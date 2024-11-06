Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) was limited in practice Wednesday, and Kyle Shanahan said McCaffrey experienced no pain from his workout Monday. He's trending in the right direction to make his 2024 debut in Week 10 at Tampa Bay.

Fantasy managers are obviously going to start McCaffrey against the Buccaneers, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Tampa Bay has allowed six running backs to score at least 13.5 PPR points in the past four games alone, so McCaffrey has the chance to go off.

But can we expect McCaffrey to have a full workload in his first game back? I'd be cautious, and he's probably going to share touches with either Jordan Mason or Isaac Guerendo, depending on Mason's shoulder injury that bothered him prior to San Francisco's bye in Week 9.

You should probably expect around 15 total touches for McCaffrey, who averaged 21 total touches a game in 2023, and the 49ers might ease him back with a lot of looks in the passing game. While that isn't ideal for Fantasy managers who have waited patiently for McCaffrey to return, aren't we just excited that he's finally healthy?

I obviously have no idea what the 49ers plan is for McCaffrey this week. I'm going to start him if he's active, and as you'll read below, I will use Mason or Guerendo as a flex, depending on Mason's health.

Let's just hope this is the start of a strong finish for McCaffrey. As we know, when healthy, he's the best running back in the NFL and a league-winner for Fantasy managers in all formats.

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR NYG -6.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 442 REC 17 REYDS 116 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.4 I love the setup for Tracy this week, and I nearly made him the Start of the Week for Week 10. He's taken over as the starting running back for the Giants, and he has at least 16 carries in four of his past five games. In three of those outings, Tracy has scored at least 14 PPR points, and he should have the chance for a strong performance against the Panthers in Germany. Carolina is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and 13 running backs have scored at least 12.1 PPR points against the Panthers this season, including six with at least 20 PPR points. I like Tracy as a borderline No. 1 running back in all leagues for Week 10. Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NYG -6.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 13.9 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 665 REC 26 REYDS 108 TD 6 FPTS/G 15.3 Jonathon Brooks (knee) is expected to make his NFL debut in Week 10 against the Giants in Germany, but I still expect Hubbard to get the majority of touches. And this could be his last chance to be the starter for the Panthers and a potential starter for Fantasy managers. Hubbard has at least 17 total touches in seven games in a row, and he scored at least 15.3 PPR points in five of those outings, including Week 9 against New Orleans, with 15 carries for 72 yards, two touchdowns, and two catches for no yards on three targets. Brooks will likely get a handful of touches against the Giants, but Hubbard should still dominate the workload. And the Giants have allowed a running back to score at least 13.1 PPR points in six games in a row. J.K. Dobbins RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN LAC -7.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 16.5 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 620 REC 21 REYDS 107 TD 6 FPTS/G 16.2 I had my doubts about Dobbins going into Week 9 at Cleveland, but I removed him as the Bust Alert prior to Sunday, which proved to be the right move. He dominated the Browns with 14 carries for 85 yards, two touchdowns, and two catches for 20 yards, and he has now scored at least 16.8 PPR points in three of his past four games. The Titans run defense has fallen apart lately, and Tennessee has allowed seven total touchdowns to running backs in the past three games against Buffalo, Detroit, and New England. Dobbins could be in line for a huge game in Week 10. Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 12.5 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 592 REC 17 REYDS 152 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.9 Harris went into his bye in Week 9, having rushed for at least 102 yards in three games in a row, and he scored at least 16.1 PPR points in each outing against the Raiders, Jets, and Giants. I hope he stays hot, and he also has two touchdowns over that span. Washington has allowed two running backs in the past four games to rush for at least 129 yards, and Harris is worth trusting as a No. 2 running back in the majority of leagues. Chase Brown RB CIN Cincinnati • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 17.5 RB RNK 24th Brown came through in a big way in Week 9 as the Start of the Week when he had a season-best 26.7 PPR points against the Raiders. He had 27 carries for 120 yards, five catches for 37 yards, and a touchdown on five targets. I hope he maintains his role in the passing game even with the Bengals adding Khalil Herbert via trade from the Bears on Tuesday and Zack Moss (neck) is now on injured reserve. Brown faced the Ravens in Week 5 and had 12 carries for 46 yards, three catches for 8 yards, and a touchdown on three targets. It's a tough matchup since Baltimore is No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but three running backs have scored at least 14.4 PPR points against the Ravens in the past five games. I'm trusting Brown as a No. 2 running back in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Stevenson hasn't run well in his past three games against Jacksonville, the Jets, and Tennessee, with 37 carries for 82 yards over that span. But he has three rushing touchdowns, 10 catches for 62 yards, and a touchdown on 11 targets in those games, and he scored at least 22.4 PPR points in his past two outings. The Bears just allowed three Cardinals running backs (James Conner, Trey Benson, and Emari Demercado) to score at least 12.5 PPR points in Week 9, and I like Stevenson as a low-end starter in all leagues in this matchup on the road. Austin Ekeler RB WAS Washington • #30

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) could return in Week 10 against the Steelers after he missed Week 9 against the Giants, but he might not be at 100 percent. That could lead to Ekeler maintaining a solid role, and he has scored at least 10.2 PPR points in six of eight games this season. If Robinson is out, then Ekeler is worth starting in all leagues, and he had 11 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown against the Giants, along with three catches for 41 yards on four targets. The Steelers have also allowed four running backs to catch at least five passes in a game this season. Jordan Mason RB SF San Francisco • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. This will either be Mason or Isaac Guerendo in this spot, depending on Mason's shoulder, but I would consider using the backup running back for the 49ers as a flex in Week 10 at Tampa Bay if Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) returns as expected. If McCaffrey is out, then either Mason or Guerendo would be a starter in all leagues. McCaffrey might have a limited workload in his 2024 debut, which could mean 10-15 total touches for the No. 2 running back. And it's a good matchup since the Buccaneers have allowed six running backs to score at least 13.5 PPR points against them in the past four games. Ray Davis RB BUF Buffalo • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Davis caught a 63-yard touchdown in Week 9 against Miami and finished with four carries for 20 yards, two catches for 70 yards, and the touchdown for 17 PPR points. He also managed five carries for 41 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 6 yards on one target in Week 7 against Tennessee for 11.7 PPR points. In Week 8 at Seattle, Davis had six carries for 29 yards and no targets for 2.9 PPR points, and all three of these games were played in tandem with James Cook. He's not getting much work, but he's providing some big plays as the backup to Cook. Given the matchup against the Colts, I don't mind taking a chance on Davis this week as a flex option in deeper leagues.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -8.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 387 REC 29 REYDS 216 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.8 Williams actually did better than expected in Week 9 at Baltimore with 12 carries for 42 yards and two catches for 42 yards on three targets, and he scored 10.4 PPR points. But he might regress in this matchup since the Chiefs are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Jordan Mason's 58 rushing yards and 69 total yards in Week 7 are the most yards Kansas City has yielded to a running back this season, and only three running backs have scored touchdowns against the Chiefs. Sean Payton said Audric Estime could start getting more work for the Broncos, and that's also a potential problem for Williams. At best, consider Williams just a flex option in most leagues for Week 10. Bucky Irving RB TB Tampa Bay • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -5.5 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 8.5 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 419 REC 23 REYDS 174 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.9 I expected Irving to struggle in Week 9 at Kansas City, and he finished the game with seven carries for 24 yards and three catches for 10 yards on three targets. He should have another tough outing against the 49ers in Week 10, and Irving is only worth using as a flex option in most leagues. Rachaad White is the more trustworthy Tampa Bay running back, and he has scored at least 12.5 PPR points in three games in a row. But he's also just a flex against San Francisco, and the 49ers' run defense should be able to contain Irving and White in this matchup. Tank Bigsby RB JAC Jacksonville • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -4.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 7.3 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 515 REC 3 REYDS 36 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.1 Travis Etienne returned from his two-game absence with a hamstring injury in Week 9 at Philadelphia, and Bigsby's production fell apart since he had eight carries for 22 yards and no touchdowns or targets. Prior to that, Bigsby had scored a combined 34.4 PPR points in the two games Etienne was out. I like Etienne slightly better than Bigsby in PPR for Week 10 against the Vikings, but both guys are just flex options at best. This is a tough matchup since Minnesota is No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Bigsby could be in trouble if the Jaguars are chasing points, given his lack of work in the passing game. Raheem Mostert RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -1 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 9.2 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 214 REC 7 REYDS 71 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 De'Von Achane has lived up to the billing as a breakout candidate, and he has scored at least 23 PPR points in all four games Tua Tagovailoa has started this season. Mostert hasn't had the same success, and he has two fumbles in his past three games. He's also scored 8.8 PPR points or less in two of his past three outings, and he's tough to trust heading into Week 10 at the Rams. Mostert will need to score a touchdown to have a quality Fantasy outing, and the Rams haven't allowed a running back to score a touchdown in their past three games against the Raiders, Vikings, and Seahawks. At best, Mostert is a flex option for Week 10.