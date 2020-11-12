Watch Now: Week 10 TE Starts and Sits ( 2:23 )

In August, I wanted no part of Austin Hooper and called him a Fantasy Football bust multiple times. In November I'm happy to have him back and ranking him as a top-10 tight end. It's been that kind of year.

Part of my change of tune has to do with George Kittle's injury and disappointing performance from Mark Andrews, Hunter Henry, and a host of other tight ends. But I'd be remiss if I didn't give Hooper some credit as well. He saw 23 targets in the three games before he needed surgery to remove his appendix. From Week 4 through Week 6 he was the No. 6 tight end in PPR scoring. There is legitimate hope that Odell Beckham's injury will open up room for Hooper to maintain that volume, or even improve on it.

Dallas Goedert technically returned two weeks ago, but that was hardly the Dallas Goedert we were hoping for. He only saw one target despite playing 53 snaps. For this week, I'm ignoring that in favor of Philadelphia's extensive history of heavily targeting their tight ends. Goedert is close to a must-start this week and I'd start both him and Hooper over Andrews in full PPR.

More Week 10 help: Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: All positions | Starts and Sits, Sleepers and Busts | QB Preview | RB Preview | WR Preview | TE Preview | PPR Cheat Sheet | Non-PPR Cheat Sheet | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR | Seven Big Questions | Waiver Wire | Trade Values | Cut List | Winners and Losers | Believe It or Not

TE Preview Numbers to Know

29 -- Targets for Evan Engram over the past three weeks.

Targets for Evan Engram over the past three weeks. 170.9 -- PPR Fantasy points for Travis Kelce. That ranks fourth amongst non-QBs.

-- PPR Fantasy points for Travis Kelce. That ranks fourth amongst non-QBs. 11 -- Red zone targets for Jimmy Graham. Only Kelce and Darren Waller have more.

-- Red zone targets for Jimmy Graham. Only Kelce and Darren Waller have more. 7 -- Hunter Henry has at least seven targets in all but two games this year. I'm going to keep starting him.

-- Hunter Henry has at least seven targets in all but two games this year. I'm going to keep starting him. 58 -- Mark Andrews' season-high in yards. He had five games in 2019 with at least 75 yards.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Eric Ebron TE PIT Pittsburgh • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN PIT -7.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 11.5 TE RNK 9th Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC GB -14 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 7.2 TE RNK 15th Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND TEN -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 13th Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE BAL -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 9.9 TE RNK 4th

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 10 Streamers Jimmy Graham TE CHI Chicago • #80

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 62% We're halfway through the season and Graham has basically been a top-10 tight end no matter how you slice it. He's sixth in catches and PPR Fantasy points and tied for third in touchdowns. While it's true he hasn't had his bye, he's also 10th in Fantasy points per game. And three of the guys ahead of him aren't playing this week. Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC MIA -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 21st TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 58% You don't ever actually know when it's going to be a Mike Gesicki week, but if Preston Williams is out I'm betting on this week being one. Gesicki's ADOT (11.8) means he doesn't need a bunch of targets to be a startable tight end.

TE Preview DFS Plays

DFS Plays Projections powered by Sportsline Darren Waller TE LV Las Vegas • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LV -5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 14.7 TE RNK 1st FANDUEL $7,000 DRAFTKINGS $5,900 There's no Travis Kelce and no George Kittle and I'd really rather not play the touchdown or bust game in cash. Waller is a much better play on DraftKings where you get a full point per catch, and he's $1,100 cheaper.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 10 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.