Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not wrong. Jamey Eisenberg helps you sort through it all with his start and sit calls for this week.
What does running back look like for Week 10? Well, let's start with the bye weeks: No Phillip Lindsay or Royce Freeman; no Sony Michel or James White; no Adrian Peterson; no Leonard Fournette; no Jordan Howard or Miles Sanders; no Duke Johnson or Carlos Hyde. So, right there, we're missing 10 potential starters right off the top. And then we've got injuries with the Jets, Steelers, and Cardinals, plus uncertainty with the Bills, Browns, Chiefs, Buccaneers, and Dolphins because of roles. So, at least 14 backfields are either off limits or carry significant questions heading into Week 10. Got it?
It's going to be tough to figure out how to handle the position this week, but we can help. We've got Jamey Eisenberg's Start and Sit calls right here to help you make the right calls, plus Heath Cummings' running back preview has projections, matchups that matter, numbers to know, and more as you prepare to set your lineup. It's going to be a tough week at running back, but we're here to make sure you're setting a winning lineup for Week 10.
Running Backs
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
I had Singletary listed as a sleeper for the past two weeks, and he's delivered both times, including the best outing of his rookie campaign in Week 9 against Washington. Finally, the Bills turned him loose with 20 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 45 yards on four targets. I hope he continues to get around 20 carries, and he now has seven catches on 10 targets in his past two outings. This week, he gets a Browns defense that has allowed a running back to score in three of their past four games, with six guys gaining at least 74 total yards over that span.
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
In Week 8 against the Chargers, I said that Montgomery would have the best game of his season, and he did with 27 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown, along with four catches for 12 yards. In Week 9 against Philadelphia, I thought Montgomery would struggle, and I was wrong after he had 14 carries for 40 yards and two touchdowns, along with three catches for 36 yards on four targets. At this point, you should just plan to start Montgomery until he has a terrible outing, especially against Detroit this week. The Lions allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, and a running back has either scored or gained at least 100 total yards against Detroit in every game this year.
SF San Francisco • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Coleman was a dud in Week 9 at Arizona with five PPR points, but he should rebound in a big way this week. The 49ers are getting help on offense with offensive linemen Joe Staley (lower leg) and Mike McGlinchey (knee), as well as fullback Kyle Juszczyk (knee), set to return in Week 10 against Seattle. Since Week 5, the Seahawks have allowed seven touchdowns to running backs, and Coleman has scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past five games. Matt Breida is a sleeper this week, but Coleman should be considered a standout Fantasy option in all leagues.
Ronald Jones RB
TB Tampa Bay • #27
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Let's see if Jones will build off his performance in Week 9 at Seattle or let us down coming off a big game. He was great against the Seahawks with 18 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 15 yards on two targets. It prompted coach Bruce Arians to name him the starter and hopefully not use Peyton Barber or Dare Ogunbowale as much. Jones has a favorable matchup in Week 10 against the Cardinals, who have allowed a running back to gain at least 90 total yards in seven games in a row, with five touchdowns allowed to the position over that span. Jones is worth trusting as a No. 2 running back this week.
NO New Orleans • #28
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Alvin Kamara (ankle) is expected to return this week after a two-game absence, but I'm still counting on Murray to perform as at least a flex option in all leagues, if not better. The last full game he played with Kamara and Drew Brees was Week 1, and Murray had 12 PPR points with six carries for 43 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 4 yards on three targets. There should be enough production for the Saints in this matchup with Falcons for Murray to thrive with about 12 total touches. The Falcons have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in six games in a row.
GB Green Bay • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It's risky to trust Williams since he hasn't had more than 10 total touches in each of his past three games. But he's scored four touchdowns over that span and has 13 catches on 14 targets. He's better in PPR than non-PPR leagues, but he's worth using as at least a flex option in all formats this week against the Panthers. Carolina has allowed 10 touchdowns to running backs in the past four games.
Kareem Hunt RB
CLE Cleveland • #27
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
He's making his 2019 debut following his eight-game suspension, and I'm expecting him to have about 10-12 total touches in tandem with Nick Chubb. That should be enough to make him a flex option against the Bills, who have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in every game this season. Chubb should still be started in all leagues, but Hunt will hopefully do well with fresh legs in this matchup.
DET Detroit • #41
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Lions running back situation is a mess with Ty Johnson struggling, so McKissic might be the best this week based on his role in the passing game. He has six catches in his past two games on seven targets, and he played well in Week 9 at Oakland with four carries for 32 yards, as well as three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown. The Bears are fourth in the NFL with 54 receptions allowed to running backs for the season, and McKissic should be considered a flex option in PPR.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Edwards could be in play as a flex option this week against the Bengals, and he just scored against New England in Week 9 with seven carries for 27 yards. He has at least six carries in three games in a row, including a 6-34 line against Cincinnati in Week 6. Mark Ingram is a must-start running back this week, but the Bengals have allowed a running back to score in seven of eight games this season, so maybe Edwards falls into the end zone for the second week in a row.
Myles Gaskin RB
MIA Miami • #37
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
With Mark Walton (suspension) out, the Dolphins are expected to use Kalen Ballage and Gaskin as their top running backs. Ballage should get more work, but Gaskins could be a sneaky flex option in deeper leagues this week. He doesn't have a touch in the NFL yet this season, but the seventh-round pick from Washington might give this Miami backfield a spark against the Colts.
Joe Mixon RB
CIN Cincinnati • #28
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The last time we saw Mixon before Cincinnati's bye in Week 9 he actually looked good against the Rams in London with 17 carries for 66 yards, as well as four catches for 11 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He's now scored a receiving touchdown in consecutive games coming into Week 10 against the Ravens. But he played Baltimore once this year already in Week 6 and finished with eight carries for 10 yards, as well as two catches for 29 yards on three targets. I'd only use Mixon as a flex option this week in most leagues
LeSean McCoy RB
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Damien Williams appears to have taken over this backfield after McCoy saw just 10 percent of the snaps in Week 9 against Minnesota. He finished with three carries for 9 yards, as well as one catch for no yards on one target. McCoy has now scored single digits in PPR in five games in a row, and he's borderline droppable in all leagues. Williams, meanwhile, should be considered a No. 2 running back in all formats, and he's scored in consecutive games coming into this matchup with the Titans in Week 10.
Frank Gore RB
BUF Buffalo • #20
Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Gore seemingly got replaced by Singletary last week, and we hope that continues moving forward. That makes Gore someone you could potentially drop in most leagues. He's scored single digits in PPR in four games in a row, and his best performances this season have come when Singletary was out with a hamstring injury. Gore hasn't scored since Week 3, and he has just three catches for 20 yards on four targets in his past five games. There's no upside with Gore, so I wouldn't even consider him a flex option in most formats in Week 10 against the Browns.
MIA Miami • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ballage gets the chance to start for the Dolphins this week with Walton out, but I wouldn't trust him in most formats. He's not likely going to excel in this expanded role. The hope for Ballage if you start him as a flex option is that he scores, and he did have two touchdowns earlier this season in Week 6 against Washington and Week 7 at Buffalo. But he's limited as a receiver, and he rarely makes defenders miss. It's doubtful he'll produce at a high level against the Colts this week.
Ty Johnson RB
DET Detroit • #31
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Johnson might be considered the starting running back for the Lions, but he's struggled in two games without Kerryon Johnson (knee). Ty Johnson has 16 carries for 54 yards, as well as four catches for 20 yards on seven targets over that span. He was outplayed by McKissic last week at Oakland, and McKissic is a better fit for this offense right now given his role in the passing game. While the Bears defense has struggled of late against the run, it's hard to trust Johnson as anything more than a desperation flex in deeper formats. I'd rather role with McKissic if you need a Lions running back, especially in PPR.
Kenyan Drake RB
ARI Arizona • #41
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
We're expecting David Johnson (ankle) to return this week following a two-game absence, and he should come back as the lead running back for the Cardinals. Drake will still have a role, but his touches will clearly be limited. He was exceptional in Week 9 against San Francisco in his first game for Arizona with 15 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown, as well as four catches for 52 yards on four targets. I have no problem using him as a flex option this week, especially in PPR. But on top of Johnson's return, this is also a tough matchup against Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. We might have seen Drake's best game of the season in Week 9, and he likely won't replicate that again as long as Johnson is healthy.
