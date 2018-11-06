Fantasy Football: Week 10 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one last big move for the championship run? Use our Trade Values Chart to know.

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. 

Running backs


Non PPR
Todd Gurley, LAR 55 58
Melvin Gordon, LAC 49 52
Kareem Hunt, KC 48 50
Alvin Kamara, NO 44 49
Saquon Barkley, NYG 44 47
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 42 44
Joe Mixon, CIN 37 40
James Conner, PIT 37 40
Christian McCaffrey, CAR 35 39
James White, NE 22 25
Dalvin Cook, MIN 22 24
Marlon Mack, IND 21 23
Phillip Lindsay, DEN 20 22
Nick Chubb, CLE 19 20
Sony Michel, NE 18 19
David Johnson, ARI 17 19
Tevin Coleman, ATL 16 18
Jordan Howard, CHI 16 17
Leonard Fournette, JAC 16 17
Tarik Cohen, CHI 15 18
Kerryon Johnson, DET 15 17
Chris Carson, SEA 14 15
Le'Veon Bell, PIT 13 16
Aaron Jones, GB 13 15
Adrian Peterson, WAS 12 13
Lamar Miller, HOU 10 11
LeSean McCoy, BUF 9 11
Kenyan Drake, MIA 9 11
Mark Ingram, NO 9 11
Matt Breida, SF 9 11
Mike Davis, SEA 8 10
Dion Lewis, TEN 8 10
Duke Johnson, CLE 7 9
Ito Smith, ATL 7 8
Alex Collins, BAL 7 8
Royce Freeman, DEN 7 8
Jalen Richard, OAK 6 9
Austin Ekeler, LAC 6 7
Latavius Murray, MIN 6 7
Isaiah Crowell, NYJ 6 7
Doug Martin, OAK 6 7
Wendell Smallwood, PHI 6 7
Chris Thompson, WAS 5 7
T.J. Yeldon, JAC 5 6
Peyton Barber, TB 5 6
Spencer Ware, KC 5 5
Malcolm Brown, LAR 5 5

Wide receivers


Non PPR
Adam Thielen, MIN 39 43
Antonio Brown, PIT 38 42
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 37 41
Michael Thomas, NO 34 38
Julio Jones, ATL 33 37
Davante Adams, GB 33 37
Odell Beckham, NYG 32 36
Tyreek Hill, KC 25 28
Brandin Cooks, LAR 25 28
Mike Evans, TB 25 28
Cooper Kupp, LAR 24 27
Stefon Diggs, MIN 23 25
T.Y. Hilton, IND 22 25
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 21 24
A.J. Green, CIN 19 22
Keenan Allen, LAC 18 21
Alshon Jeffery, PHI 18 21
Tyler Boyd, CIN 17 20
Robert Woods, LAR 17 20
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 16 19
Julian Edelman, NE 15 19
Josh Gordon, NE 15 18
Jarvis Landry, CLE 14 18
Amari Cooper, DAL 13 16
Kenny Golladay, DET 12 14
Marvin Jones, DET 12 14
Golden Tate, PHI 10 13
Calvin Ridley, ATL 8 10
Devin Funchess, CAR 8 10
Courtland Sutton, DEN 8 10
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB 8 10
Sammy Watkins, KC 8 10
Sterling Shepard, NYG 7 10
John Brown, BAL 7 9
Demaryius Thomas, HOU 7 9
Tyler Lockett, SEA 7 9
DeSean Jackson, TB 7 9
Marquise Goodwin, SF 6 8
Chris Godwin, TB 5 7

Tight ends


Non PPR
Travis Kelce, KC 26 30
Zach Ertz, PHI 24 28
George Kittle, SF 16 19
Rob Gronkowski, NE 15 18
Greg Olsen, CAR 13 16
Jimmy Graham, GB 11 14
O.J. Howard, TB 11 14
David Njoku, CLE 10 12
Eric Ebron, IND 9 12
Trey Burton, CHI 9 11
Jack Doyle, IND 8 12
Jared Cook, OAK 6 8
Jeff Heuerman, DEN 5 6
Kyle Rudolph, MIN 5 6
Evan Engram, NYG 5 6

Quarterbacks


1QB 2QB
Patrick Mahomes, KC 23 46
Cam Newton, CAR 18 36
Andrew Luck, IND 18 36
Matt Ryan, ATL 17 34
Aaron Rodgers, GB 17 34
Drew Brees, NO 17 34
Jared Goff, LAR 16 32
Tom Brady, NE 16 32
Carson Wentz, PHI 16 32
Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 15 30
Deshaun Watson, HOU 12 24
Philip Rivers, LAC 12 24
Russell Wilson, SEA 12 24
Mitchell Trubisky, CHI 9 18
Kirk Cousins, MIN 7 14
Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

