Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire: Daniel Jones, Ronald Jones can help you survive the bye weeks

Gerald Everett TE LAR L.A. Rams • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT LAR -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 23rd TE RNK 9th OWNED 59% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 44 REYDS 297 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 Everett should benefit with Cooks out, and he's played well of late, with at least 15 PPR points in three of his past five games. I wouldn't be surprised if Everett remains a starting Fantasy tight end for the rest of the season, depending on Cooks, and he has a good matchup in Week 10 against the Steelers. Pittsburgh has allowed a tight end to score in two of its past three games. Everett is worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB.

Jack Doyle TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA IND -10.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 13th TE RNK 10th OWNED 43% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 34 REYDS 232 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.1 Doyle has two touchdowns this season, and both have come when Hilton has been out. Doyle also has at least 10 PPR points in two games in a row, and hopefully he stays hot against Miami this week. Now, the Dolphins have only allowed one touchdown to a tight end this season, which was Week 1, but I'll gamble on Doyle as a starter if Hilton is still out as expected. He's worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB.

Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 8th OWNED 49% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 23 REYDS 257 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.1 Walker could return this week for the Titans, but if he's out again then continue to use Smith as a starter, especially in Week 10 against the Chiefs. Kansas City has allowed two tight ends to score at least 11 PPR points in the past four weeks, and Smith has at least nine PPR points in two of his past three games. He's worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB if Walker is still out.

O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI TB -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 18th OWNED 35% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 18 REYDS 176 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.5 Howard is expected to return this week after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury. Hopefully, he can come back and play well in a great matchup with the Cardinals, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Cameron Brate has been fighting through a rib injury, so Howard's return could come at the right time, with the right matchup. He's been a bust this season, but maybe he can reward us down the stretch, starting against Arizona in Week 10. He's worth 5 percent of your FAAB.

Jared Cook TE NO New Orleans • #87

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -13 O/U 51 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK NR OWNED 54% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 27 REYDS 168 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.8 We hope that Cook can return in Week 10 against Atlanta after being out since Week 6 with an ankle injury. Prior to going down, he had scored in two games in a row, and that was without Brees. I'm hopeful Cook can close the season strong now that Brees is back, and he has a good matchup in Week 10 against Atlanta. The Falcons have allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in their past four games. Just keep an eye on Cook's status, and he's worth 5 percent of your FAAB if healthy.

Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -10.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 11th OWNED YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 31 REYDS 248 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.5 Gesicki has played well of late, and he could see a boost in production with Preston Williams (knee) hurt. Gesicki has scored at least eight PPR points in three of his past four games, including a season-high 15 points in Week 9 against the Jets. Williams was averaging eight targets per game in his past three outings, and Gesicki has a good matchup in Week 10 against the Colts, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to tight ends this year. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

Vance McDonald TE PIT Pittsburgh • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 19th TE RNK 15th OWNED 43% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 28 REYDS 176 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.9 McDonald found the end zone for just the second game this season in Week 9 against the Colts, and hopefully he can build on that performance this week against the Rams. It helps that the Rams have struggled with tight ends this season with either a touchdown or at least 70 receiving yards allowed to the position in six games in a row. McDonald has the chance to keep that streak alive, and he's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

Chris Herndon TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #89

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 9th TE RNK NR OWNED 37% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Herndon was active in Week 9 at Miami, but he didn't play. Still, that means he's almost over the hamstring injury that has kept him off the field since being eligible to return from his suspension in Week 6, and hopefully he will make his NFL debut in Week 10 against the Giants. He's not worth starting this week in most leagues, but I would stash him if you have an open roster spot. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

Jacob Hollister TE SEA Seattle • #48

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -6 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 1st TE RNK 21st OWNED YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 14 REYDS 75 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.8 Hollister had a great game in Week 9 against Tampa Bay with four catches for 37 yards and two touchdowns on six targets, and maybe he's ready to emerge as the replacement option for Will Dissly (Achilles). He does have two games with six targets since Dissly has gone down, but I doubt he'll be consistent enough to start on a weekly basis. Still, in deeper leagues, you can speculate on Hollister to see what develops heading into Week 10 against San Francisco. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.