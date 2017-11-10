Fantasy Football Week 10: What you missed Thursday, with Adrian Peterson and Thomas Rawls both flopping
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league? We've got all the news here.
What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Thursday:
Adrian Peterson couldn't keep rolling
Coming off his best game of the season, Peterson owners were probably hoping he had cemented himself as a must-start Fantasy option, though our analysts weren't convinced. It was a pretty obvious spot for Peterson to stumble, in a short week against the Seahawks' tough defense, and that's exactly what he did, rushing for 29 yards on 21 carries, while adding one catch for 13 yards and losing a fumble.
Peterson now has two games with at least 130 yards, and two with fewer than 30 since joining the Cardinals, and there seems to be a pattern. He's going to get work, with at least 20 carries in three of his four games, but Peterson's value has been tied to rest so far; his best games were his first after joining the team, and after the bye. The good news? Peterson gets a solid matchup against the Texans in Week 11, with three extra days of rest coming off Thursday Night Football. He'll be worth starting there.
Thomas Rawls couldn't take advantage of his opportunity
It might just be time to give up on the dream of Rawls finding that 2015 form. He got the start Thursday with Eddie Lacy out, and was started in 41 percent of CBSSports.com leagues, but Rawls just continued to struggle Thursday. He rushed for just 27 yards on 10 carries, adding 12 yards on a pair of receptions as well.
He still doesn't have a game with more than 40 yards on the season, and he only topped that total three times last season, including the playoffs. Given the Seahawks' offensive line issues, it's not necessarily all Rawls' fault. However, he has shown almost no positive signs this season, and will be just a desperation play for Fantasy moving forward – assuming he can even hold onto the job when Lacy returns from his groin injury.
Other notes
- C.J. Prosise was forced to leave with an ankle injury… This time to his other ankle, apparently. He's shown flashes, but just cannot stay healthy.
- Richard Sherman was diagnosed with a ruptured Achilles… Sherman seemed to know it as soon as he got back to the sidelines. His season is over, and the recovery could linger into next season.
- Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries likely suffered a torn ACL… A bad offense likely gets worse here.
- Duane Brown left with an ankle injury… Brown hasn't made a huge impact on the Seahawks' line, which isn't a surprise, given how long it can take to integrate new parts. Still, this isn't a unit that can afford to lose any level of talent.
What else you need to know from around the NFL
T.Y. Hilton (groin) was added to the injury report
Hilton got in a limited practice Thursday, so it's not totally clear how serious the injury is at this point. We'll likely learn more Friday, but if he is able to give it another go, even on a limited basis, Hilton would be likely to play in Week 10 against the Steelers. It's a tough matchup, and an injury doesn't help, but it's still hard to sit Hilton knowing how much upside he has.
Ezekiel Elliott's suspension is back on – for good this time?
We covered the fallout from the latest turn in Elliott's legal case, as his motion for an injunction against his suspension was turned down. That means Elliott now must serve his six-game suspension, and this time there doesn't seem to be a way out of it. He was granted an expedited appeal, which will be heard beginning Dec. 1. That does provide a glimmer of hope that Elliott will return sooner than six weeks, but it relies on him winning his appeal, something that has been viewed as something of a long shot. There is also no guarantee that his appeal ruling will come down before his suspension is over. Elliott is next eligible to play Dec. 24, in Week 16 against the Seahawks.
Alfred Morris will be the lead back, with Rod Smith likely seeing plenty of work behind him. There are a lot of rumblings out of Cowboys' world that Smith has been the best player of the non-Elliott backs going back to training camp, and makes for a great stash candidate. Darren McFadden seems to be running a distance third in the hierarchy.
Dez Bryant (knee, ankle) plans to play in Week 10
Bryant has yet to practice this week, but told reporters Thursday he plans to get out there Friday. He told Jane Slater of NFL Network, "At the end of the day, y'all know I'm gonna play." Bryant is confident he'll be on the field, but Fantasy players should be a bit more skeptical, lowering expectations even if he does play. He would still be worth starting as long as he's active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Julio Jones (ankle) was unable to practice Thursday
This hasn't seemed like a big issue all week, because Jones pushed through the injury for a season-high 118 yards in Week 9. However, the fact that he hasn't been able to get on the field is concerning, and Friday should be a good barometer. If he can practice, you'll feel confident starting him on Sunday against the Cowboys. If he's held out Friday, however, he'll start to look awfully risky, even if he's ultimately cleared to play. You won't be benching Jones if he's active, but you might have to start him at something less than 100 percent, which isn't ideal.
Matt Forte (knee) was unable to practice
Forte is coming off his best game of the season in Week 9, but has been dealing with swelling in his knee, and now looks very much at risk of missing Week 10's game. Forte has been splitting work with Bilal Powell of late, and Powell should step into a much larger role for Week 10 against the Buccaneers if Forte can't play. Elijah McGuire would emerge as a viable sleeper if Forte is out.
The Patriots claimed Martellus Bennett off waivers
That one doesn't come as much of a surprise. Bennett was terrific for the Patriots last season, before totally busting in Green Bay. He's struggled with injuries – and was waived for failing to disclose an injury – but could be a touchdown-dependent streaming option at tight end down the stretch. Let's see how the Patriots use the veteran before making a move.
Other notes
- Michael Thomas (ankle) was limited at practice again… Thomas has been limited Wednesday and Thursday this week, but should be good to go for Sunday against the Bills.
- The Colts released Vontae Davis… Davis needs groin surgery, and is expected to undergo that procedure even after being released.
- Jamison Crowder and Jordan Reed (hamstring) were both limited… This represents real progress after both were held out last week. If they can improve further Friday, we may see them back for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
- Devonta Freeman (knee) was upgraded to full practice… It didn't seem like Freeman was at much risk of missing Week 10, and now it looks like there's almost no risk of it. Good news.
- Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) was a full participant in practice… This is a clear sign he is pretty much past the injury, which had limited him over the last few weeks.
- Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) was upgraded to limited practice… This is good progress as the week moves on. Assuming he avoids a downgrade Friday, Thomas looks like he should be good to go for Week 10.
- Chris Hogan (shoulder) was unable to practice… At this point, you pretty much have to assume Hogan will not play in Week 10, so get another option ready for your starting lineup.
- Markus Wheaton (groin) practiced in full… Wheaton had a chance to emerge for the receiver-starved Bears, but injuries have limited him to just parts of three games this season. He has some low-end sleeper appeal, but is a long shot to emerge as a consistent Fantasy option in this conservative offense.
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...
-
What you missed: Dez still hobbled
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...
Add a Comment