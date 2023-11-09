Concerns about T.J. Hockenson's rest of season value are mostly gone now that Joshua Dobbs is not only a member of the Vikings but cemented his place as their starting quarterback with a stunning Week 9 performance. Dobbs has been relentless targeting tight ends every time he's earned a starting job.

This started last year when 29% of Dobbs' passes with the Titans went to a tight end. This season, it continued with Zach Ertz, who saw 10 targets in Week 1 and averaged 6.1 targets for the first seven games of the season. When Ertz went down, Dobbs promptly targeted Trey McBride 14 times in Week 8. Last week, in Dobbs' first game with the Vikings, Hockenson tied his season-high with 12 targets. All told, Dobbs has thrown 33.6% of his passes to tight ends this year, the second-highest mark in the league.

That's three different teams across nearly 11 games, where Dobbs peppered the tight end with targets. We should expect that to continue the rest of the season. Which means that if the Hockenson manager in your league is concerned about the quarterback downgrade, this might be a chance to acquire an elite tight end at a discount. I would try to do it before this week though, because Hockenson projects as my No. 1 tight end for Week 10.

My full set of projections for tight end and every other position can be found at SportsLine. Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 10:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 9 at this time. Here's what it means:

Darren Waller TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #12

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. Daniel Bellinger is a stash in deeper leagues

TE Preview Numbers to Know

0 -- The Titans have not allowed an opposing tight end to score a touchdown this season. That puts a damper on Cade Otton's streaming appeal.

-- The Titans have not allowed an opposing tight end to score a touchdown this season. That puts a damper on Cade Otton's streaming appeal. 1.50 -- Kyle Pitts' yards per route run are all the way down to 1.50. That ranks 12th amongst tight ends with at least 40 targets.

-- Kyle Pitts' yards per route run are all the way down to 1.50. That ranks 12th amongst tight ends with at least 40 targets. 22.6% -- Evan Engram's 22.6% target share ranks second only to T.J. Hockenson. Even in a bad matchup, he's a start.

-- Evan Engram's 22.6% target share ranks second only to T.J. Hockenson. Even in a bad matchup, he's a start. 15.2 -- Cole Kmet has scored 15.2 or more PPR Fantasy points in four of his last six games. He combined for 2.9 in the other two games. Don't try to guess his good games, just start him.

-- Cole Kmet has scored 15.2 or more PPR Fantasy points in four of his last six games. He combined for 2.9 in the other two games. Don't try to guess his good games, just start him. 16.4 -- Dalton Kincaid is averaging 16.4 PPR FPPG since Week 7. It has been a great year for rookie tight ends.

-- Dalton Kincaid is averaging 16.4 PPR FPPG since Week 7. It has been a great year for rookie tight ends. 34.5% -- Dalton Schultz's 34.5% red zone target rate leads the Texans and all tight ends.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6 O/U 37.5 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 7.7 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 45 REYDS 319 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.2 Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TB -1 O/U 38 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 38 REYDS 244 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.8 Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 7.9 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 46 REYDS 311 TD 3 FPTS/G 10

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 10 Streamers (TE Preview) Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 46 REYDS 311 TD 3 FPTS/G 10 Thomas is coming off a disappointing game against New England, but he's easily the top streamer available in more than 35% of leagues. HIs 275 routes run ranks fourth at the position despite the fact he left Week 2 early and missed Week 3 entirely. Jonnu Smith TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ATL -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 42 REYDS 422 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.6 Smith has outscored Pitts by 9.7 Fantasy points on the season. While I would still start Pitts over Smith, they are both borderline top-12 options.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Trey McBride TE ARI Arizona • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -1 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 10.3 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 40 REYDS 287 TD 1 FPTS/G 7 In a week where we don't have Travis Kelce, Dallas Goedert or Darren Waller and Dalton Kincaid is off the main slate, McBride is priced as the No. 14 tight end. He projects as my No. 2 tight end, just a point and a half behind T.J. Hockenson. I expect him to be the clear No. 2 option behind Marquise Brown and I expect Kyler Murray to be better than any other QB the Cardinals have started this season.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -3 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 10.7 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 61 REYDS 434 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.6 I expect people to shy away from Engram against the 49ers, and I get it. But Doug Pederson's tight end history is not matchup dependent. Engram is a great contrarian play that could be a GPP winner if he scores his first touchdown of the 2023 season this week.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 10 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 10. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.