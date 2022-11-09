We will have no Joe Mixon, Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris, Michael Carter, James Robinson, Gus Edwards or Kenyan Drake this week with byes. Plus Aaron Jones, Jonathan Taylor, Ezekiel Elliott, Damien Harris, Gus Edwards, Chuba Hubbard, J.K. Dobbins and Elijah Mitchell are among those dealing with injuries.
It is our objective to help you find running backs you'll want to move in and out of your lineups based on matchups every week. Playing matchups is key, and we're here to find you the perfect path to a winning in 2022.
Running Backs
ATL Atlanta • #84
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The setup for Patterson is great against Carolina this week. It's a short week for the Panthers after their defense spent nearly 40 minutes on the field against the Bengals in Week 9. In that game against Cincinnati, Carolina couldn't stop Joe Mixon, who had 22 carries for 153 yards and four touchdowns, along with four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown on five targets. The Panthers have now allowed seven running backs to score at least 13 PPR points this season, and Patterson just scored 17 PPR points against the Chargers in Week 9 in his return from a four-game absence with a knee injury. Patterson has played five games this season, and he has a touchdown in four of them. He also scored a touchdown in both meetings with the Panthers last year.
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Montgomery and Khalil Herbert are both worth starting this week, with Montgomery a useful No. 2 running back in all leagues and Herbert as a flex. The Lions are No. 2 in most rushing touchdowns allowed to running backs with 11 and eight running backs have scored at least 12 PPR points against Detroit. There have also been four sets of tandems to score at least 11 PPR points against the Lions, including the Eagles (Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell), Washington (J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson), Minnesota (Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison) and Dallas (Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard). Montgomery has at least 15 total touches in five games in a row, and he has two games over that span with at least 12 PPR points. He has scored at least 15 PPR points in three of his past five outings against the Lions. Herbert only had two PPR points in Week 9 against Miami, but he scored 15 PPR points in his previous two outings against New England and Dallas and will hopefully get back on track this week.
DET Detroit • #30
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Williams had an empty stat line in Week 9 against Green Bay because he failed to score a touchdown or catch a pass. He did have 24 carries for 81 yards and got a two-point conversion, but you would like more Fantasy production with that much work. He should rebound this week against the Bears, who have allowed a running back to score at least 12 PPR points in eight games in a row, including seven with at least 16 PPR points. D'Andre Swift is also worth using as a low-end starter or flex, but Williams should continue to lead Detroit's backfield in playing time and hopefully production. Williams could be a top-10 Fantasy running back in all leagues if he scores a touchdown in this matchup.
CAR Carolina • #30
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It appears like Chuba Hubbard (ankle) is going to play this week, but I still like Foreman as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Hubbard can be a solid flex option since the Falcons run defense has struggled all season, allowing five running backs to score at least 18 PPR points in five of their past six games. Foreman had one of those outings in Week 8 with 26 carries for 118 yards and three touchdowns. Hubbard didn't play in that game, but both Panthers should be able to coexist in this matchup. In Week 7 at Tampa Bay in the game Hubbard was injured, both Carolina running backs scored at least 15 PPR points. It would be great if Foreman and Hubbard can repeat that performance this week.
WAS Washington • #24
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Eagles run defense without Jordan Davis (ankle) isn't as stout, and Dameon Pierce just had 27 carries for 139 yards against Philadelphia in Week 9. Gibson has that in his favor, and he should also benefit with J.D. McKissic (neck) still hurt. Washington will likely be chasing points this week, and Gibson should be heavily involved in the passing game. He has 12 catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets in his past three games, and he scored 11 PPR points against Philadelphia in Week 3 with 12 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 2 yards. Gibson will share work with Brian Robinson in this matchup, but Robinson is just a flex. Gibson should be considered a No. 2 running back in all leagues given his role in the passing game.
Jeff Wilson RB
MIA Miami
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
You should be able to use Wilson and Raheem Mostert as at least flex options this week against the Browns. I'd give a slight nod to Mostert as the better option, but Wilson played well in his Miami debut in Week 9 at Chicago. Against the Bears, Wilson had nine carries for 51 yards, along with three catches for 21 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He outplayed Mostert (nine carries for 26 yards and a touchdown and no catches on two targets), and Wilson also played one more snap than Mostert, which could be a sign of things to come. The Browns have allowed a running back to score at least 11 PPR points in every game this year.
TB Tampa Bay • #29
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
With the potential of White taking away more work from Leonard Fournette continuing to gain momentum, White is worth using as a flex option this week against the Seahawks. Tom Spencer, who is the CBS Sports Editorial Consultant in the TV booth with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, told us on Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ on Sunday that the Buccaneers coaches want to give more work to White moving forward to help Fournette. In Week 9 against the Rams, White had a season-high eight carries for 27 yards, along with three catches for 7 yards on three targets. Fournette isn't getting benched -- at least as far as we know -- but if White continues to get more high-level touches then he could be the more valuable Fantasy option. I still like Fournette as a No. 2 running back in all leagues, but White is worth using as a flex.
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
The Steelers haven't said they are benching Najee Harris, but Mike Tomlin indicated Warren could have a bigger role for Pittsburgh after the bye in Week 9. That could make Warren a potential flex option this week against the Saints. In the Steelers last game before their bye in Week 8 at Philadelphia, Warren had six carries for 50 yards, along with three catches for 25 yards on three targets. If he's able to replicate that level of production this week against New Orleans then that would make him a flex play in all leagues. Harris, for now, remains a No. 2 running back in all leagues, but make sure Warren is rostered in case a permanent change happens for the Steelers in their backfield.
KC Kansas City • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
I wish we had some clarity on the Kansas City backfield because this is a great matchup against the Jaguars. I wouldn't be surprised if Clyde Edwards-Helaire leads the team in touches or Isiah Pacheco -- or all of them could struggle with limited work. But I'll mention McKinnon here as a sleeper for two reasons. For starters, he continues to lead the Chiefs in snaps, and Jacksonville is tied with Kansas City for the most receptions allowed to running backs with 60. That's great for Travis Etienne on the other side of the ball, but McKinnon is the most likely to exploit that part of the Jaguars defense. In PPR, consider McKinnon a flex, and he just had a season-high 10 PPR points in Week 9 against the Titans with six catches for 40 yards on eight targets.
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Singletary continues to lead the Bills backfield, but we'll see what happens in Week 10 with Nyheim Hines getting more practice time following his trade from the Colts last week. Singletary has yet to rush for a touchdown and has just two games with more than 10 PPR points. The Vikings haven't allowed a running back to score in three games in a row against Miami, Arizona and Washington, and we'll see what the Buffalo offense looks like with Josh Allen (elbow) potentially at less than 100 percent. I would only use Singletary as a flex in the majority of leagues this week.
A.J. Dillon RB
GB Green Bay • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We'll see what happens with Aaron Jones (ankle) this week, but even if he's out it will be hard to trust Dillon as anything more than a flex in the majority of leagues. And if Jones plays then Dillon is not worth using at all. It's been a disappointing season for Dillon, who hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1 and has finished with six PPR points or less in five of his past seven games. The Cowboys have only allowed three touchdowns to running backs this season and have surrendered the fifth-fewest Fantasy points to opposing running backs for the year. Jones will be a low-end No. 2 running back if he plays, but continue to monitor his status when it comes to Dillon.
LAR L.A. Rams • #27
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Henderson looked the best of the Rams running backs in Week 9 at Tampa Bay, but that only translated to 12 carries for 56 yards and no catches on one target. We'll see if Cam Akers continues to take on more work, and we also have the potential of Kyren Williams (ankle) playing this week. It's a backfield to avoid, even in a favorable matchup against the Cardinals. Arizona has allowed a running back to score at least 17 PPR points in four games in a row, and Akers even had 12 PPR points against the Cardinals in Week 3 with 12 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown (Henderson had four carries for 17 yards). But the Rams have only had a running back score at least 10 PPR points just four times this season, and Henderson is even a risky flex option in Week 10.
DEN Denver • #25
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Broncos backfield is another situation you might want to avoid this week against the Titans. Chase Edmonds was added in Week 9 via trade from Miami, and now we could see three running backs involved with Gordon, Edmonds and Latavius Murray. I would trust Murray the most given his touchdown potential since he has scored in each of his past two games and has three games in a row with at least 13 total touches. Gordon scored in Week 8 at Jacksonville but has combined for just 19 PPR points in his past three outings. The Titans are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, so all of Denver's running backs could be in bad shape this week.
James Conner RB
ARI Arizona • #6
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Cardinals are expected to be without center Rodney Hudson (knee) and right guard Will Hernandez (chest) this week, and left guard Justin Pugh (knee) is out for the season. It could be tough for Conner to find room on the ground, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1. In Week 9 against Seattle, he returned from a three-game absence with a rib injury and had seven carries for 45 yards and five catches for 19 yards on five targets, but he struggled in the first game against the Rams in Week 3 with 13 carries for 39 yards and three catches for 18 yards on five targets. The Rams have allowed just four total touchdowns to running backs this season, and Christian McCaffrey has two of them. Conner is a low-end starter or flex at best in the majority of leagues this week.