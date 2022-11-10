The waiver wire for Week 10 doesn't look especially strong -- unless you need a tight end, that is. Pat Freiermuth was available in 25% of CBS Fantasy leagues to open the week, and he's a top-eight option for me this week, with seven or more targets in all but one game with Kenny Pickett -- the one he left early with a concussion. Greg Dulcich also finds himself in my top eight at the position for Week 10 and he's available in more than half of CBS Fantasy leagues despite opening his career with three straight double-digit Fantasy point games and seeing his playing time spike to 81% of the Broncos' snaps in Week 3. If neither is available, Cade Otton had himself a little breakout in Week 9 and is playing nearly every snap for the Buccaneers -- he comes in at No. 12 for me this week in the rankings.
That's three starting-caliber tight ends who might be available on the wire in your league. Here are the rest of my top 24 at tight end, along with my thoughts on some of the key players at the position.
- Travis Kelce vs. JAX
- Dallas Goedert vs. WAS
- George Kittle vs. LAC -- Kittle still has plenty of upside, but he has more than 50 yards in just two of six games so far this season. I think that's going to be an issue for him moving forward. He's still a must-start tight end because he'll make the most of the targets he does get, but there are going to be plenty of five-target games in a very crowded receiving corps.
- T.J. Hockenson @BUF -- I wasn't sure Hockenson would have a big role in his first game with the Vikings, but he had nine targets in Week 9, just five days after being acquired via trade. I don't think he's going to get that many targets every week, but he might just be the No. 2 option in this passing game with Adam Thielen in decline. Hockenson looks like a must-start tight end.
- David Njoku @MIA -- Njoku told reporters Monday he's planning to return from his ankle injury this week after missing one game plus the team's bye. There's a chance Njoku could be limited, so i'tll be worth keeping an eye out for reports out of practice, but Njoku looks like a must-start option against a Miami defense that just allowed the best game of Cole Kmet's season.
- Dalton Schultz @GB -- In three games with Dak Prescott at QB, Schultz has 21 targets and is averaging 185 yards on 18 catches. That's actually ahead of the pace he managed last season, and while I don't expect Schultz to play at a 1,000-yard pace the rest of the way, he's almost certainly a must-start tight end -- especially if the bye week helped him get healthier.
- Pat Freiermuth vs. NO -- Freiermuth has at least seven targets in three of his past four games, with the lone exception coming in a game he left early due to injury. The Steelers offense is kind of a mess right now, but volume matters at tight end, and few players can compete with the amount he's getting right now. I think the trade of Chase Claypool will only help him, so I'm viewing Freiermuth as one of the few tight ends worth starting every single week at this point. He's available in 25% of CBS Fantasy leagues -- make sure your's isn't one of them.
- Greg Dulcich @TEN
- Kyle Pitts @CAR -- Pitts got seven targets in Week 9 and manage to turn it into two catches for 27 yards -- Marcus Mariota overthrow him on what should have been at least two big plays in the second half. It very easily could have been a much better game. So it goes in this offense. His upside makes him worth starting every week, despite how frustrated you surely are.
- Gerald Everett @SF -- Everett is probably a bit overexposed as the No. 2 option in the passing game for the Chargers, but the volume -- seven, nine, and eight catches over the past three games, with five catches in each -- makes him a must-start tight end, even in a touch matchup.
- Zach Ertz @LAR -- Ertz's production has taken a hit, predictably, since DeAndre Hopkins' return, as he's averaging 3.7 catches for 31.7 yards per game in three since Hopkins' season debut. He's overcome that the past two weeks with touchdowns, and that's probably what he is now -- a touchdown-or-bust tight end.
- Cade Otton vs. SEA
- Robert Tonyan vs. DAL
- Foster Moreau vs. IND
- Juwan Johnson @PIT
- Mike Gesicki vs. CLE
- Noah Fant @TB
- Dawson Knox vs. MIN
- Taysom Hill @PIT
- Tyler Higbee vs. ARI -- Early in the season, when Higbee looked like a must-start Fantasy option because he was getting so many targets, I worried that his relative inefficiency made it hard to bet on those targets continuing to go his way, and lo and behold, he has just nine targets over his past three games, with 22 yards combined. I'm not writing him off entirely, but Higbee is back to being a risky, fringe starting option at the position.
- Kylen Granson @LV
- Cole Kmet vs. DET -- Kmet got into the end zone twice in Week 9 and now has three touchdowns in his past two games -- he hadn't scored since 2020 before then. Even in that two-game stretch, however, he has just 52 yards on seven receptions, so he remains a low-end Fantasy tight end even against a good matchup.
- Logan Thomas @PHI
- Will Dissly @TB