CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) was listed as limited in practice Wednesday, and hopefully he's able to play through the shoulder injury he sustained in the Week 9 loss at Atlanta. If he's active, I would start Lamb as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 10 against Philadelphia.

It's weird to say No. 2 receiver for Lamb, but I'm concerned about his injury, as well as the quarterback downgrade from Dak Prescott (hamstring) to Cooper Rush. Lamb also has a tough matchup against the Eagles, who have allowed just one receiver to score a touchdown and reach double digits in PPR points in their past four games against Cleveland, the Giants, Cincinnati and Jacksonville.

Lamb is a star and should be able to produce with any quarterback. In five games with Rush in 2022 when Prescott broke his thumb, Lamb had 31 catches for 380 yards and two touchdowns on 49 targets. He was on pace for 105 catches, 1,292 yards and seven touchdowns over 17 games, which is great.

Lamb is a better receiver now than he was in 2022, and hopefully Rush is a better quarterback as well. But I'm slightly concerned for Lamb's production in Week 10 given his injury and the Eagles defense, and I don't have Lamb ranked in the top 10.

That said, most Fantasy managers are going to start him. And I hope Rush and Lamb can connect for plenty of big plays.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline George Pickens WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 58 REYDS 548 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.7 I'm starting Pickens with confidence even though the Commanders just traded for Marshon Lattimore. In two games with Russell Wilson, Pickens has scored a combined 33.5 PPR points on nine catches for 185 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets, and he lost a potential touchdown in Week 8 against the Giants that was overturned by replay. Wilson should continue to lean on Pickens even with the addition of Mike Williams, and the Commanders have allowed eight receivers to score at least 14.9 PPR points this season. Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -4.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 14.5 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 53 REYDS 595 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.4 Thomas struggled in Week 9 at Philadelphia with two catches for 22 yards on four targets and a two-point conversion, and his 6.2 PPR points was the second-worst total of the season. I expect him to rebound this week against the Vikings, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and I also like Parker Washington as a sleeper. There have been 13 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points against Minnesota this season, including nine with at least 16.1 PPR points. Thomas has top-15 upside in all leagues, and Washington is a good streaming option in three-receiver leagues. Darnell Mooney WR ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO ATL -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 68 REYDS 588 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.4 It appears like Drake London (hip) will play in Week 10 against the Saints, but that's a situation to monitor for the Falcons. But with or without London, I like Mooney as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He continues to make plays for Kirk Cousins and has scored at least 18.6 PPR points in three of his past five games, including two in a row. Now, in Week 4 against New Orleans, Mooney only had three catches for 56 yards on six targets, but the Saints secondary just got worse by trading cornerback Marshon Lattimore to Washington. Mooney and London both have the chance to go off in Week 10. Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -4 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 56 REYDS 411 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.1 Downs just had his first down game in four outings with Joe Flacco in Week 9 at Minnesota with six catches for 60 yards on nine targets for 12 PPR points. Prior to that, Downs had scored at least 15.9 PPR points in the first three games that Flacco appeared, and I like that the Vikings game showed the floor for Downs. He has at least nine targets in every game with Flacco, and I don't expect that to change against the Bills. It's not an easy matchup since Buffalo is No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but I like Downs as a No. 2 receiver in the majority of leagues with Flacco under center for the Colts. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND BUF -4 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 45 REYDS 471 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.7 Amari Cooper (wrist) could return for the Bills in Week 10 at Indianapolis after he was out in Week 9 against Miami, but Keon Coleman (wrist) might be out against the Colts after he missed practice Wednesday. Shakir has been the mainstay for Josh Allen, especially of late, and he comes into Week 10 with quality production in three games in a row. Over that span, Shakir has 22 catches for 222 on 24 targets, and he scored at least 13.5 PPR points in two of those outings. He had at least seven targets in each of those games, and there have been nine receivers with at least seven targets against the Colts this year. Seven of those receivers have scored at least 12.7 PPR points, and I expect Shakir to do the same if he continues to remain a focal point for Allen.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tank Dell WR HOU Houston • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Nico Collins (hamstring) is expected to return in Week 10 against the Lions, but I still like Dell as a borderline starter in all leagues. Keep in mind that Stefon Diggs (knee) is out for the season, and Dell just had his best game of the year in Week 9 at the Jets with six catches for 126 yards on nine targets for 18.6 PPR points. The Lions are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, so Dell should have the chance to make plenty of plays once again in Week 10. Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Johnston and Ladd McConkey are both worth using as high-end No. 3 Fantasy receivers against the Titans, who are dealing with injuries in their secondary to L'Jarius Sneed (quad) and Quandre Diggs (foot). Johnston returned from a two-game absence with an ankle injury in Week 9 at Cleveland with four catches for 118 yards and a touchdown on five targets for 22 PPR points, and he's capable of big performances now that Justin Herbert and the Chargers have opened up the offense. And McConkey has combined for 40.5 PPR points in his past two games. Xavier Legette WR CAR Carolina • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie I'd like to see more targets for Legette, but he's scored four touchdowns in his past six games, including two in a row, and he's worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 10 against the Giants in Germany. In his past two games, Legette has 13 targets for eight catches, 67 yards and two touchdowns, and he scored at least 13.4 PPR points in each outing against Denver and New Orleans. The Giants have allowed nine receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in their past five games, so Legette should have a safe floor with a potential high ceiling if Bryce Young gives him more chances in this game. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Williams is back from his two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, and hopefully he can pick up where he left off. Prior to missing the past two games, Williams had scored at least 14.4 PPR points in four of six outings, and this is a great matchup against the Texans in Week 10. Houston is No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and I like Williams as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Seven receivers have scored at least 13.8 PPR points against the Texans in the past four games alone. Jauan Jennings WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. I'm hopeful that Jennings will make his return to the field in Week 10 at Tampa Bay after missing the past two games with a hip injury. Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is out for the season, and Jennings will be the No. 2 receiver for the 49ers opposite Deebo Samuel. Jennings has four games this season with at least five targets, and he scored at least 11.4 PPR points in three of them. This week, he has a great matchup against the Buccaneers, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Eight receivers have scored at least 12.6 PPR points against Tampa Bay in the past five games, which bodes well for Samuel and Jennings in Week 10.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline DeAndre Hopkins WR KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN KC -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 33 REYDS 288 TD 3 FPTS/G 9 Hopkins is more of a bust alert than a must-sit receiver, but I don't like his matchup against the Broncos in Week 10. I would only start Hopkins in three-receiver leagues, especially if Hopkins gets matched up with Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Hopkins just had an amazing game in Week 9 against Tampa Bay with eight catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets, but that's an easy matchup. Surtain should be able to frustrate Hopkins, much like he did with DK Metcalf (5.9 PPR points), George Pickens (4.9 PPR points), Mike Evans (3.7 PPR points) and Garrett Wilson (9.1 PPR points) earlier this season. Despite his big game in Week 9, I'm concerned about starting Hopkins in most leagues in Week 10. DJ Moore WR CHI Chicago • #2

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE CHI -6.5 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 60 REYDS 374 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.8 Moore has been tough to trust lately, and I would only start him in three-receiver leagues in Week 10 against New England. It's not so much about the matchup, although Moore could draw Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, which isn't easy. In Moore's past three games against Jacksonville, Washington and Arizona, he has combined for 18.7 PPR points with 10 catches for 80 yards and no touchdowns on 18 targets. Moore and Caleb Williams aren't on the same page, and Chicago has plenty of weapons besides Moore with Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet and D'Andre Swift. I hope Moore breaks out of his slump in Week 10, but he's not a must-start receiver given his recent level of play. Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -1 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 38 REYDS 310 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Waddle had a wacky stat line in Week 9 at Buffalo with two catches for minus-4 yards and a touchdown on two targets. He didn't get a target until 2:34 remained in the fourth quarter, and he now has eight targets for six catches, 41 yards and a touchdown in two games since Tua Tagovailoa returned from his four-game absence with a concussion. Waddle hasn't scored more than 8.6 PPR points since Week 1, and the Dolphins are relying on Tyreek Hill and De'Von Achane more than Waddle in the passing game. I hope he breaks out of his slump in Week 10 against the Rams, who are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but I would only start Waddle in three-receiver leagues until he starts producing on a higher level consistently. Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -4 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 57 REYDS 366 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.7 I was hopeful that Joe Flacco's return as the starter in Week 9 at Minnesota would help Pittman play at a high level again, but he had one catch for 14 yards on four targets. While Josh Downs is getting at least nine targets a game with Flacco, Pittman has been at nine combined targets in the past two games Flacco has started. Pittman is also dealing with back and finger injuries, and I would only start him in three-receiver leagues against the Bills in Week 10.