The waiver wire for Week 10 doesn't look especially strong -- unless you need a tight end, that is. Pat Freiermuth is available in 25% of CBS Fantasy leagues, and he's a top-eight option for me this week, with seven or more targets in all but one game with Kenny Pickett -- the one he left early with a concussion. Greg Dulcich also finds himself in my top eight at the position for Week 10 and he's available in more than half of CBS Fantasy leagues despite opening his career with three straight double-digit Fantasy point games and seeing his playing time spike to 81% of the Broncos' snaps in Week 3. If neither is available, Cade Otton had himself a little breakout in Week 9 and is playing nearly every snap for the Buccaneers -- he comes in at No. 12 for me this week in the rankings.

That's three starting-caliber tight ends who might be available on the wire in your league. Here are the rest of my top 24 at tight end, along with my thoughts on some of the key players at the position.