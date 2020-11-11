Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PHI -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 21 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1883 RUYDS 202 TD 17 INT 12 FPTS/G 21.9 Wentz struggled in bad weather in Week 8 against Dallas and scored just 11 Fantasy points, which snapped his streak of five games in a row with at least 21 points. He should get back to that level this week against the Giants, and Wentz had 31 points against New York in Week 7 with 359 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, along with 14 rushing yards and a score. The Eagles are getting healthy with Miles Sanders (knee) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) expected to play in Week 10, and that should only help Wentz's production this week.

Drew Lock QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 18.8 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1240 RUYDS 58 TD 8 INT 6 FPTS/G 14.9 Lock has attempted at least 40 passes in three games in a row, and he's scored at least 25 Fantasy points in his past two games against the Chargers and Falcons. He could have the chance for another quality Fantasy game against the Raiders, and maybe he won't need garbage time to make it happen. Las Vegas has allowed a quarterback to pass for at least 288 yards and two touchdowns in four of the past five games, and I expect this game to be a shootout. Lock has top-10 potential for the third game in a row.

Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC MIA -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 19.9 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 350 RUYDS 35 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 11.1 Tagovailoa vs. Justin Herbert should be fun this week, and hopefully for many years to come. It was great to see Tagovailoa play well in Week 9 at Arizona when he scored 24 Fantasy points on 248 passing yards and two touchdowns, as well as 35 rushing yards. He should stay in that range this week against the Chargers, who have allowed at least two touchdowns to three quarterbacks in a row. Even though Tagovailoa won't have Preston Williams (foot) this week, I still like him as a low-end starting option in all leagues.

Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR TB -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 24.9 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2398 RUYDS 6 TD 22 INT 7 FPTS/G 23.6 Brady flopped Sunday night against the Saints with a season-low two Fantasy points, but he should rebound this week. Even though he only had 10 Fantasy points against the Panthers in Week 2 when Tampa Bay ran all over Carolina, I expect this to be a game where the Buccaneers have success through the air. The Panthers have also allowed at least 29 Fantasy points to Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes in two of their past three games, and Brady has that kind of upside on a weekly basis. Don't panic with Brady yet because he failed against the Saints in Week 9.