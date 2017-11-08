Fantasy Football Week 10 stash rankings: Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman are worth stashing, and waiting for final shoe to drop in Ezekiel Elliott saga

Week 10 Standard Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST



So, you're playing the waiver wire and you're ready to make your latest add, but you've got a problem. You don't know who to drop.

You've got a bench full of injured stars and potential studs patiently awaiting their chance. Who is it OK to drop? Is the guy you're picking up even worth dropping anyone? The Stash Power Rankings are here to help.

These rankings are starting to thin out, and largely being kept a live by guys returning from IR and the Ezekiel Elliot situation. We expect a(nother) resolution by the end of this week. What does that mean exactly? Do not drop Alfred Morris. He looks like the clearcut handcuff in this situation. Rod Smith and Darren McFadden are not mandatory stashes, but I'm not dropping them for just anyone either. It looks like Smith may in fact be the second-best option.

A less-obvious situation is the one developing in Cleveland. Corey Coleman has been designated to return from IR and Josh Gordon has been conditionally reinstated. Both of these receivers have huge upside, but that upside would be higher if there was just one of them. It's difficult to imagine DeShone Kizer producing two Fantasy-relevant receivers at any point this year.

Here's the full list: