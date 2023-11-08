A few very key fantasy figures will be missing in action in Week 10 as Patrick Mahomes, Mathew Stafford, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jalen Hurts are on their bye week.
Jamey Eisenberg has all the Start 'Em & Sit 'Em insight you'll need to make sound decisions at quarterback ahead of Week 10, right here. His Waiver Wire column can also direct you to the best options that may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' quarterback preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 9 numbers to know and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 10 projections over at Sportsline.
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Prescott is on fire right now with at least 26.9 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including his past two outings against the Rams and Eagles with at least 34.4 points. The Giants shouldn't slow him down, but the only concern would be the Cowboys dominating on defense and maybe the run game, limiting the amount of throws for Prescott. That's what happened in Week 1 at New York when Prescott scored just 6.3 Fantasy points. I'll take my chances with Prescott staying hot, and he's averaging 24.6 Fantasy points per game in his past five full games against the Giants at home.
C.J. Stroud QB
HOU Houston • #7
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
I backed Stroud as a starter in each of the past two weeks. He struggled at Carolina in Week 8 with just 12.9 Fantasy points. He was amazing against Tampa Bay in Week 9 with 51.8 points. Which Stroud will show up in Week 10? I'm expecting another quality outing as the Ohio State product travels to Cincinnati. The Bengals have allowed the past two opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20.3 Fantasy points in Brock Purdy and Josh Allen. Stroud will once again have to carry the Houston offense because of the Texans stagnant run game.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
We have a tough decision to make once again with Goff on the road, but I'm hopeful he'll come off his bye with a strong outing at the Chargers. While the Chargers have shut down the past two opposing quarterbacks in Tyson Bagent and Zach Wilson, holding each to under 12 Fantasy points, five other quarterbacks against this defense have scored at least 23 Fantasy points. Goff has only topped 20 Fantasy points on the road once in four games, but I'm hopeful this game turns into a shootout. I'm going to trust Goff in this spot.
Sam Howell QB
WAS Washington • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Howell didn't have a big game in Week 9 at New England with 19.7 Fantasy points, but he topped 300 passing yards for the second game in a row. He also attempted at least 41 passes for the fifth time in his past six outings, and his volume is leading to quality Fantasy production. We'll see how he does against a fiesty Seahawks' defense on the road, especially after Seattle was just embarrassed at Baltimore in a 37-3 defeat. It wouldn't surprise me if Howell needs garbage time to get his points, but they should come in this matchup.
TB Tampa Bay • #6
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Mayfield was overshadowed by C.J. Stroud in Week 9 at Houston, but he still scored 23 Fantasy points, which was the fifth time in eight games he's scored at least 20 points this year. While only two quarterbacks have scored more than 19.1 Fantasy points against the Titans this season, I still expect Mayfield to post another quality stat line in this matchup. This game could be a surprising shootout with how much Tampa Bay's defense has struggled of late, and I still don't trust the Buccaneers' ground game. Also, for what it's worth, the last time Mayfield faced the Titans in 2020 he passed for 334 yards and four touchdowns, so hopefully he likes facing this opponent.
Joshua Dobbs QB
MIN Minnesota • #15
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Is there a better story in the NFL right now than Dobbs? He gets traded to Minnesota from Arizona last Tuesday, is forced into action on Sunday at Atlanta after Jaren Hall (concussion) gets hurt and leads the Vikings to a 31-28 comeback victory while scoring 28.9 Fantasy points. It's the fourth time this season he scored at least 27 Fantasy points, and he's helping you with his legs since he's run for at least 41 yards in six games this year and has a rushing touchdown in three games in a row. It's not an easy matchup against New Orleans, but I like Dobbs as a borderline No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Wilson is coming off a solid outing in Week 8 against Kansas City prior to Denver's Week 9 bye with 23.6 Fantasy points, and he scored at least 22.7 points in three of his past five games. The Bills have allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 23.9 Fantasy points in Mac Jones, Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow, and hopefully Wilson can follow suit. Also, in his career, Wilson is averaging 23.6 Fantasy points per game coming off a bye in 11 seasons.
Will Levis QB
TEN Tennessee • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
We saw what might be the best of Levis in Week 8 against Atlanta in his NFL debut with 34.6 Fantasy points and what could be the worst in his first road start at Pittsburgh in Week 9 with 8.7 Fantasy points. This is a great rebound spot for him at Tampa Bay since the Buccaneers have been a mess against opposing quarterbacks over the past two games against Josh Allen and C.J. Stroud. That duo combined for 84.9 Fantasy points, and five quarterbacks on the season have scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay this year. I'm excited to see what Levis can do against this defense.
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Smith is tough to trust in Week 10 given his level of play this season with only one game of more than 17.9 Fantasy points. But this should be a bounce-back spot against the Commanders at home. Washington is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Josh Dobbs in Week 1 and Mac Jones last week failed to score at least 20 Fantasy points against the Commanders. If Smith can't be productive here then you're likely never going to start him again in one-quarterback leagues, but I'm expecting the matchup to make him a borderline starter in all leagues for Week 10.
Derek Carr QB
NO New Orleans • #4
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Carr did exactly as I expected in Week 9 as the Start of the Week when he finished as the No. 9 quarterback with 20.7 Fantasy points. He's been fairly consistent of late with at least 18.3 Fantasy points in five games in a row, but I'm expecting him to struggle in this matchup. The Vikings haven't allowed a quarterback to score more than 16.7 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and I would only start Carr in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 10.
IND Indianapolis • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Minshew didn't have to do much in Week 9 at Carolina with the way the Colts played defensively, and he only scored 11.6 Fantasy points. That's now two games with under 12 Fantasy points in his past four starts, and only once over that span has he topped 20 points. The Patriots have allowed just two quarterbacks this season to score more than 20 Fantasy points, which were Josh Allen in Week 7 and Tua Tagovailoa in Week 8. Minshew is fine as a starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but don't expect a huge outing against the Patriots in Germany.
Jordan Love QB
GB Green Bay • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Love has gone five games in a row with 19.6 Fantasy points or less, including two games in a row where he's scored fewer than 17 points. And now he has to face a Steelers' defense that hasn't allowed a quarterback to score more than 16 Fantasy points in four games in a row, including Lamar Jackson and Trevor Lawrence. You can start Love in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but he's a risky option in one-quarterback formats going against this defense on the road.
CLE Cleveland • #4
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
It wasn't pretty, but Watson found a way to score 22.9 Fantasy points against Arizona in Week 9. He's now scored at least 22.7 Fantasy points in three of four full starts this season, but I wouldn't trust him against the Ravens on the road. He missed the first Baltimore game with a shoulder injury, but the Ravens are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks at 11.7 Fantasy points per game. Joshua Dobbs in Week 8 is the only quarterback with more than 20 Fantasy points against Baltimore, and Watson should struggle in this matchup. He's only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Lawrence is having a good season, but it hasn't translated to Fantasy points. He's scored more than 20 Fantasy points just twice, with a high of 21.7, and he's only averaging 17.4 Fantasy points per game. We'll see how the 49ers' defense looks coming out of the bye, especially with the addition of pass rusher Chase Young, but San Francisco has struggled lately against opposing quarterbacks with Joshua Dobbs (27.4 Fantasy points), Kirk Cousins (25.0) and Joe Burrow (33.6) all doing well in three of the past five games. That said, I don't expect Lawrence to have a huge outing given his track record this year. He's a borderline starter at best in one-quarterback leagues, but I would prefer to only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 10.