Fantasy Football Week 10: What you missed Tuesday, with Thomas Rawls getting another chance to start and Sam Bradford getting another surgery
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Tuesday:
Sam Bradford underwent surgery on his left knee
Bradford underwent a minor arthroscopic procedure with Dr. James Andrews Tuesday, which saw the renowned specialist clean up Bradford's troublesome left knee, ESPN reports. The procedure did not find any significant damage, but removed several loose particles, while cleaning up some cartilage and bone spur issues, with the hopes that the procedure will alleviate some of the pain Bradford has been dealing with this season.
The joint remains structurally sound, but this has been an issue for Bradford pretty much all season. No decision has been made on his status in the wake of surgery, but it's hard to believe he'll be able to play again this season. With Teddy Bridgewater set to be brought off the Physically Unable to Perform list, the natural move would seem to be moving Bradford to IR to open up a roster spot. That decision should come Wednesday, and even if Bradford isn't place on IR, he doesn't have much value as a stash candidate at this point.
Thomas Rawls will start for the Seahawks Thursday
This is two bits of news in one, it seems. Rawls was named the team's starting running back Tuesday, but that didn't come in a vacuum. With Eddie Lacy struggling with a groin injury that forced him out of Sunday's game and kept him on the sidelines for Monday and Tuesday's practice sessions, Rawls is the default option to start Thursday's game against the Cardinals. The question Fantasy owners have is, does it matter?
As bad as Lacy has been this season, it was he, not Rawls, who was named the starter in Week 9. Lacy's injury pushed Rawls into a larger role, and he responded with his best game of the season, picking up 70 all-purpose yards on 11 touches. Rawls is still averaging just 2.5 yards per carry for the season, and is at 3.0 yards per carry over the last two combined. We remember how good Rawls was as a rookie, but injuries have derailed his career since. He will get a chance to redeem himself beginning Thursday, but it's hard to view him as much more than a low-end starting running back option; he's only in your lineup if you're desperate.
Paul Richardson (groin) was added to the injury report
It's rarely a good sign when a player is added to the injury report during the week, and it's an even worse sign when that comes ahead of a Thursday night game. Richardson was added to the practice report Tuesday, after sitting out the session with a groin injury. He was a full participant in Monday's walkthrough, but Tuesday's absence is the more significant sign here. We'll keep an eye on his progress Wednesday, but if you've been relying on Richardson lately you will want a contingency plan ready to go.
Martavis Bryant will play in Week 10
Bryant was spotted working with the first-team offense Tuesday, and coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Bryant will be a part of the team's plans for this week's game against the Colts. Bryant was benched for Week 8 after criticizing teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster on social media, but Tomlin expects to get Bryant back in the mix in Week 10.
The question will be how much he figures into the team's plans, as Smith-Schuster had surpassed him in the hierarchy even before the benching. Stashing Bryant on the end of your bench isn't a bad plan, because we know how explosive he can be when he's right. However, he's a long shot to become a contributor, and isn't someone you can rely on as a starter yet.
Other notes
- Jimmy Graham (ankle) sat out practice Tuesday… We'll find out Wednesday if this is an issue, but my bet is this is just the team limiting him ahead of a short week.
- Chris Hogan (shoulder) continues to sit out practice… The bye just wasn't enough to get Hogan healthy, and he looks like a risk for Week 10 at least. We'll see if he can get back out there by Friday, but have a backup ready just in case.
- Bryan Bulaga suffered a torn ACL… A bad Packers' offense is likely to get even worse in the wake of this injury.
