Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR ATL -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 384 REC 5 REYDS 37 TD 5 FPTS/G 15.4 The setup for Patterson is great against Carolina this week. It's a short week for the Panthers after their defense spent nearly 40 minutes on the field against the Bengals in Week 9. In that game against Cincinnati, Carolina couldn't stop Joe Mixon, who had 22 carries for 153 yards and four touchdowns, along with four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown on five targets. The Panthers have now allowed seven running backs to score at least 13 PPR points this season, and Patterson just scored 17 PPR points against the Chargers in Week 9 in his return from a four-game absence with a knee injury. Patterson has played five games this season, and he has a touchdown in four of them. He also scored a touchdown in both meetings with the Panthers last year.

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 12.3 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 397 REC 14 REYDS 143 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.8 Montgomery and Khalil Herbert are both worth starting this week, with Montgomery a useful No. 2 running back in all leagues and Herbert as a flex. The Lions are No. 2 in most rushing touchdowns allowed to running backs with 11 and eight running backs have scored at least 12 PPR points against Detroit. There have also been four sets of tandems to score at least 11 PPR points against the Lions, including the Eagles (Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell), Washington (J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson), Minnesota (Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison) and Dallas (Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard). Montgomery has at least 15 total touches in five games in a row, and he has two games over that span with at least 12 PPR points. He has scored at least 15 PPR points in three of his past five outings against the Lions. Herbert only had two PPR points in Week 9 against Miami, but he scored 15 PPR points in his previous two outings against New England and Dallas and will hopefully get back on track this week.

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 545 REC 9 REYDS 57 TD 8 FPTS/G 14.7 Williams had an empty stat line in Week 9 against Green Bay because he failed to score a touchdown or catch a pass. He did have 24 carries for 81 yards and got a two-point conversion, but you would like more Fantasy production with that much work. He should rebound this week against the Bears, who have allowed a running back to score at least 12 PPR points in eight games in a row, including seven with at least 16 PPR points. D'Andre Swift is also worth using as a low-end starter or flex, but Williams should continue to lead Detroit's backfield in playing time and hopefully production. Williams could be a top-10 Fantasy running back in all leagues if he scores a touchdown in this matchup.

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 8 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 97 REC 3 REYDS 11 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.5 It appears like Chuba Hubbard (ankle) is going to play this week, but I still like Foreman as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Hubbard can be a solid flex option since the Falcons run defense has struggled all season, allowing five running backs to score at least 18 PPR points in five of their past six games. Foreman had one of those outings in Week 8 with 26 carries for 118 yards and three touchdowns. Hubbard didn't play in that game, but both Panthers should be able to coexist in this matchup. In Week 7 at Tampa Bay in the game Hubbard was injured, both Carolina running backs scored at least 15 PPR points. It would be great if Foreman and Hubbard can repeat that performance this week.