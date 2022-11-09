cole-kmet-1400.jpg
Cole Kmet didn't make my top-three tight waiver wire options below. It's not because I don't want to add him. It's partially because there are two really good options available, and also because I don't quite trust Kmet's volume there yet, especially with the possibility that Chase Claypool's role could grow.

Week 9 showed us the usage we need for Kmet -- six targets, five catches, 41 yards and a couple of touchdowns. Even without the scores it would have been encouraging. The problem? He had eight targets in his previous three games. In fact, Week 9 was the first time all season Kmet has seen more than six targets. My expectation is that those targets go back down this week.

So why do I still want to add him? Because I really believe in Justin Fields and in Kmet. If the team's pass volume can stabilize above 25 attempts a game and Kmet can earn a 20% target share, there is significant upside as Fields continues to grow as a passer. I'm just not ready to start him when he's shown a floor of 32 or fewer yards in three of his past four games.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 10:

The following players are not being projected to play Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Darren Waller TE
LV Las Vegas • #83
Age: 30 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Waller will be a top-10 tight end if he's able to go, Moreau is a low-end stream if not
  • 9 -- Despite joining the VIkings mid-week, T.J. Hockenson caught all nine of his targets for 70 yards. 
  • 22 -- Three catches for 22 yards in the past three games for Tyler Higbee. His matchup is the only reason to consider starting him. 
  • 9 -- Cole Kmet is second among tight ends with nine first-down targets over the past three weeks, an indication the Bears are trying to get him more involved in the offense. 
  • 19 -- Targets for Foster Moreau in the past three games without Darren Waller. That's the third most in the league for tight ends. 
  • 43.9 -- Travis Kelce has scored 43.9 Fantasy points more than any other tight end. 
headshot-image
Cade Otton TE
TB Tampa Bay • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SEA TB -2.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS TE
32nd
PROJ PTS
8.5
TE RNK
10th
YTD Stats
REC
23
TAR
32
REYDS
246
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.7
headshot-image
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI LAR -3 O/U 43.5
OPP VS TE
31st
PROJ PTS
9.2
TE RNK
17th
YTD Stats
REC
36
TAR
57
REYDS
312
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.4
headshot-image
Gerald Everett TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #7
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -7 O/U 45.5
OPP VS TE
8th
PROJ PTS
10.5
TE RNK
7th
YTD Stats
REC
32
TAR
53
REYDS
341
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.8
Week 10 Streamers (TE Preview)
headshot-image
Greg Dulcich TE
DEN Denver • #80
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN TEN -3 O/U 39
OPP VS TE
28th
TE RNK
8th
ROSTERED
50%
YTD Stats
REC
12
TAR
17
REYDS
182
TD
1
FPTS/G
12.1
He's only played three weeks, but Dulcich currently ranks as TE3 on the season at 12.1 FPPG and he's only scored one touchdown. Russell Wilson seemed to really get going in the second half of the Broncos most recent game, and that coincided with him targeting Dulcich. Hopefully the chemistry built over the bye and we see the rookie establish himself as the No. 2 option in the offense.
headshot-image
David Njoku TE
CLE Cleveland • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA MIA -3.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS TE
30th
TE RNK
19th
ROSTERED
60%
YTD Stats
REC
34
TAR
42
REYDS
418
TD
1
FPTS/G
11.4
Njoku is my favorite option rest of season but we just aren't sure he'll be available in Week 10. He scored double digit Fantasy points in four of his five games before getting injured and only needed a touchdown in one of them to do so. If he meshes with Deshaun Watson, he could be a top-three tight end in the Fantasy playoffs.
headshot-image
Cade Otton TE
TB Tampa Bay • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SEA TB -2.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS TE
32nd
TE RNK
10th
ROSTERED
18%
YTD Stats
REC
23
TAR
32
REYDS
246
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.7
Otton has one of the best matchups on the board. The Seahawks have been awful against tight ends this season. There's a small risk Cameron Brate returns and Otton is still probably touchdown-dependent, but there are few tight ends I'd rather bet on scoring this week if Brate is out.
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Travis Kelce TE
KC Kansas City • #87
Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC KC -9.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS TE
11th
PROJ PTS
18.4
TE RNK
1st
YTD Stats
REC
57
TAR
77
REYDS
659
TD
7
FPTS/G
20.9
Kelce is obliterating the field this season, and Mark Andrews is one a bye this week so the difference is even bigger. I'd rather try to find my cheap option elsewhere in cash games, and ride the sure thing in Kelce.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Pat Freiermuth TE
PIT Pittsburgh • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NO NO -2.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS TE
2nd
PROJ PTS
11
TE RNK
4th
YTD Stats
REC
32
TAR
48
REYDS
367
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.7
The Saints have been very tough against tight ends, so I wouldn't expect many will play Freiermuth this week. But the Steelers have talked openly about their tight end taking over more of Chase Claypool's slot target share. That's not generally a very efficient role, but the volume could be enormous for a tight end. I like him better on DraftKings.
