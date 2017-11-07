Fantasy Football Week 10: What you missed Monday, with the Packers looking punchless, Marvin Jones looking like a star, and Jameis Winston shut down

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Monday, starting with a breakdown of last night's game:

The Packers offense may not have a single player to trust

We saw a QB change come about as a result of last Monday's game with the Broncos, and while that isn't likely to happen in Green Bay, it's starting to look hopeless there anyway. Brett Hundley started his second game in Aaron Rodgers' absence, and continues to show that he just isn't good enough right now.

His final line isn't terrible, as Hundley finished 26 for 38 for 245, but 63 of those yards came on a meaningless final drive as the clock expired. The Packers simply didn't trust him to do anything down the field, instead relying entirely on short plays to get the ball out of Hundley's hands.

That led to disappointing showings across the team. Randall Cobb led the Packers with 58 yards on five catches, while Davante Adams had 53 yards on seven catches and Jordy Nelson added 35 yards on four catches. Adams and Nelson especially seem ill-suited to thrive in Rodgers' absence, as both are touchdown dependent Fantasy players who do more damage down the field.

One area we thought we could rely on even with Hundley was the running game, where Aaron Jones had started to look like a workhorse in recent weeks. However, with the offense struggling to move and falling behind early, Jones split work with Ty Montgomery, ending up with just five carries for 12 yards, while adding a pair of catches for -1 yards. Montgomery had five carries for 33 yards, with one catch for 18 yards. If this becomes a committee now that Montgomery's ribs are fully healed, we could be looking at a completely hopeless situation in Green Bay for Fantasy.

Is it time to trust Marvin Jones again?

Jones hauled in two touchdowns among his seven catches for 102 yards, giving him 19 catches for 331 yards and three touchdowns over the last three games. It's been a dominant run for Jones, who has double digit targets in each game, totaling 36 overall. That's No. 1 Fantasy WR kind of production, so is it time to buy in?

It's hard to say. As good as Jones has been in this stretch, he was even better over the first three games of last season, when he hauled in 18 catches for 408 yards and a pair of touchdowns. We were all ready to buy in to Jones as a must-start Fantasy option then, and he followed that up with 12 straight games without even reaching double figures in Fantasy points in a standard league.

Jones hadn't reached 10 Fantasy points yet this season before this run, so this certainly looks a lot like last season. One thing that could make it different? Jones gets to face the Browns in Week 10. If you don't trust him overall, I don't blame you, but you might want to hold off on selling high for one more week.

Other notes

Bryan Bulaga was carted off with a knee injury… Bulaga was immediately ruled out, and while we don't have information beyond that, it certainly could be the kind of injury that lingers.



What else you need to know from around the NFL

Jameis Winston (shoulder) has been shut down

The Buccaneers tried to manage Winston's AC joint sprain over the last few weeks, but it became clear Sunday that just wasn't going to be tenable. He took another shot and was held out after halftime against the Saints, and now the team is going to give him a few more weeks to get healthy. Winston will likely miss at least the team's upcoming games against the Jets in Week 10 and the Dolphins in Week 11, with Ryan Fitzpatrick to start in his place.

We'll see how Winston recovers, but he isn't a must-stash player at this point. His highs are high, but Winston has been up-and-down this season, and was by no means a must-start QB when healthy. Now, with just a few weeks left until the start of the Fantasy playoffs, getting rid of him for immediate help might be necessary.

Mike Evans was suspended for Week 10

If you were thinking about Fitzpatrick as a streaming option for this week, you might have to consider other options. He'll be without his top option, as Mike Evans was suspended for Week 10 because of a skirmish Sunday. Evans misses out on a solid matchup against the Jets, and will return against the Dolphins in Week 11. DeSean Jackson will take on a larger role, and will be a solid boom-or-bust No. 2 option. He could go off for a huge game.

Eddie Lacy (groin) did not practice

Technically, the Seahawks didn't practice Monday, instead going through a walkthrough ahead of Thursday's game. However, Lacy wouldn't have practiced if they had, and that's a bad sign for Week 10. With just three days to recover from the injury that forced him out Sunday, it looks unlikely he'll be able to play. We'll keep an eye on this situation over the next two days, but Thomas Rawls looks likely to start Thursday against the Cardinals, and could be worth adding (he's 44 percent owned right now).

Dez Bryant is dealing with ankle and knee injuries

Bryant downplayed the ankle injury after Sunday's game, and Jason Garrett told reporters Monday his star receiver is day to day right now. The ankle seems to be the bigger deal, but we'll monitor both injuries through the week, but have a contingency plan available in case Bryant is forced to sit out Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Broncos expected to stick with Brock Osweiler

Osweiler's first start Sunday went about as expected; he completed half of his passes, averaged 5.5 yards per attempt, and had two interceptions to just one touchdown. With 22 starts under his belt, Osweiler's career has been defined by poor play, so why would this have been any different?

Still, it seems safe to assume Paxton Lynch isn't healthy enough to play in Week 11, if the team is expected to stick with Osweiler. Bringing Trevor Siemian back after one week wouldn't have made much sense, so Osweiler seems likely to remain the starter until Lynch is able to take the job from him. Expect more of the same from Osweiler moving forward, which is unwelcome news for Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders.

Teddy Bridgewater is expected to be activated Wednesday

Bridgewater's long road back is nearly complete, as Ian Rapoport reported Monday Bridgewater is expected to be activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday. However, he is likely to be the team's backup quarterback, at least for the time being, behind Case Keenum. Bridgewater hasn't played in a game since January 2016, while Keenum hasn't done enough to lose the job.

Keenum has just seven touchdowns and 6.9 yards per attempt on the season, but has also completed 63.9 percent of his passes with just three interceptions. If he struggles, Bridgewater is there ready to step in, and has received rave reviews from teammates about his play during practice. For now, however, this is Keenum's job.

Ezekiel Elliott is eligible to keep playing until his next ruling

Elliott's next step is a hearing in front of a three-judge panel, which will hear whether Elliott deserves to be granted an emergency injunction that will allow him to keep playing this season. This is seemingly the last-ditch effort to keep Elliott on the field, though he is at least eligible to keep playing until the panel grants their ruling, which could allow him to play in Week 10 against the Falcons.

As someone who has Elliott in a few leagues, I'm at the point where I just want him to serve the suspension. It seems like a long shot that he will be granted the injunction that allows him to play for the rest of the season, which means each week he continues to play brings him closer to missing the Fantasy playoffs. At this point, if Elliott serves his suspension, he will miss through Week 15; if he plays Sunday, the suspension would instead take him through Week 16. This is getting close to being a worst-case scenario for those of you who take the chance on Elliott.

Other notes