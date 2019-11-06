Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough decisions to make. Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Start and Sit calls for the position.

While bye weeks are wreaking havoc on every other position in Week 10, things aren't so bad at quarterback. Sure, you'll definitely miss Deshaun Watson, and maybe Tom Brady and Carson Wentz, but it's not like anyone was really planning on start Dwayne Haskins or Brandon Allen. Hopefully, you're in decent shape this week at quarterback, if not anywhere else.

However, it's not like quarterback has exactly been a stable position this season. Of the top 12 quarterbacks in ADP coming into the season, four have missed significant time with injuries — three are likely still out in Week 10 — and three more have been pretty big disappointments, so chances are you're still playing matchups. Let us help you find the right plays with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls, and then check out Heath Cummings' QB preview, featuring his projections, as well as matchups that matter, numbers to know, and more. 

START 'EM & SIT 'EM
Quarterbacks
Start 'Em
headshot-image
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIN DAL -3 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
16th
PROJ PTS
20.4
QB RNK
6th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2380
RUYDS
175
TD
18
INT
8
FPTS/G
24.6
The matchup against the Vikings might seem tough on paper, but I still expect Prescott to play well. Two of the past four quarterbacks against Minnesota have scored at least 24 Fantasy points, and Prescott has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three of his past four outings. At home this year, Prescott is averaging 28.5 Fantasy points in four games, and he should excel again this week. He remains a top-10 quarterback in all formats.
headshot-image
Philip Rivers QB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #17
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ OAK LAC -1 O/U 49
OPP VS QB
31st
PROJ PTS
20.4
QB RNK
9th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2609
RUYDS
24
TD
12
INT
7
FPTS/G
17.2
In his past five games in Oakland, Rivers is averaging 288 passing yards with 11 total touchdowns and three interceptions. He only has one game with more than 18 Fantasy points in his past five outings, but he's due for a big performance this week. The past three quarterbacks against the Raiders – Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and Matthew Stafford – have averaged 38.7 Fantasy points per game, with Rodgers and Stafford each passing for at least 406 yards. Rivers has the chance to go off Thursday night against this defense, which allows the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the year.
headshot-image
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB TB -4.5 O/U 51.5
OPP VS QB
29th
PROJ PTS
19.4
QB RNK
7th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2229
RUYDS
313
TD
11
INT
4
FPTS/G
19.4
Tampa Bay is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and six quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 21 points. Murray just had a quality performance against San Francisco with 26 Fantasy points, which was the best game against the 49ers this year. Murray's past two road games weren't good at the Giants in Week 7 and at New Orleans in Week 8, combining for 15 Fantasy points over that span, but I expect that to change in Week 10. The Buccaneers aren't good on defense, and this game should be high-scoring between Murray and Jameis Winston. Murray will do his part as a top-10 quarterback in all leagues.
headshot-image
Josh Allen QB
BUF Buffalo • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE CLE -3 O/U 40
OPP VS QB
19th
PROJ PTS
17.4
QB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1653
RUYDS
247
TD
14
INT
7
FPTS/G
19
Allen snapped a three-game streak of scoring at least 20 Fantasy points when he finished with just 19 in Week 9 against Washington. We'll see how he does against the Browns this week, but he seems safe as a low-end starter in all leagues. Cleveland has allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points, including Brandon Allen last week in Denver. In his past two road games at the Giants in Week 2 and at the Titans in Week 5, Josh Allen is averaging 22.0 Fantasy points per game.
headshot-image
Jimmy Garoppolo QB
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SEA SF -6 O/U 46.5
OPP VS QB
22nd
PROJ PTS
17.6
QB RNK
12th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1806
RUYDS
32
TD
14
INT
7
FPTS/G
17.4
In two games with Emmanuel Sanders, Garoppolo has 492 passing yards, six touchdowns and one interception. He just had his best game of the season in Week 9 at Arizona with 36 Fantasy points, and he should build on that this week in the showdown with Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. Seattle has allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 20 Fantasy points, and my only worry with Garoppolo this week is the 49ers run game taking over. But if this game becomes a shootout, Garoppolo should hold his own Monday night.
Sleepers
headshot-image
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ NYG -2.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS QB
14th
PROJ PTS
18
QB RNK
16th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1676
RUYDS
188
TD
13
INT
8
FPTS/G
15.8
My only real concern with Jones this week is not having Evan Engram (foot) and Sterling Shepard (concussion), but he's still worth using as a streamer against the Jets. The past two quarterbacks against the Jets, Gardner Minshew and Ryan Fitzpatrick, have each scored 29 Fantasy points. And the last time Jones had a favorable matchup of this caliber was Week 8 against the Lions when he scored 35 Fantasy points. I don't expect Jones to do that here, but he could be above 20 points for the third time this year.
headshot-image
Ryan Tannehill QB
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS QB
25th
PROJ PTS
16.4
QB RNK
11th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
980
RUYDS
46
TD
7
INT
4
FPTS/G
14.8
Tannehill has been a solid Fantasy quarterback in place of Marcus Mariota, scoring at least 22 points three games in a row. And now he faces a Chiefs defense at home that has allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 26 Fantasy points. If Patrick Mahomes (knee) comes back, the Titans could be chasing points, which would help Tannehill potentially rack up stats. He's a low-end starter in all leagues.
headshot-image
Matt Moore QB
KC Kansas City • #8
Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN KC -3.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS QB
15th
PROJ PTS
0.6
QB RNK
13th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
659
RUYDS
1
TD
4
INT
0
FPTS/G
12.3
If the Chiefs decide to rest Mahomes for another week, Moore would be a borderline starter in all leagues. The Titans have allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 19 Fantasy points, with three quarterbacks in a row passing for multiple touchdowns. They also just lost cornerback Malcolm Butler (broken wrist) for the foreseeable future. And Moore is averaging 19.0 Fantasy points in two starts in place of Mahomes.
Sit 'Em
headshot-image
Baker Mayfield QB
CLE Cleveland • #6
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF CLE -3 O/U 40
OPP VS QB
3rd
PROJ PTS
15
QB RNK
24th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1963
RUYDS
75
TD
8
INT
12
FPTS/G
13
It's so bad with Mayfield right now that I'm concerned about starting him in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues even with six teams on a bye. Now, part of that is facing the Bills, who have allowed just one quarterback to score more than 18 Fantasy points this season, which was Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 7. But it's also that Mayfield has yet to throw multiple touchdowns in a game and has one game with exactly 20 Fantasy points, which was Week 6 against Seattle when he ran for a touchdown. This is a game where Cleveland can run the ball against Buffalo, and Mayfield is a questionable starter in any format in Week 10.
headshot-image
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL DAL -3 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
4th
PROJ PTS
16.8
QB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2217
RUYDS
44
TD
17
INT
3
FPTS/G
19.8
Cousins has been a solid Fantasy quarterback of late, scoring at least 24 Fantasy points in four of his past five games. But this is typically the spot where he fails with a road game at night against a team with a winning record. The Cowboys have only allowed two quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points this season, which were Case Keenum in Week 2 and Sam Darnold in Week 6. While those two performances surprised the Cowboys, it's doubtful Cousins will have similar success in Dallas, especially with Adam Thielen (hamstring) banged up. Cousins is just an option in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues in Week 10.
headshot-image
Derek Carr QB
OAK Oakland • #4
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAC LAC -1 O/U 49
OPP VS QB
10th
PROJ PTS
18.2
QB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1984
RUYDS
27
TD
13
INT
4
FPTS/G
17.5
Deshaun Watson in Week 3 and Ryan Tannehill in Week 7 are the only quarterbacks with at least 20 Fantasy points against the Chargers this year, and they just held Aaron Rodgers to 14 Fantasy points in Week 9. With Melvin Ingram now back from his hamstring injury, along with Joey Bosa, the pass rush should be a problem for Carr. Now, he does have consecutive games with at least 23 Fantasy points, but he has a bad history against the Chargers. In his past five meetings with the Chargers, Carr is averaging 227.6 yards per game with four total touchdowns, five interceptions and two fumbles. Carr is a low-end option in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.
headshot-image
Ryan Fitzpatrick QB
MIA Miami • #14
Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ IND IND -10.5 O/U 44
OPP VS QB
12th
PROJ PTS
14
QB RNK
20th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1195
RUYDS
51
TD
9
INT
7
FPTS/G
12.1
Fitzpatrick has three games in a row with multiple touchdowns, and he's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in two of his past three outings against Buffalo in Week 7 and the Jets in Week 9. But now he's down two more key offensive players with Preston Williams (ACL) and Mark Walton (suspension) out, and this is a tough matchup against the Colts on the road. Only two quarterbacks have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Indianapolis this year, and none since Matt Ryan did it in Week 3. The Dolphins had a feel-good moment in Week 9 with their win against the Jets at home, but things will come back to reality in Week 10 on the road against the Colts, including a disappointing game for Fitzpatrick.
Bust Alert
headshot-image
Jared Goff QB
LAR L.A. Rams • #16
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PIT LAR -3.5 O/U 44
OPP VS QB
11th
PROJ PTS
17.8
QB RNK
15th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2367
RUYDS
16
TD
13
INT
7
FPTS/G
18.4
Goff went into the Rams' bye in Week 9 playing well with consecutive games of at least 26 Fantasy points against the Falcons and Bengals. Both games were away from Los Angeles, which is a good sign for Goff given his usual road woes, but I expect that to be a problem again at Pittsburgh this week. In his first three road games this year, Goff averaged 15.7 Fantasy points per game. And the Steelers have allowed just three quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points this year, with Tom Brady in Week 1, Russell Wilson in Week 2 and Brian Hoyer last week. Prior to Hoyer's surprise performance in Week 9, the previous five quarterbacks against Pittsburgh averaged 11.6 Fantasy points per game. Goff is only worth starting in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.
