Imagine if you had a Fantasy roster of Josh Allen at quarterback, Aaron Jones and Darrell Henderson at running back, Tyreek Hill, Ceedee Lamb and Courtland Sutton at wide receiver, Dallas Goedert at tight end and Mike Williams at the flex. Most weeks, you're likely dominating your competition. But in Week 10, that team scored a combined 57 PPR points.
It was a chaotic Fantasy week, which included some of the top performers like Josh Johnson, Nyheim Hines, Elijah Moore, Olamide Zaccheaus and Malik Turner. Sometimes, it just goes that way.
So even if you lost in Week 10 and might be struggling, the good news is the season is far from over. And you still have plenty of ways to fix your Fantasy roster, including trades or making moves on the waiver wire, which is why you're here
This will be an exciting week on the waiver wire, with several players who could enhance your roster. There likely isn't a standout difference maker, but there are some guys who could be potential starters, especially in deeper leagues.
You might need to plug some holes, and we have several injuries we're monitoring, including Trevor Lawrence (ankle), Chase Edmonds (ankle), Damien Harris (head) and Zack Moss (head), among others. And there are four teams on a bye with Cincinnati, Chicago, Houston and the Giants, which means we're down several starters.
So make sure your Fantasy rosters are set and ready to go. We're in the stretch run of the Fantasy season, and hopefully you have the right players in place to make a playoff run.
Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Week 10 Waivers
Quarterbacks
- Injuries: Kyler Murray (ankle), Aaron Rodgers (illness), Russell Wilson (finger), Tua Tagovailoa (finger), Trevor Lawrence (ankle), Sam Darnold (shoulder), Mike White (forearm), Zach Wilson (knee), and Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip)
- On a bye: Joe Burrow, Daniel Jones, Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor
- Check to see if available: Matt Ryan (73 percent rostered). Ryan was a pleasant surprise in Week 9 at New Orleans with 31 Fantasy points, and he's now scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four of his past five games. He should have the chance for another quality outing in Week 10 at Dallas, and Ryan should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues.
- Drop candidates: Daniel Jones (71 percent rostered). Jones isn't worth holding on his bye in one-quarterback leagues, and he's scored 19 Fantasy points or less in five games in a row.
PIT Pittsburgh • #7
Age: 39 • Experience: 18 yrs.
Roethlisberger scored 20 Fantasy points Monday night against the Bears, and hopefully he can build on that performance against the Lions in Week 10. It's a great matchup since opposing quarterbacks average 22.3 Fantasy points against Detroit, and two of the past three quarterbacks against the Lions scored at least 33 Fantasy points. Roethlisberger is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB budget.
DEN Denver • #5
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Bridgewater has been inconsistent as a Fantasy quarterback this season, but he has scored 23 Fantasy points in two of three games with Jerry Jeudy on the field. He has upside as a streaming option this week against the Eagles, who have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points. Bridgewater is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Fields is worth holding through his bye based on how he's played the past two weeks. He had 27 Fantasy points against the 49ers and then 19 Fantasy points against the Steelers, and things are starting to click for him. He's also rushed for at least 38 yards in four games in a row. Coming off Chicago's bye in Week 10, the Bears get Baltimore and Detroit, and hopefully Fields can become a weekly starter in all leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Lawrence is expected to be fine following the ankle injury he sustained in Week 9 against Buffalo. And hopefully he can take advantage of his Week 10 matchup against the Colts, who have allowed 65 Fantasy points to quarterbacks in the past two games against the Titans and Jets. It's risky to trust Lawrence since he only has two games with more than 17 Fantasy points on the season, but he could be a useful streamer in deeper leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.
WAS Washington • #4
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Heinicke will start again in Week 10 against Tampa Bay with Fitzpatrick still out, and hopefully he can post quality Fantasy production if you need a streamer in deeper leagues. He only has one game with more than 20 Fantasy points in his past four outings, but he's scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four of seven starts this year. And the Buccaneers have allowed six of eight quarterbacks to top 20 Fantasy points this season. Heinicke is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I would have Garoppolo higher on this list if he wasn't facing the Rams in Week 10. In his past two weeks, he's done a nice job as a Fantasy quarterback with at least 23 Fantasy points in each outing against the Bears and Cardinals. His receiving corps is finally intact with George Kittle joining Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, who is getting hot. And hopefully Garoppolo can keep rolling, even against the Rams. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAAB, and keep in mind he faces the Jaguars in Week 11.
CLE Cleveland • #6
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Mayfield is only worth using in deeper leagues heading into Week 10 at New England, but you might want to stash him for a matchup with Detroit in Week 11. He scored 20 Fantasy points in Week 9 against the Bengals, but that's just his second game this season with at least 20 points. Hopefully, he starts to post better production with Odell Beckham gone, and he closed last season with at least 22 Fantasy points in four of his final six games when Beckham was hurt. Mayfield is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.
Mike White QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
White is expected to be fine for Week 10 against Buffalo after hurting his forearm, and we'll see if he starts against the Bills if Wilson is still out. I don't want to trust White against Buffalo, but if he keeps the job moving forward he gets the Dolphins in Week 11 and Houston in Week 12. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.
NO New Orleans • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
We'll see how long Siemian keeps the starting job ahead of Taysom Hill, and I have no problem stashing Hill (38 percent rostered) if you still can in case he takes over. But if Siemian continues to start then he should be rostered in all two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. He had 19 Fantasy points against the Falcons in Week 9, and he could be a low-end starter if needed at the Titans in Week 10. In two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, Siemian is worth 10 percent of your remaining FAAB.
P.J. Walker QB
CAR Carolina • #6
Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Walker could be starting for Darnold in Week 10 at Arizona and beyond depending on Darnold's health, or Darnold could get benched. Either way, it's worth stashing Walker in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. We'll see how he does in extended action, but he could be a low-end starter if the Panthers turn to him in place of Darnold. In two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, Walker is worth up to 10 percent of your remaining FAAB.
Running Backs
- Injuries: Damien Harris (head), Rhamondre Stevenson (head), Chase Edmonds (ankle), Zack Moss (head), Saquon Barkley (ankle), Devontae Booker (hip), Derrick Henry (foot), James Robinson (heel), Miles Sanders (ankle), Kareem Hunt (calf), Chris Carson (neck), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee), Jamaal Williams (thigh), Latavius Murray (ankle), Malcolm Brown (quad), Damien Williams (knee), Justin Jackson (quad) and Tevin Coleman (hamstring).
- On a bye: Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine, David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, David Johnson, Phillip Lindsay, Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker.
- Drop candidates: Devontae Booker (95 percent rostered), Khalil Herbert (94 percent), Boston Scott (84 percent), Mike Davis (84 percent), Jamaal Williams (59 percent) and David Johnson (50 percent). Booker is hurt going into his bye, and Saquon Barkley is likely back in Week 11. You can stash Booker as a handcuff, but he's not someone you have to roster. ... Herbert is back to being a handcuff now that David Montgomery is healthy. Going into Chicago's bye, you can drop Herbert if you need a roster spot. ... Scott is clearly not going to be someone you can trust because of Jordan Howard, and Sanders could return in Week 11. ... Davis has scored 14 PPR points combined in his past three games and isn't reliable in Atlanta's backfield right now. ... Williams missed Week 8 with a thigh injury, and we don't know his status coming off Detroit's bye week. He also scored seven PPR points or less in four games in a row. ... The Texans running backs are all avoids, and Johnson has just 19 total yards in two games since Houston traded Mark Ingram.
- Check to see if available: Miles Sanders (78 percent rostered), J.D. McKissic (76 percent), Devin Singletary (74 percent) and Alex Collins (66 percent). Sanders is eligible to return in Week 11, so you might want to stash him now where available. ... McKissic has scored at least 16 PPR points in three of his past five games and should continue to be a PPR flex option on a weekly basis. ... Singletary could start in Week 10 at the Jets if Moss is out, and Singletary would have top-20 upside in that scenario. ... Collins is only worth adding if Carson remains out, although Carson is hoping to practice Wednesday.
BAL Baltimore • #34
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
We'll see what happens once Murray is healthy, but Freeman appears to have established himself as the best running back in Baltimore. In Week 9 against Minnesota, Freeman played the most snaps of any Ravens running back this year (57), and he finished with 13 carries for 79 yards, along with two catches for 4 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He's now scored a touchdown in three games in a row, and he could prove to be a useful flex in most leagues, especially Thursday night at Miami. Le'Veon Bell (12 percent rostered) is also worth adding in deeper leagues, and he had 11 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings. Freeman is worth 10-15 percent of your remaining FAAB budget, and Bell is worth 1 percent.
PHI Philadelphia • #24
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
I didn't expect Howard to emerge as the best running back for the Eagles with Sanders out, but here we are heading into Week 10 at Denver. While Scott and Kenneth Gainwell have had their moments, Howard has 29 carries for 128 yards and three touchdowns in the past two games. He should have the chance for another quality workload against the Broncos unless the Eagles fall behind early, but I would plan to use Howard as a flex option in all leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR. He's worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB.
NE New England • #38
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
The Patriots backfield is murky right now with Harris and Stevenson both leaving Week 9 at Carolina with head injuries. If both are healthy, then hopefully Stevenson continues to work in tandem with Harris. Stevenson had his best game of the season against the Panthers with 10 carries for 62 yards, along with two catches for 44 yards on two targets, so hopefully he's trending in the right direction and can build off that performance. If Harris and Stevenson are out in Week 10 against Cleveland, then you should plan to add Brandon Bolden (18 percent rostered) and J.J. Taylor (1 percent rostered), in that order, since both would be needed against the Browns. Stevenson is worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB, and Bolden and Taylor are worth 1 percent.
Ty Johnson RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Johnson continues to be a nice complementary option to Michael Carter, and Johnson has scored at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row. He has three touchdowns over that span, as well as 15 catches, and he can be used as a flex option in deeper leagues. The Jets have a tough matchup in Week 10 against the Bills, but then they face Miami, Houston and Philadelphia in the next three games, which should be great for Carter and Johnson. He's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB.
Eno Benjamin RB
ARI Arizona • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Edmonds is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a high-ankle sprain, which means Benjamin is likely the No. 2 running back in Arizona behind James Conner for the time being. Benjamin got extended playing time in Week 9 at San Francisco when Edmonds got hurt, and he finished with nine carries for 39 yards and a touchdown. He might prove to be a useful flex option in tandem with Conner, and Benjamin is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB.
Carlos Hyde RB
JAC Jacksonville • #24
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The only reason to add Hyde would be if Robinson is out again for the Jaguars in Week 10 at the Colts. If Robinson is able to play then I don't have much interest in Hyde. He started in place of Robinson in Week 9 against Buffalo and had 21 carries for 67 yards, along with one catch for 6 yards on two targets. If Robinson is out, consider Hyde a flex option against Indianapolis, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB.
WAS Washington • #32
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
I have no idea what to expect from Antonio Gibson coming off Washington's bye in Week 9, but in Week 8, he played a season-low 33 percent of the snaps at Denver. His injured shin could still be a problem, which could allow Patterson to get more work. Against the Broncos, Patterson had 11 carries for 46 yards, which was a season high. Washington has a brutal matchup in Week 10 against Tampa Bay, but Patterson is worth stashing in all leagues in case he starts getting more work as a result of Gibson still banged up. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB.
TEN Tennessee • #40
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Foreman looked the best of the trio of running backs the Titans used at the Rams in Week 9 in the first game without Derrick Henry (foot). He had five carries for 29 yards, and maybe the Titans give him more work ahead of Jeremy McNichols and Adrian Peterson. It's worth speculating on Foreman if you have an open roster spot, and he's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.
Nyheim Hines RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Hines was amazing in Week 9 against the Jets with six carries for 74 yards and a touchdown, as well as four catches for 34 yards on six targets. You shouldn't be chasing that production because it was the first time he scored more than six PPR points since Week 3, but it's nice to see Hines can still do that from time to time. He also has 11 targets for eight catches and 56 yards in his past two outings, so he could be a potential flex option in deeper PPR leagues if that continues. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.
Sony Michel RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #25
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Darrell Henderson briefly left Week 9 against Tennessee with an ankle injury, and it made me add Michel to this list. He's worth putting on your roster if you have an open spot as a lottery ticket, and he would be a must-start running back in all leagues if Henderson ever missed any time. In Week 3 when Henderson was out due to injury, Michel had 23 total touches against Tampa Bay. He's only going to be useful if Henderson is out, but Michel should be treated like Tony Pollard and Alexander Mattison as league winners if they ever got a chance for an increased workload. Michel is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.
Jeff Wilson RB
SF San Francisco • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Wilson didn't play a snap in Week 9 against Arizona after being activated off the PUP list, which was disappointing. However, I still want to roster him if possible since he could play a prominent role at some point for the 49ers. While Elijah Mitchell has established himself as the man in San Francisco, Wilson could potentially start getting eased into a bigger role down the stretch. He's worth stashing for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.
Wide Receivers
- Injuries: DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), Chase Claypool (undisclosed), Calvin Ridley (personal), Antonio Brown (ankle), Corey Davis (hip), Sterling Shepard (hamstring), T.Y. Hilton (concussion), Sammy Watkins (hamstring), DeVante Parker (shoulder), Will Fuller (finger), Curtis Samuel (groin), Michael Gallup (calf) and A.J. Green (illness)
- On a bye: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney, Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney and Brandin Cooks.
- Check to see if available: Corey Davis (71 percent rostered and Odell Beckham (70 percent). Davis is expected to return this week, and he might be worth stashing where available. After facing Buffalo in Week 10, the Jets get Miami and Houston in their next two games. ... Beckham is looking for a new team as of Tuesday morning, and hopefully he ends up in a place where he can maximize his Fantasy value. He should be rostered in all leagues.
- Drop candidates: Allen Robinson (75 percent rostered), Kadarius Toney (73 percent) and DeVante Parker (67 percent). Robinson isn't worth stashing on Chicago's bye in Week 10. He's scored 10 PPR points or less in every game this season. Instead, stash Darnell Mooney (50 percent rostered), who scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games. ... Toney isn't worth stashing on the Giants' bye in Week 10. He's combined for just 13 PPR points in his past three games, and Shepard could return in Week 11 to join Toney and Kenny Golladay. ... Parker is out for at least two more games, so you can drop him now. The Dolphins also have a bye in Week 14.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Aiyuk had his breakout game in Week 9 against Arizona, and hopefully only great things are ahead. He had six catches for 89 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and he now has 15 targets in his past two games. We saw as a rookie in 2020 that Aiyuk has star potential, but he struggled this season and only had one game with more than 10 PPR points prior to facing the Cardinals. Aiyuk could be a weekly starter in all leagues, and he's worth adding for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAAB budget.
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Gallup is expected to play in Week 10 after injuring his calf in Week 1. Hopefully he can pick up where he left off. In the season opener at Tampa Bay, Gallup had four catches for 36 yards on seven targets in just the first half. We know there are a lot of mouths to feed in Dallas with Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Dalton Schultz and Ezekiel Elliott, but Gallup will still get attention from Dak Prescott. Gallup is worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB.
Elijah Moore WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Moore was one of my favorite late-round draft picks this season, but he got off to a slow start due to injuries and inconsistent play. Maybe now, things are starting to click, but we'll see what happens with Corey Davis coming back in Week 10. Davis has six targets in each of his past three games, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in each of his past two outings. The quarterback situation in New York can also impact Moore's performance since his best games have come with Zach Wilson on the sideline. But after facing the Bills in Week 10, Moore gets Miami in Week 11 and Houston in Week 12. He could be an impactful Fantasy receiver down the stretch, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB.
BAL Baltimore • #12
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
We'll see if Watkins returns in Week 10 at Miami and what happens to Bateman when Watkins is back, but hopefully Bateman doesn't lose his role. In the past three games, Bateman has at least six targets in each outing, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in each of his past two games. We'd like to see Baltimore continue to feature the rookie, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB.
CLE Cleveland • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Peoples-Jones has a tremendous opportunity in front of him with Beckham gone, and Peoples-Jones has a nice streak going into Week 10 at New England. He scored at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row, although he missed two games with a groin injury during that stretch. Still, he appears to have a solid connection with Mayfield, and he's worth adding in all leagues. It would be great if he got more targets -- six is his season high -- but Peoples-Jones should be added in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB.
CHI Chicago • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Mooney is worth holding during his bye because he's the go-to receiver for the Bears. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he has at least six targets in three games over that span. Hopefully he continues to be productive after Week 10, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB.
LAR L.A. Rams • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie
Jefferson didn't have a great game in Week 9 against Tennessee with three catches for 41 yards on targets, but that's three games in a row with at least six targets. I like his upside with DeSean Jackson gone, and he could make an impact down the stretch, especially if something ever happened to Cooper Kupp or Robert Woods. Jefferson is worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAAB.
Tim Patrick WR
DEN Denver • #81
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Patrick continues to be productive despite Jerry Jeudy coming back from his ankle injury to join Courtland Sutton. Patrick scored nine PPR points in Week 8 against Washington and 18 PPR points in Week 9 at Dallas. He only has eight targets over that span, but he finished with seven catches, 149 yards and a touchdown. He will likely have inconsistent games while sharing the field with Jeudy, Sutton and Noah Fant, but Patrick can still be useful as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. He's worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAAB.
Russell Gage WR
ATL Atlanta • #14
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
We don't know when Ridley will return for the Falcons, but hopefully Gage will continue to be productive in his absence. He had seven catches for 64 yards on eight targets at New Orleans in Week 9, and he's now scored at least 13 PPR points in two of his past three games. Olamide Zaccheaus (1 percent rostered) is also worth a look in deeper leagues, and Zaccheaus just had three catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns on three targets. Gage is worth 5 percent of your remaining FAAB, and Zaccheaus is worth 1 percent.
Jamal Agnew WR
JAC Jacksonville • #39
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Agnew has become a go-to receiver for the Jaguars since D.J. Chark (ankle) got hurt in Week 4, and Agnew has scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games. He has three games with at least six targets over that span, and he should have the chance for another quality outing in Week 10 at the Colts. Agnew is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB.
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Lazard is worth adding in deeper leagues, and hopefully Aaron Rodgers is back in Week 10 against Seattle. Lazard has scored a touchdown in three games in a row, and hopefully he can become a go-to receiver for Rodgers behind Davante Adams. He hasn't had more than six targets in any game this season, but we'll see if Lazard gets more attention with Robert Tonyan (ACL) out. Lazard is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.
NO New Orleans • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Saints will be without Michael Thomas (ankle) for the rest of the season, so someone needs to step up in the passing game. It could be Marquez Callaway (65 percent rostered), who scored in Week 9 against Atlanta in the first start for Siemian. Or it could be Tre'Quan Smith (8 percent rostered), who has at least eight PPR points in his past two games. I'm interested in Harris though since he has 15 targets in his past two games. He had eight PPR points in Week 8 against Tampa Bay and 11 PPR points in Week 9 against Atlanta. We'll see if he becomes a go-to guy in the passing game, and Harris is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.
Tight Ends
- Injuries: Rob Gronkowski (back), Noah Fant (illness), Dawson Knox (hand), Jonnu Smith (shoulder) and Logan Thomas (hamstring).
- On a bye: C.J. Uzomah, Cole Kmet, Evan Engram and Jordan Akins
- Check to see if available: Hunter Henry (80 percent rostered), Noah Fant (78 percent), Dawson Knox (75 percent) and Pat Freiermuth (69 percent). Henry scored for the fifth time in his past six games in Week 9 at Carolina, and now Jonnu Smith is hurt. Hopefully, more targets are coming for Henry in Week 10 against Cleveland if Smith is out. ... Fant will hopefully be cleared off the reserve/COVID-19 list, and he has a dream matchup against the Eagles, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. ... Knox is expected to return in Week 10, and hopefully he picks up where he left off prior to getting hurt in Week 6. He scored at least 14 PPR points in three of his past four games. ... I've been talking up Freiermuth for weeks, and he continues to deliver. He had a huge game in Week 9 against the Bears with five catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns on six targets, and he now has at least six targets in three games in a row without JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder), including at least 12 PPR points in each of those outings.
- Drop candidates: C.J. Uzomah (73 percent) and Evan Engram (44 percent). Uzomah isn't worth holding on his bye, and he will continue to be a touchdown-dependent tight end for the rest of the season. ... Engram has scored at least 10 PPR points in three games in a row, including two touchdowns in consecutive outings, but I don't want to roster him during his bye week unless you're desperate for tight end help.
Dan Arnold TE
JAC Jacksonville • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Since coming to Jacksonville, Arnold has been a go-to guy for Trevor Lawrence. He has at least seven targets in three of his past four games, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in three of those outings. He gets a great matchup in Week 10 against the Colts, and Arnold should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. He's worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB budget.
Logan Thomas TE
WAS Washington • #82
Age: 30 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Thomas will hopefully return in Week 10 after being out since Week 4 with a hamstring injury, and it would be great if he picked up where he left off prior to getting hurt. He scored at least nine PPR points in each of his first three outings, and he should be a top target in Washington given the receiving options behind Terry McLaurin. He also has a favorable schedule ahead with matchups against Tampa Bay, Seattle, Las Vegas, Dallas twice and Philadelphia twice between Weeks 10-17. Long-term, he should be the top priority at tight end where available, and he's worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAAB.
MIN Minnesota • #83
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Conklin has scored at least nine PPR points in three games in a row, and he has seven targets in each of his past two outings. He's a good streamer for Week 10 against the Chargers, who have struggled with tight ends all season. Conklin is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAAB.
Geoff Swaim TE
TEN Tennessee • #87
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Swaim is worth a look in deeper leagues since he's scored a touchdown in each of his past two games. He has nine targets over that span with eight catches, 52 yards and the two scores. We'll see if he can stay productive heading into Week 10 against the Saints, but Swaim is worth adding in deeper formats, especially tight end premium leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAAB.
DST
Ravens (67 percent rostered) at MIA
Broncos (42 percent rostered) vs. PHI
Panthers (66 percent rostered) at ARI
Seahawks (20 percent rostered) at GB
KICKERS
Randy Bullock (38 percent rostered) vs. NO
Greg Joseph (54 percent rostered) at LAC
Daniel Carlson (51 percent rostered) vs. KC
Chris Boswell (34 percent rostered) vs. DET