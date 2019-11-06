Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

While bye weeks are wreaking havoc on every other position in Week 10, things aren't so bad at quarterback. Sure, you'll definitely miss Deshaun Watson, and maybe Tom Brady and Carson Wentz, but it's not like anyone was really planning on start Dwayne Haskins or Brandon Allen. Hopefully, you're in decent shape this week at quarterback, if not anywhere else.

However, it's not like quarterback has exactly been a stable position this season. Of the top 12 quarterbacks in ADP coming into the season, four have missed significant time with injuries — three are likely still out in Week 10 — and three more have been pretty big disappointments, so chances are you're still playing matchups. Let us help you find the right plays with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls, and then check out Heath Cummings' QB preview, featuring his projections, as well as matchups that matter, numbers to know, and more.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN DAL -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2380 RUYDS 175 TD 18 INT 8 FPTS/G 24.6 The matchup against the Vikings might seem tough on paper, but I still expect Prescott to play well. Two of the past four quarterbacks against Minnesota have scored at least 24 Fantasy points, and Prescott has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three of his past four outings. At home this year, Prescott is averaging 28.5 Fantasy points in four games, and he should excel again this week. He remains a top-10 quarterback in all formats. Philip Rivers QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #17

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK LAC -1 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2609 RUYDS 24 TD 12 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.2 In his past five games in Oakland, Rivers is averaging 288 passing yards with 11 total touchdowns and three interceptions. He only has one game with more than 18 Fantasy points in his past five outings, but he's due for a big performance this week. The past three quarterbacks against the Raiders – Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and Matthew Stafford – have averaged 38.7 Fantasy points per game, with Rodgers and Stafford each passing for at least 406 yards. Rivers has the chance to go off Thursday night against this defense, which allows the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the year. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2229 RUYDS 313 TD 11 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.4 Tampa Bay is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and six quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 21 points. Murray just had a quality performance against San Francisco with 26 Fantasy points, which was the best game against the 49ers this year. Murray's past two road games weren't good at the Giants in Week 7 and at New Orleans in Week 8, combining for 15 Fantasy points over that span, but I expect that to change in Week 10. The Buccaneers aren't good on defense, and this game should be high-scoring between Murray and Jameis Winston. Murray will do his part as a top-10 quarterback in all leagues. Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1653 RUYDS 247 TD 14 INT 7 FPTS/G 19 Allen snapped a three-game streak of scoring at least 20 Fantasy points when he finished with just 19 in Week 9 against Washington. We'll see how he does against the Browns this week, but he seems safe as a low-end starter in all leagues. Cleveland has allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points, including Brandon Allen last week in Denver. In his past two road games at the Giants in Week 2 and at the Titans in Week 5, Josh Allen is averaging 22.0 Fantasy points per game. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SF -6 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 17.6 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1806 RUYDS 32 TD 14 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.4 In two games with Emmanuel Sanders, Garoppolo has 492 passing yards, six touchdowns and one interception. He just had his best game of the season in Week 9 at Arizona with 36 Fantasy points, and he should build on that this week in the showdown with Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. Seattle has allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 20 Fantasy points, and my only worry with Garoppolo this week is the 49ers run game taking over. But if this game becomes a shootout, Garoppolo should hold his own Monday night.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYG -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1676 RUYDS 188 TD 13 INT 8 FPTS/G 15.8 My only real concern with Jones this week is not having Evan Engram (foot) and Sterling Shepard (concussion), but he's still worth using as a streamer against the Jets. The past two quarterbacks against the Jets, Gardner Minshew and Ryan Fitzpatrick, have each scored 29 Fantasy points. And the last time Jones had a favorable matchup of this caliber was Week 8 against the Lions when he scored 35 Fantasy points. I don't expect Jones to do that here, but he could be above 20 points for the third time this year. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 16.4 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 980 RUYDS 46 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 14.8 Tannehill has been a solid Fantasy quarterback in place of Marcus Mariota, scoring at least 22 points three games in a row. And now he faces a Chiefs defense at home that has allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 26 Fantasy points. If Patrick Mahomes (knee) comes back, the Titans could be chasing points, which would help Tannehill potentially rack up stats. He's a low-end starter in all leagues. Matt Moore QB KC Kansas City • #8

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN KC -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 0.6 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 659 RUYDS 1 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 12.3 If the Chiefs decide to rest Mahomes for another week, Moore would be a borderline starter in all leagues. The Titans have allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 19 Fantasy points, with three quarterbacks in a row passing for multiple touchdowns. They also just lost cornerback Malcolm Butler (broken wrist) for the foreseeable future. And Moore is averaging 19.0 Fantasy points in two starts in place of Mahomes.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF CLE -3 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 15 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 1963 RUYDS 75 TD 8 INT 12 FPTS/G 13 It's so bad with Mayfield right now that I'm concerned about starting him in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues even with six teams on a bye. Now, part of that is facing the Bills, who have allowed just one quarterback to score more than 18 Fantasy points this season, which was Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 7. But it's also that Mayfield has yet to throw multiple touchdowns in a game and has one game with exactly 20 Fantasy points, which was Week 6 against Seattle when he ran for a touchdown. This is a game where Cleveland can run the ball against Buffalo, and Mayfield is a questionable starter in any format in Week 10. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2217 RUYDS 44 TD 17 INT 3 FPTS/G 19.8 Cousins has been a solid Fantasy quarterback of late, scoring at least 24 Fantasy points in four of his past five games. But this is typically the spot where he fails with a road game at night against a team with a winning record. The Cowboys have only allowed two quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points this season, which were Case Keenum in Week 2 and Sam Darnold in Week 6. While those two performances surprised the Cowboys, it's doubtful Cousins will have similar success in Dallas, especially with Adam Thielen (hamstring) banged up. Cousins is just an option in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues in Week 10. Derek Carr QB OAK Oakland • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -1 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1984 RUYDS 27 TD 13 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.5 Deshaun Watson in Week 3 and Ryan Tannehill in Week 7 are the only quarterbacks with at least 20 Fantasy points against the Chargers this year, and they just held Aaron Rodgers to 14 Fantasy points in Week 9. With Melvin Ingram now back from his hamstring injury, along with Joey Bosa, the pass rush should be a problem for Carr. Now, he does have consecutive games with at least 23 Fantasy points, but he has a bad history against the Chargers. In his past five meetings with the Chargers, Carr is averaging 227.6 yards per game with four total touchdowns, five interceptions and two fumbles. Carr is a low-end option in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -10.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 14 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1195 RUYDS 51 TD 9 INT 7 FPTS/G 12.1 Fitzpatrick has three games in a row with multiple touchdowns, and he's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in two of his past three outings against Buffalo in Week 7 and the Jets in Week 9. But now he's down two more key offensive players with Preston Williams (ACL) and Mark Walton (suspension) out, and this is a tough matchup against the Colts on the road. Only two quarterbacks have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Indianapolis this year, and none since Matt Ryan did it in Week 3. The Dolphins had a feel-good moment in Week 9 with their win against the Jets at home, but things will come back to reality in Week 10 on the road against the Colts, including a disappointing game for Fitzpatrick.