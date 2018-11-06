Fantasy Football Week 10: Streamers at quarterback, tight end, defense and kicker

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Last week we had one good streaming option at quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick. I wish we were that lucky in Week 10. None of the options below are in my top-15 options this week, and they're all behind Andy Dalton, whose coming off a bye without A.J. Green. That doesn't mean there isn't upside, it's just a really risky group. Thankfully there are outstanding options at tight end and DST.

QB



So this is where we start. By recommending Blake Bortles in a division game on the road. Let's see if I can sell this. Bortles has been really good with his legs this season. He has at least 22 yards rushing in every game and 30 yards in five of eight games. That helps his floor.

His opponent has been pretty bad against quarterbacks, giving up 21.7 points per game to the position. That doesn't sound awful, but consider their past three games have come against Sam Darnold, Derek Anderson and Derek Carr. This is a prime matchup for a quarterback who has a 50 percent success rate and a decent floor.

Eli Manning has thrown for at least 316 yards in three of his past four games. He hasn't been a complete disaster. This week he faces a 49ers squad that allows 22.8 FP/g to opposing quarterbacks. There's not an enormous ceiling for Manning, but he should give you a serviceable effort if you're desperate.

Now this is one quarterback I could possibly get excited about. I'm just not quite there yet. But Mariota looked much better in Week 9 against the Cowboys. He had a season-best 8.3 Y/A and ran the ball 10 times. He scored three touchdowns. It's all very encouraging, but I'd like to see more than a one-game sample. The upside this week is the Patriots jump out to an early lead and Mariota actually throws more than 32 passes. He's only done that once all year, against the Eagles. For what it's worth, he threw for 344 yards and two scores in that game.

TE

Jack Doyle should be owned in every league. He should be started as well. He has 22 targets in three games this season and he's caught 15 of them for 150 yards. That's an average of 10 PPR Fantasy points per week without any touchdowns. The matchup this week isn't great, but tight end is way too thin to leave seven targets per week on the waiver wire.

Speaking of targets, C.J. Uzomah really let us down last time we trusted him. But without A.J. Green it's hard to see Andy Dalton leaving Uzomah out again. The Saints have been pretty good against tight ends, but last week we did see Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett combine for five catches and 88 yards. Uzomah has caught 17 of 19 targets this year and averaged over 10 yards per reception. Let's hope Dalton gets him involved.

Benjamin Watson should be higher on this list, but the Saints' game plan in Cincinnati scares me. They've been run-heavy on the road, especially outdoors, and it's supposed to be chilly in Ohio. In their last road game, Watson didn't even see a target. But this is a good matchup, and Watson does have a decent chance at a red zone target. You could do worse.

Honorable Mention: If Jordan Reed is out, Vernon Davis vaults to the top of this list.

DST

Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders

Have you watched the dysfunctional Raiders? They can't block, they can't run and they can't stop opposing defenses from scoring Fantasy points. DSTs have averaged 10.8 points per week against them. The Chargers have a favorable schedule coming up and should be a solid multi-week option.

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills

Oddly, the Jets have been a very good defense for Fantasy purposes. Part of that is a Week 1 explosion, but they've generally had good performances against bad offenses. No matter who starts at quarterback for the Bills this week, it will be a very bad offense. No team has given up more points to opposing defenses than the Bills.

Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins

Like the Jets, the Packers don't have a particularly good defense but they've been decent at home. More importantly, they're facing Brock Osweiler. The Dolphins have given up the sixth most Fantasy points to opposing DSTs.

K

Josh Lambo at Indianapolis

Adam Vinatieri vs. Jacksonville

Cody Parkey vs. Detroit

Lambo and Vinatieri are pretty easy choices. They're low-owned options in a dome in a game with a surprisingly-high Vegas total (47). Parkey isn't indoors, but he does face a bad Lions defense and should have plenty of scoring opportunities.

So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 10? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.