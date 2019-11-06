Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs

Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 267 REC 12 REYDS 103 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.6 I had Singletary listed as a sleeper for the past two weeks, and he's delivered both times, including the best outing of his rookie campaign in Week 9 against Washington. Finally, the Bills turned him loose with 20 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 45 yards on four targets. I hope he continues to get around 20 carries, and he now has seven catches on 10 targets in his past two outings. This week, he gets a Browns defense that has allowed a running back to score in three of their past four games, with six guys gaining at least 74 total yards over that span.

David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 406 REC 18 REYDS 133 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.6 In Week 8 against the Chargers, I said that Montgomery would have the best game of his season, and he did with 27 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown, along with four catches for 12 yards. In Week 9 against Philadelphia, I thought Montgomery would struggle, and I was wrong after he had 14 carries for 40 yards and two touchdowns, along with three catches for 36 yards on four targets. At this point, you should just plan to start Montgomery until he has a terrible outing, especially against Detroit this week. The Lions allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, and a running back has either scored or gained at least 100 total yards against Detroit in every game this year.

Tevin Coleman RB SF San Francisco • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SF -6 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 355 REC 10 REYDS 74 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.2 Coleman was a dud in Week 9 at Arizona with five PPR points, but he should rebound in a big way this week. The 49ers are getting help on offense with offensive linemen Joe Staley (lower leg) and Mike McGlinchey (knee), as well as fullback Kyle Juszczyk (knee), set to return in Week 10 against Seattle. Since Week 5, the Seahawks have allowed seven touchdowns to running backs, and Coleman has scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past five games. Matt Breida is a sleeper this week, but Coleman should be considered a standout Fantasy option in all leagues.

Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI TB -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 381 REC 8 REYDS 124 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.9 Let's see if Jones will build off his performance in Week 9 at Seattle or let us down coming off a big game. He was great against the Seahawks with 18 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 15 yards on two targets. It prompted coach Bruce Arians to name him the starter and hopefully not use Peyton Barber or Dare Ogunbowale as much. Jones has a favorable matchup in Week 10 against the Cardinals, who have allowed a running back to gain at least 90 total yards in seven games in a row, with five touchdowns allowed to the position over that span. Jones is worth trusting as a No. 2 running back this week.