Welcome back, Brock Bowers. The Raiders' superstar tight end returned in Week 9 and delivered 43.3 PPR Fantasy points for patient Fantasy managers. That one, monstrous game was enough to vault him to the top of the PPR per-game rankings for tight ends this season, and everything is right again. Bowers now paces the position with an average of 17.4, while Trey McBride is on his tail at 16.2. After that, well, it is starting to look like the tight end position again.

The number three tight end in points per game is Tucker Kraft, who is out for the year with an ACL injury. Number four is Dallas Goedert, who is the biggest touchdown regression candidate in the league and has A.J. Brown coming back. Number five is Jake Ferguson, who has scored eight Fantasy points in his last two games combined.

While there are plenty of young guys to get excited about, the expectation should be that Bowers and McBride are going to be two or three points better than everyone else at tight end rest of season. Which is the same expectation we had coming into the season. What may have changed is the guy we all had at number three, George Kittle.

Kittle missed a significant chunk of time due to a hamstring injury, and the 32-year-old has not performed like himself since he got back. He does not have more than four catches in any game this season and has only scored more the seven Fantasy points once in three games since returning. We're still starting him in Week 10 against the Rams, but only because of his name, not because of what his game has been like in 2025. If Kittle struggles once again, it may be time to hit the panic button.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 10:

TE Preview Numbers to Know

34.2% -- Brock Bowers had a 34.2% target share in his return. With Jakobi Meyers dealt to Jacksonville, he may be at 30% the rest of the season.

-- Brock Bowers had a 34.2% target share in his return. With Jakobi Meyers dealt to Jacksonville, he may be at 30% the rest of the season. 17.8% -- Juwan Johnson has been targeted on 17.8% of Tyler Shough's throws. With Rashid Shaheed dealt to Seattle, Johnson is back in the low-end TE1 conversation.

-- Juwan Johnson has been targeted on 17.8% of Tyler Shough's throws. With Rashid Shaheed dealt to Seattle, Johnson is back in the low-end TE1 conversation. 16 -- Trey McBride leads the position with 16 red zone targets, and he's actually scored five times. Hopefully, this is not just because of Jacoby Brissett.

-- Trey McBride leads the position with 16 red zone targets, and he's actually scored five times. Hopefully, this is not just because of Jacoby Brissett. 5.1 -- The Falcons have allowed a league-low 5.1 PPR FPPG to tight ends. It's a tough spot for Tyler Warren, but we are starting him anyway.

-- The Falcons have allowed a league-low 5.1 PPR FPPG to tight ends. It's a tough spot for Tyler Warren, but we are starting him anyway. 5 -- Oronde Gadsden has at least five catches in four straight games. He looks like a must-start tight end.

-- Oronde Gadsden has at least five catches in four straight games. He looks like a must-start tight end. 29.8 -- It was a great matchup, but Colston Loveland's 29.8 point breakout should put him in starting consideration again this week.

Week 10 Streamers (TE Preview) Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE Cleveland • #44

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ CLE -2.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS TE 18th TE RNK 7th ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 51 REYDS 352 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.7 Harold Fannin has 23 targets over his last three games and has scored double-digit PPR points in three of his last four. Coming out of the bye, the Browns should turn to their young guys even more than they have already. We would have liked Fannin even more if David Njoku had been dealt at the deadline, but we're still starting Fannin this week, even with Njoku still in Cleveland. Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE TB -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 22nd TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 36 REYDS 271 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.6 As long as both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are out, you can consider Otton a low-end starter. He has averaged 10.9 PPR Fantasy points in his last four games and topped 10 in three of those games. The rookies are more exciting, but Baker Mayfield will need his veteran security blanket. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -5.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 20th TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 56 REYDS 399 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.9 The trade of Rashid Shaheed opens up target opportunities in New Orleans, and Chris Olave can only take so many of them. Johnson has a 17% target share with Tyler Shough, and the Saints figure to be pass-heavy as they chase the score the remainder of the year. The Panthers are giving up more than 14 Fantasy points per game to tight ends this year.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA BUF -9.5 O/U 50 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 11.3 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 33 REYDS 411 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.2 We don't get Brock Bowers on the main slate this week, and Trey McBride is facing the Seahawks, so I am going with Dalton Kincaid as my top play in DFS. The Dolphins have had troubles covering tight ends this year, and Kincaid scored 17.6 PPR Fantasy points against them earlier this year.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC HOU -1.5 O/U 38 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 9.2 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 48 REYDS 385 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.6 Did you see what Brock Bowers just did to this defense? No, Schultz isn't Bowers and he won't match his production, but the Rams tight ends combined for 24.1 points against Jacksonville the week before. Schultz had a small slump in the middle of the year which we think was due to injury but he looked great last week turning eight targets into 13.7 PPR points without a touchdown.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 10 Fantasy football projections for every position is now available on SportsLine. You can find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 10. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.