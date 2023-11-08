Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DAL -16 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 22.7 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 2011 RUYDS 118 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.8 Prescott is on fire right now with at least 26.9 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including his past two outings against the Rams and Eagles with at least 34.4 points. The Giants shouldn't slow him down, but the only concern would be the Cowboys dominating on defense and maybe the run game, limiting the amount of throws for Prescott. That's what happened in Week 1 at New York when Prescott scored just 6.3 Fantasy points. I'll take my chances with Prescott staying hot, and he's averaging 24.6 Fantasy points per game in his past five full games against the Giants at home.

C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -7 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 6th I backed Stroud as a starter in each of the past two weeks. He struggled at Carolina in Week 8 with just 12.9 Fantasy points. He was amazing against Tampa Bay in Week 9 with 51.8 points. Which Stroud will show up in Week 10? I'm expecting another quality outing as the Ohio State product travels to Cincinnati. The Bengals have allowed the past two opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20.3 Fantasy points in Brock Purdy and Josh Allen. Stroud will once again have to carry the Houston offense because of the Texans stagnant run game.

Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC DET -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 19.5 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2174 RUYDS 13 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.3 We have a tough decision to make once again with Goff on the road, but I'm hopeful he'll come off his bye with a strong outing at the Chargers. While the Chargers have shut down the past two opposing quarterbacks in Tyson Bagent and Zach Wilson, holding each to under 12 Fantasy points, five other quarterbacks against this defense have scored at least 23 Fantasy points. Goff has only topped 20 Fantasy points on the road once in four games, but I'm hopeful this game turns into a shootout. I'm going to trust Goff in this spot.

Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 8th Howell didn't have a big game in Week 9 at New England with 19.7 Fantasy points, but he topped 300 passing yards for the second game in a row. He also attempted at least 41 passes for the fifth time in his past six outings, and his volume is leading to quality Fantasy production. We'll see how he does against a fiesty Seahawks' defense on the road, especially after Seattle was just embarrassed at Baltimore in a 37-3 defeat. It wouldn't surprise me if Howell needs garbage time to get his points, but they should come in this matchup.