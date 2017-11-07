Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire: Thomas Rawls, Corey Davis, Josh McCown could be difference makers

It's Week 10. Think about that for a second. This season, like most, has flown by, and we're rapidly approaching the end of the year.



We still have four teams on a bye (Kansas City, Philadelphia, Oakland and Baltimore), and there are plenty of injuries to deal with. And, once again, we're waiting out news on the status of Ezekiel Elliott and his six-game suspension.



But there are plenty of players on the waiver wire to help your roster. And several of these guys should be useful in the short-term if you need to win now, as well as the long-term when you might need them in the postseason.



Don't be afraid to spend your FAAB dollars now. In most leagues, they don't carry over to next year. And this year is coming to a close soon.

Quarterbacks



Injuries of note: Jameis Winston (shoulder)



On a bye: Carson Wentz, Alex Smith, Derek Carr and Joe Flacco



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Jared Goff (84 percent) and Andy Dalton (75 percent)



Priority list 57% Josh McCown New York Jets QB McCown continues to prove he can be a starting Fantasy quarterback, and he should be considered a No. 1 option in Week 10 against Tampa Bay. He's scored at least 17 Fantasy points in five games in a row, including three games with at least 22 points over that span, and he should be in that range again this week. The Buccaneers have allowed at least 21 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in three of the past four games, so McCown has the chance for another good performance in Week 10. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB dollars. 52% Eli Manning New York Giants QB There should be some cause for concern with Manning given how bad the Giants have been, and there's some talk he could get benched so the Giants can look at guys like Geno Smith and Davis Webb. But that shouldn't happen this week in a game the Giants can win, and Manning should have the chance to play well at San Francisco. The 49ers are allowing an average of 22.6 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks, and Manning can be a starter in two-quarterback leagues. Manning also gets to face the Chiefs in Week 11. He's worth about 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 2% Ryan Fitzpatrick Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Fitzpatrick is going to start for Winston for the foreseeable future, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 10 against the Jets in what could be a revenge game. It was a better situation for him when Mike Evans was playing, but he's likely going to be suspended for this game. Still, the Jets are allowing an average of 21.7 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks, and they have given up at least 19 Fantasy points to the position in five games in a row. Fitzpatrick is worth starting in two-quarterback leagues, and he's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 19% Case Keenum Minnesota Vikings QB Keenum should remain the starter for the Vikings in Week 10 even though the return of Teddy Bridgewater (8 percent) could happen this week. But Bridgewater should come back in a backup capacity for now. Keenum has played well, and he's coming off a solid game before Minnesota's bye in Week 9 when he had 21 Fantasy points in Week 8 at Cleveland. It's a tough matchup against Washington in Week 10, but the Redskins are allowing 18.7 Fantasy points a game. I like Keenum as a starter in two-quarterback leagues this week. He's worth 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 23% Jay Cutler Miami Dolphins QB Cutler played great in Week 9 against Oakland with 34 of 42 passing for 311 yards and three touchdowns, and he now has multiple touchdowns in three games in a row. This is a tough matchup in Week 10 at Carolina, but Cutler isn't a bad option in two-quarterback leagues. He's worth 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 2% Paxton Lynch Denver Broncos QB Lynch will end up starting for the Broncos in the near future, and he's worth speculating on in deeper leagues. We'll see if he's the answer to Denver's quarterback woes after Trevor Siemian and Brock Osweiler have failed, and he might see the field in Week 10 against New England. We hope Lynch can play well because that would be great for Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. Lynch is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars.

Drop list



Jameis Winston (99 percent): We don't know when Winston will play because of his shoulder injury, and you don't have to stash him now. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Buccaneers shut him down as they continue to lose games.



Running backs



Injuries of note: DeMarco Murray (knee), Eddie Lacy (groin), Jeremy Hill (ankle), Terrance West (calf) and C.J. Prosise (ankle)



On a bye: Jay Ajayi, LeGarrette Blount, Corey Clement, Kareem Hunt, Marshawn Lynch, Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington, Alex Collins and Javorius Allen



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Matt Forte (69 percent), Orleans Darkwa (72 percent), James White (76 percent), Tarik Cohen (77 percent), Darren McFadden (71 percent) and Duke Johnson (76 percent)



Priority list 44% Thomas Rawls Seattle Seahawks RB It would appear like Rawls will start for Seattle in Week 10 at Arizona with Lacy hurt, and Prosise's status is also up in the air. J.D. McKissic (4 percent) will also be a factor, but Rawls is in line to dominate touches. He finally played well in Week 9 against Washington after Lacy, who started the game, got hurt, and Rawls finished with nine carries for 39 yards and two catches for 31 yards. This could be his chance to take over the backfield, and he's worth adding in all leagues. I like him as a potential No. 2 running back this week, and he's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB dollars. 50% Damien Williams Miami Dolphins RB As expected, Kenyan Drake and Williams split touches in the first game after the Dolphins traded Jay Ajayi to Philadelphia. Against Oakland in Week 9, Drake had nine carries for 69 yards and six catches for 35 yards, but he also lost a fumble. Williams had seven carries for 14 yards and six catches for 47 yards and a touchdown. Both had six targets. Drake should be considered the No. 1 option in Miami, but Williams is a close second. The Dolphins have a tough matchup in Week 10 at Carolina, but Williams should be added in all leagues. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB dollars. 57% Theo Riddick Detroit Lions RB Ameer Abdullah might be getting benched, at least temporarily, after he had two fumbles (one lost) in Week 9 at Green Bay. That allowed Riddick to have his second-most carries in a game this season with five. He only ran for 11 yards, but he was again a factor in the passing game with four catches for 62 yards. He now has at least four catches in five of eight games, which makes him valuable in PPR leagues, and he's worth stashing in all formats to see if the Lions give him more carries in Week 10 against Cleveland. Riddick is worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 15% Rex Burkhead New England Patriots RB With Chris Hogan (shoulder) unlikely to play in Week 10 at Denver, don't be surprised if New England uses Burkhead a lot in the passing game. That was the case in Week 8 against the Chargers when he had seven catches for 68 yards on seven targets. He also added four carries for 15 yards, and while this is still a messy backfield with Dion Lewis, Mike Gillislee and James White, Burkhead is going to get touches. He's more valuable in PPR leagues than standard formats, but you can spend 5 percent of your FAAB dollars on him this week. 21% Devontae Booker Denver Broncos RB If you don't need anyone for this week then try to stash Booker. With the Broncos season starting to unravel, we could see him get more work, and he has at least eight touches in each of the past two games. He also has 12 catches in the past four games, and he's become the primary receiving option of this backfield. While he's still behind C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles, we already saw Anderson get a little banged up in Week 9 at Philadelphia. He's expected to be fine in Week 10 against the Patriots, but Anderson and Charles have been injury prone in their careers. Booker is worth 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 14% Rod Smith Dallas Cowboys RB Smith is another player to stash, especially with the potential of Elliott being suspended. Alfred Morris (93 percent) is expected to start if Elliott is out, and McFadden will also get touches. But Smith will have a role as well, he should be added if you have an open roster spot on your team. Of course, if things go Elliott's way and he's able to play every game this year, then you can just cut Smith. And hopefully we'll know the answer to Elliot's status by the end of the week. 41% Chris Ivory Jacksonville Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette is expected to return in Week 10 after being benched in Week 9 against the Bengals for disciplinary reasons. But it might not be a bad idea to stash Ivory for handcuff purposes or as a potential lottery ticket. Fournette was also out in Week 7 against Indianapolis with an ankle injury, and Ivory now has 40 touches in his past two games and has scored at least eight Fantasy points in a standard league in three in a row. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars.

Drop list



* - If you need to make a move, these are players you can drop for this week.



Frank Gore (93 percent): You're not starting him in Week 10 vs. Pittsburgh, and the Colts have a bye in Week 10. It's also time to see more of Marlon Mack in Indianapolis.

LeGarrette Blount (90 percent): The addition of Ajayi is clearly going to impact him. He's not worth stashing with the Eagles on a bye.

Jonathan Stewart (81 percent): He fumbled twice and once again had minimal production. Christian McCaffrey should dominate touches moving forward.

David Johnson (75 percent): It doesn't appear like he's playing again this season, so owners in re-draft leagues can cut him.

Eddie Lacy (60 percent): It would be a surprise to see him play on a short week. If he does then you can still stash him, but I don't expect to see him out there Thursday night.



Wide receivers



Injuries of note: Chris Hogan (shoulder), Julio Jones (leg), Dez Bryant (ankle), Jeremy Maclin (shoulder), Tyler Lockett (shoulder), Zay Jones (knee), Terrance Williams (knee) and Kenny Golladay (hamstring)



On a bye: Tyreek Hill, Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, , Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree, Jeremy Maclin and Mike Wallace



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Robby Anderson (75 percent), Mohamed Sanu (81 percent) and Jeremy Maclin (73 percent)



Priority list 58% Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR If you need a Titans receiver for this week, I'd go with Rishard Matthews (60 percent) over Davis. And Matthews might even be better than Davis for the rest of the season, which isn't a stretch. But Davis has the higher ceiling, and he finally played in Week 9 against Baltimore after being out since Week 2 with a hamstring injury. He only had two catches for 28 yards on five targets, but that should be the shake the rust off game from the long layoff. We've been talking about the upside for Davis as a stash candidate for weeks now, and he should be owned in all leagues. He's worth at least 15 percent of your FAAB dollars. And Matthews is also worth at least 15 percent. 43% Marqise Lee Jacksonville Jaguars WR Forget about the touchdown Lee scored in Week 9 against Cincinnati because that's just a bonus. He's been playing well all season, including the past three games when he had at least four catches for 72 yards on six targets in each outing. In two of those games he had at least 10 targets, and it was nice to see him finally find the end zone against the Bengals for the first time all year. I don't love the matchup for Lee this week against the Chargers, but he's still a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's worth about 10 percent of your FAAB dollars. 24% Robert Woods Los Angeles Rams WR Like Lee, Woods found the end zone for the first time in Week 9 when he beat up the Giants for four catches, 70 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. He has at least four catches in five games this year, and he's been about 65 receiving yards in four games. The problem is the Rams are spreading the ball around, and Woods has yet to top eight targets in a game. It's part of the reason why Sammy Watkins has struggled, but it's also helped Cooper Kupp (62 percent) stay involved. All the Rams have an amazing matchup this week against Houston, and Woods should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues. Woods is worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 15% Marquise Goodwin San Francisco 49ers WR Goodwin should be considered the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers now that Pierre Garcon (neck) is out for the year, and he had eight targets in the first game without Garcon in Week 9 against Arizona. That was second on the team behind Carlos Hyde, and Goodwin only had two catches for 68 yards. But if he continues to get that amount of targets, especially in Week 10 against the Giants, that should lead to good production. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. Spend about 5 percent of your FAAB dollars on Goodwin this week. 40% Josh Gordon Cleveland Browns WR Now is the time to speculate on Gordon since he appears on track to return from his suspension in Week 13 at the Chargers. There's no guarantee he'll be good after not playing since 2014, and his quarterback situation remains a mess. But we all remember his dynamic season in 2013 when he had 87 catches for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in just 14 games, and hopefully he can be that guy again. Gordon is worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB dollars now if you have an open roster spot. And the Browns could also be getting Corey Coleman (hand) back in Week 12 at Cincinnati. Coleman is also worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 62% Danny Amendola New England Patriots WR Amendola could be in line for a bigger role this week with Hogan banged up, and we'd like to see him hit seven targets at Denver in this matchup. Amendola has three games this season with at least seven targets, and he has at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league in each outing and at least 15 points in PPR. Amendola is worth at least 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 12% Curtis Samuel Carolina Panthers WR Samuel only had three catches for 23 yards on five targets in Week 9 against Atlanta, but he played 75 percent of the snaps in the first game without Benjamin. If he's on the field that much then he'll eventually start to get some decent production. He's only worth adding in deeper leagues for now, but don't be surprised if Samuel has a big game in Week 10 against Miami. Samuel is worth 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 6% Adam Humphries Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Humphries and Chris Godwin (2 percent) would benefit this week if Evans remains suspended since both would see increased target opportunities opposite DeSean Jackson. Godwin would be hard to trust since he has just eight catches for 83 yards on the season on 13 targets. But Humphries has 31 catches for 311 yards on 43 targets this year, and he could be a reliable weapon for Fitzpatrick out of the slot. Neither is a must-start option, but the Buccaneers have a favorable matchup against the Jets. And with Evans out, there is potential production to be had this week. Both receivers are worth just 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 3% Deonte Thompson Buffalo Bills WR We'll see what the addition of Benjamin does to Buffalo's receiving corps, but Thompson has played well since coming to the Bills in Week 7. He has either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in two of three games, and he's coming off a strong performance in Week 9 at the Jets with seven catches for 81 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. Benjamin will likely ruin Thompson's Fantasy value, but he's not a bad stash candidate to see what happens in Week 10 against the Saints. Thompson is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars.

Drop list



* - If you need to make a move, these are players you can drop for this week.

Nelson Agholor (93 percent): He had two bad performances in a row heading into Philadelphia's bye in Week 10, and you missed your window to sell high on him after Week 7. He's not worth stashing with the Eagles on a bye.

Randall Cobb (72 percent): I can understand if Fantasy owners want to punt on Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams also based on how things look in Green Bay without Aaron Rodgers, but I'd still hold those guys. As for Cobb, he's scored five Fantasy points or less in a standard league in four games in a row, and it's hard to expect a turnaround coming with Brett Hundley at quarterback.

Kenny Stills (70 percent): Stills suffered with DeVante Parker back in Week 9 against Oakland, and Stills had four targets for three catches and 28 yards. He played well when Parker was dealing with an ankle injury for the three games prior to Week 9, but it looks like you can't trust Stills when Parker is healthy.



Tight ends



Injuries of note: Jordan Reed (hamstring), Zach Ertz (hamstring), Ryan Griffin (concussion), Delanie Walker (ankle), George Kittle (ankle) and Charles Clay (knee)



On a bye: Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz, Jared Cook and Benjamin Watson



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Hunter Henry (72 percent), Vernon Davis (76 percent), Tyler Kroft (71 percent) and Jared Cook (78 percent)



Priority list 28% Charles Clay Buffalo Bills TE There's hope that Clay will return in Week 10 against New Orleans after being out since Week 5 with a knee injury, but he didn't practice Monday. Keep an eye on his status, but it's not a bad idea to stash Clay even if he's out this week since he's clearly close to playing soon. And when he does, look for him to remain a focal point of the passing game, even with Buffalo's addition of Benjamin. Prior to getting hurt, Clay had at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league in three of his first four games, with at least six targets in three of those outings. He's worth 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 4% C.J. Fiedorowicz Houston Texans TE Fiedorowicz is expected to return in Week 10 after being out since Week 1 with a concussion. And the timing is great since Griffin is banged up and could be out in Week 10 at the Rams. If Fiedorowicz can't play this week and Griffin is out then look at Stephen Anderson (0 percent) as a potential tight end to add, and Tom Savage leaned on Anderson in Week 9 against the Colts with four catches for 44 yards on six targets. But we hope Fiedorowicz is able to play this week, and he could end up as a low-end starting Fantasy tight end for the rest of the season. He's worth 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 59% Ed Dickson Carolina Panthers TE Dickson isn't a reliable Fantasy option, but he could be good this week given the matchup with the Dolphins. Miami has allowed a tight end to score or gain more than 100 receiving yards in four of the past five games. Dickson has combined for just six Fantasy points in a standard league in his past four games, but he's worth using as a streamer this week given the matchup. Dickson is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 55% Greg Olsen Carolina Panthers TE Olsen isn't eligible to play until Week 12 with his foot injury, but as we've been saying for at least the past three weeks now, stash him if you can. When Olsen is back, he could be a tremendous difference maker for the Panthers and Fantasy owners. He's among the best stash candidates you can find if he's still available. Olsen is worth 5 percent of your FAAB dollars.

Drop list



* - If you need to make a move, this is a tight end you can drop for this week.

Jason Witten (90 percent): Witten heads into Week 10 with one game with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league and two games with double digits in points in PPR in his past six games. He's also been at five targets or less in five games over that span. There's little upside with Witten moving forward.



DST streamers

Bears (14 percent) vs. GB

Patriots (36 percent) at DEN

Jets (10 percent) at TB

Giants (22 percent) at SF



