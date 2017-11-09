Fantasy Football Week 10: What you missed Wednesday, with Dez Bryant and Demaryius Thomas leading a crowded injury report
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Wednesday:
Dez Bryant (ankle, knee) did not practice
All indications out of Cowboys' world are this is not a serious issue for Bryant, but it is nonetheless one we'll have to watch throughout the week. The team downplayed the injuries in the first few days of the week, but if Bryant can't get on the practice field, his chances of playing are obviously less than 100 percent. We'll need to keep a close eye on this one Thursday and especially Friday, because Bryant could be leaned on even more when healthy, with Ezekiel Elliott's suspension expected to begin.
Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday
Hamstring injuries are always tricky, though it isn't clear when Thomas even suffered his, as he didn't appear to come out of Sunday's game. We'll see how he does Thursday and Friday before deciding what to do with Thomas, but trying to play through even a minor hamstring issue is risky, given how often we see players suffer setbacks. At this point, Thomas is a risk for Week 10, though you don't necessarily need to make plans to be without him yet. If he sits out Thursday, then it's time to make sure you have a contingency.
DeMarco Murray (knee) practiced without limitations
It seems like Murray hasn't been healthy all year, dealing with hamstring, shoulder, and now knee issues. He tweaked his knee Sunday, but still led the team in touches against the Ravens Sunday. However, it looks like that isn't an issue, as he practiced without limitations Wednesday. It's been a disappointing season, but he hasn't ceded his leading role to Derrick Henry just yet, so continue to consider Murray a viable starting option for Week 10 against the Bengals.
Jameis Winston (shoulder) visited Dr. James Andrews Tuesday
Winston downplayed the visit Tuesday, but it's not like players typically fly to Alabama to visit Dr. Andrews just to say "Hi". Winston's shoulder is a legitimate concern, and though the team shut him down with the expectation that he would return after a few weeks, it wouldn't surprise me at all if Week 10 was the last we saw of Winston, as the Bucs are 2-6 and riding a five-game losing streak.
Ty Montgomery will get more work moving forward
It's been an up and down season for Montgomery, who dominated work early in the season, sitting out just 23 offensive snaps over the team's first three games. However, it seemed like he had lost his role completely to Aaron Jones in recent weeks, especially after he played just seven snaps in Week 7 against the Saints. However, the offense has really struggled without Aaron Rodgers, and Jones couldn't get anything going Monday in Week 9, which afford Montgomery the opportunity to get more work in, something that is expected to remain true moving forward.
Jones should continue to be the primary back, but Montgomery is expected to be the third-down back moving forward, Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday. That should give him a consistent role, and as we saw Monday, he actually played more snaps than Jones. Given how much the Packers have struggled with Brett Hundley under center, this could be a situation where neither has much value down the stretch in a timeshare.
Michael Thomas (ankle) was limited at practice
Thomas was initially reported as missing practice, as he was not on the field for the part of the session the media was able to view. He did get on the field at some point, which is obviously a good sign for his chances of playing this week. Still, we'll have to keep an eye on this one moving forward, because ankle injuries can be tricky. Thomas last missed practice Wednesday in Week 8 with a knee issue, but was able to get on the field Thursday and Friday without issue, so we'll hope for more of the same this week.
Other notes
- Chris Hogan (shoulder) is still in a sling… The bye week really was not enough time for Hogan to get healthy. It looks like he is very much at risk of missing Week 10, so have another option ready to go.
- Charles Clay (knee) was back at practice… Clay hasn't done anything since undergoing knee surgery after Week 5, so this is a great sign. He will try to get back on the field for Week 10 against the Saints, and could be worth a flier given his role in the offense before the injury.
- Paul Richardson is questionable for Week 10… Richardson was unable to practice throughout the short week, and his availability for Thursday is very much in doubt. He looks like a game-time decision, but I would try to have another option available.
- Eddie Lacy (groin) has been ruled out for Thursday… This is Thomas Rawls' job for at least Week 10, and given how disappointing Lacy has been, a good showing Thursday could give Rawls a lot of job security.
- Matt Forte is dealing with swelling in his knee… We'll see what this means as the week goes on, but it's not a great concern given Forte's age and history. Bilal Powell would be the team's lead back if Forte is out, and Elijah McGuire would see an increase in work as well.
- Martellus Bennett was waived… Bennett's NFL career could be over, but we'll see if someone tries to put in a claim for the stretch run.
- C.J. Fiedorowicz was activated from IR… Fiedorowicz hasn't played since suffering a concussion in Week 1, when he had four catches for 46 yards. He can be a useful tight end, especially with Tom Savage likely to lean on his tight ends for safe throws in the middle of the field.
- Sam Bradford (knee) was placed on IR… Bradford's season comes to an end, after starting off so promising. He just couldn't get past his lingering knee issues. Teddy Bridgewater was activated to take his place on the roster.
- Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and Jordan Reed (hamstring) took part in individual drills… This represents improvement for both, as they were on the sidelines all week last week. Whether it means they will play in Week 10 will be determined by their participation Thursday and Friday, but it's a good sign.
- Devonta Freeman (knee) was limited at practice… It's not a great sign, but Freeman seems in line to play in Week 10.
- Corey Davis should see his snaps increase… After missing six weeks, Davis was brought back slowly, but he remains a candidate for a breakout second half.
- Malcolm Brown (knee) is out indefinitely… Brown was strictly a handcuff for Todd Gurley, but he had 26 carries for 105 yards over the last two games. If Gurley goes down, Lance Dunbar and Justin Davis would see an increased role.
- Vontae Davis (groin) is expected to undergo season-ending surgery… Davis just hasn't been able to get healthy this season. A bad Colts defense won't be getting this reinforcement.
