In most situations, any impact the opposing defense has on my tight end Fantasy football rankings shows itself in the Vegas implied totals. If a tight end is playing a good defense, their team will have a lower implied point total, and that will lower their touchdown projection. As we all know, touchdowns are about the only thing that make most tight ends worthwhile. Last year, the Arizona Cardinals became an exception to the rule because of how terrible they were against tight ends. This year, that team is the Indianapolis Colts, only for the exact opposite reason.

Through the first eight weeks of the season the Colts have still not allowed a tight end to score. While that alone could be a bit fluky, they've also only allowed one tight end (T.J. Hockenson) to reach 60 yards against them this season. Hockenson and Austin Hooper are the only tight ends who have caught more than four passes against them. In Week 9, they held Mark Andrews to three catches for 22 yards. Seems pretty legit.

With that in mind, I'd really like to get away from Jonnu Smith in Week 10. I don't have a 'Colts' button in my projections yet, so Smith still projects out for OK production, but I'd feel more comfortable starting Dallas Goedert, Jimmy Graham, and Mike Gesicki (assuming Preston Williams is out). If Smith is your lone tight end and you don't want to waste a roster move, I get it, but this is a truly dreadful matchup.

More Week 10 help:

TE Preview Numbers to Know

29 -- Targets for Evan Engram over the past three weeks.

Targets for Evan Engram over the past three weeks. 170.9 -- PPR Fantasy points for Travis Kelce. That ranks fourth amongst non-QBs.

-- PPR Fantasy points for Travis Kelce. That ranks fourth amongst non-QBs. 11 -- Red zone targets for Jimmy Graham. Only Kelce and Darren Waller have more.

-- Red zone targets for Jimmy Graham. Only Kelce and Darren Waller have more. 7 -- Hunter Henry has at least seven targets in all but two games this year. I'm going to keep starting him.

-- Hunter Henry has at least seven targets in all but two games this year. I'm going to keep starting him. 58 -- Mark Andrews' season-high in yards. He had five games in 2019 with at least 75 yards.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Eric Ebron TE PIT Pittsburgh • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN PIT -7.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 11.5 TE RNK 9th Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC GB -14 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 7.2 TE RNK 15th Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND TEN -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 13th Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE BAL -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 9.9 TE RNK 4th

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 10 Streamers Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PHI -3 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 11th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 63% Goedert's first game back was underwhelming, but I'm going to assume the rust has been shaken off after the bye. The Eagles have consistently targeted their tight ends more than any other team since Doug Pederson got there, and Zach Ertz is still on injured reserve. There's a chance Goedert becomes one of the few must-start tight ends. Jimmy Graham TE CHI Chicago • #80

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 52% We're halfway through the season and Graham has basically been a top-10 tight end no matter how you slice it. He's sixth in catches and PPR Fantasy points and tied for third in touchdowns. While it's true he hasn't had his bye, he's also 10th in Fantasy points per game. And three of the guys ahead of him aren't playing this week. Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC MIA -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 21st TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 49% You don't ever actually know when it's going to be a Mike Gesicki week, but if Preston Williams is out I'm betting on this week being one. Gesicki's ADOT (11.8) means he doesn't need a bunch of targets to be a startable tight end.

TE Preview DFS Plays

DFS Plays Projections powered by Sportsline Darren Waller TE LV Las Vegas • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LV -5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 14.7 TE RNK 1st FANDUEL $7,000 DRAFTKINGS $5,900 There's no Travis Kelce and no George Kittle and I'd really rather not play the touchdown or bust game in cash. Waller is a much better play on DraftKings where you get a full point per catch, and he's $1,100 cheaper.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 10 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.