Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TB -1 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 12.3 RB RNK 11th YTD Stats RUYDS 378 REC 33 REYDS 279 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.3 White is red hot coming into Week 10 against the Titans with three games in a row of at least 15.9 PPR points. He had a monster game in Week 9 at Houston with 20 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns and four catches for 46 yards on four targets. His work in the passing game over the past three outings has been impressive. During that time, White has registered 17 catches for 181 yards on 17 targets. I hope Baker Mayfield continues to rely on White as a weapon out of the backfield. The Titans have allowed four running backs to score at least 12.2 PPR points in their past five games, and White has top-10 upside in PPR for Week 10.

David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC DET -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 12.4 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 385 REC 6 REYDS 66 TD 6 FPTS/G 17 Montgomery is on track to return in Week 10 after injuring his ribs in Week 6, and I would put him right back into your Fantasy lineups. We'll see what the Lions do with Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs now that both are healthy. Gibbs went off in the two games Montgomery missed against Baltimore and Las Vegas. I'm still starting Gibbs as a No. 2 running back in all leagues, but Montgomery will hopefully continue to produce at a high level. Prior to Week 6, he scored at least 12.4 PPR points in the four games that he appeared in this season, and he has six rushing touchdowns. The Chargers have allowed seven running backs to score at least 13 PPR points this year, and I'm hopeful Montgomery and Gibbs can both be productive in this matchup.

Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -7.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 357 REC 17 REYDS 78 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.8 Williams had his best game to date in Week 8 against Kansas City with 27 carries for 85 yards and three catches for 13 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He's now scored at least 12.6 PPR points in consecutive games, and I hope he stays hot coming off Denver's bye in Week 9. He has a great matchup in Week 10 at Buffalo since the Bills have allowed a running back to score at least 13.8 PPR points in seven of nine games this season, including six in a row. Williams will continue to share touches with Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine, and I like McLaughlin as a sleeper in Week 10. But Williams has top-20 upside with this matchup against the Bills.

James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -1.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 364 REC 8 REYDS 30 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.9 Conner is expected to return in Week 10 against Atlanta after being out for the past four games with a knee injury, and I would put him right back into your starting Fantasy lineup. Prior to getting hurt in Week 5, Conner scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his first four games, and now Kyler Murray (knee) is coming back for the Cardinals also. The Falcons have allowed a running back to score at least 13.6 PPR points in four games in a row, and Conner should get back on track as a No. 2 running back in all leagues in his return to action in Week 10.