Drake Maye has been one of the best surprises for Fantasy managers this season, and he should have another solid outing in Week 10 at Tampa Bay. I like Maye as a top-five Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.

Maye comes into Week 10 having scored at least 20.4 Fantasy points in four games in a row and in seven of his past eight outings, including three games with at least 30.3 points over that span. And this is a great matchup against the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay has allowed four quarterbacks this season to score at least 20.7 Fantasy points, and I don't expect this defense to slow Maye down, even on the road. He's put himself in the conversation for NFL MVP, and Maye has been a Fantasy MVP as well so far this season.

Age: 37 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF LAR -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 3rd Stafford is hot coming into Week 10, and he has the chance for another big game against the 49ers, who have allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23.6 Fantasy points, including two in a row with C.J. Stroud and Jaxson Dart. Stafford scored 31.6 Fantasy points against the 49ers in Week 5, and he's scored more than 30 Fantasy points four times in his past five outings, including two in a row against Jacksonville and New Orleans. Puka Nacua (ribs) is expected to play after getting injured against the Saints, and Stafford has top-five upside in all leagues in this matchup. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 25.3 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1976 RUYDS 207 TD 20 INT 6 FPTS/G 23.7 We love Nix whenever he's at home, and he scored a combined 75.6 Fantasy points in his past two games in Denver against the Giants and Cowboys. He's also averaging 28.5 Fantasy points in his past 12 home games, going back to last season. Nix scored 22.5 Fantasy points in a toug,h rough game last week at Houston, and he should stay hot in this game against the Raiders, who have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21.2 Fantasy points. Nix also scored at least 23.4 Fantasy points in two games against the Raiders in 2024, and he has top-five upside in all leagues in this matchup. Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG CHI -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 23.7 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1916 RUYDS 183 TD 15 INT 4 FPTS/G 22.7 Williams got the Bengals boost in Week 9 with 44.7 Fantasy points at Cincinnati, and hopefully, he will stay hot in Week 10 against the Giants. It's a great matchup since the Giants have allowed at least 22.6 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in three of the past four games, and Williams has scored at least 26.2 Fantasy points in two of three outings in Chicago this year. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DET -9.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 22.6 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1915 RUYDS 23 TD 17 INT 3 FPTS/G 21.4 We usually like to avoid Goff when he's on the road, but he scored at least 20.8 Fantasy points in his past two away games against the Bengals and Chiefs. He should have another solid road outing in Week 10 against the Commanders, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks and are dealing with injuries in their secondary. Three quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 28.9 Fantasy points against Washington, and Goff should be a top-10 quarterback in all leagues in Week 10. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE TB -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 22.7 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1919 RUYDS 158 TD 13 INT 2 FPTS/G 20.8 Mayfield is due for a big game after scoring a combined 17.2 Fantasy points in his past two outings against Detroit and New Orleans prior to Tampa Bay's bye in Week 9. We'll see if the Buccaneers will get Chris Godwin (leg) and Bucky Irving (foot) back for this game, and Mayfield could use the reinforcements. That said, I still like him as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in what could be a shootout with Drake Maye. The Patriots just allowed Michael Penix Jr. to score 28.7 Fantasy points in New England in Week 9, and Mayfield is averaging 22.1 Fantasy points at home this year. Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 2084 RUYDS 41 TD 16 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.2 Darnold only attempted 24 passes in Week 9 at Washington, but he completed 21 of them for 330 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception, and scored 35.2 Fantasy points. He's now scored at least 24 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and Seattle just gave him another weapon in Rashid Shaheed via trade from New Orleans. Darnold only scored 18.1 Fantasy points at Arizona in Week 4, but I'm sticking with Darnold as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues in Week 10 at home.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Daniel Jones QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Jones snapped a four-game streak with at least 20.7 Fantasy points in Week 9 at Pittsburgh when he turned the ball over five times and scored just 16.1 Fantasy points. I'm expecting him to get back on track in Week 10 against Atlanta in Berlin, and the Falcons have allowed at least 20.4 Fantasy points in the past two games against Tua Tagovailoa and Drake Maye, who combined for six passing touchdowns. I don't think Jones will have one of his best games in this matchup, but he should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Marcus Mariota QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Mariota will start for the injured Jayden Daniels (elbow) in Week 10 against Detroit, and he should be considered a low-end starting quarterback in deeper leagues. Mariota has scored at least 20.2 Fantasy points in two of three starts for Washington this season, and this is a favorable matchup. The Lions have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 22.9 Fantasy points, and two of those guys (Patrick Mahomes in Week 6 and J.J. McCarthy in Week 9) each scored at least 7.2 Fantasy points with just their rushing totals alone. Mariota has rushed for 88 yards in his three starts this season, and his legs will definitely be needed to help his Fantasy outlook this week. Michael Penix Jr. QB ATL Atlanta • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Penix is worth using if you need a quarterback in deeper leagues in Week 10 against the Colts in Berlin, and hopefully, he'll stay hot coming off his performance in Week 9 at New England when he scored 28.7 Fantasy points. That's only his third game this season with more than 20 Fantasy points, but Indianapolis has allowed four quarterbacks this season to score at least 24.7 points. I love what Penix did against the Patriots by leaning on Drake London, who caught three touchdowns, and that's something Penix should continue to do on a weekly basis.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Fields QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 17.1 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1089 RUYDS 288 TD 8 INT 0 FPTS/G 18 Fields played well in his last outing in Week 8 at Cincinnati with 22.9 Fantasy points, and he took advantage of the matchup against the Bengals. This week, it's a much tougher task against the Browns, who have only allowed three quarterbacks this season to score more than 16.6 Fantasy points and have held Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, Jared Goff, and Tua Tagovailoa in check. The good news for Fields is Garrett Wilson (knee) could play in Week 10. The bad news is Fields played against Cleveland in Week 15 in 2023 and scored just 11.6 Fantasy points. He's only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 14.3 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 1840 RUYDS 137 TD 13 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.9 We'll see what happens with Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) this week, but even if he plays, it's tough to trust Lawrence in one-quarterback leagues. I like that the Jaguars added Jakobi Meyers with Travis Hunter (knee) out, but this is a tough matchup for Lawrence against the Texans, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Lawrence has scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points in four games in a row, but in his past five meetings with Houston, he is averaging 215 passing yards with five total touchdowns and four interceptions. Lawrence is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. J.J. McCarthy QB MIN Minnesota • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -4.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 444 RUYDS 62 TD 6 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.3 McCarthy has made three starts in his NFL career this season, and he scored at least 22.9 Fantasy points in two of them. He has yet to pass for more than 158 yards, but he does have two rushing touchdowns. There's a lot to like about his Fantasy potential, but I don't expect McCarthy to perform at a high level against the Ravens. Baltimore is getting healthy on defense and has now limited Matthew Stafford, Caleb Williams, and Tua Tagovailoa to 11.8 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row. I would only consider McCarthy in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 10. Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 41 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 1692 RUYDS 18 TD 17 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.4 Rodgers only scored 14.1 Fantasy points in Week 9 against Indianapolis, and the Steelers still won with five turnovers, along with two rushing touchdowns from Jaylen Warren. This week, Rodgers has a tough matchup against the Chargers, who are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Only three quarterbacks this season have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against the Chargers, which were Patrick Mahomes in Week 1, Jaxson Dart in Week 4, and Daniel Jones in Week 7. I would only start Rodgers in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 10.