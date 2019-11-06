Fantasy Football Week 10 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player Non PPR Christian McCaffrey 51 55 Dalvin Cook 49 52 Saquon Barkley 46 50 Ezekiel Elliott 41 43 Leonard Fournette 33 36 Alvin Kamara 30 33 Nick Chubb 28 31 Aaron Jones 25 28 Chris Carson 25 27 Todd Gurley 25 27 Josh Jacobs 23 24 Le'Veon Bell 22 24 Derrick Henry 22 22 James Conner 21 23 Marlon Mack 20 21 Mark Ingram 19 20 David Johnson 18 21 Melvin Gordon 18 20 Tevin Coleman 16 17 Devonta Freeman 15 18 Phillip Lindsay 15 18 Devin Singletary 13 15 David Montgomery 13 14 Austin Ekeler 11 14 Royce Freeman 9 12 Sony Michel 9 9 Jordan Howard 9 9 Jamaal Williams 8 10 Miles Sanders 8 10 Damien Williams 8 10 Joe Mixon 8 9 James White 7 11 Kenyan Drake 7 8 Carlos Hyde 7 7 Ronald Jones 7 7 Matt Breida 6 8 Latavius Murray 6 8 Alexander Mattison 6 6 Adrian Peterson 5 5 Tony Pollard 5 5

Wide Receiver

Player Non PPR Michael Thomas 32 36 Tyreek Hill 31 34 Mike Evans 30 34 DeAndre Hopkins 29 33 Amari Cooper 29 33 Cooper Kupp 28 32 Julio Jones 27 31 Chris Godwin 24 28 Davante Adams 22 25 Kenny Golladay 22 25 Tyler Lockett 21 24 Julian Edelman 19 23 Keenan Allen 17 21 Stefon Diggs 16 19 Allen Robinson 14 18 Adam Thielen 14 17 JuJu Smith-Schuster 14 17 Odell Beckham 13 16 Emmanuel Sanders 13 16 Courtland Sutton 13 15 A.J. Green 12 15 T.Y. Hilton 10 13 Michael Gallup 10 12 Robert Woods 9 12 Tyrell Williams 9 11 Calvin Ridley 9 11 John Brown 8 11 D.J. Moore 8 11 D.K. Metcalf 8 11 D.J. Chark 8 10 Tyler Boyd 7 10 Alshon Jeffery 7 10 Marvin Jones 7 9 Golden Tate 6 9 Marquise Brown 6 8 Mohamed Sanu 6 7 Curtis Samuel 5 7 Jarvis Landry 5 7

Tight End

Player Non PPR George Kittle 19 22 Austin Hooper 18 22 Travis Kelce 18 21 Evan Engram 15 18 Hunter Henry 15 18 Zach Ertz 15 18 Darren Waller 14 17 Mark Andrews 9 11 Gerald Everett 5 7

Quarterback

Player 1QB 2QB Lamar Jackson 26 52 Russell Wilson 23 46 Deshaun Watson 22 44 Patrick Mahomes 22 44 Aaron Rodgers 16 32 Matthew Stafford 16 32 Drew Brees 15 30 Matt Ryan 15 30 Dak Prescott 15 30 Jared Goff 13 26 Jameis Winston 9 18 Tom Brady 8 14 Josh Allen 7 14 Kirk Cousins 7 14 Kyler Murray 6 12

DST

Player Non PPR Patriots DST 7 7 49ers DST 6 6

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 10 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.