Fantasy Football Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterback

Quarterbacks

Start 'Em 28.8 projected points Philip Rivers Los Angeles Chargers QB The last time Rivers faced the Raiders was in Week 5 when he had 25 Fantasy points, and he's scored at least 21 points in all but one game this season (18 points at Cleveland in Week 6). In his past five games against Oakland, Rivers has averaged 312 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. The Raiders have allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 25 Fantasy points, including San Francisco third-stringer Nick Mullens, who had 28 points in Week 9. 20.4 projected points Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles QB I was skeptical of Wentz coming back and playing at a high level from the knee injury he sustained last year, but he's been awesome of late, with at least 22 Fantasy points in each of his past five games. He gets a new weapon this week with the addition of Golden Tate, and it will be hard for Dallas to slow him down. The Cowboys have allowed three of their past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23 Fantasy points, and Wentz should have the chance for another top-10 finish in Week 10. 19.6 projected points Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB Goff only has two games this season with fewer than 20 Fantasy points, which was Week 5 at Seattle and Week 6 at Denver. He had 15 Fantasy points against the Seahawks, which is his best performance against Seattle in four career meetings, but I expect him to play well this week. Despite not having the best home-field advantage, Goff has been great in Los Angeles. In four home games against Arizona, the Chargers, Minnesota and Green Bay, Goff is averaging 32.5 Fantasy points a game. I'm expecting another dominant home game this week, and Seattle has allowed at least 20 Fantasy points in each of the past two games against Matthew Stafford and Rivers, which bodes well for Goff. 23.0 projected points Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons QB Ryan put to rest any questions about his performance outdoors with a standout game at Washington in Week 9. He had 36 Fantasy points, which was his second-best outing of the season (he had 49 points against New Orleans in Week 3), and he should stay hot against the Browns, who have a banged-up secondary with cornerback Denzel Ward (hip) and safety Damarious Randall (groin) hurt. Cleveland also has allowed Ben Roethlisberger and Patrick Mahomes to score at least 20 Fantasy points in the past two weeks. 17.6 projected points Ryan Fitzpatrick Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Fitzpatrick has played in six games this season, and he's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in five of those appearances. It hasn't always been pretty — he had two interceptions in Week 9 at Carolina — but he's also scored at least 30 Fantasy points in the four games he played from beginning to end. You have to worry about Fitzpatrick getting benched for Jameis Winston if he does struggle, but you also should expect quality production given his track record in this offense. And Washington has allowed five of the past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points coming into Week 10.

Sleepers

Baker Mayfield (vs. ATL): Mayfield has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and he's averaging 20.6 points over that span. In the first game for interim offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens against Kansas City, Mayfield had 297 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and he's worth using as a streaming option in Week 10 against Atlanta. The Falcons allow an average of 27.3 Fantasy points a game to quarterbacks, and they have allowed at least 18 points to every opposing passer since Week 2.

Blake Bortles (at IND): Bortles has been bad this season and could be benched at any moment. But he has still scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past five games. And he's facing a Colts defense that allows an average of 21.3 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year. Also, in his past five games against the Colts, Bortles is averaging 279 passing yards a game with nine touchdowns and no interceptions, including 21 carries for 112 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.

Eli Manning (at SF): Manning has not been a good Fantasy quarterback this year, but he has played his best on the road. In his past three road games at Houston in Week 3, at Carolina in Week 5 and at Atlanta in Week 7, Manning has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in each outing. This week, he's facing a 49ers defense that allows an average of 22.8 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks. Manning is also averaging 20.5 Fantasy points in his past four games coming off a bye.

Sit 'Em 16.6 projected points Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions QB Stafford had a miserable performance against the Vikings in Week 9 with a season-low five Fantasy points, and it was the first game without Tate. It also was the first game this season where he failed to throw a touchdown, and he was sacked 10 times. That's good timing going into a matchup against the Bears, especially if Khalil Mack (ankle) can return from his two-game absence. Chicago has only allowed three quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points this season — Aaron Rodgers in Week 1, Brock Osweiler in Week 6 and Tom Brady in Week 7. I'm not counting on Stafford joining that list this week. 20.0 projected points Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB The matchup against the Saints is great. New Orleans allows an average of 29.3 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and three quarterbacks in a row (Joe Flacco, Kirk Cousins and Goff) have scored at least 24 points. But it's hard to trust Dalton, even at home, without A.J. Green (toe). Green missed the final six games of the 2016 season, and Dalton averaged just 16.3 Fantasy points over that span, scoring at least 20 points just twice. It will help Dalton if John Ross (groin) and C.J. Uzomah (shoulder) are healthy to make plays with Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon. But even then, Dalton is just a No. 2 quarterback at best without Green. 17.2 projected points Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB Prescott scored 18 Fantasy points against Tennessee in Week 9, and he has now scored at least 18 points in four of his past five games. But three of those games have been at home — he had 21 Fantasy points at Washington in Week 7 — and he has struggled on the road this season. In games at Carolina, Seattle, Houston and Washington, he has averaged just 12.8 Fantasy points a game. And in two games against the Eagles last year, Prescott combined for just 12 Fantasy points. This is a tough spot to consider Prescott as even a streaming option in most leagues. 15.4 projected points Derek Carr Oakland Raiders QB Here's a good joke for you — I thought Carr would play well last Thursday night at San Francisco in Week 9. He was coming off a game with 33 Fantasy points against Indianapolis in Week 8, and I didn't expect the Raiders to quit on him like they did against the 49ers. Carr scored just six Fantasy points and got little help from his offensive line. Now, Carr's not even an option in two-quarterback leagues in Week 10 against the Chargers, and that includes having four teams on a bye. In Week 5 at the Chargers, Carr scored just 14 Fantasy points, and I would expect that to be his ceiling after what happened in Week 9.

Bust Alert

I don't expect Brees to play poorly. Quite the opposite. I just don't expect him to have a big Fantasy outing against the Bengals. The Saints can beat Cincinnati with their running game and defense, much like we saw from New Orleans in Week 8 at Minnesota when Brees was held to eight Fantasy points. In his past three road games against the Giants, Ravens and Vikings, Brees is averaging just 12.0 Fantasy points a game. He scored 20 Fantasy points against the Ravens, and that's the range I would put him in. He's not someone I would bench outright in most leagues, but I would have some caution starting him. This doesn't feel like a shootout with the Bengals playing without Green, and Brees might not do much heavy lifting in this matchup.

