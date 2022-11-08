I'll be honest with you, this isn't the best week on the waiver wire because of the lack of star players to add. But there are still ways for you to enhance your Fantasy roster -- in Week 10 and beyond.

Your best options will likely be at wide receiver and tight end. Guys like Darnell Mooney (65 percent rostered on CBS Sports), Mecole Hardman (56 percent rostered), Donovan Peoples-Jones (23 percent) and Terrace Marshall (25 percent), among others, could be No. 3 Fantasy receivers this week. And it's time to speculate on adding Odell Beckham (33 percent) in case he signs with a team in the near future.

At tight end, Greg Dulcich (49 percent) can be a rest-of-season starter, and I love the matchup for Cade Otton (17 percent) this week against Seattle. It helps that Otton also had a big game in Week 9 against the Rams. And it might be time to buy back into a preseason favorite in Cole Kmet, who is finally showing signs of life as Justin Fields is breaking out in Chicago.

Running back isn't completely void of options, especially if the Colts are without Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Deon Jackson (knee) this week at Las Vegas, leaving Jordan Wilkins (1 percent) as a potential flex option in the majority of leagues. I'd also want to stash guys like Rachaad White (61 percent) and Chuba Hubbard (60 percent) where available, and you should speculate on the Broncos backfield with Latavius Murray (43 percent) and Chase Edmonds (44 percent).

We'll go through other players to add at running back, wide receiver and tight end below, as well as options to consider at quarterback, DST and kicker. Despite the lack of star power on the waiver wire this week, there are still four teams on a bye (Baltimore, New England, Cincinnati and the Jets) and plenty of injuries. Expect to be active with the purpose of making your Fantasy roster better with the playoffs approaching.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson



Josh Allen (elbow), Ryan Tannehill (ankle), Matt Ryan (shoulder) and Carson Wentz (finger). Check to see if available : Trevor Lawrence (82 percent rostered), Matthew Stafford (77 percent) and Jared Goff (71 percent). Lawrence can be a starter in deeper leagues in Week 10 at the Chiefs. He scored at least 18 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and Kansas City has allowed all but two quarterbacks this season to score at least 20 Fantasy points. ... It won't be easy to trust Stafford this week, even in deeper leagues, since he only has one game with more than 19 Fantasy points this season. And he only scored nine Fantasy points at Arizona in Week 3, although he should have probably connected with Cooper Kupp on two touchdowns. For the rematch, the Cardinals have allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 24 Fantasy points, and I wouldn't be shocked if this is one of Stafford's best games this year. ... Goff hasn't topped 19 Fantasy points since Week 4, and he only has one game with multiple touchdowns since then. But the reason he's listed here is the hope he takes advantage of the matchup with the Bears. Chicago has allowed 59 Fantasy points in the past two games against Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa, and Goff could be a low-end starter in deeper leagues.

Week 10 Waiver Priority List Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC SF -7 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK 11th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats PAYDS 1691 RUYDS 23 TD 12 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.5 Let's hope Garoppolo can stay hot coming off his bye in Week 9 because he scored at least 20 Fantasy points in four games in a row. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 10 against the Chargers, who have only allowed two quarterbacks to score more than 17 Fantasy points this season, and their run defense is awful. But I'll gamble on Garoppolo as a low-end starter in all leagues given his recent track record, especially if Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is healthy. Garoppolo is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3 O/U 39 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats PAYDS 1694 RUYDS 113 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 16.3 Wilson hasn't played well this season, scoring more than 19 Fantasy points just once, but hopefully he'll perform better coming off his bye in Week 9. He's worth adding in deeper leagues based on his matchup with the Titans. Tennessee allows an average of 22 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and only Matt Ryan in Week 7 and Davis Mills in Week 8 failed to score at least 19 Fantasy points against this defense. Wilson is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU NYG -6.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 4th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats PAYDS 1399 RUYDS 363 TD 9 INT 2 FPTS/G 17.5 The Giants are coming off their bye in Week 9, and hopefully Jones can get back on track. He struggled in Week 8 at Seattle with just nine Fantasy points, but prior to that he scored at least 20 Fantasy points in two of his previous four games. He's worth using in deeper leagues this week against the Texans at home, and hopefully he'll get back to using his legs. He has three games this season with at least 68 rushing yards, and he's averaging 20.7 Fantasy points per game over that span. Jones is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Deshaun Watson QB CLE Cleveland • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 49% It's time to stash Watson where he's still available. He's eligible to play in Week 13 when his suspension ends, and he could be a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues to close the season. If you have an open roster spot, especially if your quarterback situation is bad, then find a way to add Watson now for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Case Keenum QB BUF Buffalo • #18

Age: 34 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN BUF -6 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 18th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 8 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0.3 Keenum could be called upon to start for the Bills with Josh Allen (elbow) hurt. While we don't want to see that, Keenum could be an option in Superflex or two-quarterback leagues against the Vikings in Week 10. It would be a revenge game for Keenum, who spent 2017 in Minnesota and had his best year, averaging 18.7 Fantasy points per game. And he should have a rapport with Stefon Diggs since the two were together with the Vikings as well. Keenum is worth at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.





WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

On a bye: Joe Mixon, Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris, Michael Carter, James Robinson, Gus Edwards and Kenyan Drake.

Joe Mixon, Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris, Michael Carter, James Robinson, Gus Edwards and Kenyan Drake. Injuries: Aaron Jones (ankle), Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Ezekiel Elliott (knee), Damien Harris (illness), Gus Edwards (hamstring), Chuba Hubbard (ankle), J.K. Dobbins (knee), Elijah Mitchell (knee), Joshua Kelley (knee), Kyren Williams (ankle), Mark Ingram (knee), J.D. McKissic (neck) and Damien Williams (ribs).

Aaron Jones (ankle), Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Ezekiel Elliott (knee), Damien Harris (illness), Gus Edwards (hamstring), Chuba Hubbard (ankle), J.K. Dobbins (knee), Elijah Mitchell (knee), Joshua Kelley (knee), Kyren Williams (ankle), Mark Ingram (knee), J.D. McKissic (neck) and Damien Williams (ribs). Check to see if available: Jeff Wilson (80 percent rostered) and Alexander Mattison (67 percent). Wilson would be the No. 1 player to add this week where he's still available. He could be the No. 1 running back in Miami following his trade from the 49ers to the Dolphins last week. In his first game in Week 9 at Chicago, Wilson had nine carries for 51 yards, along with three catches for 21 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He outplayed Raheem Mostert (nine carries for 26 yards and a touchdown and no catches on two targets) against the Bears, and Wilson also played one more snap than Mostert, which could be a sign of things to come. ... Mattison should be rostered in all leagues just in case something happens to Dalvin Cook. If Mattison were to start at any point this season he would be a top-10 running back in all leagues.

Week 10 Waiver Priority List Jordan Wilkins RB IND Indianapolis • #20

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -6 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 44th ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 13 REC 4 REYDS 15 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.8 Wilkins could be the starting running back for the Colts this week at Las Vegas with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Deon Jackson (knee) banged up. I'm not sure, given the coaching change in Indianapolis, if Wilkins will get the majority of touches or share with Zack Moss (7 percent rostered) or Phillip Lindsay (3 percent). Moss was inactive in his first game with the Colts in Week 9 at New England, and Wilkins ended up as the lead running back for Indianapolis behind Jackson with three carries for 13 yards, along with four catches for 15 yards on five targets. This offense is in disarray, so Wilkins would be a flex option at best if he starts against the Raiders. But given the potential volume, he's worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats RUYDS 97 REC 3 REYDS 11 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.5 Hubbard was limited in practice Monday with the ankle injury that has kept him out for the past two games, and we'll see if he can play Thursday against the Falcons. While D'Onta Foreman has established himself as the lead running back for the Panthers, Hubbard will definitely have a role -- and maybe a prominent one. In the first game without Christian McCaffrey in Week 7 against Tampa Bay, Hubbard had nine carries for 63 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 10 yards on three targets in tandem with Foreman before getting hurt. We'll see what happens when both are healthy, but Hubbard is worth stashing to find out for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA TB -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats RUYDS 117 REC 20 REYDS 135 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 Tom Spencer, who is the CBS Sports Editorial Consultant in the TV booth with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, told us on Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ on Sunday that the Buccaneers coaches want to give more work to White moving forward to help the run game and Leonard Fournette. In Week 9 against the Rams, White had a season-high eight carries for 27 yards, along with three catches for 7 yards on three targets. We'll see what happens moving forward if he continues to take work away from Fournette, but White is also one of the top handcuffs to roster in case Fournette ever gets hurt. White should be added for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Latavius Murray RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats RUYDS 193 REC 5 REYDS 18 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.1 I'm not sure what's going to happen in the Broncos backfield with Murray and Melvin Gordon now that Chase Edmonds (44 percent rostered) was added via trade last week. I still expect Murray to have a prominent role, and he could be the most valuable of the trio in terms of his ability to score. In three games with Denver, Murray has two rushing touchdowns and two games with at least 15 total touches. We'll see what happens with Edmonds, but Murray should be added for 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Chase Edmonds RB DEN Denver

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK 46th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats RUYDS 120 REC 10 REYDS 96 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.2 Edmonds might be the top running back for the Broncos following his trade from the Dolphins last week. It's all a guessing game until we see what Denver does in Week 10 at Tennessee with Edmonds, Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray, but Edmonds is worth stashing to find out. He fell out of favor in Miami and never had more than seven total touches in any game after Week 1. Maybe he can establish himself as the main option for the Broncos, although I don't expect Murray and Gordon to go away. But for a small investment of no more than 5 percent of your remaining FAB you can add Edmonds to see what develops. Elijah Mitchell RB SF San Francisco • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC SF -7 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats RUYDS 41 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.1 Mitchell (knee) has been designated to return from injured reserve, and he should be the No. 2 running back in San Francisco behind Christian McCaffrey. He's a good handcuff in case McCaffrey ever gets hurt, but Mitchell has no standalone value with McCaffrey now with the 49ers. Still, in terms of lottery-ticket appeal, Mitchell could be valuable if he ever got back in the lead role for San Francisco. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LAR -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats RUYDS 154 REC 2 REYDS 18 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.9 The Rams backfield remains a mess with Darrell Henderson (72 percent rostered), Akers, Malcolm Brown and eventually Kyren Williams (36 percent) all potentially slated for touches. Henderson should remain the lead option after a quality showing in Week 9 at Tampa Bay with 12 carries for 56 yards, but Akers could eventually take on more work now that he's staying with the Rams. The wild card is Williams, who could be activated off injured reserve and start to get touches. The reason for listing Akers, who only had five carries for 3 yards against the Buccaneers, is he has the most upside of this backfield if he ever gets back the lead role. If you want to stash him for 1 percent of your remaining FAB it could pay dividends toward the end of the year. Kenneth Gainwell RB PHI Philadelphia • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS PHI -11 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 43rd ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats RUYDS 122 REC 8 REYDS 45 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.4 Gainwell is worth stashing as a lottery ticket in case something happens to Miles Sanders. In the event of a Sanders injury, Gainwell would likely share playing time with Boston Scott, but Gainwell would be at least a flex option in that scenario with plenty of upside. He just had four carries for 22 yards and a touchdown at Houston with three catches for 16 yards on three targets. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Jerick McKinnon RB KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC KC -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats RUYDS 123 REC 19 REYDS 156 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 McKinnon has played the most snaps of any Chiefs running back for the past four games, although that hasn't translated into Fantasy points. He did score 10 PPR points in Week 9 against Tennessee, but that's the most production he had all season. At some point, Kansas City might just lean into McKinnon as their lead option, although it doesn't appear like Isiah Pacheco or Clyde Edwards-Helaire are going away. Still, in PPR, McKinnon is worth stashing for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Isaiah Spiller RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats RUYDS 24 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.5 Spiller just had a season-high seven carries for 29 yards in Week 9 at Atlanta coming off the Chargers bye week, and maybe he's the new No. 2 running back for the Chargers behind Austin Ekeler. If he's the handcuff for Ekeler then that gives him lottery-ticket upside, and he's worth stashing for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. If you were holding Sony Michel on your bench then drop him for Spiller.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

On a bye: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis, Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson.

Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis, Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson. Injuries: Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Ja'Marr Chase (hip), Keenan Allen (hamstring), Mike Williams (ankle), Romeo Doubs (ankle), Marquise Brown (foot), DeVante Parker (knee), Josh Reynolds (back), Corey Davis (knee), Jahan Dotson (hamstring), Marquise Goodwin (groin), Nico Collins (groin), Russell Gage (hamstring), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Treylon Burks (toe), Christian Watson (chest), Randall Cobb (ankle), D.J. Chark (ankle), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Noah Brown (foot).

Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Ja'Marr Chase (hip), Keenan Allen (hamstring), Mike Williams (ankle), Romeo Doubs (ankle), Marquise Brown (foot), DeVante Parker (knee), Josh Reynolds (back), Corey Davis (knee), Jahan Dotson (hamstring), Marquise Goodwin (groin), Nico Collins (groin), Russell Gage (hamstring), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Treylon Burks (toe), Christian Watson (chest), Randall Cobb (ankle), D.J. Chark (ankle), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Noah Brown (foot). Check to see if available: Garrett Wilson (80 percent rostered), Josh Palmer (79 percent), George Pickens (78 percent), Chase Claypool (76 percent) and Rondale Moore (74 percent). Wilson should absolutely be rostered during his bye week, and he's been great since Breece Hall (ACL) went down, as well as Corey Davis being out. In his past two games, Wilson has 16 targets for 14 catches and 207 yards, scoring 17 PPR points in each outing against the Patriots and Bills. ... The Chargers didn't have Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in Week 9 at Atlanta, and Palmer had eight catches for 106 yards on 10 targets. He now has four games this season with at least eight targets, and he has scored at least 13 PPR points in all four outings. If Allen and Williams remain out again in Week 10 at San Francisco, Palmer's targets should remain high, which is exciting given his potential production. ... Pickens had no catches in Week 8 at Philadelphia, but now Chase Claypool is gone, which should open up targets. Since Week 4, Pickens has three games in five outings with at least 14 PPR points, and hopefully that production comes back after the bye. ... In his first game with the Bears, Claypool had six targets for two catches and 13 yards. Better days are ahead, and he's worth stashing where available to see what happens. I'd rather have Darnell Mooney than Claypool and all the other receivers listed in this category, but he's still someone to roster after he was traded from Pittsburgh to Chicago last week. ... Moore led the Cardinals in targets in Week 9 against Seattle with 10 and finished with eight catches for 69 yards. He now has consecutive games with at least eight targets, seven catches, 69 yards and 14 PPR points. We'll see what happens once Marquise Brown (foot) returns for the Cardinals, but Moore is doing a great job as the running mate for DeAndre Hopkins and should be started in all leagues in Week 10 at the Rams.



Week 10 Waiver Priority List Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 52 REYDS 407 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 Mooney just scored his first touchdown in Week 9 against Miami, and he finished with seven catches for 43 yards on eight targets for 17 PPR points. He's now scored at least 12 PPR points in four of his past six games, and Justin Fields is starting to improve as a passer. Mooney is a slam-dunk starter in three-receiver leagues and should be rostered in all formats. He has great matchups this week against the Lions and in Week 11 against the Falcons. Mooney is worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Mecole Hardman WR KC Kansas City • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC KC -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 34 REYDS 297 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.8 Hardman had another big game in Week 9 against Tennessee with 19 PPR points with season highs in targets (nine), catches (six) and yards (79), and he caught a touchdown for the third game in a row. He scored at least 11 PPR points for the fourth game in a row, including three games in a row with at least 13 PPR points. His production might not continue at this level -- and Patrick Mahomes attempted 68 passes in Week 9 -- but Hardman should absolutely be rostered in all leagues. He's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Donovan Peoples-Jones WR CLE Cleveland • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 46 REYDS 417 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.7 Peoples-Jones has a nice streak of three games in a row with at least 11 PPR points, and he's also done that in four of his past five outings. He's had at least 71 receiving yards in four of his past five games, and hopefully this is the week he'll find the end zone for the first time this year. We'll see what happens with the return of David Njoku (ankle), but I like Peoples-Jones as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Dolphins. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Odell Beckham Jr. WR LAR L.A. Rams • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI LAR -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 The Beckham rumors are heating up, and Dallas seems like a potential landing spot for the free-agent receiver coming off last year's ACL injury in the Super Bowl. It will likely take him some time to get back to form and learn a new offense if he doesn't return to the Rams, but he could be a difference maker for Fantasy managers down the stretch if he's with the right team. Beckham is worth stashing if you have an open roster spot for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Terrace Marshall Jr. WR CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 23 REYDS 201 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 Marshall scored in Week 9 at Cincinnati and now has consecutive games with at least 12 PPR points. His playing time has increased with Robbie Anderson gone, and Marshall has 15 targets in his past two outings against the Falcons and Bengals for seven catches, 140 yards and a touchdown. He's playing the Falcons again on Thursday, and Marshall could be a low-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues. He's worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU NYG -6.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 16 REYDS 107 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 Now that the trade deadline has passed and the Giants didn't add anyone at receiver, it's worth picking up Robinson and Darius Slayton (24 percent rostered) to see what happens for the rest of the year. Slayton is the safer of the two, and he has consecutive games with at least 11 PPR points prior to the Giants bye in Week 9. But Robinson has more upside if he can stay healthy and earn consistent targets, and he scored at least 11 PPR points in two of his past three games. Both are worth using as No. 3 receivers in Week 10 against Houston and both are worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB. I would prioritize Robinson over Slayton if you're debating between the two of them. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB DAL -5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 23 REYDS 135 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.3 If Odell Beckham doesn't end up in Dallas, Gallup might have the chance to help Fantasy managers down the stretch this season. Prior to the Cowboys bye in Week 9, Gallup had six targets from Dak Prescott in Week 8 against Chicago. He finished with just four catches for 49 yards, but hopefully more production is coming. And in Week 10 at Green Bay, Gallup can be a No. 3 receiver in all leagues. He's worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB. DeAndre Carter WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 34 REYDS 282 TD 1 FPTS/G 7 In Week 9 at Atlanta without Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle), Carter had an increased role with six targets for five catches and 53 yards. Josh Palmer was the leading receiver for Justin Herbert, but Carter wasn't far behind and could retain a prominent role if Allen and Williams are out again in Week 10 at San Francisco. Keep an eye on the injury report for the Chargers, but Carter could be a No. 3 PPR receiver against the 49ers if Allen and Williams remain out. Carter is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

On a bye: Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Tyler Conklin, Hayden Hurst, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Tyler Conklin, Hayden Hurst, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Injuries : Mark Andrews (shoulder), Darren Waller (hamstring), David Njoku (ankle), Daniel Bellinger (eye) and Cameron Brate (neck).

: Mark Andrews (shoulder), Darren Waller (hamstring), David Njoku (ankle), Daniel Bellinger (eye) and Cameron Brate (neck). Check to see if available: Pat Freiermuth (75 percent rostered) and Dalton Schultz (73 percent). Freiermuth will hopefully see a bump in targets and production now that Chase Claypool was traded to Chicago. In his past two games, Freiermuth had 16 targets for 12 catches and 132 yards. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2, but he does have at least 12 PPR points in four of seven games this year. ... Schultz had his best outing since Week 1 in Week 8 against Chicago with six catches for 74 yards on seven targets. Hopefully, Schultz is over the knee injury that plagued him earlier in the year, and he now has Dak Prescott back at 100 percent. Schultz should be locked in as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end for the rest of the season, including in Week 10 at Green Bay.

Drop candidates: Taysom Hill (84 percent rostered) and Isaiah Likely (75 percent). Since scoring 35 PPR points against Seattle in Week 5, Hill has combined for 19 PPR points in his past four outings, including no points against Baltimore in Week 9. He does have one touchdown over that span, but there's no reason to trust Hill in the majority of leagues given his recent lack of production. ... Likely isn't worth holding during the bye week because Andrews will hopefully return in Week 11. If Andrews remains out then hopefully you can add Likely again, but we hope Andrews is back to full strength the next time the Ravens take the field.Add available players in the following order:

Week 10 Waiver Priority List David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 20th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 42 REYDS 418 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.4 Njoku (ankle) is expected to play in Week 10 at Miami after being out one game and the bye, but keep an eye on his status for Week 10. Prior to getting hurt in Week 7 he scored at least 14 PPR points in three of his past five games, and he had at least 71 receiving yards in four of those outings. He would be considered a must-start Fantasy option for the rest of the season when healthy and is worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Greg Dulcich TE DEN Denver • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3 O/U 39 OPP VS TE 28th TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 17 REYDS 182 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.1 Dulcich went into Denver's bye in Week 9 on a nice roll with at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. He has one touchdown over that span, and he had four catches for 87 yards on five targets against the Jaguars in Week 8. We hope he can continue to post consistent production for the Broncos and Fantasy managers, and he's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. He faces the Titans in Week 10, and Tennessee is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA TB -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 32 REYDS 246 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 I might consider Otton as the No. 1 tight end to add this week if I need a one-week flier. His matchup against the Seahawks is amazing -- Seattle is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends -- and Otton just had five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on six targets in a tough matchup against the Rams in Week 9. As long as Cameron Brate (neck) is out, Otton should be considered a top-10 Fantasy option in all leagues against the Seahawks in Germany. He's worth at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 26 REYDS 200 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.4 After not scoring any touchdowns in 2021, Kmet has now scored three times in his past two games against the Cowboys and Dolphins. His best game of the season was against Miami in Week 9 with five catches for 41 yards and two touchdowns on six targets, and hopefully he's starting to click with an improving Justin Fields. Kmet can be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 10 against the Lions, and he also has a favorable matchup in Week 11 against the Falcons. Kmet should be added in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Noah Fant TE SEA Seattle • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 34 REYDS 272 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 Fant likely took advantage of the matchup with Arizona in Week 9, but he finished with five catches for 96 yards on six targets for 14 PPR points. His only two games with more than seven PPR points have come against the Cardinals, so keep that in mind, but he might be worth a look in deeper leagues against the Buccaneers in Week 10 in Germany. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Add available players in the following order:

Broncos (46 percent rostered) at TEN

Titans (34 percent rostered) vs. DEN

Steelers (25 percent rostered) vs. NO

Giants (18 percent rostered) vs. HOU

Raiders (14 percent rostered) vs. IND

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS

Add available players in the following order: