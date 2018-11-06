Fantasy Football: Week 10 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one last big move for the championship run? Use our Trade Values Chart to know.
The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running backs
|
|Non
|PPR
|Todd Gurley, LAR
|55
|58
|Melvin Gordon, LAC
|49
|52
|Kareem Hunt, KC
|48
|50
|Alvin Kamara, NO
|44
|49
|Saquon Barkley, NYG
|44
|47
|Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
|42
|44
|Joe Mixon, CIN
|37
|40
|James Conner, PIT
|37
|40
|Christian McCaffrey, CAR
|35
|39
|James White, NE
|22
|25
|Dalvin Cook, MIN
|22
|24
|Marlon Mack, IND
|21
|23
|Phillip Lindsay, DEN
|20
|22
|Nick Chubb, CLE
|19
|20
|Sony Michel, NE
|18
|19
|David Johnson, ARI
|17
|19
|Tevin Coleman, ATL
|16
|18
|Jordan Howard, CHI
|16
|17
|Leonard Fournette, JAC
|16
|17
|Tarik Cohen, CHI
|15
|18
|Kerryon Johnson, DET
|15
|17
|Chris Carson, SEA
|14
|15
|Le'Veon Bell, PIT
|13
|16
|Aaron Jones, GB
|13
|15
|Adrian Peterson, WAS
|12
|13
|Lamar Miller, HOU
|10
|11
|LeSean McCoy, BUF
|9
|11
|Kenyan Drake, MIA
|9
|11
|Mark Ingram, NO
|9
|11
|Matt Breida, SF
|9
|11
|Mike Davis, SEA
|8
|10
|Dion Lewis, TEN
|8
|10
|Duke Johnson, CLE
|7
|9
|Ito Smith, ATL
|7
|8
|Alex Collins, BAL
|7
|8
|Royce Freeman, DEN
|7
|8
|Jalen Richard, OAK
|6
|9
|Austin Ekeler, LAC
|6
|7
|Latavius Murray, MIN
|6
|7
|Isaiah Crowell, NYJ
|6
|7
|Doug Martin, OAK
|6
|7
|Wendell Smallwood, PHI
|6
|7
|Chris Thompson, WAS
|5
|7
|T.J. Yeldon, JAC
|5
|6
|Peyton Barber, TB
|5
|6
|Spencer Ware, KC
|5
|5
|Malcolm Brown, LAR
|5
|5
Wide receivers
|
|Non
|PPR
|Adam Thielen, MIN
|39
|43
|Antonio Brown, PIT
|38
|42
|DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
|37
|41
|Michael Thomas, NO
|34
|38
|Julio Jones, ATL
|33
|37
|Davante Adams, GB
|33
|37
|Odell Beckham, NYG
|32
|36
|Tyreek Hill, KC
|25
|28
|Brandin Cooks, LAR
|25
|28
|Mike Evans, TB
|25
|28
|Cooper Kupp, LAR
|24
|27
|Stefon Diggs, MIN
|23
|25
|T.Y. Hilton, IND
|22
|25
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
|21
|24
|A.J. Green, CIN
|19
|22
|Keenan Allen, LAC
|18
|21
|Alshon Jeffery, PHI
|18
|21
|Tyler Boyd, CIN
|17
|20
|Robert Woods, LAR
|17
|20
|Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
|16
|19
|Julian Edelman, NE
|15
|19
|Josh Gordon, NE
|15
|18
|Jarvis Landry, CLE
|14
|18
|Amari Cooper, DAL
|13
|16
|Kenny Golladay, DET
|12
|14
|Marvin Jones, DET
|12
|14
|Golden Tate, PHI
|10
|13
|Calvin Ridley, ATL
|8
|10
|Devin Funchess, CAR
|8
|10
|Courtland Sutton, DEN
|8
|10
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB
|8
|10
|Sammy Watkins, KC
|8
|10
|Sterling Shepard, NYG
|7
|10
|John Brown, BAL
|7
|9
|Demaryius Thomas, HOU
|7
|9
|Tyler Lockett, SEA
|7
|9
|DeSean Jackson, TB
|7
|9
|Marquise Goodwin, SF
|6
|8
|Chris Godwin, TB
|5
|7
Tight ends
|
|Non
|PPR
|Travis Kelce, KC
|26
|30
|Zach Ertz, PHI
|24
|28
|George Kittle, SF
|16
|19
|Rob Gronkowski, NE
|15
|18
|Greg Olsen, CAR
|13
|16
|Jimmy Graham, GB
|11
|14
|O.J. Howard, TB
|11
|14
|David Njoku, CLE
|10
|12
|Eric Ebron, IND
|9
|12
|Trey Burton, CHI
|9
|11
|Jack Doyle, IND
|8
|12
|Jared Cook, OAK
|6
|8
|Jeff Heuerman, DEN
|5
|6
|Kyle Rudolph, MIN
|5
|6
|Evan Engram, NYG
|5
|6
Quarterbacks
|
|1QB
|2QB
|Patrick Mahomes, KC
|23
|46
|Cam Newton, CAR
|18
|36
|Andrew Luck, IND
|18
|36
|Matt Ryan, ATL
|17
|34
|Aaron Rodgers, GB
|17
|34
|Drew Brees, NO
|17
|34
|Jared Goff, LAR
|16
|32
|Tom Brady, NE
|16
|32
|Carson Wentz, PHI
|16
|32
|Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
|15
|30
|Deshaun Watson, HOU
|12
|24
|Philip Rivers, LAC
|12
|24
|Russell Wilson, SEA
|12
|24
|Mitchell Trubisky, CHI
|9
|18
|Kirk Cousins, MIN
|7
|14
