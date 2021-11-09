Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -4 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 31 REYDS 230 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.9 Aiyuk had his breakout game in Week 9 against Arizona, and hopefully only great things are ahead. He had six catches for 89 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and he now has 15 targets in his past two games. We saw as a rookie in 2020 that Aiyuk has star potential, but he struggled this season and only had one game with more than 10 PPR points prior to facing the Cardinals. Aiyuk could be a weekly starter in all leagues, and he's worth adding for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAAB budget.

Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL DAL -9 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 7 REYDS 36 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.6 Gallup is expected to play in Week 10 after injuring his calf in Week 1. Hopefully he can pick up where he left off. In the season opener at Tampa Bay, Gallup had four catches for 36 yards on seven targets in just the first half. We know there are a lot of mouths to feed in Dallas with Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Dalton Schultz and Ezekiel Elliott, but Gallup will still get attention from Dak Prescott. Gallup is worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB.

Elijah Moore WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -13 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 40 REYDS 230 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.4 Moore was one of my favorite late-round draft picks this season, but he got off to a slow start due to injuries and inconsistent play. Maybe now, things are starting to click, but we'll see what happens with Corey Davis coming back in Week 10. Davis has six targets in each of his past three games, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in each of his past two outings. The quarterback situation in New York can also impact Moore's performance since his best games have come with Zach Wilson on the sideline. But after facing the Bills in Week 10, Moore gets Miami in Week 11 and Houston in Week 12. He could be an impactful Fantasy receiver down the stretch, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB.

Rashod Bateman WR BAL Baltimore • #12

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA BAL -7.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 20 REYDS 161 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.4 We'll see if Watkins returns in Week 10 at Miami and what happens to Bateman when Watkins is back, but hopefully Bateman doesn't lose his role. In the past three games, Bateman has at least six targets in each outing, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in each of his past two games. We'd like to see Baltimore continue to feature the rookie, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB.

Donovan Peoples-Jones WR CLE Cleveland • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -1 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 18 REYDS 314 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.9 Peoples-Jones has a tremendous opportunity in front of him with Beckham gone, and Peoples-Jones has a nice streak going into Week 10 at New England. He scored at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row, although he missed two games with a groin injury during that stretch. Still, he appears to have a solid connection with Mayfield, and he's worth adding in all leagues. It would be great if he got more targets -- six is his season high -- but Peoples-Jones should be added in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB.

Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 59 REYDS 450 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.3 Mooney is worth holding during his bye because he's the go-to receiver for the Bears. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he has at least six targets in three games over that span. Hopefully he continues to be productive after Week 10, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB.

Van Jefferson WR LAR L.A. Rams • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF LAR -4 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 46 REYDS 433 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.8 Jefferson didn't have a great game in Week 9 against Tennessee with three catches for 41 yards on targets, but that's three games in a row with at least six targets. I like his upside with DeSean Jackson gone, and he could make an impact down the stretch, especially if something ever happened to Cooper Kupp or Robert Woods. Jefferson is worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAAB.

Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI DEN -2.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 47 REYDS 509 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.1 Patrick continues to be productive despite Jerry Jeudy coming back from his ankle injury to join Courtland Sutton. Patrick scored nine PPR points in Week 8 against Washington and 18 PPR points in Week 9 at Dallas. He only has eight targets over that span, but he finished with seven catches, 149 yards and a touchdown. He will likely have inconsistent games while sharing the field with Jeudy, Sutton and Noah Fant, but Patrick can still be useful as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAAB.

Russell Gage WR ATL Atlanta • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -9 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 23 REYDS 159 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 We don't know when Ridley will return for the Falcons, but hopefully Gage will continue to be productive in his absence. He had seven catches for 64 yards on eight targets at New Orleans in Week 9, and he's now scored at least 13 PPR points in two of his past three games. Olamide Zaccheaus (1 percent rostered) is also worth a look in deeper leagues, and Zaccheaus just had three catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns on three targets. Gage is worth 5 percent of your remaining FAAB, and Zaccheaus is worth 1 percent.

Jamal Agnew WR JAC Jacksonville • #39

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -10.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 31 REYDS 211 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.4 Agnew has become a go-to receiver for the Jaguars since D.J. Chark (ankle) got hurt in Week 4, and Agnew has scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games. He has three games with at least six targets over that span, and he should have the chance for another quality outing in Week 10 at the Colts. Agnew is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB.

Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA GB -4 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 22 REYDS 204 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.8 Lazard is worth adding in deeper leagues, and hopefully Aaron Rodgers is back in Week 10 against Seattle. Lazard has scored a touchdown in three games in a row, and hopefully he can become a go-to receiver for Rodgers behind Davante Adams. He hasn't had more than six targets in any game this season, but we'll see if Lazard gets more attention with Robert Tonyan (ACL) out. Lazard is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.