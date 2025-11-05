Chris Olave had his worst game of the season in Week 9 at the Rams with three catches for 57 yards on four targets. That was Tyler Shough's first NFL start, and it was disappointing to see the lack of production for Olave.

But things have changed for the Saints since that game with Rashid Shaheed getting traded to Seattle. Now, Olave is the clear top target in this offense, and he should rebound in Week 10 at Carolina.

Prior to Week 9, Olave had scored at least 14 PPR points in three games in a row, with most of that production coming from Spencer Rattler. But I'm hopeful Olave will perform better with Shough now that Shaheed is gone.

The Panthers have struggled with No. 1 receivers this season as Stefon Diggs, Jaylen Waddle, George Pickens, Khalil Shakir and Romeo Doubs all scored at least 16.1 PPR points in the past six games. And Olave has scored at least 12.8 PPR points in three of his past five games with Carolina.

Olave is worth starting in the majority of leagues in Week 10, but he should be considered a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver. There's room for him to succeed with Shaheed gone, but he needs help from Shough. And I expect that to happen in this game against the Panthers.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 14.3 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 62 REYDS 566 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.4 Sutton caught a 30-yard touchdown in Week 9 at Houston, but that was his only reception on six targets. He's scored 10.7 PPR points or less in three of his past four games heading into Week 10 against Las Vegas, but he should break out of his slump in this matchup. He has at least 13 PPR points in three of his past five meetings with the Raiders, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and a receiver has scored at least 17 PPR points against Las Vegas in each of the past two games. Sutton has top-10 upside in all leagues in this matchup, and I also like Troy Franklin as a sleeper. He has 28 targets in his past three games and has scored at least 12.9 PPR points in two games over that span. Rome Odunze WR CHI Chicago • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG CHI -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 59 REYDS 473 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.5 Odunze had no Fantasy points in Week 9 at Cincinnati on just three targets, and he comes into Week 10 against the Giants having scored 5.2 PPR points or less in three of his past four games. But he should snap out of his slump against the Giants, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. For the season, 12 receivers have scored at least 14 PPR points against the Giants, with eight touchdowns. Caleb Williams should lean on Odunze in this matchup, and he's worth starting in all leagues despite last week's disappointing performance. Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI GB -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 10.1 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 52 REYDS 441 TD 4 FPTS/G 13 Doubs should be the No. 1 receiving option for the Packers in Week 10 with Tucker Kraft (ACL) out, and Doubs has at least eight targets in four of his past five games. He scored at least 13.2 PPR points in three of those outings, including last week against Carolina when he had seven catches for 91 yards on 10 targets in the game Kraft was injured. There have been 10 receivers with at least seven targets against the Eagles this season, and eight of them have scored at least 12.9 PPR points. I like Doubs as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 68 REYDS 540 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.6 Robinson had nine catches for 46 yards on 11 targets in Week 9 against San Francisco, and he has now scored at least 13.6 PPR points in three of his past four games. He has at least seven targets in four of his past five outings, and he should continue to see a significant amount of targets from Jaxson Dart in this matchup against the Bears. Chicago is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 10 receivers have scored at least 13.6 PPR points against the Bears this season, including three from the Bengals in Week 9. I like Robinson as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in this matchup, and Darius Slayton is a sleeper. He just had 11.2 PPR points against the 49ers in Week 9 and should be able to build on that performance against Chicago. Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT LAC -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 51 REYDS 460 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.1 Johnston got back on track in Week 9 at Tennessee with four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he rebounded from his disappearing act in Week 8 against Minnesota when he had no targets. This week, Johnston has a dream matchup against the Steelers, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 10 receivers who have scored at least 15.4 PPR points against Pittsburgh, including three last week from the Colts. Ladd McConkey, Johnston and Keenan Allen, in that order, all should do well in this matchup, and Johnston should have the chance to make some big plays down the field against this secondary.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Rashid Shaheed WR SEA Seattle • #22

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Seahawks show off their new toy in this game against the Colts, and Shaheed should know this system since he played for offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak last year in New Orleans. Look for Sam Darnold to take some shots down the field with Shaheed against the Cardinals, who have allowed five receivers to score at least 13.2 PPR points in their past four games. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Stefon Diggs WR NE New England • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Diggs has scored a touchdown in consecutive games but has been held to fewer than 40 yards in each outing against Cleveland and Atlanta. I'm hopeful that will change in Week 10 at Tampa Bay, especially if Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) is out. The Buccaneers have allowed six receivers to score at least 12.9 PPR points in their past four games, and Diggs should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. I also like Demario Douglas as a sleeper if Boutte can't play, and Douglas has scored at least 16.1 PPR points in two of his past four games. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Shakir only scored 11.3 PPR points in Week 9 against Kansas City, but he had eight targets and finished with seven catches for 43 yards. He now has at least seven targets and six catches in three of his past four games, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Josh Allen heading into Week 10 at Miami. Shakir had four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on four targets against the Dolphins in Week 3, and he has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four meetings with Miami. Shakir should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Tez Johnson WR TB Tampa Bay • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie It doesn't appear like Chris Godwin (leg) will play in Week 10 against the Patriots, and we know Mike Evans (collarbone) is out. Johnson is worth using as a starter in three-receiver leagues against the Patriots, and he scored at least 11.5 PPR points in two of his past three games. He has 15 targets in his past two outings against Detroit and New Orleans, and Johnson should benefit from Emeka Egbuka getting plenty of attention from Christian Gonzalez. Baker Mayfield might lean on Johnson quite a bit in this matchup. Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Downs has scored a touchdown in three games in a row, and he has scored at least 12.9 PPR points in each game over that span. He's doing a nice job playing off Michael Pittman, Tyler Warren and Alec Pierce, and Daniel Jones should continue to look for Downs in this matchup. He has at least seven targets in three of his past four games, and the Falcons have allowed four receivers to score at least 12.8 PPR points in their past two games against Miami and New England. Downs should be considered a high-end No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues in this game in Berlin.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 34 REYDS 357 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.5 Addison finally played his first game with J.J. McCarthy in Week 9 at Detroit, and it didn't go well. He only had two catches for 48 yards on four targets, and this was the first game all season where Addison was held to single digits in Fantasy points. Addison has now had just four targets in each of his past two games, and the volume might not be there for him since McCarthy has yet to attempt more than 25 passes in any of his three starts this season. I would only start Addison in three-receiver leagues against the Ravens, who have not allowed a receiver to score a touchdown since Week 5. Deebo Samuel WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -8 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 55 REYDS 367 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.5 Samuel comes into Week 10 against the Lions in a three-game slump, and it's tough to trust him as a starter in the majority of leagues. In his past three games against Chicago, Kansas City and Seattle, Samuel has combined for just 12 catches for 67 yards and no touchdowns on 17 targets, and he scored 9.4 PPR points or less in each outing. Marcus Mariota is starting for the injured Jayden Daniels, and Samuel has scored 4.9 PPR points or less in two of three previous starts with Mariota this season. I would only start Samuel in three-receiver leagues in Week 10. Jakobi Meyers WR JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU JAC -1 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 7.5 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 49 REYDS 352 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.7 Meyers was traded from Las Vegas to Jacksonville on Tuesday, and he might benefit this week if Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) is out, along with Travis Hunter (knee) being on injured reserve. But that also means more attention from the Texans secondary, and Houston is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Keep in mind that Meyers was having a down season before the trade with no touchdowns and five games in a row with 9.3 PPR points or less prior to Week 10. And the Texans have only allowed six receivers all season to score at least 10 PPR points, with only two touchdowns since Week 2. Meyers is only worth using in deep, three-receiver leagues. Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 43 REYDS 427 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.7 Tucker is now the No. 1 receiver for the Raiders with Jakobi Meyers getting traded to Jacksonville, but I don't want to start Tucker in Week 10 against the Broncos. Even though Patrick Surtain II (pectoral) isn't expected to play, Denver is still a tough matchup, and the Broncos have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers all season. I'm excited for Tucker's outlook for the rest of the year with Meyers gone, but Tucker is not worth trusting in most leagues in Week 10.