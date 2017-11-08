Fantasy Football Week 10 stash rankings: Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman are worth stashing, and waiting for final shoe to drop in Ezekiel Elliott saga

Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power rankings.

So, you're playing the waiver wire and you're ready to make your latest add, but you've got a problem. You don't know who to drop.

You've got a bench full of injured stars and potential studs patiently awaiting their chance. Who is it OK to drop? Is the guy you're picking up even worth dropping anyone? The Stash Power Rankings are here to help.

These rankings are starting to thin out, and largely being kept a live by guys returning from IR and the Ezekiel Elliot situation. We expect a(nother) resolution by the end of this week. What does that mean exactly? Do not drop Alfred Morris. He looks like the clearcut handcuff in this situation. Rod Smith and Darren McFadden are not mandatory stashes, but I'm not dropping them for just anyone either. It looks like Smith may in fact be the second-best option. 

A less-obvious situation is the one developing in Cleveland. Corey Coleman has been designated to return from IR and Josh Gordon has been conditionally reinstated. Both of these receivers have huge upside, but that upside would be higher if there was just one of them. It's difficult to imagine DeShone Kizer producing two Fantasy-relevant receivers at any point this year.

Here's the full list:

Stash Rankings
PlayerOwnershipLast WeekTrend
Chris Hogan 92%3--
Alfred Morris 91%NR
Marlon Mack 84%5--
Jordan Reed 87%8--
Greg Olsen 59%10--
Devontae Booker 23%14
Danny Woodhead 40%11
Mike Williams 14%9--
D'Onta Foreman 30%17
Corey Coleman 16%18
C.J. Prosise 23%21
Matt Breida 27%12--
Chris Ivory 34%13--
Jalen Richard 26%15
DeAndre Washington 36%16
Josh Gordon 41%28
James Conner 16%20--
Rod Smith 12%NR--
Darren McFadden 65%NR
David Johnson 73%22
Kenny Golladay 22%23--
Dede Westbrook 16%24
Martavis Bryant 49%29--
Curtis Samuel 11%NR
Teddy Bridgewater 9%32
Jameis Winston 85%NR
Wayne Gallman 13%33
Eddie Lacy 46%30
Samaje Perine 17%27
Jimmy Garoppolo 26%31
