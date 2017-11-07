Fantasy Football Week 10 Tight End Rankings: How do you replace Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz?

Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.

More Week 10: Waiver WireTrade ValuesStreaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet — Sleepers — DFS Values

Here are the rankings from our trio of experts at the start of Week 10. These rankings will be updated to reflect the latest news and injuries from around the league as of publication, but they will be updated throughout the week. Check out our breakdown of the rankings for the week as well. 

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of 3 p.m. EST Tuesday. 

Week 10 TE Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Rob Gronkowski NE (at DEN) Rob Gronkowski NE (at DEN) Rob Gronkowski NE (at DEN)
2Evan Engram NYG (at SF) Evan Engram NYG (at SF) Jimmy Graham SEA (at ARI)
3Jimmy Graham SEA (at ARI) Jimmy Graham SEA (at ARI) Evan Engram NYG (at SF)
4Jack Doyle IND (vs PIT) Charles Clay BUF (vs NO) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at WAS)
5Kyle Rudolph MIN (at WAS) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at WAS) Cameron Brate TB (vs NYJ)
6Cameron Brate TB (vs NYJ) Jack Doyle IND (vs PIT) Jack Doyle IND (vs PIT)
7Vernon Davis WAS (vs MIN) Cameron Brate TB (vs NYJ) Hunter Henry LAC (at JAC)
8Delanie Walker TEN (vs CIN) Delanie Walker TEN (vs CIN) Vernon Davis WAS (vs MIN)
9Hunter Henry LAC (at JAC) Hunter Henry LAC (at JAC) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at TB)
10Charles Clay BUF (vs NO) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at TB) Jason Witten DAL (at ATL)
11Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at TB) Vernon Davis WAS (vs MIN) Delanie Walker TEN (vs CIN)
12Tyler Kroft CIN (at TEN) O.J. Howard TB (vs NYJ) Charles Clay BUF (vs NO)
13Eric Ebron DET (vs CLE) Garrett Celek SF (vs NYG) Eric Ebron DET (vs CLE)
14C.J. Fiedorowicz HOU (at LAR) Tyler Higbee LAR (vs HOU) Tyler Kroft CIN (at TEN)
15Ed Dickson CAR (vs MIA) Tyler Kroft CIN (at TEN) Ed Dickson CAR (vs MIA)
16Garrett Celek SF (vs NYG) Jason Witten DAL (at ATL) Austin Hooper ATL (vs DAL)
17Jason Witten DAL (at ATL) Austin Hooper ATL (vs DAL) Dion Sims CHI (vs GB)
18Julius Thomas MIA (at CAR) Eric Ebron DET (vs CLE) C.J. Fiedorowicz HOU (at LAR)
19Austin Hooper ATL (vs DAL) Julius Thomas MIA (at CAR) David Njoku CLE (at DET)
20David Njoku CLE (at DET) Jesse James PIT (at IND) A.J. Derby DEN (vs NE)
21Jermaine Gresham ARI (vs SEA) Dion Sims CHI (vs GB) Nick O'Leary BUF (vs NO)
22Dion Sims CHI (vs GB) A.J. Derby DEN (vs NE) Tyler Higbee LAR (vs HOU)
23Marcedes Lewis JAC (vs LAC) Stephen Anderson HOU (at LAR) Ryan Griffin HOU (at LAR)
24Logan Paulsen SF (vs NYG)Gerald Everett LAR (vs HOU)O.J. Howard TB (vs NYJ)
Fantasy Writer

Though he can be found covering three different sports depending on the time of year, there is one unifying theme in how Chris Towers approaches sports; "Where's the evidence?" It doesn't matter how outlandish... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories