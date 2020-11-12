Watch Now: Week 10 WR Starts and Sits ( 5:09 )

Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson are supremely talented receivers who look to have a firm hold on nearly half of their team's targets between them. They should be easy starts most every week. Unfortunately, they play on a team where half of the targets may mean five a piece in some weeks. Week 10 looks like it could be one of those weeks.

The Vikings face a Bears team that has not scored more than 23 points in a game started by Nick Foles. The three times the Vikings have held a team to 23 or fewer points, Kirk Cousins has attempted 22,14, and 20 passes. That's made worse by the fact that the Bears have allowed the third fewest Fantasy points per game to receivers. Only three receivers have scored against them all season and only two (Calvin Ridley and A.J. Brown) have topped 100 yards.

Thielen and Jefferson possess plenty of upside and both could make your day in one play, so they aren't must-sits. Thielen is a borderline No. 2, and Jefferson a high-upside No. 3. Just don't expect them to produce large catch numbers. They're both better in non-PPR leagues.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 10:

Out Week 9 Preston Williams WR MIA Miami • #18

• Experience: 2 yrs. Expect a heavy dose of Devante Parker. Laviska Shenault Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie D.J. Chark is the only Jacksonville receiver worth starting.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

The FFT team is debating Week 10 rankings as they go through each game, making start and sit calls for this week's games. Check it out below and subscribe at Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts:

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Robert Woods WR LAR L.A. Rams • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA LAR -1.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 16.8 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 54 REYDS 436 TD 6 FPTS/G 15.7 Marvin Jones WR DET Detroit • #11

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DET -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 41 REYDS 308 TD 4 FPTS/G 10 Justin Jefferson WR MIN Minnesota • #18

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 25th

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 10 Waivers Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -3 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 22nd ROSTERED 58% Shepard didn't have a great outing in Week 9, but he and Evan Engram continue to dominate targets. Shepard has seen a 25% target share the past three weeks and has a sneaky-good matchup in Week 10. Darius Slay has shut down No. 1 receivers, but slot and secondary options have given the Eagles fits. Expect Slay to spend most of the game with Darius Slayton. Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 49% Patrick was overshadowed by Jerry Jeudy in Week 9, but he still saw nine targets and caught a touchdown. He's been the most consistent option for Drew Lock and profiles as a solid No. 3 receiver in Week 10 and beyond. Richie James WR SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 11% I believe Brandon Aiyuk will be the clear No. 1, but until Deebo Samuel returns there's room for James as a second fiddle. It's not very often that a guy has a 180-yard game and then disappears.

Stashes Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. With Kittle out for the year, there's a real chance that both Samuel and Aiyuk can be Fantasy relevant once they are healthy. Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. We don't know yet if Lazard will return in Week 10, and I may want to give him a week to shake the rust off, but he could be a solid No. 3 receiver the rest of the way.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Davante Adams WR GB Green Bay • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC GB -14 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 25.3 WR RNK 1st FANDUEL $9,500 DRAFTKINGS $9,000 I know he's too expensive, but there should be enough cheap running backs to sneak him in. Adams has played five complete games this season. He's topped 30 PPR Fantasy points in four of them. I cannot fade him in cash.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -1.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 15.6 WR RNK 10th FANDUEL $7,400 DRAFTKINGS $6,500 Maybe we'll finally see Lockett's roster rate fall because his FanDuel price didn't. I'm pretty much committed to playing Lockett every week until he hits at this point.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory?