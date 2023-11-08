Bye weeks are back and that means we'll be without some notable running backs in Week 10. Isiah Pacheco, Darrell Henderson Jr., Raheem Mostert, and D'Andre Swift will all be idle this week with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles on their bye week.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for Week 10 at running back here. His Waiver Wire column can also direct you to the best options that may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' quarterback preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 8 numbers to know and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 9 projections over at Sportsline.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Running Backs
TB Tampa Bay • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
White is red hot coming into Week 10 against the Titans with three games in a row of at least 15.9 PPR points. He had a monster game in Week 9 at Houston with 20 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns and four catches for 46 yards on four targets. His work in the passing game over the past three outings has been impressive. During that time, White has registered 17 catches for 181 yards on 17 targets. I hope Baker Mayfield continues to rely on White as a weapon out of the backfield. The Titans have allowed four running backs to score at least 12.2 PPR points in their past five games, and White has top-10 upside in PPR for Week 10.
DET Detroit • #5
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Montgomery is on track to return in Week 10 after injuring his ribs in Week 6, and I would put him right back into your Fantasy lineups. We'll see what the Lions do with Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs now that both are healthy. Gibbs went off in the two games Montgomery missed against Baltimore and Las Vegas. I'm still starting Gibbs as a No. 2 running back in all leagues, but Montgomery will hopefully continue to produce at a high level. Prior to Week 6, he scored at least 12.4 PPR points in the four games that he appeared in this season, and he has six rushing touchdowns. The Chargers have allowed seven running backs to score at least 13 PPR points this year, and I'm hopeful Montgomery and Gibbs can both be productive in this matchup.
DEN Denver • #33
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Williams had his best game to date in Week 8 against Kansas City with 27 carries for 85 yards and three catches for 13 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He's now scored at least 12.6 PPR points in consecutive games, and I hope he stays hot coming off Denver's bye in Week 9. He has a great matchup in Week 10 at Buffalo since the Bills have allowed a running back to score at least 13.8 PPR points in seven of nine games this season, including six in a row. Williams will continue to share touches with Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine, and I like McLaughlin as a sleeper in Week 10. But Williams has top-20 upside with this matchup against the Bills.
James Conner RB
ARI Arizona • #6
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Conner is expected to return in Week 10 against Atlanta after being out for the past four games with a knee injury, and I would put him right back into your starting Fantasy lineup. Prior to getting hurt in Week 5, Conner scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his first four games, and now Kyler Murray (knee) is coming back for the Cardinals also. The Falcons have allowed a running back to score at least 13.6 PPR points in four games in a row, and Conner should get back on track as a No. 2 running back in all leagues in his return to action in Week 10.
Najee Harris RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I've been reluctant to trust Harris for most of this season, but I'm OK with him as a No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 10 against Green Bay. Harris has actually scored at least 10.5 PPR points in three games in a row, with two of those outings over 15 PPR points, and this should be a favorable game script for him against the Packers at home. While Green Bay limited the Rams running backs of Darrell Henderson and Royce Freeman to a combined 8.7 PPR points in Week 9, the Packers have allowed five running backs this season to score at least 12.6 PPR points. I like Jaylen Warren as a sleeper in Week 10 as well, but Harris should have one of his better outings in this matchup with the Packers.
CHI Chicago • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Herbert is expected to return in Week 10 against Carolina after being out for the past four games with a high-ankle sprain, and hopefully he'll pick up where he left off prior to getting hurt. His best game of the season was Week 4 against Denver with 22.2 PPR points, and he had 10 carries for 76 yards at Washington in Week 5 before he got injured. We'll see how the Bears use Herbert, D'Onta Foreman and Roschon Johnson on Thursday night, but I hope Herbert gets the majority of touches. The Panthers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, and eight running backs have scored at least 12.4 PPR points against Carolina this season.
WAS Washington • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Gibson can be used as a flex option in PPR based on his production over the past two games against Philadelphia and New England. He has 10 catches for 70 yards on 10 targets over that span, and he also added eight carries for 48 yards. Brian Robinson Jr. remains the best running back for the Commanders, and he's a borderline No. 2 Fantasy option/flex in all leagues. The Seahawks have allowed four running backs to score at least 11.5 PPR points in the past three games, but I expect Washington to be trailing in this matchup. That should play into Gibson's involvement in the passing game and help his production in PPR.
SEA Seattle • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Seahawks want to get their run game going, which should mean good things for Kenneth Walker III. He's a must-start running back in all leagues heading into Week 10 against Washington. But Charbonnet has played more snaps than Walker in each of the past two games against Cleveland and Baltimore, and we'll see if that leads to even more work against the Commanders. I'm not expecting a huge outing from Charbonnet, but he could be a flex option in deeper leagues. Washington has allowed a running back to score at least 13 PPR points in four games in a row.
Zack Moss RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Is the Zack Moss experiment over in Indianapolis? I hope not because he's done well, even in tandem with Jonathan Taylor, but Moss' playing time has dwindled the past two games. He played a season-low 21 percent of the snaps in Week 9 at Carolina and had seven carries for 26 yards and no targets. At this point, it will take him falling into the end zone to save his Fantasy production, and Taylor is close to being a workhorse once again. I would only use Moss as a flex option in deeper leagues against the Patriots in Germany.
Jerome Ford RB
CLE Cleveland • #34
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ford already faced this Baltimore defense in Week 4 and struggled with nine carries for 26 yards and five catches for 19 yards on six targets. Deshaun Watson was out for that game with a shoulder injury, and he's back now, which should help. But Cleveland just placed standout left tackle Jedrick Wills (knee) on injured reserve, and a tough matchup against the Ravens just got tougher. Ford is also splitting work with Kareem Hunt, and both running backs are just flex options at best in Week 10. The Ravens are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and Baltimore has allowed just four running backs to score at least 13.5 PPR points this season.
CAR Carolina • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We'll see how the Panthers use Hubbard and Miles Sanders on Thursday night at Chicago, but Hubbard should remain in the lead role. However, I'd only consider him a flex option in this matchup. He struggled in Week 9 against the Colts despite 20 total touches (16 carries and four catches on six targets) with just 67 total yards, and Chicago's run defense has improved of late. The Bears have not allowed a running back to gain more than 44 yards on the ground, along with no rushing touchdowns, in the past four games against Alexander Mattison, Josh Jacobs, Austin Ekeler and Alvin Kamara. Now, Mattison, Ekeler and Kamara did damage in the passing game as each had four catches, so Hubbard might win there. But if Sanders gets more work in this game then Hubbard could be a total dud.
HOU Houston • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Things did not improve for Singletary despite being the lead running back in Week 9 against Tampa Bay with Dameon Pierce (ankle) out. Singletary had 13 carries for 26 yards and two catches for no yards on two targets. Pierce might return in Week 10 against the Bengals, but no Houston running back is worth trusting any time soon. This is the worst backfield in the NFL for Fantasy points, and things shouldn't improve much in Week 10 at Cincinnati. Expect Houston to be throwing a lot against the Bengals, and Singletary (if Pierce is still out) is only worth using as a flex option in deeper leagues.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Edwards has been awesome the past three weeks against Detroit, Arizona and Seattle with at least 17.2 PPR points in each of those games. He has six touchdowns over that span, and he'll likely need to score this week against the Browns to help his Fantasy production. Edwards already faced Cleveland in Week 4 and had 15 carries for 48 yards and two catches for 1 yard on three targets. The Browns are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, with just two rushing touchdowns allowed to the position, and this is a tough matchup to trust Edwards. Along with that, we could see Edwards sharing touches with Keaton Mitchell and Justice Hill after Mitchell's breakout game in Week 9 against Seattle. This could get messy, and Edwards is just a flex option at best in Week 10.