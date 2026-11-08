There's no better time than now to strike while the iron is hot in your Fantasy football leagues on the trade market. Improving your roster by buying low or selling high on players due for regression (both positive and negative) is an excellent way to maximize your chances of winning your league. Let's take a look at several standout players from the Week 9 action and what to do moving forward with each one.

Cincinnati 34 – Atlanta 17

BUY LOW, BUT ONLY IF YOU'RE 6-3 OR BETTER: Drake London

London saw a lot of Cincinnati's top cornerback D.J. Turner, and London also drew two pass interference penalties in the end zone. That's my way of excusing this subpar performance. I still think he'll be a good WR2 going forward with WR1 upside. But if you wan to trade for London, be aware that he gets the Chiefs, a bye and the Vikings in his next three weeks. The schedule gets much better after that.

BUY VERY LOW: Chase Brown

Last week, Brown had a TD catch called back. This week, he got stopped inside the 1-yard line. He still has only one touchdown this season! And now, people are sick of him. Brown managers will be more willing than ever to sell him, and you can take advantage. What are you getting in Brown? A Top 20 RB who (in PPR) should still be better than Blake Corum, Ollie Gordon, and the Jets RBs.

New Orleans 23 - Cleveland 22

KEEP IN MIND: Overtime was huge for these two quarterbacks. Both scored more than eight Fantasy points (six point per passing TD leagues) in the extra session. Harold Fannin Jr. did not have a target until OT!

YOU CAN DROP THEM: Juwan Johnson and Devaughn Vele

Jordyn Tyson played limited snaps in his NFL debut, and he was still second on the team in targets. Johnson caught a TD in OT but was otherwise slient. Vele needs big target volume to be good for Fantasy.

Kansas City 35 – New York Jets 12

WAS BETTER THAN THE NUMBERS: Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes threw a TD to Travis Kelce, but it was ruled a backward pass and therefore a rushing TD for Kelce. He also completed a pass to Xavier Worthy at the 2-yard line and handed off to Kenneth Walker for a TD on the next play. This was nearly a huge game for Mahomes.

BUYER BEWARE: Breece Hall

Hall received 18 touches in his first game back from injury, but Braelon Allen played a lot more than Hall. Allen was the primary passing-downs back, dominated snaps late in the game (as the Jets were chasing points), and played all three snaps inside the 5-yard line. This kind of role makes Hall the definition of a trap back.

FANTASY DUD: Adonai Mitchell

If the connection between Mitchell and Geno Smith had been a little bit better, he could have caught two TDs today. Instead, Mitchell had zero catches on seven targets. We can shake this off and call it a bad game, but if Garrett Wilson returns next week, I don't think Fantasy managers will trust Mitchell.

Los Angeles Rams 20 – Washington 13

KEY INJURY: Puka Nacua hurt his knee late in the fourth quarter. Let's cross our fingers and hope it's nothing serious.

GETTING WORRIED: Jayden Daniels

Why isn't he running? Daniels rushed for 103 yards against the Giants in Week 5. In the three games since, he has rushed for 49 yards. Unless he is injured, this is the kind of statistic I expect to show a positive regression. It's also fair to wonder how good he can be without Terry McLaurin. I wouldn't give up on him yet as his schedule looks pretty good in the near future, but I am certainly lowering expectations.

Denver 26 – Carolina 21

SURPRISING STUD: Bryce Young

I did not see this coming. The Panthers haven't been able to protect Young and were facing one of the best pass rushes in the NFL, yet Young scored 26.3 Fantasy points in six point per passing TD leagues and gives me confidence to start him next week against the Saints. He's not a must-start, but certainly is in the mix.

NOT BUYING IT: Darren Waller

Ten targets, eight catches, 90 yards and a TD. I need to see him do it again before I consider adding him.

Detroit 19 – Miami 9

GETTING CONCERNED: The Lions offense

This one deserves some digging, and we'll do that during the week. The Lions have scored 19-20 points in 3 straight games against the Packers, Vikings and Dolphins. It's somewhat understandable in those first two matchups, but not against Miami.

LOSER: Ollie Gordon

I love the way he runs, and I love his workload. Gordon is always going to have a chance to score. But Gordon has seven catches this season. If the Dolphins are in bad game scripts, he is vulnerable to such performances. It's similar to what we've seen from Derrick Henry lately.

Dallas 27 – Indianapolis 23

LOSER: Ryan Flournoy

Two catches for 53 yards on three targets for Flournoy. We expected more targets and more production with George Pickens out. If Pickens misses another game, can you really trust Flournoy? I think he'll be better than this (especially if Jake Ferguson has to miss time), but he's certainly not a must-start.

PLEASE TRADE HIM: Jonathan Taylor

I mean the Colts, not Fantasy managers. Just get him off the Colts. Taylor has been a Fantasy dud two straight weeks, which coincides with the Quentin Nelson trade. Certainly, I don't think Nelson is the sole reason for it, and of course Taylor was denied a TD today because he lost his shoe and had to briefly leave the field. But this team is dreadful, and I don't like RBs on dreadful teams. If Taylor stays with the Colts, he's still a Top 12 RB.

New York Giants 19 – Philadelphia 11

NOTHING TO WORRY ABOUT: Malik Nabers

Nabers nearly caught a TD and was shadowed by Eagles stud CB Quinyon Mitchell. He'll be fine going forward.

LOSER: DeVonta Smith

The Eagles can't reliably complete forward passes. DeVonta Smith is currently averaging more than 17 PPR points per game, but I think he'll average fewer than 14 PPR points per game going forward (whenever he comes back). It's a shame. This could have been a great season for him.