Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire: Daniel Jones, Ronald Jones can help you survive the bye weeks
With six teams on bye in Week 10, you're going to need more help than ever. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver wire targets for this week.
The bye week you've all been waiting for is here. In Week 10, there are six teams off with New England, Houston, Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Denver and Washington.
There is a lot of star power missing this week, which could have Fantasy managers scrambling. Thankfully, there are plenty of players available on the waiver wire to help.
At quarterback, the top replacement options are Daniel Jones, Ryan Tannnehill and Matt Moore, with Moore only worth adding if Patrick Mahomes (knee) remains out. The top running backs to add this week are Ronald Jones, J.D. McKissic and Kalen Ballage, who now becomes somewhat Fantasy relevant with Mark Walton suspended for the next four games.
There are some great options at receiver, including DeVante Parker, Jamison Crowder and Zach Pascal, and I consider all three of those guys potential starters this week. You can also explore adding Josh Gordon now that he's in Seattle.
Tight end actually isn't a disaster this week, with strong options like Gerald Everett, Jack Doyle and Jonnu Smith. And we have some excellent streamers at DST -- my favorites are BAL (at CIN) and IND (vs. MIA) and kicker.
So while it might seem daunting losing players from the Patriots, Texans, Eagles, Jaguars, Broncos and Redskins, as well as the usual injuries to deal with, you still should be able to find some replacement options on the waiver wire to help.
Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players owned in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Week 10 Waivers
Quarterbacks
- On a bye: Deshaun Watson, Tom Brady, Carson Wentz, Gardner Minshew, Nick Foles, Brandon Allen, Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins
- Injuries of note: Patrick Mahomes (knee), Matt Ryan (ankle), Jacoby Brissett, Cam Newton (foot)
- Priority list: Daniel Jones (64 percent ownership), Matt Moore (28 percent), Ryan Tannehill (23 percent), Ryan Fitzpatrick (12 percent), Brian Hoyer (0 percent), Sam Darnold (14 percent), Nick Foles (8 percent)
- Check to see if available: Derek Carr (83 percent), Jimmy Garoppolo (81 percent). Carr has scored at least 23 Fantasy points in his past two games and faces Cincinnati, the Jets and Kansas City after his matchup with the Chargers in Week 10. Garoppolo just scored 36 Fantasy points against the Cardinals in Week 9 and faces Seattle and Arizona again in his next two games.
- Drop candidates: Gardner Minshew (80 percent), Baker Mayfield (64 percent), Cam Newton (39 percent). Minshew is likely going to be replaced by Foles coming off the bye. Mayfield, amazingly, has yet to throw multiple touchdowns in any game this year. And Newton might not play again this season with his foot injury.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
While Jones struggled in Week 9 against Dallas with 13 Fantasy points, he did take advantage of a good matchup with the Lions in Week 8 with 35 Fantasy points. He has another favorable situation in Week 10 against the Jets, who have allowed back-to-back games of 29 Fantasy points against Minshew and Fitzpatrick. Jones has top-10 potential in Week 10 before the Giants have a bye in Week 11. And looking ahead, he also faces Philadelphia in Week 14, Miami in Week 15 and Washington in Week 16 if you want to stash him. He's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB budget.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Tannehill has been a solid Fantasy quarterback in place of Marcus Mariota, scoring at least 22 points in three games in a row. And now he faces a Chiefs defense at home that has allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 26 Fantasy points. If Mahomes comes back, the Titans could be chasing points, which would help Tannehill potentially rack up stats. He's a low-end starter in all leagues, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
Matt Moore QB
KC Kansas City • #8
Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Moore might not start again in Week 10 if Mahomes is ready to return, so take that into account. But if the Chiefs decide to rest Mahomes for another week, Moore would be a borderline starter in all leagues. The Titans have allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 19 Fantasy points, with three quarterbacks in a row passing for multiple touchdowns. They also just lost cornerback Malcolm Butler (broken wrist) for the foreseeable future. And Moore is averaging 19.0 Fantasy points in two starts in place of Mahomes. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
Brian Hoyer QB
IND Indianapolis • #2
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Hoyer could start for Brissett this week, which puts him in the streamer conversation with his matchup against Miami. The Dolphins finally didn't allow multiple touchdowns to an opposing quarterback for the first time all year against Sam Darnold last week, but that likely has more to do with the Jets than anything else. Hoyer came on for Brissett in Week 9 against the Steelers and scored 20 Fantasy points, and he could have similar success against Miami at home. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB if Brissett is out this week.
MIA Miami • #14
Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Fitzpatrick is risky because he's Fitzpatrick and plays for the lowly Dolphins. But we recommended him last week with his matchup against the Jets, and he delivered with a season-high 29 Fantasy points. And he's actually scored at least 22 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, with multiple touchdowns in all three outings. He's down two key offensive players in Mark Walton (suspension) and Preston Williams (ACL), and the Colts have allowed just two quarterbacks to score more than 20 Fantasy points all season, with the last one coming in Week 3. Still, with Fitzpatrick likely chasing points, he could score around 18 Fantasy points this week, which would be useful given all the teams on bye. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
Sam Darnold QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I guess you can add Darnold in a desperate situation. The Giants are a good matchup in Week 10, but he was miserable as a Fantasy quarterback in a good situation at Miami in Week 9 with just 14 Fantasy points. Now, he did have a touchdown to Ryan Griffin called back against the Dolphins late in the first half and then threw an interception, so that changed his outlook, but he just hasn't played well all season aside from his surprise against Dallas in Week 6. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
Nick Foles QB
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Foles is worth stashing now since he's likely going to regain his starting job from Minshew after Jacksonville's bye in Week 10. He's been out since Week 1 with a broken collarbone, but Foles would be considered a good option in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, as well as a low-end starter in deeper one-quarterback formats. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
Running Backs
- On a bye: Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman, Carlos Hyde, Duke Johnson, Leonard Fournette, Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead, Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders, Adrian Peterson, Chris Thompson
- Injuries of note: Alvin Kamara (ankle), Le'Veon Bell (knee), James Conner (shoulder), David Johnson (ankle), Chase Edmonds (hamstring), Benny Snell (knee), Malcolm Brown (ankle)
- Priority list: Ronald Jones (62 percent ownership), Derrius Guice (45 percent), J.D. McKissic (16 percent), Kalen Ballage (20 percent), Trey Edmunds (4 percent), Bilal Powell (1 percent), Alexander Mattison (61 percent), Gus Edwards (7 percent), Jay Ajayi (6 percent), Myles Gaskin (0 percent)
- Check to see if available: Kenyan Drake (86 percent), Damien Williams (84 percent), Kareem Hunt (78 percent). Drake will likely take a backseat to David Johnson since he's expected to return in Week 10, but Drake should be added in all leagues after he just scored 28 Fantasy points in his first start for Arizona in Week 9. Williams looks like the best running back in Kansas City for now, and he's worth buying back into in all leagues. And Hunt will make his season debut in Week 10 against Buffalo, and he's worth stashing in all formats.
- Drop candidates: Frank Gore (82 percent), Mark Walton (81 percent), Tarik Cohen (72 percent), Chase Edmonds (64 percent), Peyton Barber (51 percent). Gore should be behind Devin Singletary now, and he's not a must-stash candidate. Walton is not worth holding during his four-game suspension. Cohen has scored single digits in PPR in two games in a row and in five of his past seven outings and has almost no value in non-PPR leagues. Edmonds remains out with his hamstring injury and likely lost his backup job behind Johnson to Drake. And Barber is clearly behind Jones and has minimal value in all leagues.
Ronald Jones RB
TB Tampa Bay • #27
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Jones was named the starter for the Buccaneers on Monday after his strong performance in Week 9 at Seattle when he had 18 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 15 yards on two targets. As coach Bruce Arians said of Jones, "He's been consistent [and] he's been more explosive." Now, Barber and Dare Ogunbowale will still get touches. And we've been down this road before with Jones, who in Weeks 3 and 4 had consecutive games with at least 15 total touches and was trending in the right direction before falling behind in a timeshare. But this seems different based on what Arians said, as well as buying into the matchup with Arizona in Week 10. I like Jones as a starter against the Cardinals, and hopefully he plays well moving forward. He also has a favorable playoff schedule against Detroit and Houston in Weeks 15 and 16. Jones is worth at least 20 percent of your FAAB budget.
WAS Washington • #29
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Guice should be added where available even with Washington on a bye in Week 10, and he's expected to return in Week 11 after being out since Week 1 with a knee injury. There's no guarantee he replaces Adrian Peterson as the starter, but Washington has been so run heavy under interim coach Bill Callahan, with Peterson averaging 20 touches per game in his past four outings, so hopefully some of that work goes to Guice. And if he starts in place of Peterson, he could become a low-end starter in all leagues. He's worth 10 percent of your FAAB.
DET Detroit • #41
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Lions running back situation is a mess with Ty Johnson struggling, so McKissic might be the best one to add based on his role in the passing game. He has six catches in his past two games on seven targets, and he played well in Week 9 at Oakland with four carries for 32 yards, as well as three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown. Now, the Lions could add Ajayi after bringing him in for a workout last week, so keep an eye on that. If Ajayi signs with Detroit then add him over McKissic, but McKissic is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB in PPR.
MIA Miami • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
With Walton suspended for four games, the Dolphins will likely turn to Ballage as their starter, which will be frustrating. Ballage doesn't have much upside with limited ability to make people miss, as well as a poor outlook in the passing game. Now, he could find the end zone, which he's already done twice in the past four games. But that's a risk to trust him to score given how poor Miami's offense has been all season. In deeper leagues, you could look at Gaskins or even Patrick Laird as options to contribute in this backfield, with Gaskins a slight favorite. But don't go crazy over Ballage now that Walton's out, and he's only worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
Trey Edmunds RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #33
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Edmunds had an expanded role in Week 9 against the Colts with Conner and Snell out, and he was the complementary option behind Jaylen Samuels. Edmunds actually led the Steelers in carries against Indianapolis with 12 for 73 yards, including a 45-yard gain. Conner is expected to be out again in Week 10 against the Rams, but this is a tough matchup. I like Samuels to still be productive in PPR given his role in the passing game, but Edmunds is only worth adding in deeper leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
Bilal Powell RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #29
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
It appears like Bell is fine, but it's not a bad idea to stash Powell just in case. He has moved past Ty Montgomery as the No. 2 running back for the Jets, and Powell could be looking at a heavy workload if Bell were to miss any time since Bell averages 15.6 carries and 5.0 catches on a weekly basis. Keep an eye on Bell's status, but Powell is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
MIN Minnesota • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
I'm going to keep listing Mattison here until he's highly owned because he's a tremendous lottery ticket as the backup to Dalvin Cook. Should Cook miss any time, Mattison would be a starter in all formats. If you have an open roster spot, stash Mattison just in case he ever gets an expanded role. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Edwards could be in play as a flex option this week against the Bengals, and he just scored against New England in Week 9 with seven carries for 27 yards. He has at least six carries in three games in a row, including a 6-34 line against Cincinnati in Week 6. He's also a lottery ticket in case something happens to Mark Ingram. Edwards is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
Wide Receivers
- On a bye: Courtland Sutton, DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, Kenny Stills, D.J. Chark, Dede Westbrook, Chris Conley, Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Mohamed Sanu, Alshon Jeffery, Terry McLaurin
- Injuries of note: Adam Thielen (hamstring), T.Y. Hilton (calf), Brandin Cooks (concussion), Sterling Shepard (concussion), Preston Williams (knee), Parris Campbell (hand)
- Priority list: DeVante Parker (51 percent ownership), Jamison Crowder (60 percent), Zach Pascal (25 percent), Josh Gordon (60 percent), Josh Reynolds (3 percent), Cole Beasley (34 percent), Bisi Johnson (6 percent), Hunter Renfrow (4 percent), Alex Erickson (3 percent), Ted Ginn (9 percent)
- Check to see if available: Mohamed Sanu (86 percent), Christian Kirk (78 percent), Mike Williams (74 percent), Marquise Brown (73 percent)
- Drop candidates: DeSean Jackson (82 percent), Marques Valdez-Scantling (72 percent), Kenny Stills (71 percent), Will Fuller (68 percent), Dede Westbrook (64 percent)
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Parker continues to play well, and he could see a boost in production with Preston Williams now out. Parker has at least 11 PPR points in five games in a row, and he's scored a touchdown in four of those outings. He has 24 targets in his past three games, and that number could rise without Williams, who was averaging eight targets per game as well over that span. I like Parker as a low-end starter this week against the Colts, and he should be no worse than a No. 3 receiver in most leagues for the rest of the season now that Williams is done for the year. Parker is worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB budget.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I had Crowder as the No. 1 receiver to add last week, and he played great against Miami with eight catches for 83 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. He now has three games this season with more than six targets, and he's scored at least 15 PPR points in each of those outings. This is a great matchup against the Giants, who allow the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and I like Crowder as a starting option in PPR in Week 10. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB.
Zach Pascal WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Pascal was solid in Week 9 at Pittsburgh with Hilton out, finishing with five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on six targets. He now has at least 11 PPR points in three of his past five games, and he has at least six targets in each of those outings. I'm not sure how much the Colts will throw against the Dolphins in Week 10, but Pascal is worth starting as a low-end No. 2 receiver with Hilton out. For the season, Miami allows the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. Pascal is worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB.
Josh Gordon WR
SEA Seattle • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Gordon was claimed off waivers by Seattle last week after the Patriots released him, and we'll see if he plays in Week 10 at San Francisco. He could emerge as the No. 2 receiver behind Tyler Lockett, but most likely he's behind D.K. Metcalf. And the Seahawks don't exactly feature three receivers getting a high amount of targets on a consistent basis, so keep that in mind when claiming him. Still, based on his potential to catch passes from Russell Wilson, Gordon should be added in all leagues. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB.
LAR L.A. Rams • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Reynolds could be a sneaky receiver to add with Cooks banged up, and we don't know when Cooks will return from his latest concussion. After Cooks left Week 8 against Cincinnati, Reynolds stepped up with three catches for 73 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. In 2018, after Cooper Kupp was lost for the season with a torn ACL, Reynolds had at least 12 PPR points in three of his final six games. Maybe he can do better this season if Cooks is out for an extended period of time. Reynolds is worth 5 percent of your FAAB.
Cole Beasley WR
BUF Buffalo • #10
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Beasley has scored a touchdown in three games in a row, and he now has at least 10 PPR points in five of eight games this year. He has five games with at least six targets, and he's worth investing in as a No. 3 receiver in all PPR leagues. It helps that he has some favorable matchups coming up with Cleveland in Week 10 and Miami in Week 11. Beasley is worth 5 percent of your FAAB.
OAK Oakland • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Renfrow has seen a boost in production of late with 10 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets against Houston and Detroit, and he could be emerging as a much-needed second receiver opposite Tyrell Williams. He has a tough matchup in Week 10 against the Chargers, but things improve after that with games against Cincinnati and the Jets in the next two games. He's worth speculating on with up 1 percent of your FAAB that what we've seen lately is a sign of things to come.
CIN Cincinnati • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Erickson went into Cincinnati's bye in Week 9 playing well with at least nine PPR points in three games in a row, including two games with at least 15 PPR points. Now, two things could be changing for Erickson, including a new quarterback with Ryan Finley in place of Andy Dalton. And Green could be back for the Bengals. It's a gamble to see what happens with Erickson, but in deeper leagues, he's worth adding to see what develops, especially if Green remains sidelined. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
Bisi Johnson WR
MIN Minnesota • #81
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Bisi Johnson could see an expanded role with Thielen hurt again. In two of the past three games with Thielen banged up, Johnson has scored a touchdown. He has tough matchups ahead against Dallas and Denver before a bye in Week 12, and Thielen can return before then. But in deeper leagues, Johnson could be useful as long as Thielen is sidelined. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
Ted Ginn WR
NO New Orleans • #19
Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs.
I always like Ginn when he's at home with Drew Brees, and this is a good matchup for him in Week 10 against the Falcons, who allow the second-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. He's also scored in his past two games overall against Atlanta. Ginn is a sneaky sleeper this week, and he's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
TIGHT ENDS
- On a bye: Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Darren Fells, Noah Fant
- Injuries of note: T.J. Hockenson (back), Jared Cook (ankle), Delanie Walker (ankle), O.J. Howard (hamstring), Ricky Seals-Jones (knee)
- Priority list: Gerald Everett (59 percent ownership), Jack Doyle (43 percent), Jonnu Smith (49 percent), O.J. Howard (35 percent), Jared Cook (54 percent), Mike Gesicki (3 percent), Jacob Hollister (0 percent), Chris Herndon (37 percent), Vance McDonald (43 percent), Noah Fant (20 percent)
- Check to see if available: Darren Fells (76 percent), Jason Witten (66 percent)
- Drop candidates: Greg Olsen (84 percent), Jimmy Graham (79 percent), T.J. Hockenson (73 percent)
LAR L.A. Rams • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Everett should benefit with Cooks out, and he's played well of late, with at least 15 PPR points in three of his past five games. I wouldn't be surprised if Everett remains a starting Fantasy tight end for the rest of the season, depending on Cooks, and he has a good matchup in Week 10 against the Steelers. Pittsburgh has allowed a tight end to score in two of its past three games. Everett is worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB.
Jack Doyle TE
IND Indianapolis • #84
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Doyle has two touchdowns this season, and both have come when Hilton has been out. Doyle also has at least 10 PPR points in two games in a row, and hopefully he stays hot against Miami this week. Now, the Dolphins have only allowed one touchdown to a tight end this season, which was Week 1, but I'll gamble on Doyle as a starter if Hilton is still out as expected. He's worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB.
Jonnu Smith TE
TEN Tennessee • #81
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Walker could return this week for the Titans, but if he's out again then continue to use Smith as a starter, especially in Week 10 against the Chiefs. Kansas City has allowed two tight ends to score at least 11 PPR points in the past four weeks, and Smith has at least nine PPR points in two of his past three games. He's worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB if Walker is still out.
O.J. Howard TE
TB Tampa Bay • #80
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Howard is expected to return this week after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury. Hopefully, he can come back and play well in a great matchup with the Cardinals, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Cameron Brate has been fighting through a rib injury, so Howard's return could come at the right time, with the right matchup. He's been a bust this season, but maybe he can reward us down the stretch, starting against Arizona in Week 10. He's worth 5 percent of your FAAB.
Jared Cook TE
NO New Orleans • #87
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
We hope that Cook can return in Week 10 against Atlanta after being out since Week 6 with an ankle injury. Prior to going down, he had scored in two games in a row, and that was without Brees. I'm hopeful Cook can close the season strong now that Brees is back, and he has a good matchup in Week 10 against Atlanta. The Falcons have allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in their past four games. Just keep an eye on Cook's status, and he's worth 5 percent of your FAAB if healthy.
Mike Gesicki TE
MIA Miami • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Gesicki has played well of late, and he could see a boost in production with Preston Williams (knee) hurt. Gesicki has scored at least eight PPR points in three of his past four games, including a season-high 15 points in Week 9 against the Jets. Williams was averaging eight targets per game in his past three outings, and Gesicki has a good matchup in Week 10 against the Colts, who are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to tight ends this year. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
PIT Pittsburgh • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
McDonald found the end zone for just the second game this season in Week 9 against the Colts, and hopefully he can build on that performance this week against the Rams. It helps that the Rams have struggled with tight ends this season with either a touchdown or at least 70 receiving yards allowed to the position in six games in a row. McDonald has the chance to keep that streak alive, and he's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #89
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Herndon was active in Week 9 at Miami, but he didn't play. Still, that means he's almost over the hamstring injury that has kept him off the field since being eligible to return from his suspension in Week 6, and hopefully he will make his NFL debut in Week 10 against the Giants. He's not worth starting this week in most leagues, but I would stash him if you have an open roster spot. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
SEA Seattle • #48
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Hollister had a great game in Week 9 against Tampa Bay with four catches for 37 yards and two touchdowns on six targets, and maybe he's ready to emerge as the replacement option for Will Dissly (Achilles). He does have two games with six targets since Dissly has gone down, but I doubt he'll be consistent enough to start on a weekly basis. Still, in deeper leagues, you can speculate on Hollister to see what develops heading into Week 10 against San Francisco. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
Noah Fant TE
DEN Denver • #87
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Fant is worth stashing during his bye in Week 10 with the hope he can keep getting a bigger role in the offense. In the past two games without Emmanuel Sanders, Fant has 13 targets for eight catches, 141 yards and a touchdown. Hopefully, he can finish the season strong and become a decent Fantasy option in deeper leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
DST
- Ravens (at CIN) - 51 percent
- Colts (vs. MIA) - 47 percent
- Chargers (at OAK) - 46 percent
KICKERS
- Will Lutz (vs. ATL) - 62 percent
- Zane Gonzalez (vs. TB) - 55 percent
- Chris Boswell (vs. LAR) - 51 percent
