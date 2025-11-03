Jayden Daniels (elbow) and Tucker Kraft (knee) were the two biggest injuries in Week 9, but Puka Nacua (ribs), Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) and C.J. Stroud (concussion) also suffered ailments that we now have to monitor heading into Week 10, among others. And we're waiting for updates on Saquon Barkley (groin) and Quinshon Judkins (shoulder), who may not be 100 percent coming off their bye week.

Winning your Fantasy league this season may come down to who can avoid the most injuries. But as we know, when injuries occur, someone else can step up and fill the void. And those are the players we're trying to find off the waiver wire.

We also have to replace some big-time stars on a bye in Week 10 with players from Cincinnati, Dallas, Kansas City and Tennessee off in this scoring period. Be prepared to spend some of your FAB budget because this is going to be an active week on the waiver wire.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Joe Flacco, Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes and Cam Ward.

Injuries: Jayden Daniels (elbow), Brock Purdy (toe), Kyler Murray (foot), C.J. Stroud (concussion), Joe Burrow (toe) and Anthony Richardson (eye).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Sam Darnold (76 percent rostered), Joe Flacco (71 percent), Brock Purdy (70 percent) and Aaron Rodgers (70 percent). I liked Darnold last week with his matchup at Washington, and he scored 35.2 Fantasy points. He's now scored at least 24 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues for the rest of the season, including Week 10 against Arizona. ... Flacco is on a bye in Week 10, but he should be added in all leagues and considered a starting Fantasy quarterback for the remainder of the season. In four starts with the Bengals, Flacco is averaging 30.4 Fantasy points, which is incredible. ... Purdy is a fixture in this spot, and hopefully he'll return to action in Week 10 against the Rams after missing the past five games. Purdy scored at least 20.8 Fantasy points in his two starts this season, and he should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback when healthy. ... I don't want to use Rodgers in Week 10 at the Chargers, but he faces Cincinnati in Week 11 and Chicago in Week 12, which are amazing matchups. You should stash him now for those games, and Rodgers has scored at least 20.8 Fantasy points in three of his past four outings.

Drop candidates: Trevor Lawrence (71 percent rostered) and Tua Tagovailoa (40 percent). Lawrence scored 21.2 Fantasy points in Week 9 at Las Vegas, and he scored at least 19.6 points in four starts in a row. But he has a tough upcoming schedule against Houston, the Chargers and Arizona, and Travis Hunter (knee) and Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) could both be out. Lawrence is only worth using in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in the next three games. ... Tagovailoa scored 8.5 Fantasy points in Week 9 against Baltimore and has now scored single digits in Fantasy points in three of his past four games. You can't start him in Week 10 against Buffalo, and he scored 16.8 Fantasy points against the Bills in Week 3. He does have a favorable matchup against Washington in Week 11 in Spain, but only Fantasy managers in deeper leagues will want to trust Tagovailoa then.

Add in this order:

Week 10 Waiver Priority List Marcus Mariota QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -8.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats PAYDS 639 RUYDS 122 TD 5 INT 4 FPTS/G 11.9 Mariota is the best short-term replacement for Fantasy managers since Jayden Daniels (elbow) isn't going to play in Week 10, and Washington has a bye in Week 12. The Commanders play Detroit in Week 10 and Miami in Week 11, and those are favorable matchups, even though Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) will also be out. Mariota only scored 13.3 Fantasy points at Kansas City in Week 8 in his last start for Daniels, but prior to that he scored at least 20.2 points in two previous starts this season against Las Vegas in Week 3 and Atlanta in Week 4. He should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in the next two games, and Mariota is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Justin Fields QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE NYJ -1.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats PAYDS 1089 RUYDS 288 TD 8 INT 0 FPTS/G 18 Fields went into his bye on a high note with 22.9 Fantasy points at Cincinnati in Week 8 for the Jets first win of the season. He has a tough schedule off the bye against Cleveland, New England, Baltimore and Atlanta in his next four games, but he can still be productive in those matchups to consider using in deeper leagues, especially if Garrett Wilson (knee) is healthy. However, in the Fantasy playoffs starting in Week 14, Fields gets Miami, Jacksonville and New Orleans through Week 16, which is ideal. It's not a bad idea to stash Fields now if you have an open roster spot, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. J.J. McCarthy QB MIN Minnesota • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -4 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats PAYDS 444 RUYDS 62 TD 6 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.3 McCarthy returned from his five-game absence with an ankle injury in Week 9 at Detroit and had a solid Fantasy outing. It wasn't pretty as he was 14-of-25 passing for 143 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, along with nine carries for 12 yards and a touchdown. But he has now scored at least 22.9 Fantasy points in two of three starts, and hopefully he'll continue to improve as the season goes on. I don't love his matchup against Baltimore in Week 10, but he is worth starting in deeper leagues in Week 11 against Chicago. And then he gets Washington, Dallas, the Giants and Detroit in the Fantasy playoffs (Weeks 14-17), which could be fantastic. McCarthy is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Geno Smith QB LV Las Vegas • #7

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -9.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 3rd QB RNK 24th ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats PAYDS 1701 RUYDS 81 TD 11 INT 11 FPTS/G 15.3 Smith got Brock Bowers back from a three-game absence with a knee injury in Week 9 against Jacksonville and scored 34.3 Fantasy points. Smith has now played five games with Bowers, and he scored at least 19.5 Fantasy points in three of them. I don't want to start Smith in Week 10 at Denver, but he faces Dallas in Week 11, which is the best matchup for any quarterback. It's not a bad idea to stash Smith now for 1 percent of your remaining FAB and use him against the Cowboys next week. Michael Penix Jr. QB ATL Atlanta • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -5.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 16th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats PAYDS 1630 RUYDS 62 TD 9 INT 3 FPTS/G 16.8 Penix had a solid game at New England in Week 9 with 22-of-37 passing, three touchdowns and no interceptions, along with 19 rushing yards. He scored 28.7 Fantasy points, which is only the third time he's been over 20 Fantasy points this season, but he could build off that performance with a decent upcoming schedule against Indianapolis, Carolina, New Orleans and the Jets in the next four games. Penix is worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in those matchups, and he should be added for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Davis Mills QB HOU Houston • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC HOU -1.5 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 160 RUYDS 10 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 3.7 C.J. Stroud (concussion) could be out in Week 10 against Jacksonville, which would make Mills worth adding in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Mills came on in relief of Stroud against Denver in Week 9 and was 17-of-30 passing for 137 yards but did not throw a touchdown or interception. The matchup against the Jaguars is favorable, and Mills could be a good option in deeper formats if he starts for Houston in Week 10.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

On a bye: Chase Brown, Samaje Perine, Javonte Williams, Jaydon Blue, Kareem Hunt, Isiah Pacheco, Brashard Smith, Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears.

Injuries: Saquon Barkley (groin), Quinshon Judkins (shoulder), Bucky Irving (shoulder), D'Andre Swift (groin), Aaron Jones (shoulder), Rhamondre Stevenson (toe), Isiah Pacheco (knee), Ollie Gordon II (ankle), Samaje Perine (ankle), Omarion Hampton (ankle), Trey Benson (knee), Joe Mixon (foot), Braelon Allen (knee) and MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Trey Benson (78 percent rostered) and Tyler Allgeier (66 percent). Benson is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 10, and hopefully he'll be healthy enough to play and finish the season at 100 percent. We'll see if he's the focal point of Arizona's backfield, but Benson should be the starter and has the potential to be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. He should be added in all formats where he's still available. ... Allgeier has been quiet for the past three games against San Francisco, Miami and New England with a combined 11.6 PPR points over that span, but he remains a lottery ticket in all leagues worth stashing as the handcuff to Bijan Robinson. If Robinson were to miss any time then Allgeier would be at least a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues.

Drop candidates: Nick Chubb (74 percent rostered), Kenneth Gainwell (50 percent) and Brashard Smith (48 percent). Chubb had another down game in Week 9 against Denver with 11 carries for 34 yards and no targets. He has three catches for 8 yards on six targets in his past four games, and he only has two touchdowns on the season. I wish the Texans would use Woody Marks more, but Chubb will continue to be in the rookie's way for an increased workload. Chubb is at best a flex option in deeper leagues in Week 10 against Jacksonville, but I would drop him in most formats for someone with more upside. ... Gainwell is worth holding if you want to handcuff Jaylen Warren, but his role has diminished in the past three games with a combined 14.4 PPR points over that span. He did have four catches for 35 yards on five targets in Week 9 against Indianapolis, but prior to that he combined for four catches for 5 yards on four targets in two games against Cincinnati and Green Bay. Gainwell will have minimal standalone value as long as Warren is healthy. ... Isiah Pacheco (knee) was out in Week 9 at Buffalo, and Smith only had three carries for 7 yards and no catches on one target. After scoring at least 5.1 PPR points in four games in a row, Smith has combined for 1.5 PPR points in his past two games. He's not worth holding onto with Kansas City on a bye in Week 10, and Smith will likely only have value if Pacheco and Kareem Hurt are out.

Add in this order:

Week 10 Waiver Priority List Devin Singletary RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #26

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 45th ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats RUYDS 127 REC 5 REYDS 36 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.4 In the first game without Cam Skattebo (ankle) in Week 9 against San Francisco, Singletary was the better Giants running back ahead of Tyrone Tracy Jr., which is something to monitor. Singletary played more snaps (32-25) and was more productive with eight carries for 43 yards and two catches for 8 yards on two targets compared to five carries for 18 yards and three catches for 19 yards on four targets for Tracy. I'm not ready to drop Tracy yet, but Singletary is worth adding in all leagues heading into Week 10 at Chicago. He could be a flex option in deeper formats if he continues to lead the Giants backfield in playing time and touches, and Singletary is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Terrell Jennings RB NE New England • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 43rd ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats RUYDS 68 REC 1 REYDS 9 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.7 Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) could be out again in Week 10 at Tampa Bay, which would make Jennings a potential flex option in the majority of leagues. In Week 9 against Atlanta with Stevenson out, Jennings worked in tandem with TreVeyon Henderson, and Jennings had 11 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 9 yards on one target. It's not an easy matchup against the Buccaneers, but Jennings can still be useful in deeper leagues if he's getting double digits in touches. And we also don't know the severity of Stevenson's injury, which could linger and give Jennings some long-term appeal as the complement to Henderson. Jennings is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Tank Bigsby RB PHI Philadelphia • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats RUYDS 127 REC 1 REYDS -1 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.7 We hope that Saquon Barkley (groin) is healthy coming off Philadelphia's bye in Week 9, but he was injured toward the end of the Week 8 game against the Giants. Bigsby had nine carries for 104 yards against the Giants, and he would be at least a No. 2 running back in all leagues if Barkley was out in Week 10 against Green Bay. Keep an eye on any news related to Barkley, but Bigsby should be added for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Dylan Sampson RB CLE Cleveland • #22

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -1.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats RUYDS 51 REC 20 REYDS 133 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.6 We hope that Quinshon Judkins (shoulder) is healthy coming off Cleveland's bye in Week 9, but he was injured in the Week 8 game against New England. Sampson had three carries for no yards and five catches for 29 yards on six targets against the Patriots, and he would likely work in tandem with Jerome Ford if Judkins were out in Week 10 at the Jets. I like Sampson better than Ford, and Sampson would be at least a flex option in all leagues if Judkins was out. Keep an eye on any news related to Judkins, but Sampson should be added for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Isaiah Davis RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE NYJ -1.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats RUYDS 109 REC 14 REYDS 117 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.8 This post could change depending on if the Jets trade Breece Hall prior to Tuesday's deadline, so keep an eye on any news that develops for the New York backfield. If Hall is dealt then Davis would be the No. 1 running back to add, and he could be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues for the foreseeable future, especially while Braelon Allen (knee) is on injured reserve. If Hall remains with the Jets then Davis is just a handcuff, and he had seven carries for 65 yards and five catches for 44 yards in his last game against the Bengals in Week 8. For now, he is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Bhayshul Tuten RB JAC Jacksonville • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 46th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats RUYDS 159 REC 7 REYDS 56 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.9 Tuten came off Jacksonville's bye in Week 8 with his most touches since Week 2 in the Week 9 overtime victory against the Raiders. He had nine carries for 29 yards and a touchdown and one catch for minus-3 yards on one target. Tuten will continue to work in tandem with Travis Etienne, who is the clear No. 1 running back for the Jaguars, but we hope Tuten continues to get more work moving forward. And Jacksonville might need him with Travis Hunter (knee) and Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) dealing with injuries. Tuten is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Brian Robinson Jr. RB SF San Francisco • #3

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats RUYDS 197 REC 5 REYDS 11 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.5 Robinson had his best game with the 49ers in Week 9 at the Giants with five carries for 53 yards and a touchdown. He's a lottery ticket to stash in case something happens to Christian McCaffrey, and Robinson would be a No. 2 running back in all leagues if McCaffrey were to miss any time. Robinson is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB, and all McCaffrey managers should find a way to put McCaffrey on your bench if you have an open roster spot.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

On a bye: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Marquise Brown, Calvin Ridley, Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor.

Injuries: Puka Nacua (ribs), A.J. Brown (hamstring), Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle), Matthew Golden (shoulder), Garrett Wilson (knee), Terry McLaurin (quadriceps), Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), Chris Godwin (leg), Ricky Pearsall (knee), Cooper Kupp (hamstring), Calvin Ridley (hamstring), Marvin Mims (concussion), Luther Burden III (concussion), Luke McCaffrey (shoulder), Travis Hunter (knee), Cedric Tillman (hamstring), Jayden Reed (collarbone), Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and Jalen McMillan (neck).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Rashid Shaheed (76 percent rostered), Troy Franklin (75 percent), Chris Godwin (69 percent), Tre Tucker (68 percent), Jauan Jennings (67 percent) and Christian Watson (66 percent). Shaheed could be traded by Tuesday's deadline, so keep an eye on what develops. If he remains in New Orleans then Shaheed should continue to be viewed as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. In his first start with Tyler Shough in Week 9 at the Rams, Shaheed had five catches for 68 yards on nine targets, and he has scored at least 11.8 PPR points in three of his past five games. ... I expected Franklin to struggle in Week 9 at Houston, and he had four catches for 27 yards on 10 targets. He should perform better in Week 10 against the Raiders, and Franklin now has 28 targets in his past three games. He scored at least 12.9 PPR points in two of those outings, and Franklin is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues when he has a favorable matchup. ... I'm hopeful that Godwin will return to action in Week 10 after missing the past three games prior to Tampa Bay's bye in Week 9. When healthy, I still have faith that Godwin can be a potential No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and he's worth adding in all formats where available. ... Tucker could emerge as the No. 1 receiver for the Raiders if Jakobi Meyers is traded by Tuesday's deadline, so keep an eye on what develops with the Las Vegas receiving corps. Tucker only had three catches for 38 yards on four targets in Week 9 against Jacksonville, but he drew a pass interference call in the end zone on a potential touchdown. If Meyers is traded then Tucker could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. ... Jennings scored his first touchdown since Week 2 in Week 9 against the Giants, and he finished with four catches for 41 yards on five targets. We'll see what happens when Brock Purdy (toe) is healthy for the 49ers, as well as Pearsall and Aiyuk, but Jennings should be considered at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues heading into Week 10 against the Rams. He should be added in all formats where available. ... Watson could see his role expand for the Packers with Golden and Tucker Kraft (knee) injured, and Watson is worth adding in all leagues. In two games back from last year's knee injury, Watson only has six catches for 143 yards on eight targets. But the Packers might need more from him now with injuries to their pass catchers, and Watson might benefit in a major way, so add him where available.

Drop candidates: Terry McLaurin (96 percent rostered), Travis Hunter (69 percent), Matthew Golden (69 percent), Keon Coleman (64 percent), Cooper Kupp (63 percent), Kendrick Bourne (60 percent), Jerry Jeudy (54 percent) and Calvin Ridley (54 percent). McLaurin (quadriceps) might be out through Washington's bye in Week 12, and we don't know what will happen with Jayden Daniels (elbow). In 10-team leagues, you can drop McLaurin, who also faces Denver in Week 13 if that's his first game back from injury. ... Hunter is worth stashing if you have an IR spot, but there's a chance he might not play again this season. The earliest Hunter can return is Week 13, and Fantasy managers might have to drop him if you don't have an IR spot in your league. ... Golden is dealing with a shoulder injury, and he might not play in Week 10 against Philadelphia. He's also combined for just 14.0 PPR points in his past three games on only 10 targets, and he hasn't scored a touchdown yet in his rookie campaign. He's easy to drop in 10-team leagues. ... Coleman had another down game in Week 9 against Kansas City with two catches for 17 yards on two targets, and he's now scored 7.5 PPR points or less in six games this year, including three in a row. Coleman faces Miami in Week 10, and he had three catches for 20 yards on four targets against the Dolphins in Week 3. There's little upside with Coleman right now, so he's droppable in most leagues. ... Kupp missed Week 9 at Washington, and we don't know when he'll return to action. Prior to missing Week 9, Kupp scored 6.6 PPR points or less in three of his past five games. We'll see if Tory Horton earned a bigger role with his game against the Commanders, which would impact Kupp, and he's someone to drop in all 10-team leagues. ... Bourne has done next to nothing in his past three games with seven catches for 92 yards and no touchdowns on eight targets. Pearsall and Aiyuk will be healthy at some point soon, and Bourne has to contend with Jennings, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey for targets. It's easy to move on from Bourne at this point in the season. ... We'll see if things change for Jeudy coming off Cleveland's bye in Week 9, but he scored 9.3 PPR points or less in seven games in a row, including no points in Week 8 at Cleveland with no catches on just two targets. There's little reason to trust Jeudy for the rest of the year. ... Ridley goes into Tennessee's bye in Week 10 having missed the past three games with a hamstring injury. We'll see what happens in Week 11 if Ridley is healthy, but he's scored 8.7 PPR points or less in all but one game this year. Ridley is not worth trusting in most leagues and you can drop him in all formats with the Titans on a bye.

Add in this order:

Week 10 Waiver Priority List Parker Washington WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 44 REYDS 297 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.7 Travis Hunter (knee) and Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) are both dealing with injuries and could miss extended time, and Washington could be the No. 1 receiver for the Jaguars for the foreseeable future. He had a great game in Week 9 at Las Vegas with eight catches for 90 yards on nine targets, and he now has 19 targets in his past two outings against the Rams and Raiders. Washington has a tough matchup in Week 10 at Houston, but he has the potential to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues while Hunter and Thomas are out. Washington is worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Tory Horton WR SEA Seattle • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 22 REYDS 161 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.4 We'll see how long Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is out for Seattle, but Horton could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues if Kupp remains sidelined heading into Week 10 against Arizona. In Week 9 at Washington with Kupp out, Horton had four catches for 48 yards and two touchdowns on four targets. He now has four games this season with exactly four targets, and he scored a touchdown in all four of them. It would be great to see what he could do with more opportunities, and we hope that happens if Kupp is hurt. Horton is worth adding in all leagues for at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL IND -5.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 46 REYDS 313 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.3 Downs has scored a touchdown in three games in a row, and he should be added in all leagues for at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. He continues to do a good job playing off Michael Pittman, Tyler Warren and Alec Pierce, and Downs has at least seven targets in three of his past four games, with two games over that span with at least 15.7 PPR points. I like Downs as the second-best receiver in Indianapolis behind Pittman, slightly ahead of Pierce, and Downs should be a weekly starter in all three-receiver leagues for the rest of the season. Alec Pierce WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL IND -5.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 45 REYDS 501 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.6 Pierce had a great game in Week 9 at Pittsburgh with six catches for 115 yards on 13 targets. He's yet to score a touchdown this season, but he has at least 14.8 PPR points in two of his past three games. He's a good boom-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver most weeks, but his targets will be inconsistent while sharing the field with Michael Pittman, Tyler Warren and Josh Downs. That said, he's the type of Fantasy receiver who could help you win a week when the matchup is right, and he's worth adding for at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Tez Johnson WR TB Tampa Bay • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE TB -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 25 REYDS 213 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 We don't know what's going to happen with Chris Godwin (leg) coming off Tampa Bay's bye in Week 9, but Johnson could have a prominent role as long as Godwin and Mike Evans (collarbone) are out. Johnson has 15 targets in his past two games, and he finished with nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown over that span. Johnson will be tough to trust if Godwin is able to play in Week 10 against New England, but if Godwin remains out then Johnson should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver n all formats. He's worth adding for at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #18

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 30 REYDS 254 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.1 Slayton had a solid outing in Week 9 against San Francisco with five catches for 62 yards on seven targets, and he should continue to be a top option for Jaxson Dart for the rest of the season. Slayton continues to narrowly miss some big plays, and hopefully he and Dart will start to connect for some touchdowns, starting in Week 10 against the Bears. I like Slayton as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against Chicago, and he's worth adding for at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #3

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 30 REYDS 262 TD 3 FPTS/G 7 Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) was injured in Week 9 against Atlanta, and Douglas stepped up with four catches for 100 yards and a touchdown on six targets. It was his best game of the season with 20 PPR points, but he's now scored at least 16.1 PPR points in two of his past four outings. Keep an eye on what happens with Boutte, and Douglas could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Calvin Austin III WR PIT Pittsburgh • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 29 REYDS 223 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.9 Austin had five catches for 56 yards on six targets in Week 9 against Indianapolis, and he should continue to earn targets from Aaron Rodgers as the No. 2 receiver opposite DK Metcalf. Now, Pittsburgh could add a receiver prior to Tuesday's trade deadline, so keep an eye on what develops. But if no receiver is added then Austin could be a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver for the rest of the season, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

On a bye: Jake Ferguson, Travis Kelce, Noah Fant, Chigoziem Okonkwo and Gunnar Helm

Injuries: Tucker Kraft (knee), Cole Kmet (concussion), Darren Waller (pectoral), Mike Gesicki (pectoral) and Brenton Strange (quadriceps).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Mark Andrews (80 percent rostered) and Theo Johnson (72 percent). Lamar Jackson returned from his hamstring injury in Week 9 at Miami, and Andrews had two catches for 22 yards and two touchdowns on three targets. He'll be tough to trust without a consistent amount of targets, but Jackson's presence gives Andrews the chance to make plays on a weekly basis, especially in the end zone. Andrews is worth adding in all leagues heading into Week 10 at Minnesota. ... Johnson scored another touchdown in Week 9 against San Francisco and now has five touchdowns in his past six games. He only failed to score a touchdown in two of those outings, and it was both games against the Eagles. Against the 49ers, Johnson had three catches for 27 yards on six targets, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues heading into Week 10 at Chicago.

Drop candidates: Tucker Kraft (99 percent rostered), Hunter Henry (78 percent), T.J. Hockenson (73 percent) and Evan Engram (63 percent). Kraft is out for the season with a torn ACL, which is unfortunate since he was having a breakout season. We hope Kraft will make a full recovery in time to be ready for the start of the 2026 campaign. ... Henry had a respectable outing in Week 9 against Atlanta with four catches for 51 yards on six targets, but he's scored 9.1 PPR points or less in five games in a row, with just one touchdown over that span. His floor is likely a mid-range No. 2 Fantasy tight end, and his ceiling has been limited since Week 4. He's not worth rostering in most 10-team leagues. ... Hockenson scored a touchdown in Week 9 at Detroit, but he only had three targets and finished with two catches for 11 yards. In his past two games, Hockenson has just four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Volume could be an issue for him, especially with J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, and Hockenson is someone you can drop in all 10-team leagues heading into Week 10 against Baltimore. ... Engram failed to record a catch in Week 9 at Houston on just three targets. He has yet to top 45 yards in a game this season, and he only has one touchdown. He can be a useful option in deeper PPR leagues, but Engram can be dropped in all 10-team leagues heading into Week 10 against Las Vegas.

Add in this order:

Week 10 Waiver Priority List Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE Cleveland • #44

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -1.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS TE 18th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 51 REYDS 352 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.7 I'm hopeful that Fannin will remain hot coming off Cleveland's bye in Week 9, and he scored at least 11.3 PPR points in three of his past four games. He has at least eight targets in two of his past three outings, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Dillon Gabriel, especially in Week 10 at the Jets. Fannin has top-10 upside in all leagues for the remainder of the season, and he's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Colston Loveland TE CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG CHI -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 14th TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 25 REYDS 234 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.5 I wrote in this column last week that Loveland had the chance for a breakout game against Cincinnati due to the matchup, and he responded with six catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets. He likely won't have an easier game the rest of the season, but Loveland should benefit with Cole Kmet (concussion) hurt heading into Week 10 against the Giants. The Bears have been trying to get Loveland more involved, and he also had five targets in Week 8 at Baltimore. He is worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE TB -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 22nd TE RNK NR ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 36 REYDS 271 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.6 Otton should continue to benefit with Mike Evans (collarbone) out, and we'll see if Chris Godwin (leg) can play in Week 10 as well. Otton has scored at least 10.1 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Baker Mayfield. Otton has a favorable matchup in Week 10 against New England, and he is worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -1.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS TE 18th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 41 REYDS 260 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.3 We'll see if Njoku gets traded prior to Tuesday's deadline, but if he remains in Cleveland then he can still be a low-end starter in all leagues. Prior to the bye in Week 9, Njoku scored at least 13.7 PPR points in two of his past three games. He's worked well in tandem with Harold Fannin Jr., and both tight ends should have success in Week 10 at the Jets. Keep an eye on what happens with the trade deadline, but Njoku is worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Luke Musgrave TE GB Green Bay • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI GB -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 3rd TE RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 10 REYDS 88 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.2 Tucker Kraft (ACL) is out for the season, and Musgrave will now be the No. 1 tight end for the Packers, barring a trade. After Kraft was injured in Week 9 against Carolina, Musgrave had three catches for 34 yards on three targets. Kraft was averaging 5.8 targets per game prior to Week 9, and Musgrave could prove to be a serviceable replacement if given those opportunities. He's worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC HOU -1.5 O/U 38 OPP VS TE 31st TE RNK 21st ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 48 REYDS 385 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.6 Schultz had another solid outing in Week 9 against Denver with six catches for 77 yards on eight targets, and he has now scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games. We'll see what happens with C.J. Stroud (concussion) in Week 10 against Jacksonville, but Davis Mills should continue to lean on Schultz as the No. 2 option in the Houston passing attack behind Nico Collins. And the Jaguars are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, so Schultz should be considered a low-end starter in this matchup. He's worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Mason Taylor TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #85

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE NYJ -1.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS TE 15th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 42 REYDS 242 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.7 The last time we saw Taylor he had his first touchdown in Week 8 at Cincinnati, and he scored 14.4 PPR points. He has now scored at least 11.5 PPR points in three of his past five games, and hopefully he'll stay hot coming off the bye in Week 9. Justin Fields should continue to lean on Taylor, who has at least seven targets in three of his past five outings, and he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues heading into Week 10 against Cleveland. Taylor is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -5.5 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 20th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 56 REYDS 399 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.9 Tyler Shough started his first NFL game in Week 9 at the Rams, and he threw a touchdown to Johnson, who finished with three catches for 31 yards and the score on four targets. He scored 12.1 PPR points, and this was the first time all year Johnson had at least 10.3 PPR points with fewer than seven targets. We'll see how Johnson does with Shough in Week 10 at Carolina, but Johnson is worth using as a starter in deeper leagues. He is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

DST streamers

Browns (55 percent rostered) at NYJ

Bills (62 percent rostered) at MIA

Panthers (6 percent rostered) vs. NO

Ravens (53 percent rostered) at MIN

Jets (14 percent rostered) vs. CLE

Kicker streamers