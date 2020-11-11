Watch Now: T.Y. Hilton (Groin) Practicing in Full ( 3:00 )

The depth of the wide receiver position for Fantasy football means there usually aren't many teams who don't have enough viable Fantasy options to fill every WR spot in their lineup. A more common problem these days is having too many players for the spots you have and having to make tough decisions every week. And, when you've got inconsistent players, it can feel like you're always making the wrong decision. Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column is here to help you sort through some of those difficult decisions, but before we get to Jamey's takes on who to start, who to sit, and who might bust, here's a rundown of the most consistent receivers in the NFL this season. Some of these may surprise you:

Most games with 60-plus yards: Robby Anderson, Amari Cooper, Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf, Allen Robinson (7); Keenan Allen, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins, CeeDee Lamb (6)

Most games with 100-plus yards: Stefon Diggs, Will Fuller, DeAndre Hopkins, DK Metcalf, Calvin Ridley (4)

Most games with five-plus catches: Robby Anderson, Stefon Diggs (8); Amari Cooper, Allen Robinson (7)

Most games with at least one touchdown: Tyreek Hill (7); Mike Evans, Will Fuller, DK Metcalf (6)

A lot of the names you would expect, but Fuller, Robinson, Cooper, Lamb and Evans aren't exactly names you think of when the word "consistency" comes up. Here's who Jamey expects to help you out in Week 10, and who he would leave on his bench.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receiver

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Cooper Kupp WR LAR L.A. Rams • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA LAR -1.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 16.7 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 71 REYDS 527 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.3 Kupp and Robert Woods should be awesome this week against Seattle, and I have to mention them here along with the Start of the Week, Jared Goff. Kupp just had a whopping 20 targets in Week 8 at Miami, and that would be fantastic again, although we'd like to see more than just 11 catches for 110 yards. Still, Kupp has scored at least 11 PPR points in all but two games this season, and he has a touchdown in three of his past four outings against Seattle. Woods has scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games overall, and he has at least 12 PPR points in four of his past five games against Seattle. The Seahawks come into Week 10 allowing the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers for the year. Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 60 REYDS 510 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.3 Another week, another good game for Cooks, and hopefully he starts to become a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's now scored at least 13 PPR points in four games in a row, and he should stay hot against the Browns in Week 10. Cleveland has allowed four touchdowns to receivers in the past four games, and the Browns are No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to receivers for the season. That bodes well for Cooks and Will Fuller this week. Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF ARI -2.5 O/U 56 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 40 REYDS 400 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.2 Like Cooks, I want Kirk to be started in all leagues based on his recent level of play. He comes into Week 10 having scored at least 12 PPR points in four games in a row, including three in a row with at least 20 PPR points. He has consecutive games with eight targets, and Kyler Murray is leaning on him now, which is fantastic. The Bills have allowed three pairs of receivers to score at least 14 PPR points in the same game (DeVante Parker and Isaiah Ford in Week 2, Kupp and Woods in Week 3 and D.K. Metcalf and David Moore in Week 9), and Kirk and DeAndre Hopkins should add to that list this week. D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -13.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 53 REYDS 437 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.4 I was thrilled to see Chark have a big game with Jake Luton in Week 9 against Houston, and hopefully Chark can finish the season strong. He had seven catches for 146 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets against the Texans, and hopefully Luton continues to connect with Chark down the field. Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander (concussion) could be out this week, and Chark could see another hefty amount of targets with the Jaguars chasing points. Travis Fulgham WR PHI Philadelphia • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PHI -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 44 REYDS 435 TD 4 FPTS/G 19.3 It will be interesting to see how Fulgham does with the Eagles potentially getting Alshon Jeffery (foot) back this week. I hope nothing changes for him because prior to Philadelphia's bye in Week 9 he was on fire. He scored at least 12 PPR points in five games in a row, and he had a touchdown in four of those games. He also had at least seven targets in four games in a row, and he had five catches for 73 yards on 11 targets against the Giants in Week 7.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 42 REYDS 383 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.9 Jerry Jeudy should be considered a quality No. 2 Fantasy receiver this week, but Patrick isn't far behind. He has a touchdown or at least 100 receiving yards in the past four games he's been able to finish, including Week 9 at Atlanta when he had four catches for 29 yards and a score on nine targets. Danny Amendola WR DET Detroit • #80

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DET -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 8 WR RNK 47th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 41 REYDS 401 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.2 Amendola is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver if Kenny Golladay (hip) is out again in Week 10 against Washington. Amendola has played three games this season without Golladay, and he has at least seven targets in all of them, including two games with at least 13 PPR points. He just had seven catches for 77 yards on 10 targets in Week 9 at Minnesota. Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -9 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 42 REYDS 371 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.7 Hopefully, Aiyuk picks up where he left off prior to being out in Week 9 because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In his previous two games against New England and Seattle, Aiyuk had 14 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets, and he should be the No. 1 target for Nick Mullens. It's a tough matchup against the Saints, but I like Aiyuk as a borderline starter in all leagues. Rashard Higgins WR CLE Cleveland • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU CLE -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 9.7 WR RNK 44th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 15 REYDS 177 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 Prior to playing the Raiders in bad wind in Week 8, Higgins had at least 100 receiving yards or a touchdown in three games in a row, and Odell Beckham (ACL) is out for the season. We'll see if he can become a go-to option for Baker Mayfield, and Higgins has the potential to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in a great matchup against the Texans, who have allowed nine touchdowns to receivers in their past four games. This could be a great week for Jarvis Landry as well. Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 43 REYDS 367 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.7 The matchup for the Panthers is bad against the Buccaneers, but Samuel could be looking at additional work with Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) out. Carolina has given Samuel at least three carries in five of his past seven games, and he has two rushing touchdowns over that span. He also just had season highs in targets (nine), catches (nine), yards (105) and scored a receiving touchdown for the second game in a row. He's had the ball in his hands at least seven times in four games in a row, and he's averaging 18.3 PPR points over that span. Consider him a flex this week against Tampa Bay.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Jefferson WR MIN Minnesota • #18

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 44 REYDS 627 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.6 It's hard to start Jefferson or Adam Thielen with much confidence these days because Dalvin Cook is dominating the Minnesota offense. In the past two games for the Vikings, Jefferson has six catches for 90 yards and no touchdowns on just eight targets against Green Bay and Detroit. Minnesota isn't changing anything right now with how well the team is playing, and the matchup against the Bears is tough. Chicago has allowed just three touchdowns to receivers on the season, and Jefferson should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. As for Thielen, he remains a No. 2 Fantasy receiver, but he also has just five catches for 65 yards on nine targets in his past two games. A.J. Green WR CIN Cincinnati • #18

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 9.7 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 63 REYDS 316 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.8 Green went into Cincinnati's bye in Week 9 with a down game against the Titans with two catches for 19 yards on five targets. Prior to that he had scored at least 15 PPR points in consecutive games against the Colts and Browns, and hopefully he can play at that level again in Week 10 and beyond. But he has a tough matchup against the Steelers, and Green is still looking for his first touchdown in 2020. He also has to contend with Joe Burrow looking for Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins as quality options in the passing game, and I would like to avoid Green if possible in Week 10. He still has value for the rest of the year, but he's a borderline No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in most leagues. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 31 REYDS 294 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.1 I had Meyers as a sleeper in Week 9 against the Jets, and he delivered an amazing performance with 12 catches for 169 yards on 14 targets. This was after he had six catches for 58 yards on 10 targets in Week 8 at Buffalo, and he's clearly developed a quality rapport with Cam Newton. But this week he should struggle against the Ravens, and N'Keal Harry (concussion) and Isaiah Ford, who was recently acquired via trade from Miami, can both play. We'll see how those two guys impact Meyers' targets. And Baltimore is No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to receivers. Meyers is worth stashing, not starting, in all leagues in Week 10. Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 46th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 40 REYDS 393 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.5 Williams was shaken up toward the end of Week 9 against the Raiders, so keep an eye on his status heading into Week 10 at Miami. He's been playing well of late with at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games, but he should struggle this week against the Dolphins. Miami's likely to use cornerback Xavien Howard on Williams, which could be a problem, and Justin Herbert could easily stay away from Williams in that matchup. Consider Williams a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in most leagues. Marvin Jones WR DET Detroit • #11

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DET -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 41 REYDS 308 TD 4 FPTS/G 10 You'd probably be surprised to know that the Washington Football Team is tied for the league lead in fewest touchdowns allowed to receivers this year with just three. You'd probably be surprised to know that the Washington Football Team has allowed the fewest receptions to receivers this year with just 80. And you'd probably be surprised to know that the Washington Football Team is second in fewest receiving yards allowed to receivers with just 1,056. Jones will be the No. 1 receiver for Detroit again with Golladay out, but he's not a recommended Fantasy option. In the past two games with Golladay hurt, Jones has three touchdowns but only six catches for 82 yards on 11 targets. It could be hard for him to score this week given the matchup.