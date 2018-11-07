Fantasy Football Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receiver

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Editor's note: Welcome to Week 10! We're handling Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column a bit differently this season. You're still getting the same in-depth analysis as always, we're just presenting a bit differently, in an effort to get it out to you earlier in the day. This column takes a long time to write, and in the past, we've usually gotten it out to you in the evening. This year, we're going to publish it position-by-position, to get it into your hands quicker. Here's Jamey's take on wide receivers for this week.

Don't worry: If you want the classic Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, we'll still be publishing that at the end of the day with every position included. For now, here's wide receiver.

Wide receivers



Sleepers

Anthony Miller (vs. DET): Allen Robinson (groin) and Taylor Gabriel (leg) are hurt, which could mean plenty of targets for Miller this week. He's scored at least nine PPR points in three of his past four games and could be a flex option in PPR this week. The Lions have allowed seven touchdowns to receivers in their past four games.

Tyrell Williams (at OAK): Williams has scored in three games in a row, with four touchdowns over that span, and he's worth using as a flex in most leagues. His touchdown streak started after facing the Raiders in Week 5, but he still managed three catches for 66 yards on three targets in that matchup. Williams isn't going to catch a lot of passes -- his season high in receptions is four -- but he does have the chance for a big play. And based on his recent track record, he's worth trusting at Oakland.

Tyler Lockett (at LAR): Lockett didn't score in Week 9 against the Chargers, but that's only the second game where he failed to find the end zone this year. He scored against the Rams in their first meeting with three catches for 98 yards on five targets, and the Rams have allowed eight touchdowns to receivers in their past five games.

Christian Kirk (at KC): Prior to Arizona's bye in Week 9, Kirk had scored at least 13 PPR points in four of his previous six games. He has two touchdowns in his past four outings, and he should continue to build on his rapport with Josh Rosen, even as the No. 2 receiver behind Larry Fitzgerald. We hope the bye week helped the Cardinals offense with Byron Leftwich now calling plays, and Kirk could find some production in garbage time with the Cardinals likely chasing points this week against the Chiefs.

Maurice Harris (vs. TB): Harris should be locked in to a key role with Washington now that Paul Richardson (shoulder) is out for the season, as well as Jamison Crowder (ankle) being banged up. And Harris is coming off a strong game in Week 9 against Atlanta. He had 10 catches for 124 yards on 12 targets, and that could be a sign of things to come. He has a great matchup in Week 10 at Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 15 receivers to either score or gain at least 100 receiving yards against Tampa Bay this year.

Sit 'Em 10.7 projected points Devin Funchess Carolina Panthers WR It's been tough for No. 1 receivers of late against the Steelers, which could be a problem for Funchess. In Pittsburgh's past four games against Atlanta, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Baltimore, Julio Jones (five catches for 62 yards on nine targets), Green (seven catches for 85 yards on 12 targets), Landry (eight catches for 39 yards on 12 targets) and John Brown (three catches for 17 yards on six targets) have been held mostly in check. Funchess has been held to 13 PPR points in his past two games against Baltimore and Tampa Bay, and this should be another game with minimal production. 9.6 projected points Jordy Nelson Oakland Raiders WR I had high expectations for Nelson after Amari Cooper was traded to Dallas, but he's been awful in the past two weeks. He has a combined five PPR points against Indianapolis and San Francisco over that span, and he has just seven combined PPR points in his past three outings overall. He only has one game this season with more than 50 receiving yards, which was Week 3 at Miami, and it's hard to trust any of Oakland's skill players this week, with Jalen Richard maybe the lone exception in PPR. 10.0 projected points Tre'Quan Smith New Orleans Saints WR The only time I'm willing to trust Smith is when the Saints are playing at home, and we'll see now what the addition of Dez Bryant does to his role with the offense. Smith scored in Week 9 against the Rams, but he only had two catches for 23 yards on three targets. He has three catches or less in each of the past four games, and he hasn't taken off like I hoped once Ted Ginn (knee) went down prior to Week 5. Bryant isn't guaranteed to play against the Bengals, but if he does then that further reduces Smith's value this week on the road. 9.4 projected points Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Godwin is trending in the wrong direction, and it's hard to trust him this week against Washington. After scoring at least 13 PPR points in four of his first five games, he's scored a combined 13 PPR points in the past two weeks against Cincinnati and Carolina. The Buccaneers are spreading the ball around to Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, O.J. Howard and Adam Humphries, and Godwin is starting to suffer, including a season-low three targets against the Panthers in Week 9. He's a hold candidate on your Fantasy roster right now, but don't plan on using him against Washington this week unless you're stuck. 10.3 projected points Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR Davis had six catches for 56 yards on 10 targets in Week 9 at Dallas, and that was his best game since Week 4, which tells you something. He still has just one touchdown on the season, and he's not worth trusting this week. Even though he scored twice against the Patriots in the playoffs last season with five catches for 63 yards, most of that damage came against Butler, who is now his teammate. With a matchup against Stephon Gilmore this week, Davis will likely struggle, again. He's a No. 3 receiver at best in deeper leagues.

Bust Alert

In two games since coming back from a two-game absence with a hamstring injury, Hilton has five catches for 59 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets against Buffalo and Oakland. Thankfully, he scored twice against the Bills in Week 7, otherwise he would have crushed Fantasy owners with his recent production. He will get better moving forward, but this is a tough matchup against the Jaguars. With Jalen Ramsey likely to shadow him, Hilton could have another game with minimal production in Week 10. He's not an outright sit in most leagues, but he's also not a must-start option given this matchup with Jacksonville.

So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 10? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.