins is the quarterback in Minnesota, and Hockenson has played well prior to Week 10 with at least 13.5 PPR points in three of his past four healthy games. But this is a brutal matchup against the Packers, who are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Hockenson actually played well against Green Bay in Week 1 with four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown on five targets, but he's the lone tight end to score double digits in PPR against the Packers, who have limited Kyle Pitts, Colston Loveland, Sam LaPorta, Darren Waller and Hunter Henry to 7.7 PPR points or less. Hockenson should be considered a low-end starter at best in most leagues in Week 10.

DST (Start)

Rams (at ARI)

The Rams defense actually struggled in Week 6 against Arizona with no sacks, one interception and 18 points allowed. But Jacoby Brissett was the Cardinals' quarterback then, and Michael Wilson (neck) was healthy. Carson Beck will make his first NFL start for Arizona in Week 10, and Wilson is out. Myles Garrett is also healthy for the Rams, and they have limited the Chargers and Commanders to 22 total points in their past two games with six sacks and four turnovers over that span. I like the Rams DST as a top-three Fantasy option in Week 10.

DST (Sleepers)

Ravens (vs. LAC)

Bills (at NYJ)

Colts (vs. MIA)

DST (Sits)

Patriots (at DET)

The Patriots defense has fallen apart lately with two miserable games against Chicago in Week 7 and Green Bay in Week 9. In those two games, New England allowed at least 30 points with no turnovers, although the Patriots did have three sacks in both outings. Now, New England faces another NFC North team in Detroit, and the Lions have only 5 turnovers on the season. Detroit has scored 20 points or less in three games in a row against Green Bay, Minnesota and Miami, but the Lions have also scored at least 26 points in five outings this year. I would avoid the Patriots DST in most leagues in Week 10.

Kicker Start Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Boswell K PIT Pittsburgh • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS K 15th PROJ PTS 7.4 K RNK 9th Boswell went into his bye in Week 9 having made at least two field goals in four games in a row and five times in his past six outings. He was great against Cincinnati in Week 3 with three made field goals and three made PATs without missing a kick. The Bengals have allowed six of eight kickers to make multiple field goals this season, and Boswell has top-five upside in all leagues in Week 10.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Cameron Dicker K LAC L.A. Chargers • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -4.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS K 26th PROJ PTS 8.3 K RNK 4th Jake Bates K DET Detroit • #39

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE DET -3 O/U 51 OPP VS K 20th PROJ PTS 9.9 K RNK 13th Eddy Pineiro K SF San Francisco • #18

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL SF -4.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS K 22nd PROJ PTS 9 K RNK 7th