Kimani Vidal felt like a layup as the Start of the Week in Week 9 at Tennessee. The matchup was great, he was coming off a strong performance in Week 8 and I thought he was going to dominate touches against the lowly Titans.

That was far from what happened. Vidal had 12 carries for 30 yards and no catches on one target, and Jarrett Patterson ended up with seven carries to four for Vidal over the final two quarters. I don't expect Patterson to outperform Vidal in Week 10 against the Steelers, but we have to lower expectations for him in this matchup.

Pittsburgh just held Jonathan Taylor to 7.7 PPR points in Week 9, and this won't be an easy game for Vidal. But prior to facing the Colts, Chase Brown scored 12 PPR points against the Steelers in Week 7, and Josh Jacobs (13.5 PPR points) and Emanuel Wilson (11.7 PPR points) also did well against Pittsburgh in Week 8.

I'm going to use Vidal as a low-end No. 2 running back in the majority of leagues in Week 10. I don't have high expectations for him against the Steelers, but he should perform better than what we got in last week's disaster.

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Monangai RB CHI Chicago • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG CHI -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 15 RB RNK 8th YTD Stats RUYDS 362 REC 9 REYDS 83 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.4 We'll see if D'Andre Swift (groin) is able to return in Week 10 against the Giants after missing Week 9 at Cincinnati, but even if Swift is healthy, I still like Monangai as a low-end starter in all leagues. And without Swift, Monangai has top-five upside after what he just did against the Bengals with 26 carries for 176 yards and three catches for 22 yards on five targets. Monangai now has two games this season with double digits in carries, and he scored at least 17.4 PPR points in both of them. The Giants are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and in the past two games the Eagles and 49ers backfield have combined for 59 carries for 415 yards and three touchdowns and 10 catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets. This could be another monster game for Monangai in Week 10. Quinshon Judkins RB CLE Cleveland • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ CLE -2.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 486 REC 12 REYDS 60 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.8 Judkins (shoulder) is expected to play in Week 10 at the Jets after getting hurt in Week 8 at New England before Cleveland's bye. As long as he's healthy then you should start Judkins as a borderline No. 1 running back in all leagues. He scored at least 13.8 PPR points in four of five games before getting injured against the Patriots, and the Jets were already No. 11 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs before trading away standout defensive lineman Quinnen Williams to Dallas. This could be one of Judkins' best games of the season as long as his shoulder is OK. Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE TB -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 12.6 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 287 REC 21 REYDS 117 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.7 White appears headed for another start in Week 10 against New England after Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) failed to practice Wednesday coming off Tampa Bay's bye in Week 9. White struggled in his past two outings against Detroit and New Orleans with 8.4 PPR points or less in each game, but prior to that he scored at least 17.6 PPR points in two contests against Seattle and San Francisco. This week, White should be a significant factor in the passing game, and he has at least three receptions in four of his past five outings. The Patriots are No. 1 in most receptions allowed to running backs, and they have allowed 32 catches to running backs in the past four games against New Orleans, Tennessee, Cleveland and Atlanta. Six running backs have scored at least 7.9 PPR points against New England with just their receiving totals alone, and I like White as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in this game. J.K. Dobbins RB DEN Denver • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 695 REC 10 REYDS 30 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.9 Dobbins comes into Week 10 having scored 9.0 PPR points or less in three of his past four games, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 5. He's due for a big outing, and he should have the chance to play well against the Raiders at home. Three running backs in the past two games against Las Vegas have scored at least 12.4 PPR points with Brashard Smith, Isiah Pacheco and Travis Etienne, and I trust Dobbins as a No. 2 running back in all leagues on Thursday night. TreVeyon Henderson RB NE New England • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 283 REC 20 REYDS 131 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.3 Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) missed Week 9 against Atlanta, and Henderson stepped up with 14 carries for 55 yards and four catches for 32 yards on six targets. It was the most touches he had in a game this season, and his 12.7 PPR points were a season high as well. Stevenson missed practice Wednesday, so Henderson could get the chance for another quality stat line, and he's worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. It's tough to run on Tampa Bay, but the Buccaneers are No. 6 in most receptions allowed to running backs. Five running backs have scored at least 7.1 PPR points against Tampa Bay with just their receiving totals alone, and Henderson should once again be a weapon for Drake Maye in the passing game. Terrell Jennings, who ran for a touchdown last week for the Patriots, is also in play as a flex.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline RJ Harvey RB DEN Denver • #37

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 205 REC 23 REYDS 166 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.7 Harvey comes into Week 10 against the Raiders having scored a touchdown in three games in a row, with five total touchdowns over that span. Can he keep the scoring streak alive? He's been more involved in the passing game lately with at least four catches in two of his past four games. And in Denver's two blowout victories at home this season in Week 4 against Cincinnati and Week 8 against Dallas, Harvey saw at least eight total touches in both outings. The Broncos are nearly a touchdown favorite on Thursday night, and I plan to use Harvey as a flex option in all leagues. Hopefully, he'll find the end zone once again. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 230 REC 7 REYDS 57 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.4 Charbonnet scored a touchdown in Week 4 at Arizona in the first meeting with the Cardinals and finished the game with 12 carries for 39 yards and two catches for 5 yards. He has scored at least 11.8 PPR points in three of his past five games prior to Week 10, with four touchdowns over that span, and he's worth using as a flex in this matchup. Arizona has allowed a running back to score a touchdown in four of the past five games, and Charbonnet is the most likely Seattle running back to find the end zone ahead of Kenneth Walker III. Hopefully, Charbonnet can score again in Week 10. Devin Singletary RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #26

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 6.1 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 127 REC 5 REYDS 36 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.4 We'll see how the Giants use their running backs in Week 10 at Chicago, but Singletary appears to have the edge over Tyrone Tracy Jr. based on what happened in Week 9 against San Francisco, which was the first game without Cam Skattebo (ankle). Singletary played more snaps (32-25) and was more productive with eight carries for 43 yards and two catches for 8 yards on two targets compared to five carries for 18 yards and three catches for 19 yards on four targets for Tracy. I would only consider Singletary a flex option in the majority of leagues, but the Bears have allowed a running back to score at least 19.1 PPR points in each of the past two games. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC HOU -1 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 241 REC 13 REYDS 165 TD 3 FPTS/G 9 Marks had a down game in Week 9 against Denver with 10 carries for 27 yards and no catches on three targets, but I'll go back to him as a flex option in Week 10 against Jacksonville. Prior to Week 9, Marks had scored at least 12.5 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should be a factor in the passing game against the Jaguars, especially if linebacker Devin Lloyd (calf) remains out. Ashton Jeanty just had five catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on five targets against Jacksonville in Week 9, and Marks should be a weapon out of the backfield in this matchup. Ray Davis RB BUF Buffalo • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA BUF -9.5 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 2.7 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 46 REC 3 REYDS 18 TD 1 FPTS/G 1.9 James Cook (ankle/foot) missed practice Wednesday, and we don't know what his status will be for Sunday's game at Miami. If Cook is out then Davis and Ty Johnson would share touches, and I like Davis as a No. 2 running back in all leagues in that scenario. Davis played one game without Cook in 2024 against the Jets in Week 6 and had 20 carries for 97 yards and three catches for 55 yards for 18.2 PPR points. There's also the potential of Davis getting garbage-time touches this week even if Cook is healthy since the Dolphins are underdogs at home. Miami is also No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -5.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 377 REC 28 REYDS 150 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 Kamara had a brutal game in Week 9 at the Rams with six carries for 14 yards and one catch for 3 yards on three targets, including a lost a fumble. He's now scored 6.5 PPR points or less in three games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1. Carolina has allowed James Cook and Josh Jacobs to combine for 53.6 PPR points in the past two games, so Kamara can still be considered a flex option based on the matchup. That said, he's tough to trust and should not be considered a must-start running back in the majority of leagues. Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -8 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 440 REC 8 REYDS 63 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.7 Croskey-Merritt is tough to trust as even a flex option in Week 10 against Detroit. He has scored 5.8 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 5. He also has combined for just three catches for 9 yards on five targets in his past four outings. The Lions are also No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Detroit hasn't allowed a running back to score a touchdown in the past four games against Cincinnati, Kansas City, Tampa Bay and Minnesota. I would avoid Croskey-Merritt in the majority of leagues. Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 7.8 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 177 REC 13 REYDS 87 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 I had high hopes for Tracy heading into Week 9 against San Francisco in the first game without Cam Skattebo (ankle), but Devin Singletary had the better performance with 10 touches for 51 total yards compared to eight touches for 37 total yards. Singletary also played more snaps (32-25), and the coaching staff might prefer him to Tracy moving forward. This isn't a daunting matchup against the Bears, but if Tracy is stuck in the bottom half of a time share then he's just a flex option at best. I would rather use Singletary ahead of Tracy in this game. Zonovan Knight RB ARI Arizona • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 7.1 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 129 REC 7 REYDS 60 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.3 This spot will be reserved for Knight, Emari Demarcado or Trey Benson (knee) if he's able to play in Week 10 after missing the past four games on injured reserve. I do not want to trust a Cardinals running back this week against the Seahawks, who have allowed only two guys this season to rush for more than 50 yards, which were Christian McCaffrey in Week 1 and Chris Rodriguez Jr. in Week 9. Seattle has allowed just three rushing touchdowns, and we could see a committee for the Cardinals that's likely to get messy, especially if Benson is active. At best, Benson would be a flex option in the majority of leagues, and I would consider Demercado a flex if Benson remains out. Knight is only worth a look as a flex option in the deepest of leagues.