Fantasy Football Week 10: What you missed Thursday, with Adrian Peterson and Thomas Rawls both flopping

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Thursday:

Adrian Peterson couldn't keep rolling

Coming off his best game of the season, Peterson owners were probably hoping he had cemented himself as a must-start Fantasy option, though our analysts weren't convinced. It was a pretty obvious spot for Peterson to stumble, in a short week against the Seahawks' tough defense, and that's exactly what he did, rushing for 29 yards on 21 carries, while adding one catch for 13 yards and losing a fumble.

Peterson now has two games with at least 130 yards, and two with fewer than 30 since joining the Cardinals, and there seems to be a pattern. He's going to get work, with at least 20 carries in three of his four games, but Peterson's value has been tied to rest so far; his best games were his first after joining the team, and after the bye. The good news? Peterson gets a solid matchup against the Texans in Week 11, with three extra days of rest coming off Thursday Night Football. He'll be worth starting there.

Thomas Rawls couldn't take advantage of his opportunity

It might just be time to give up on the dream of Rawls finding that 2015 form. He got the start Thursday with Eddie Lacy out, and was started in 41 percent of CBSSports.com leagues, but Rawls just continued to struggle Thursday. He rushed for just 27 yards on 10 carries, adding 12 yards on a pair of receptions as well.

He still doesn't have a game with more than 40 yards on the season, and he only topped that total three times last season, including the playoffs. Given the Seahawks' offensive line issues, it's not necessarily all Rawls' fault. However, he has shown almost no positive signs this season, and will be just a desperation play for Fantasy moving forward – assuming he can even hold onto the job when Lacy returns from his groin injury.

Other notes

C.J. Prosise was forced to leave with an ankle injury… This time to his other ankle, apparently. He's shown flashes, but just cannot stay healthy.



This time to his other ankle, apparently. He's shown flashes, but just cannot stay healthy. Richard Sherman was diagnosed with a ruptured Achilles… Sherman seemed to know it as soon as he got back to the sidelines. His season is over, and the recovery could linger into next season.



Sherman seemed to know it as soon as he got back to the sidelines. His season is over, and the recovery could linger into next season. Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries likely suffered a torn ACL… A bad offense likely gets worse here.



A bad offense likely gets worse here. Duane Brown left with an ankle injury… Brown hasn't made a huge impact on the Seahawks' line, which isn't a surprise, given how long it can take to integrate new parts. Still, this isn't a unit that can afford to lose any level of talent.



What else you need to know from around the NFL

T.Y. Hilton (groin) was added to the injury report

Hilton got in a limited practice Thursday, so it's not totally clear how serious the injury is at this point. We'll likely learn more Friday, but if he is able to give it another go, even on a limited basis, Hilton would be likely to play in Week 10 against the Steelers. It's a tough matchup, and an injury doesn't help, but it's still hard to sit Hilton knowing how much upside he has.

Ezekiel Elliott's suspension is back on – for good this time?

We covered the fallout from the latest turn in Elliott's legal case, as his motion for an injunction against his suspension was turned down. That means Elliott now must serve his six-game suspension, and this time there doesn't seem to be a way out of it. He was granted an expedited appeal, which will be heard beginning Dec. 1. That does provide a glimmer of hope that Elliott will return sooner than six weeks, but it relies on him winning his appeal, something that has been viewed as something of a long shot. There is also no guarantee that his appeal ruling will come down before his suspension is over. Elliott is next eligible to play Dec. 24, in Week 16 against the Seahawks.

Alfred Morris will be the lead back, with Rod Smith likely seeing plenty of work behind him. There are a lot of rumblings out of Cowboys' world that Smith has been the best player of the non-Elliott backs going back to training camp, and makes for a great stash candidate. Darren McFadden seems to be running a distance third in the hierarchy.

Dez Bryant (knee, ankle) plans to play in Week 10

Bryant has yet to practice this week, but told reporters Thursday he plans to get out there Friday. He told Jane Slater of NFL Network, "At the end of the day, y'all know I'm gonna play." Bryant is confident he'll be on the field, but Fantasy players should be a bit more skeptical, lowering expectations even if he does play. He would still be worth starting as long as he's active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Julio Jones (ankle) was unable to practice Thursday

This hasn't seemed like a big issue all week, because Jones pushed through the injury for a season-high 118 yards in Week 9. However, the fact that he hasn't been able to get on the field is concerning, and Friday should be a good barometer. If he can practice, you'll feel confident starting him on Sunday against the Cowboys. If he's held out Friday, however, he'll start to look awfully risky, even if he's ultimately cleared to play. You won't be benching Jones if he's active, but you might have to start him at something less than 100 percent, which isn't ideal.

Matt Forte (knee) was unable to practice

Forte is coming off his best game of the season in Week 9, but has been dealing with swelling in his knee, and now looks very much at risk of missing Week 10's game. Forte has been splitting work with Bilal Powell of late, and Powell should step into a much larger role for Week 10 against the Buccaneers if Forte can't play. Elijah McGuire would emerge as a viable sleeper if Forte is out.

The Patriots claimed Martellus Bennett off waivers

That one doesn't come as much of a surprise. Bennett was terrific for the Patriots last season, before totally busting in Green Bay. He's struggled with injuries – and was waived for failing to disclose an injury – but could be a touchdown-dependent streaming option at tight end down the stretch. Let's see how the Patriots use the veteran before making a move.

Other notes