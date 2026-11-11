We have another week of quarterback changes in Week 10 with Kirk Cousins (Minnesota), Fernando Mendoza (Las Vegas), Carson Beck (Arizona), Jacoby Brissett (Baltimore) and Kyle McCord (Miami) all starting for the first time on their respective teams this season. We also have four teams on bye, which means no Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, Baker Mayfield or Joe Milton III.

Thankfully, it appears like Patrick Mahomes (elbow) is going to play in Week 10 at Atlanta, and he's worth using as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. We hope his elbow doesn't hinder his production, and the Chiefs just gave him a new weapon by trading for Josh Downs from Indianapolis.

The Falcons traded away a key piece of their defense with safety Jessie Bates III going to Jacksonville, and Joe Burrow just scored 35.5 Fantasy points against Atlanta in Week 9. Burrow had 271 passing yards and three touchdowns, and Mahomes has five passing touchdowns in his past two games against Denver and the Jets.

Keep an eye on Mahomes' practice reports, and hopefully he's fine. He has the chance to be a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 10.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE DET -3 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 21.1 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2134 RUYDS 20 TD 16 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.1 Goff started the season on fire with at least 20.4 Fantasy points in six games in a row, but he's cooled off in his past two outings against Minnesota and Miami. He scored 11.1 Fantasy points against the Vikings, which isn't a surprise given how good that defense has played, but his 5.3 Fantasy points against the Dolphins was alarming. He should rebound this week against the Patriots, who have allowed two of the past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 26.1 Fantasy points, and three quarterbacks in a row (Caleb Williams, Malik Willis and Jordan Love) have thrown multiple touchdowns. Goff has top-five upside in this matchup in Germany. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE HOU -4.5 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 19.7 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2251 RUYDS 100 TD 17 INT 2 FPTS/G 24.5 Goff started the season on fire with at least 20.4 Fantasy points in six games in a row, but he's cooled off in his past two outings against Minnesota and Miami. He scored 11.1 Fantasy points against the Vikings, which isn't a surprise given how good that defense has played, but his 5.3 Fantasy points against the Dolphins was alarming. He should rebound this week against the Patriots, who have allowed two of the past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 26.1 Fantasy points, and three quarterbacks in a row (Caleb Williams, Malik Willis and Jordan Love) have thrown multiple touchdowns. Goff has top-five upside in this matchup in Germany. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN GB -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 17.6 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2618 RUYDS 23 TD 21 INT 6 FPTS/G 24.8 Only one quarterback this season has scored at least 20 Fantasy points against the Vikings, and that was Love in Week 1 when he passed for 387 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, along with a lost fumble, for 23.5 points. Love has scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in five games in a row coming into Week 10 in the rematch with Minnesota, including a season-high 42.2 points at New England in Week 9. And my favorite trend continued against the Patriots: Love has now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in 23 of 34 career games when he has at least 30 attempts. I expect him to be above 30 pass attempts for the eighth-game in a row against the Vikings, and Love has top-10 upside in Week 10. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -3.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 23.4 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2381 RUYDS 102 TD 17 INT 5 FPTS/G 22.1 Prescott comes into Week 10 against the 49ers having scored at least 21.8 Fantasy points in three games in a row. This game feels like a shootout, especially since Dallas will likely be chasing points against San Francisco given how well the 49ers offense is playing -- and how poorly the Cowboys play on defense. Only three quarterbacks this season have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against San Francisco, but two of them happened in the past three games with Jayden Daniels in Week 6 and Michael Penix Jr. in Week 7. Prescott has passed for at least 234 yards and two touchdowns in three of four career meetings with the 49ers, and I like him as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 10. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 21.4 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2197 RUYDS 47 TD 17 INT 6 FPTS/G 22.3 Young was miserable prior to Week 9 against Denver with 12.4 Fantasy points or less in each outing against Tampa Bay and Green Bay. But he ended that slump against the Broncos with 26.3 Fantasy points, and he looked like the quarterback we saw early in the season who scored at least 23.8 Fantasy points in five of his first six games. He should stay hot in Week 10 against the Saints, who have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20.3 Fantasy points with Kyler Murray in Week 5, J.J. McCarthy in Week 6 and Shedeur Sanders in Week 9. I like Young as a borderline top-10 quarterback in this matchup on the road.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Shough came off his bye in Week 8 with 21.7 Fantasy points against the Browns in overtime in Week 9. He passed for 265 yards and one touchdown, and he added 51 rushing yards, which is awesome. Shough has now run for at least 32 yards in two of his past three games, and we hope he continues to use his legs all season, including in Week 10 against the Panthers. Carolina has allowed four quarterbacks in the past six games to score at least 19.7 Fantasy points, including two in a row with Jordan Love and Bo Nix, and Shough scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in each of his two meetings with the Panthers in 2025. Shough should be considered a potential top-10 Fantasy quarterback in this matchup. Geno Smith QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. The Bills were awesome in their past two games against Joe Fagnano and Carson Wentz, holding that duo to a combined 172 passing yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions, along with two lost fumbles. Smith isn't an elite Fantasy quarterback, but this a step up in competition for Buffalo's defense. I would use Smith as a flex option in all leagues, and he scored at least 22 Fantasy points in two of his previous three games. Garrett Wilson (concussion) missed Week 9 at Kansas City, but hopefully he'll return for this matchup. Smith is a great streaming option in all leagues in Week 10. Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 42 • Experience: 22 yrs. Rodgers had his best game of the season in Week 3 against the Bengals with 28.7 Fantasy points, and hopefully we get a repeat performance in the rematch in Week 10. He passed for 292 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, along with 10 rushing yards, in the first game against Cincinnati, and that was part of a four-game stretch where Rodgers scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points. He's cooled off in the past two games against New Orleans and Cleveland with 15.1 Fantasy points or less in each outing, but the Bengals have allowed two quarterbacks in their past four games to score at least 20.9 Fantasy points. Ideally, we get Rodgers and Joe Burrow in a shootout in Week 10, and I like Rodgers as a low-end starter in all leagues.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -9.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 21.4 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2374 RUYDS 19 TD 16 INT 9 FPTS/G 19.4 If Stafford had a healthy Puka Nacua (knee) or Davante Adams (hamstring) in this game then starting him at Arizona would be a no-brainer. The Cardinals are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Stafford scored 20.9 Fantasy points against Arizona in Week 6. But Nacua and Adams are out, and this should be a game where the Rams just lean on Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. Stafford has also scored 13.2 Fantasy points or less in each of his past two games against the Chargers and Washington, and I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 10. J.J. McCarthy QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS NYG -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 622 RUYDS 51 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 9 McCarthy will play in Week 10 against Washington despite the hip injury he suffered in Week 9 at Philadelphia, but he's risky to trust in one-quarterback leagues, even though this is a positive matchup. The Commanders are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but they have limited Brock Purdy, Tanner McKee and Matthew Stafford to 19.4 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row. McCarthy has done well in three appearances for the Giants, but he has yet to score 20 Fantasy points or score multiple touchdowns. I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues on Thursday night. Michael Penix Jr. QB ATL Atlanta • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 13.9 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1444 RUYDS 65 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 16.7 Penix has struggled in his past two games against Tampa Bay and Cincinnati with a combined 13.6 Fantasy points over that span. This came after two solid outings against Chicago and San Francisco with at least 26.4 Fantasy points in each contest, and I would love to see him get back to that level of production. But it's hard to envision him doing that against the Chiefs, who are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Bo Nix and Kirk Cousins are the lone quarterbacks with at least 20 Fantasy points against Kansas City this season, and I would only trust Penix in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in this matchup.