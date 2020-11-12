Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIN -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 58 REYDS 480 TD 7 FPTS/G 16.3 Over the past two-and-a-half seasons (40 games), Thielen has put up 15-plus PPR points in eight of 13 games when a Vikings running back hasn't matched those 15 PPR points. But he's failed to hit that 15-point PPR mark in 19 of 27 games when a Vikings running back did. Nothing is stopping Dalvin Cook right now -- he's running great and is being given a big opportunity by Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak as the team tries to fight its way back into the NFC playoff race. Not only is this correlation working against Thielen, but the Bears pass defense remains one of the toughest in football. Only three receivers (A.J. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Mike Evans) have scored on Chicago this season, two in the red zone. Thielen has a terrible track record against the Bears, scoring zero times in his past seven matchups against them with no more than 13 PPR points to his name. If you can find someone with even a slightly better outlook, use them instead of Thielen.