There's a pretty strong consensus on who are the top quarterbacks for Week 10 of the Fantasy football season, at least according to our experts. The top six, in some order, appear to be Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert; the only exception is in Dave Richard's ranks, where he has Jackson 12th for his matchup against the Patriots.

If you've got one of those seven, you shouldn't really have to make any decisions this week. Beyond that, you've got Tom Brady coming off an absolutely miserable performance facing a Panthers defense that limited him to his previous worst game back in Week 2, or Drew Brees against the 49ers; or you're taking shots on guys like Jared Goff, Carson Wentz and Drew Lock with good matchups. It's not a bad week for streaming, but you may not feel confident in who you end up having to rely on. Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for Week 10 will help you make the right ones.

Get your questions answered for Week 10 on the Fantasy Football Today Twitch stream:

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PHI -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 21 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1883 RUYDS 202 TD 17 INT 12 FPTS/G 21.9 Wentz struggled in bad weather in Week 8 against Dallas and scored just 11 Fantasy points, which snapped his streak of five games in a row with at least 21 points. He should get back to that level this week against the Giants, and Wentz had 31 points against New York in Week 7 with 359 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, along with 14 rushing yards and a score. The Eagles are getting healthy with Miles Sanders (knee) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) expected to play in Week 10, and that should only help Wentz's production this week. Drew Lock QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 18.8 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1240 RUYDS 58 TD 8 INT 6 FPTS/G 14.9 Lock has attempted at least 40 passes in three games in a row, and he's scored at least 25 Fantasy points in his past two games against the Chargers and Falcons. He could have the chance for another quality Fantasy game against the Raiders, and maybe he won't need garbage time to make it happen. Las Vegas has allowed a quarterback to pass for at least 288 yards and two touchdowns in four of the past five games, and I expect this game to be a shootout. Lock has top-10 potential for the third game in a row. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC MIA -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 19.9 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 350 RUYDS 35 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 11.1 Tagovailoa vs. Justin Herbert should be fun this week, and hopefully for many years to come. It was great to see Tagovailoa play well in Week 9 at Arizona when he scored 24 Fantasy points on 248 passing yards and two touchdowns, as well as 35 rushing yards. He should stay in that range this week against the Chargers, who have allowed at least two touchdowns to three quarterbacks in a row. Even though Tagovailoa won't have Preston Williams (foot) this week, I still like him as a low-end starting option in all leagues. Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR TB -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 24.9 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2398 RUYDS 6 TD 22 INT 7 FPTS/G 23.6 Brady flopped Sunday night against the Saints with a season-low two Fantasy points, but he should rebound this week. Even though he only had 10 Fantasy points against the Panthers in Week 2 when Tampa Bay ran all over Carolina, I expect this to be a game where the Buccaneers have success through the air. The Panthers have also allowed at least 29 Fantasy points to Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes in two of their past three games, and Brady has that kind of upside on a weekly basis. Don't panic with Brady yet because he failed against the Saints in Week 9. Drew Brees QB NO New Orleans • #9

Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF NO -9 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2120 RUYDS 2 TD 19 INT 3 FPTS/G 23.7 Brees has scored at least 23 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and it's been impressive what he's accomplished this season with Michael Thomas missing six games. With Thomas back in Week 9 at Tampa Bay, Brees had his best outing of the season with 30 Fantasy points. He should stay hot this week at home against the 49ers, who have allowed 566 passing yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions in the past two games against Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. I'm looking forward to another big game from Brees in Week 10.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LV -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 20.9 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 2002 RUYDS 108 TD 16 INT 2 FPTS/G 21.6 Carr should be considered a low-end starting option this week in all leagues against the Broncos, who have allowed 562 passing yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions the past two games against Herbert and Matt Ryan. Carr hasn't scored more than 17 Fantasy points in the past two games against Cleveland and the Chargers, but both were on the road. In three home games this season, Carr is averaging 24.3 Fantasy points per game. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU CLE -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 18.9 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1514 RUYDS 65 TD 15 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.8 Mayfield should be a good streaming option against the Texans, who have allowed at least 283 passing yards and two total touchdowns to four quarterbacks in a row, including Jake Luton last week. Mayfield only has one game this season with more than 18 Fantasy points, but I can see him getting his second 20-point outing this week at home. Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -2 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 17.8 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 2087 RUYDS -2 TD 10 INT 7 FPTS/G 16.2 Before facing the Ravens in Week 9, Rivers had scored at least 28 Fantasy points in two games in a row against the Bengals and Lions. He has a favorable matchup in Week 10 against the Titans, who have allowed at least 249 passing yards and two touchdowns in seven games in a row, including Nick Foles last week. The nice thing for Rivers is the Titans don't generate much of a pass rush, and T.Y. Hilton (groin) is also expected to play.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Newton QB NE New England • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 17.7 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 1417 RUYDS 314 TD 10 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.5 Newton just snapped his streak of four games in a row with 17 Fantasy points or less when he had 23 points at the Jets in Week 9. But I expect him to struggle again on Sunday night against Baltimore. The Ravens have only allowed more than 20 Fantasy points against Mahomes in Week 3 and Wentz in Week 6, including matchups with Deshaun Watson, Joe Burrow and Ben Roethlisberger. Newton is only worth starting in two-quarterback leagues. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND TEN -2 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 19.9 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 Tannehill's Fantasy production has been down lately, and he's averaging just 19.7 Fantasy points per game in his past three outings against Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Chicago. Those three games have been without left tackle Taylor Lewan (ACL), and Tannehill was sacked six times, which is something to factor in. The other is the Colts defense, which has allowed just 10 passing touchdowns with 11 interceptions on the season. The Colts are the only team to have more interceptions than touchdowns allowed, and I expect Tannehill to have another down game Thursday night. Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DET -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 20.3 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2127 RUYDS 77 TD 14 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.4 Kenny Golladay (hip) has been out for three games this season, and Stafford has averaged 15.3 Fantasy points per game, with four interceptions over that span. It's hard to trust Stafford if Golladay is out again, and the Washington Football Team is a tough matchup. Only two quarterbacks have more than 200 passing yards and two touchdowns in the same game against Washington, and that's Wentz in Week 1 and Jared Goff in Week 5 -- and both had interceptions. I'm staying away from Stafford if Golladay is out, but he could still struggle even if Golladay plays. Teddy Bridgewater QB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 2416 RUYDS 180 TD 13 INT 6 FPTS/G 20 Bridgewater already faced Tampa Bay once this season in Week 2 and scored just eight Fantasy points, and that was with him attempting 42 passes and throwing for a season-best 367 yards. He had no touchdowns and two interceptions, and he could have another tough outing in the rematch. The Buccaneers will likely be salty after getting embarrassed by the Saints on national TV in Week 9, and it could be tough for Bridgewater to have a big game. He's coming off a season-high 31 Fantasy points in Week 9 at the Chiefs, but I expect him to be under 20 Fantasy points this week for the third time in his past five games.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 17.7 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 2272 RUYDS 130 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.5 Burrow's past two games prior to Cincinnati's bye in Week 9 were great. He scored a combined 60 Fantasy points against the Browns and Titans with 655 passing yards, six total touchdowns and one interception, and hopefully he can play like that on a weekly basis. But it's hard to expect that level of production this week against the Steelers, especially on the road. No quarterback has scored more than 22 Fantasy points against Pittsburgh this year, including matchups with Watson, Wentz, Lamar Jackson and Ryan Tannehill. And in four road games this year, Burrow is averaging just 18.3 Fantasy points.

