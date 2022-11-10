Cole Kmet didn't make the preliminary top-three tight waiver wire options this week. It's not because I don't want to add him. I just don't quite trust Kmet's volume yet, especially with the possibility that Chase Claypool's role could grow. And there are still multiple tight ends rostered in less than 65% of leagues who I would rather start this week.

Kmet's Week 9 -- six targets, five catches, 41 yards and a couple of touchdowns -- is exactly what we're hoping to see moving forward. Even without the scores it would have been encouraging. The problem is that he had eight targets in his previous three games. In fact, Week 9 was the first time all season Kmet has seen more than six targets. My expectation is that those targets go back down this week.

So why do I still want to add him? Because I really believe in Justin Fields and in Kmet. If the team's pass volume can stabilize above 25 attempts a game and Kmet can earn a 20% target share, there is significant upside as Fields continues to grow as a passer. I'm just not ready to start Kmet when he's shown a floor of 32 or fewer yards in three of his past four games.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 10:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:

Darren Waller TE LV Las Vegas • #83

Age: 30 • Experience: 6 yrs. Waller will be a top-10 tight end if he's able to go, Moreau is a low-end stream if not

TE Preview Numbers to Know

9 -- Despite joining the VIkings mid-week, T.J. Hockenson caught all nine of his targets for 70 yards.

22 -- Three catches for 22 yards in the past three games for Tyler Higbee. His matchup is the only reason to consider starting him.



9 -- Kmet is second among tight ends with nine first-down targets over the past three weeks, an indication the Bears are trying to get him more involved in the offense.



19 -- Targets for Foster Moreau in the past three games without Darren Waller. That's the third most in the league for tight ends.



43.9 -- Travis Kelce has scored 43.9 Fantasy points more than any other tight end.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA TB -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 32 REYDS 246 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LAR -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 9.2 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 57 REYDS 312 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.4 Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 10.5 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 53 REYDS 341 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.8

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 10 Streamers (TE Preview) David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 67% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 42 REYDS 418 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.4 Njoku is my favorite option rest of season but we just aren't sure he'll be available in Week 10. He scored double digit Fantasy points in four of his five games before getting injured and only needed a touchdown in one of them to do so. If he meshes with Deshaun Watson, he could be a top-three tight end in the Fantasy playoffs. Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA TB -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 32 REYDS 246 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 Otton has one of the best matchups on the board. The Seahawks have been awful against tight ends this season. There's a small risk Cameron Brate returns and Otton is still probably touchdown-dependent, but there are few tight ends I'd rather bet on scoring this week if Brate is out.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC KC -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 18.7 TE RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 57 TAR 77 REYDS 659 TD 7 FPTS/G 20.9 Kelce is obliterating the field this season, and Mark Andrews is one a bye this week, so the difference is even bigger. I'd rather try to find my cheap option elsewhere in cash games, and ride the sure thing in Kelce.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -1.5 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 10.3 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 48 REYDS 367 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.7 The Saints have been very tough against tight ends, so I wouldn't expect many will play Freiermuth this week. But the Steelers have talked openly about their tight end taking over more of Chase Claypool's slot target share. That's not generally a very efficient role, but the volume could be enormous for a tight end. I like him better on DraftKings.