Kyler Murray is making his 2023 debut in Week 10 against Atlanta, and I'm excited to see how he performs coming off last year's torn ACL. I would start him as a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues in Week 10.

It might be a mistake to trust Murray in his first game since getting hurt in Week 14 last season, but the Cardinals have certainly been cautious in making sure Murray was ready to play this year. He's been practicing in full for the past two weeks, and now he's ready for game action.

It helps that Murray has a dream matchup against the Falcons, who have been abused the past two weeks by Will Levis and Joshua Dobbs. Both quarterbacks scored at least 28.9 Fantasy points, and let's put that in perspective. Levis was making his NFL debut against Atlanta in Week 8, and Dobbs had just joined the Vikings earlier that week before carving up the Falcons.

Murray's return should enhance the value for all the Cardinals, as you'll read below. I like the outlook for Marquise Brown and Trey McBride as Fantasy starters against the Falcons. James Conner (knee) is also coming back from a four-game absence, and I would start him with confidence in Week 10 as well.

It's great to have Murray back, and hopefully there will be no setbacks for the rest of the season. He's worth starting as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 10 against Atlanta.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 394 REC 29 REYDS 215 TD 3 FPTS/G 12

It's time to trust Rhamondre Stevenson again. He's starting to produce like we expected prior to the season, and he should be started in all leagues in Week 10 against the Colts in Germany. He's my Start of the Week.

Stevenson has scored at least 14.5 PPR points in three of his past four games. He has two touchdowns over that span and three games with at least four catches. It's his role in the passing game that I love the most with six targets in three of his past four games, and that should continue with Kendrick Bourne (knee) out for the season.

This is a great matchup for Stevenson against Indianapolis, and the Colts run defense has suffered with defensive tackle Grover Stewart suspended. Three running backs in the past three games have scored at least 15.1 PPR points against Indianapolis with Stewart out, and Stevenson should follow suit.

For the season, seven running backs have topped 15.1 PPR points, and I hope the Patriots continue to feed Stevenson overseas. I like him as a top-10 Fantasy running back in all leagues for Week 10.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DAL -16.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 22.7 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 2011 RUYDS 118 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.8 Prescott is on fire right now with at least 26.9 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including his past two outings against the Rams and Eagles with at least 34.4 points. The Giants shouldn't slow him down, but the only concern would be the Cowboys dominating on defense and maybe the run game, limiting the amount of throws for Prescott. That's what happened in Week 1 at New York when Prescott scored just 6.3 Fantasy points. I'll take my chances with Prescott staying hot, and he's averaging 24.6 Fantasy points per game in his past five full games against the Giants at home. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2270 RUYDS 78 TD 15 INT 1 FPTS/G 23.2 I backed Stroud as a starter in each of the past two weeks. He struggled at Carolina in Week 8 with just 12.9 Fantasy points. He was amazing against Tampa Bay in Week 9 with 51.8 points. Which Stroud will show up in Week 10? I'm expecting another quality outing as the Ohio State product travels to Cincinnati. The Bengals have allowed the past two opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20.3 Fantasy points in Brock Purdy and Josh Allen. Stroud will once again have to carry the Houston offense because of the Texans stagnant run game. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC DET -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 19.5 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2174 RUYDS 13 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.3 We have a tough decision to make once again with Goff on the road, but I'm hopeful he'll come off his bye with a strong outing at the Chargers. While the Chargers have shut down the past two opposing quarterbacks in Tyson Bagent and Zach Wilson, holding each to under 12 Fantasy points, five other quarterbacks against this defense have scored at least 23 Fantasy points. Goff has only topped 20 Fantasy points on the road once in four games, but I'm hopeful this game turns into a shootout. I'm going to trust Goff in this spot. Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2471 RUYDS 157 TD 15 INT 9 FPTS/G 20.7 Howell didn't have a big game in Week 9 at New England with 19.7 Fantasy points, but he topped 300 passing yards for the second game in a row. He also attempted at least 41 passes for the fifth time in his past six outings, and his volume is leading to quality Fantasy production. We'll see how he does against a fiesty Seahawks' defense on the road, especially after Seattle was just embarrassed at Baltimore in a 37-3 defeat. It wouldn't surprise me if Howell needs garbage time to get his points, but they should come in this matchup. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TB -1 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1865 RUYDS 122 TD 12 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.3 Mayfield was overshadowed by C.J. Stroud in Week 9 at Houston, but he still scored 23 Fantasy points, which was the fifth time in eight games he's scored at least 20 points this year. While only two quarterbacks have scored more than 19.1 Fantasy points against the Titans this season, I still expect Mayfield to post another quality stat line in this matchup. This game could be a surprising shootout with how much Tampa Bay's defense has struggled of late, and I still don't trust the Buccaneers' ground game. Also, for what it's worth, the last time Mayfield faced the Titans in 2020 he passed for 334 yards and four touchdowns, so hopefully he likes facing this opponent.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Joshua Dobbs QB MIN Minnesota • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1727 RUYDS 324 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 18.8 Is there a better story in the NFL right now than Dobbs? He gets traded to Minnesota from Arizona last Tuesday, is forced into action on Sunday at Atlanta after Jaren Hall (concussion) gets hurt and leads the Vikings to a 31-28 comeback victory while scoring 28.9 Fantasy points. It's the fourth time this season he scored at least 27 Fantasy points, and he's helping you with his legs since he's run for at least 41 yards in six games this year and has a rushing touchdown in three games in a row. It's not an easy matchup against New Orleans, but I like Dobbs as a borderline No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -7.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 15.7 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1613 RUYDS 201 TD 16 INT 4 FPTS/G 20.8 Wilson is coming off a solid outing in Week 8 against Kansas City prior to Denver's Week 9 bye with 23.6 Fantasy points, and he scored at least 22.7 points in three of his past five games. The Bills have allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 23.9 Fantasy points in Mac Jones, Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow, and hopefully Wilson can follow suit. Also, in his career, Wilson is averaging 23.6 Fantasy points per game coming off a bye in 11 seasons. Will Levis QB TEN Tennessee • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -1 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 15.3 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 500 RUYDS 13 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 21.6 We saw what might be the best of Levis in Week 8 against Atlanta in his NFL debut with 34.6 Fantasy points and what could be the worst in his first road start at Pittsburgh in Week 9 with 8.7 Fantasy points. This is a great rebound spot for him at Tampa Bay since the Buccaneers have been a mess against opposing quarterbacks over the past two games against Josh Allen and C.J. Stroud. That duo combined for 84.9 Fantasy points, and five quarterbacks on the season have scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay this year. I'm excited to see what Levis can do against this defense. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS SEA -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 21.4 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1802 RUYDS 53 TD 9 INT 7 FPTS/G 14.6 Smith is tough to trust in Week 10 given his level of play this season with only one game of more than 17.9 Fantasy points. But this should be a bounce-back spot against the Commanders at home. Washington is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Josh Dobbs in Week 1 and Mac Jones last week failed to score at least 20 Fantasy points against the Commanders. If Smith can't be productive here then you're likely never going to start him again in one-quarterback leagues, but I'm expecting the matchup to make him a borderline starter in all leagues for Week 10.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Derek Carr QB NO New Orleans • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN NO -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 2121 RUYDS 23 TD 10 INT 4 FPTS/G 15.3 Carr did exactly as I expected in Week 9 as the Start of the Week when he finished as the No. 9 quarterback with 20.7 Fantasy points. He's been fairly consistent of late with at least 18.3 Fantasy points in five games in a row, but I'm expecting him to struggle in this matchup. The Vikings haven't allowed a quarterback to score more than 16.7 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and I would only start Carr in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 10. Gardner Minshew QB IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE IND -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 14.2 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1527 RUYDS 45 TD 10 INT 5 FPTS/G 11.9 Minshew didn't have to do much in Week 9 at Carolina with the way the Colts played defensively, and he only scored 11.6 Fantasy points. That's now two games with under 12 Fantasy points in his past four starts, and only once over that span has he topped 20 points. The Patriots have allowed just two quarterbacks this season to score more than 20 Fantasy points, which were Josh Allen in Week 7 and Tua Tagovailoa in Week 8. Minshew is fine as a starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but don't expect a huge outing against the Patriots in Germany. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3 O/U 39 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 14.5 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1720 RUYDS 171 TD 14 INT 8 FPTS/G 19.7 Love has gone five games in a row with 19.6 Fantasy points or less, including two games in a row where he's scored fewer than 17 points. And now he has to face a Steelers' defense that hasn't allowed a quarterback to score more than 16 Fantasy points in four games in a row, including Lamar Jackson and Trevor Lawrence. You can start Love in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but he's a risky option in one-quarterback formats going against this defense on the road. Deshaun Watson QB CLE Cleveland • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 13 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 902 RUYDS 105 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 16.5 It wasn't pretty, but Watson found a way to score 22.9 Fantasy points against Arizona in Week 9. He's now scored at least 22.7 Fantasy points in three of four full starts this season, but I wouldn't trust him against the Ravens on the road. He missed the first Baltimore game with a shoulder injury, but the Ravens are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks at 11.7 Fantasy points per game. Joshua Dobbs in Week 8 is the only quarterback with more than 20 Fantasy points against Baltimore, and Watson should struggle in this matchup. He's only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -3 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 16.6 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1935 RUYDS 216 TD 9 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.3 Lawrence is having a good season, but it hasn't translated to Fantasy points. He's scored more than 20 Fantasy points just twice, with a high of 21.7, and he's only averaging 17.4 Fantasy points per game. We'll see how the 49ers' defense looks coming out of the bye, especially with the addition of pass rusher Chase Young, but San Francisco has struggled lately against opposing quarterbacks with Joshua Dobbs (27.4 Fantasy points), Kirk Cousins (25.0) and Joe Burrow (33.6) all doing well in three of the past five games. That said, I don't expect Lawrence to have a huge outing given his track record this year. He's a borderline starter at best in one-quarterback leagues, but I would prefer to only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 10.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start (Start/Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TB -1 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 12.3 RB RNK 11th YTD Stats RUYDS 378 REC 33 REYDS 279 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.3 White is red hot coming into Week 10 against the Titans with three games in a row of at least 15.9 PPR points. He had a monster game in Week 9 at Houston with 20 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns and four catches for 46 yards on four targets. His work in the passing game over the past three outings has been impressive. During that time, White has registered 17 catches for 181 yards on 17 targets. I hope Baker Mayfield continues to rely on White as a weapon out of the backfield. The Titans have allowed four running backs to score at least 12.2 PPR points in their past five games, and White has top-10 upside in PPR for Week 10. David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC DET -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 12.4 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 385 REC 6 REYDS 66 TD 6 FPTS/G 17 Montgomery is on track to return in Week 10 after injuring his ribs in Week 6, and I would put him right back into your Fantasy lineups. We'll see what the Lions do with Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs now that both are healthy. Gibbs went off in the two games Montgomery missed against Baltimore and Las Vegas. I'm still starting Gibbs as a No. 2 running back in all leagues, but Montgomery will hopefully continue to produce at a high level. Prior to Week 6, he scored at least 12.4 PPR points in the four games that he appeared in this season, and he has six rushing touchdowns. The Chargers have allowed seven running backs to score at least 13 PPR points this year, and I'm hopeful Montgomery and Gibbs can both be productive in this matchup. Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -7.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 357 REC 17 REYDS 78 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.8 Williams had his best game to date in Week 8 against Kansas City with 27 carries for 85 yards and three catches for 13 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He's now scored at least 12.6 PPR points in consecutive games, and I hope he stays hot coming off Denver's bye in Week 9. He has a great matchup in Week 10 at Buffalo since the Bills have allowed a running back to score at least 13.8 PPR points in seven of nine games this season, including six in a row. Williams will continue to share touches with Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine, and I like McLaughlin as a sleeper in Week 10. But Williams has top-20 upside with this matchup against the Bills. James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -1.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 364 REC 8 REYDS 30 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.9 Conner is expected to return in Week 10 against Atlanta after being out for the past four games with a knee injury, and I would put him right back into your starting Fantasy lineup. Prior to getting hurt in Week 5, Conner scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his first four games, and now Kyler Murray (knee) is coming back for the Cardinals also. The Falcons have allowed a running back to score at least 13.6 PPR points in four games in a row, and Conner should get back on track as a No. 2 running back in all leagues in his return to action in Week 10. Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB PIT -3 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 382 REC 15 REYDS 101 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.4 I've been reluctant to trust Harris for most of this season, but I'm OK with him as a No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 10 against Green Bay. Harris has actually scored at least 10.5 PPR points in three games in a row, with two of those outings over 15 PPR points, and this should be a favorable game script for him against the Packers at home. While Green Bay limited the Rams running backs of Darrell Henderson and Royce Freeman to a combined 8.7 PPR points in Week 9, the Packers have allowed five running backs this season to score at least 12.6 PPR points. I like Jaylen Warren as a sleeper in Week 10 as well, but Harris should have one of his better outings in this matchup with the Packers.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Khalil Herbert RB CHI Chicago • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CHI -3.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 272 REC 10 REYDS 83 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 Herbert is expected to return in Week 10 against Carolina after being out for the past four games with a high-ankle sprain, and hopefully he'll pick up where he left off prior to getting hurt. His best game of the season was Week 4 against Denver with 22.2 PPR points, and he had 10 carries for 76 yards at Washington in Week 5 before he got injured. We'll see how the Bears use Herbert, D'Onta Foreman and Roschon Johnson on Thursday night, but I hope Herbert gets the majority of touches. The Panthers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, and eight running backs have scored at least 12.4 PPR points against Carolina this season. Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 6.2 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 124 REC 25 REYDS 227 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.9 Gibson can be used as a flex option in PPR based on his production over the past two games against Philadelphia and New England. He has 10 catches for 70 yards on 10 targets over that span, and he also added eight carries for 48 yards. Brian Robinson Jr. remains the best running back for the Commanders, and he's a borderline No. 2 Fantasy option/flex in all leagues. The Seahawks have allowed four running backs to score at least 11.5 PPR points in the past three games, but I expect Washington to be trailing in this matchup. That should play into Gibson's involvement in the passing game and help his production in PPR. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS SEA -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 4.5 RB RNK 37th YTD Stats RUYDS 170 REC 9 REYDS 52 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.5 The Seahawks want to get their run game going, which should mean good things for Kenneth Walker III. He's a must-start running back in all leagues heading into Week 10 against Washington. But Charbonnet has played more snaps than Walker in each of the past two games against Cleveland and Baltimore, and we'll see if that leads to even more work against the Commanders. I'm not expecting a huge outing from Charbonnet, but he could be a flex option in deeper leagues. Washington has allowed a running back to score at least 13 PPR points in four games in a row.

RBs to Sit (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE IND -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 615 REC 16 REYDS 123 TD 6 FPTS/G 16 Is the Zack Moss experiment over in Indianapolis? I hope not because he's done well, even in tandem with Jonathan Taylor, but Moss' playing time has dwindled the past two games. He played a season-low 21 percent of the snaps in Week 9 at Carolina and had seven carries for 26 yards and no targets. At this point, it will take him falling into the end zone to save his Fantasy production, and Taylor is close to being a workhorse once again. I would only use Moss as a flex option in deeper leagues against the Patriots in Germany. Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 425 REC 20 REYDS 139 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.6 Ford already faced this Baltimore defense in Week 4 and struggled with nine carries for 26 yards and five catches for 19 yards on six targets. Deshaun Watson was out for that game with a shoulder injury, and he's back now, which should help. But Cleveland just placed standout left tackle Jedrick Wills (knee) on injured reserve, and a tough matchup against the Ravens just got tougher. Ford is also splitting work with Kareem Hunt, and both running backs are just flex options at best in Week 10. The Ravens are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and Baltimore has allowed just four running backs to score at least 13.5 PPR points this season. Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 328 REC 19 REYDS 94 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.4 We'll see how the Panthers use Hubbard and Miles Sanders on Thursday night at Chicago, but Hubbard should remain in the lead role. However, I'd only consider him a flex option in this matchup. He struggled in Week 9 against the Colts despite 20 total touches (16 carries and four catches on six targets) with just 67 total yards, and Chicago's run defense has improved of late. The Bears have not allowed a running back to gain more than 44 yards on the ground, along with no rushing touchdowns, in the past four games against Alexander Mattison, Josh Jacobs, Austin Ekeler and Alvin Kamara. Now, Mattison, Ekeler and Kamara did damage in the passing game as each had four catches, so Hubbard might win there. But if Sanders gets more work in this game then Hubbard could be a total dud. Devin Singletary RB HOU Houston • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -6.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 6.7 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 209 REC 9 REYDS 42 TD 1 FPTS/G 5 Things did not improve for Singletary despite being the lead running back in Week 9 against Tampa Bay with Dameon Pierce (ankle) out. Singletary had 13 carries for 26 yards and two catches for no yards on two targets. Pierce might return in Week 10 against the Bengals, but no Houston running back is worth trusting any time soon. This is the worst backfield in the NFL for Fantasy points, and things shouldn't improve much in Week 10 at Cincinnati. Expect Houston to be throwing a lot against the Bengals, and Singletary (if Pierce is still out) is only worth using as a flex option in deeper leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BAL -6 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 478 REC 6 REYDS 107 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.1 Edwards has been awesome the past three weeks against Detroit, Arizona and Seattle with at least 17.2 PPR points in each of those games. He has six touchdowns over that span, and he'll likely need to score this week against the Browns to help his Fantasy production. Edwards already faced Cleveland in Week 4 and had 15 carries for 48 yards and two catches for 1 yard on three targets. The Browns are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, with just two rushing touchdowns allowed to the position, and this is a tough matchup to trust Edwards. Along with that, we could see Edwards sharing touches with Keaton Mitchell and Justice Hill after Mitchell's breakout game in Week 9 against Seattle. This could get messy, and Edwards is just a flex option at best in Week 10.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRS to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB PIT -3 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 35 REYDS 302 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.8 Johnson has come back from his four-game absence with a hamstring playing like a superstar with at least 12.9 PPR points in three games in a row, including the past two outings with a combined 38.5 PPR points. And he finally scored a touchdown for the first time since 2021. Johnson is averaging nearly 10 targets per game in his past three outings, and the Packers secondary shouldn't slow him down. He's a borderline No. 1 PPR receiver in Week 10 and a must-start option in all leagues. Christian Kirk WR JAC Jacksonville • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -3 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 60 REYDS 520 TD 3 FPTS/G 14 Kirk had a down game the last time we saw him in Week 8 at Pittsburgh with just four catches for 46 yards on five targets, but prior to that he had scored at least 13.9 PPR points in six games in a row. I expect him to get back on track in Week 10 against San Francisco since Kirk remains the go-to target for Trevor Lawrence. Calvin Ridley is also worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in Week 10 since the 49ers are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but Kirk is safer with just as much upside based on what both Jaguars receivers have done this year. DeAndre Hopkins WR TEN Tennessee • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -1 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 64 REYDS 564 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.7 Hopkins had a down game in Week 9 at Pittsburgh with four catches for 60 yards, but he had 11 targets from Will Levis in their second start together. That's just the third time this season where Hopkins had double digits in targets, and hopefully it's a sign of things to come. And remember the first start for Hopkins with Levis, which was Week 8 against Atlanta when the duo connected for four receptions for 128 yards and three touchdowns on six targets. Hopkins has a great matchup in Week 10 at Tampa Bay since the Buccaneers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. In the past two games against Buffalo and Houston, six receivers have scored at least 14.4 PPR points against Tampa Bay. In deeper leagues, Kyle Philips should be considered a sleeper. D.J. Moore WR CHI Chicago • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR CHI -3.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 14.9 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 62 REYDS 735 TD 5 FPTS/G 16.5 This is a revenge game for Moore, who spent the first five seasons of his career in Carolina before the Panthers traded him to Chicago this offseason. It would be nice if Justin Fields (thumb) were active for this game, but he's listed as doubtful, meaning Tyson Bagent will start again. That's been a bad formula for Moore since he has three games in a row with 55 yards or less and no touchdowns, and he's scored 9.5 PPR points or less in each of his past two outings against the Chargers and Saints. I'm going to count on the Bears coaching staff to put Moore in position to make plays this week against his former team, and the Panthers have struggled with No. 1 receivers for the majority of this season (see Chris Olave in Week 2, DK Metcalf in Week 3, Justin Jefferson in Week 4, Josh Reynolds without Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 5, Tyreek Hill in Week 6 and Michael Pittman in Week 9). Look for Moore to get his revenge on Thursday night.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ATL -1.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 56 REYDS 438 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.7 London is expected to play in Week 10 at Arizona after missing Week 9 with a groin injury, and I'm excited to see what he does with Taylor Heinicke under center. London has scored at least 10.5 PPR points in five games in a row, but only twice has he scored more than 11.8 PPR points over that span. He's capable of more, and I hope Heinicke brings out the best in him. It helps that the Cardinals have allowed nine receivers to score at least 14 PPR points this season, and London should be considered a borderline top-20 receiver in all formats this week. Nathaniel Dell WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 43 REYDS 454 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.3 When Dell has played well this season he has played really well with three games of at least 20.2 PPR points in seven appearances. In the other four games, he's scored 8.3 PPR points or less, so let's hope he goes off again in this matchup. It's been all about the volume for Dell, who had at least seven targets in each of his three big games. I expect C.J. Stroud to be throwing a lot in this contest, and Dell should be heavily involved, making him a borderline top-25 receiver in all leagues. Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS SEA -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 57 REYDS 402 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.3 All three of the top Seattle receivers are in play this week against the Commanders, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. I have them ranked DK Metcalf, Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but I like all three as starters in three-receiver leagues. Lockett has at least eight targets in three of his past four games, and he scored at least 15.4 PPR points in two of them. Metcalf hasn't scored since Week 4 and has fewer than 12 PPR points in three games in a row, but he has the most upside of this trio. And Smith-Njigba has three games in a row with at least 12.3 PPR points, with two of those games with seven targets. Washington has allowed nine receivers to score at least 14.8 PPR points this season, including three sets of duos to reach that total in the same game (Brandon Johnson and Marvin Mims in Week 2, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in Week 4 and Brown and Smith in Week 8). Don't be surprised if two Seahawks go off in Week 10. Jahan Dotson WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 57 REYDS 360 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.8 It took some time, but Dotson is now producing like the player we hoped for coming into the season. He has 26 targets in his past three games against the Giants, Eagles and Patriots, and he scored at least 16.9 PPR points in each of his past two outings, with two touchdowns in those contests. He's approaching must-start status in all leagues, and hopefully he stays hot against the Seahawks in Week 10. It helps that Seattle has allowed 11 receivers to score at least 13.7 PPR points this year, and this should be a solid week for Dotson and Terry McLaurin against this defense. Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -7.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 9.7 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 40 REYDS 336 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.5 Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are both worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in all leagues in Week 10 at Buffalo. For Jeudy, he has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 8 against Kansas City prior to Denver's bye. Sutton has scored a touchdown in all but two games this season, including three in a row, and both should take advantage of this Bills defense. Buffalo has allowed nine receivers to score at least 14.2 PPR points this season.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 8 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 26 REYDS 213 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.9 Watson is expected to play in Week 10 at Pittsburgh after leaving Week 9 against the Rams with back and chest injuries. He's struggling right now with 6.3 PPR points or less in three games in a row, and he hasn't scored more than 11.6 PPR points in five games this season. The Steelers are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but only one receiver has scored a touchdown against Pittsburgh in the past four games against Baltimore, the Rams, Jacksonville and Tennessee. I would only start Watson in three-receiver leagues in Week 10. Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BAL -6 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 9.4 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 62 REYDS 472 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.1 Flowers already faced this Browns secondary once this season in Week 4 and had three catches for 56 yards on four targets. He comes into Week 10 in the rematch with 6.9 PPR points or less in each of his past two outings against the Cardinals and Seahawks, and this should be another down game for Flowers against Cleveland. The Browns are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and only four receivers have scored touchdowns against Cleveland this year. Amari Cooper WR CLE Cleveland • #2

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 63 REYDS 617 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.6 Cooper did well in Deshaun Watson's return to action in Week 9 against Arizona with five catches for 139 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and Cooper has actually scored at least 14.8 PPR points in three of his past four games. He struggled against Baltimore in Week 4 with one catch for 16 yards on six targets, but Dorian Thompson-Robinson started that game with Watson out with a shoulder injury. I'm more optimistic for Cooper in the rematch, but he's only a No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues. The Ravens are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and only three receivers have scored a touchdown against Baltimore this year. Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN NO -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 62 REYDS 439 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.8 Thomas is coming off a dud in Week 9 against Chicago with no catches on one target, and it's tough to trust him even in three-receiver leagues heading into Week 10 at Minnesota. In PPR, his average for the season has dipped below 10 points at 9.8 per game, and you can't start him in non-PPR leagues since he only has one touchdown and no games with more than 68 receiving yards. The Saints have too many mouths to feed with Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Juwan Johnson and Taysom Hill that someone is going to get left out, and it was Thomas against the Bears. We'll see if he can rebound against the Vikings, but he has a limited ceiling based on his body of work this year.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Davante Adams WR LV Las Vegas • #17

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NYJ -1 O/U 36 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 85 REYDS 573 TD 3 FPTS/G 14 We thought Adams getting a change in quarterback from Jimmy Garoppolo to Aidan O'Connell would help in Week 9 against the Giants, but Adams once again posted a minimal stat line with four catches for 34 yards on seven targets. He's now scored 8.5 PPR points or less in four of his past five games and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3. I'm still hopeful for a strong finish to the season for Adams, but he's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues in Week 10 against the Jets. This secondary is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Stefon Diggs in Week 1 is the lone receiver to score a touchdown against the Jets this year.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Sam LaPorta TE DET Detroit • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC DET -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 15th PROJ PTS 11.9 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 59 REYDS 434 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.8 LaPorta should stay hot coming off Detroit's bye in Week 9, and I like his matchup against the Chargers in Week 10. Prior to the bye, LaPorta had scored at least 11.2 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he had eight catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Week 8 against Las Vegas. The Chargers are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and LaPorta has top-five upside in all leagues with this matchup. Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 9.5 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 50 REYDS 350 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.3 The script sets up well for Schultz in Week 10 against the Bengals since Cincinnati is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Schultz is coming off his best game of the season in Week 9 against Tampa Bay with 10 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. He's now scored at least 13.2 PPR points in four of his past five outings, and the Bengals have allowed George Kittle and Dalton Kincaid to each score at least 18.1 PPR points in each of the past two games. Taysom Hill QB NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN NO -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 8.9 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 72 RUYDS 255 TD 5 INT 0 FPTS/G 10.3 The plan should be to start Hill until he struggles, but he's hot heading into Week 10 against the Vikings. Hill has scored at least 12.3 PPR points in four games in a row, including two in a row with at least 22.5 PPR points. In his past two outings against the Colts and Bears, Hill has 20 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns, five catches for 27 yards and a touchdown on six targets and he threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson against Chicago. We don't know how he'll get it done in Week 10 against Minnesota, but hopefully Hill will continue to help Fantasy managers in a major way for the rest of the season.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Trey McBride TE ARI Arizona • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -1.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 10.3 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 40 REYDS 287 TD 1 FPTS/G 7 McBride was a disappointment in Week 9 at Cleveland with three catches for 22 yards on five targets, but he played that game with Clayton Tune at quarterback. Kyler Murray (knee) is making his 2023 debut in Week 10, and that should help McBride get back on track. He scored 25.5 PPR points in Week 8 against Baltimore with Joshua Dobbs under center, and this offense has been fantastic for tight ends all year. I like McBride as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in Week 10. Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ATL -1.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 9.5 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 53 REYDS 389 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 I'm going to give Pitts another chance (again) as a low-end starter in all leagues with this matchup against the Cardinals in Week 10. I'm hopeful he'll see more than five targets, which is all he's gotten in each of the past three weeks, and he still managed four catches for 56 yards and 9.6 PPR points in Week 9 against Minnesota. Typically, that puts you on the cusp of a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in PPR, but we expect more from Pitts. I'm hopeful that the Taylor Heinicke-Pitts connection starts to come through this week, and I'm sticking with Pitts as a No. 1 Fantasy option in all leagues. As for Jonnu Smith, he's also a borderline starter for Week 10. Arizona has allowed a tight end to score in each of the past two games. Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 8.3 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 25 REYDS 167 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.2 Everett only had two catches for 18 yards in Week 9 at the Jets on two targets, but none of the Chargers skill players had a big outing in an easy 27-6 victory on Monday night. In his two previous games, Everett scored a touchdown and had at least 10.8 PPR points in each outing against Dallas in Week 6 and Kansas City in Week 7 (he missed Week 8 with a hip injury). With Josh Palmer (knee) out, Everett should be a prime target for Justin Herbert, and that should play well against the Lions in Week 10. Detroit is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and I like Everett as a starter in deeper leagues in Week 10.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TB -1 O/U 38.5 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 38 REYDS 244 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.8 Otton is coming off a huge game in Week 9 at Houston with six catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets for 23 PPR points, and he scored at least 8.7 PPR points in three games in a row. But there could be some regression in Week 10 against the Titans, who are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Tennessee also is the only team yet to allow a touchdown to a tight end this year, including matchups with David Njoku, Mark Andrews and Kyle Pitts. Luke Musgrave TE GB Green Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3 O/U 39 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 6.6 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 35 REYDS 249 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 Musgrave just scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 9 against the Rams, and he finished the game with three catches for 51 yards and the score on four targets. I'm hopeful that's a sign of things to come, but I don't want to start him in Week 10 at the Steelers. Pittsburgh is No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Musgrave scored 7.0 PPR points or less in three of his past four outings prior to finding the end zone against the Rams. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 8.6 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 41 REYDS 277 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.1 It was great to see Henry score a touchdown in Week 9 against Washington, and that was his first touchdown since Week 2. He also had seven targets, which was his most involvement since Week 2 as well, and he finished the game with four catches for 39 yards. But I don't love this matchup for him in Week 10 against the Colts in Germany. Indianapolis has allowed just one touchdown to a tight end through the air this season (Taysom Hill scored twice on the ground in Week 8), and Evan Engram (twice), Mark Andrews and David Njoku have been held to under 55 receiving yards against the Colts. I would only consider Henry as a starter in deeper leagues in Week 10.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6 O/U 38 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 7.7 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 45 REYDS 319 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.2 Njoku actually had six catches for 46 yards on seven targets against the Ravens in Week 4, and his 10.6 PPR points is one of the better performances against Baltimore this year. But the Ravens are still No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Geno Stone and Kyle Hamilton should make things difficult on Njoku. It's hard to bench him since he's scored at least 10.4 PPR points in four of his past five games, but I would try to avoid him in this Week 10 matchup on the road.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Raiders vs. NYJ

The Raiders DST is hot coming into Week 10 against the Jets, and this is a fantastic matchup. The Raiders had eight sacks in Week 9 against the Giants and allowed just six points. The Jets allowed eight sacks in Week 9 against the Chargers with three fumbles and scored just six points. The Jets also have scored a combined 19 points in their past two games against the Giants and Chargers. The Raiders DST has top-five upside in Week 10.

Sleepers

Seahawks (vs. WAS)

Lions (at LAC)

Colts (vs. NE)

DST to Sit

Chargers (vs. DET)

The Chargers DST was awesome in Week 9 at the Jets with eight sacks, three fumble recoveries, a punt return for a touchdown and just six points allowed. The Chargers also held the Bears to 13 points in Week 8. But this is a step up in competition against the Lions in Week 10, and I would sit the Chargers DST in the majority of leagues. Jared Goff has been sacked two times or less in six games, and Detroit only has 10 turnovers on the season. The Lions also average 28.6 points per game.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Dustin Hopkins K CLE Cleveland • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CLE -8 O/U 37.5 OPP VS K 26th PROJ PTS 8.1 K RNK 11th Hopkins was impressive in October, and hopefully he'll stay hot in November. Despite not playing in Week 5 because of a bye, the Browns kicker still managed to make 10 field goals on 11 attempts, including four field goals of 50-plus yards. He also added six PATs, and you should start him in all leagues in Week 9 against Arizona. The Cardinals are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing kickers, and five kickers have made at least two field goals against Arizona this season.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Riley Patterson K DET Detroit • #36

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC DET -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS K 29th PROJ PTS 6.5 K RNK 8th Jason Myers K SEA Seattle • #5

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS SEA -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS K 19th PROJ PTS 9.6 K RNK 5th Daniel Carlson K LV Las Vegas • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NYJ -1 O/U 36 OPP VS K 17th PROJ PTS 6.5 K RNK 16th