Fantasy Football: Week 10 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running backs



Non PPR Todd Gurley, LAR 55 58 Melvin Gordon, LAC 49 52 Kareem Hunt, KC 48 50 Alvin Kamara, NO 44 49 Saquon Barkley, NYG 44 47 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 42 44 Joe Mixon, CIN 37 40 James Conner, PIT 37 40 Christian McCaffrey, CAR 35 39 James White, NE 22 25 Dalvin Cook, MIN 22 24 Marlon Mack, IND 21 23 Phillip Lindsay, DEN 20 22 Nick Chubb, CLE 19 20 Sony Michel, NE 18 19 David Johnson, ARI 17 19 Tevin Coleman, ATL 16 18 Jordan Howard, CHI 16 17 Leonard Fournette, JAC 16 17 Tarik Cohen, CHI 15 18 Kerryon Johnson, DET 15 17 Chris Carson, SEA 14 15 Le'Veon Bell, PIT 13 16 Aaron Jones, GB 13 15 Adrian Peterson, WAS 12 13 Lamar Miller, HOU 10 11 LeSean McCoy, BUF 9 11 Kenyan Drake, MIA 9 11 Mark Ingram, NO 9 11 Matt Breida, SF 9 11 Mike Davis, SEA 8 10 Dion Lewis, TEN 8 10 Duke Johnson, CLE 7 9 Ito Smith, ATL 7 8 Alex Collins, BAL 7 8 Royce Freeman, DEN 7 8 Jalen Richard, OAK 6 9 Austin Ekeler, LAC 6 7 Latavius Murray, MIN 6 7 Isaiah Crowell, NYJ 6 7 Doug Martin, OAK 6 7 Wendell Smallwood, PHI 6 7 Chris Thompson, WAS 5 7 T.J. Yeldon, JAC 5 6 Peyton Barber, TB 5 6 Spencer Ware, KC 5 5 Malcolm Brown, LAR 5 5

Wide receivers



Non PPR Adam Thielen, MIN 39 43 Antonio Brown, PIT 38 42 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 37 41 Michael Thomas, NO 34 38 Julio Jones, ATL 33 37 Davante Adams, GB 33 37 Odell Beckham, NYG 32 36 Tyreek Hill, KC 25 28 Brandin Cooks, LAR 25 28 Mike Evans, TB 25 28 Cooper Kupp, LAR 24 27 Stefon Diggs, MIN 23 25 T.Y. Hilton, IND 22 25 JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 21 24 A.J. Green, CIN 19 22 Keenan Allen, LAC 18 21 Alshon Jeffery, PHI 18 21 Tyler Boyd, CIN 17 20 Robert Woods, LAR 17 20 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 16 19 Julian Edelman, NE 15 19 Josh Gordon, NE 15 18 Jarvis Landry, CLE 14 18 Amari Cooper, DAL 13 16 Kenny Golladay, DET 12 14 Marvin Jones, DET 12 14 Golden Tate, PHI 10 13 Calvin Ridley, ATL 8 10 Devin Funchess, CAR 8 10 Courtland Sutton, DEN 8 10 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB 8 10 Sammy Watkins, KC 8 10 Sterling Shepard, NYG 7 10 John Brown, BAL 7 9 Demaryius Thomas, HOU 7 9 Tyler Lockett, SEA 7 9 DeSean Jackson, TB 7 9 Marquise Goodwin, SF 6 8 Chris Godwin, TB 5 7

Tight ends



Non PPR Travis Kelce, KC 26 30 Zach Ertz, PHI 24 28 George Kittle, SF 16 19 Rob Gronkowski, NE 15 18 Greg Olsen, CAR 13 16 Jimmy Graham, GB 11 14 O.J. Howard, TB 11 14 David Njoku, CLE 10 12 Eric Ebron, IND 9 12 Trey Burton, CHI 9 11 Jack Doyle, IND 8 12 Jared Cook, OAK 6 8 Jeff Heuerman, DEN 5 6 Kyle Rudolph, MIN 5 6 Evan Engram, NYG 5 6

Quarterbacks