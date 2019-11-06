Fantasy Football Week 10 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant Fantasy players to help make every trade a fair one.

What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player

Non

PPR

Christian McCaffrey

51

55

Dalvin Cook

49

52

Saquon Barkley

46

50

Ezekiel Elliott

41

43

Leonard Fournette

33

36

Alvin Kamara

30

33

Nick Chubb

28

31

Aaron Jones

25

28

Chris Carson

25

27

Todd Gurley

25

27

Josh Jacobs

23

24

Le'Veon Bell

22

24

Derrick Henry

22

22

James Conner

21

23

Marlon Mack

20

21

Mark Ingram

19

20

David Johnson

18

21

Melvin Gordon

18

20

Tevin Coleman

16

17

Devonta Freeman

15

18

Phillip Lindsay

15

18

Devin Singletary

13

15

David Montgomery

13

14

Austin Ekeler

11

14

Royce Freeman

9

12

Sony Michel

9

9

Jordan Howard

9

9

Jamaal Williams

8

10

Miles Sanders

8

10

Damien Williams

8

10

Joe Mixon

8

9

James White

7

11

Kenyan Drake

7

8

Carlos Hyde

7

7

Ronald Jones

7

7

Matt Breida

6

8

Latavius Murray

6

8

Alexander Mattison

6

6

Adrian Peterson

5

5

Tony Pollard

5

5

Wide Receiver

Player

Non

PPR

Michael Thomas

32

36

Tyreek Hill

31

34

Mike Evans

30

34

DeAndre Hopkins

29

33

Amari Cooper

29

33

Cooper Kupp

28

32

Julio Jones

27

31

Chris Godwin

24

28

Davante Adams

22

25

Kenny Golladay

22

25

Tyler Lockett

21

24

Julian Edelman

19

23

Keenan Allen

17

21

Stefon Diggs

16

19

Allen Robinson

14

18

Adam Thielen

14

17

JuJu Smith-Schuster

14

17

Odell Beckham

13

16

Emmanuel Sanders

13

16

Courtland Sutton

13

15

A.J. Green

12

15

T.Y. Hilton

10

13

Michael Gallup

10

12

Robert Woods

9

12

Tyrell Williams

9

11

Calvin Ridley

9

11

John Brown

8

11

D.J. Moore

8

11

D.K. Metcalf

8

11

D.J. Chark

8

10

Tyler Boyd

7

10

Alshon Jeffery

7

10

Marvin Jones

7

9

Golden Tate

6

9

Marquise Brown

6

8

Mohamed Sanu

6

7

Curtis Samuel

5

7

Jarvis Landry

5

7

Tight End

Player

Non

PPR

George Kittle

19

22

Austin Hooper

18

22

Travis Kelce

18

21

Evan Engram

15

18

Hunter Henry

15

18

Zach Ertz

15

18

Darren Waller

14

17

Mark Andrews

9

11

Gerald Everett

5

7

Quarterback

Player

1QB

2QB

Lamar Jackson

26

52

Russell Wilson

23

46

Deshaun Watson

22

44

Patrick Mahomes

22

44

Aaron Rodgers

16

32

Matthew Stafford

16

32

Drew Brees

15

30

Matt Ryan

15

30

Dak Prescott

15

30

Jared Goff

13

26

Jameis Winston

9

18

Tom Brady

8

14

Josh Allen

7

14

Kirk Cousins

7

14

Kyler Murray

6

12

DST

Player

Non

PPR

Patriots DST

7

7

49ers DST

6

6

