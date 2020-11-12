Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson are supremely talented receivers who look to have a firm hold on nearly half of their team's targets between them. They should be easy starts most every week. Unfortunately, they play on a team where half of the targets may mean five a piece in some weeks. Week 10 looks like it could be one of those weeks.
The Vikings face a Bears team that has not scored more than 23 points in a game started by Nick Foles. The three times the Vikings have held a team to 23 or fewer points, Kirk Cousins has attempted 22,14, and 20 passes. That's made worse by the fact that the Bears have allowed the third fewest Fantasy points per game to receivers. Only three receivers have scored against them all season and only two (Calvin Ridley and A.J. Brown) have topped 100 yards.
Thielen and Jefferson possess plenty of upside and both could make your day in one play, so they aren't must-sits. Thielen is a borderline No. 2, and Jefferson a high-upside No. 3. Just don't expect them to produce large catch numbers. They're both better in non-PPR leagues.
Week 10 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 10:
MIA Miami • #18
• Experience: 2 yrs.
Expect a heavy dose of Devante Parker.
JAC Jacksonville • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
D.J. Chark is the only Jacksonville receiver worth starting.
Numbers to Know
- 24 -- Targets for Jakobi Meyers over the past two weeks. That's tied for the most in the NFL.
- 14.9 -- Tim Patrick's aDOT. That's third-highest among pass catchers with at least 40 targets.
- 157.1 -- Aaron Rodgers' passer rating when targeting Allen Lazard, tops in the NFL.
- 16 -- Robert Woods already has 16 rush attempts this season. He's turned them into 22.8 Fantasy points.
- 6 -- Will Fuller has scored a touchdown in six straight games.
- 184 -- In case you forgot; Richie James had 184 receiving yards on Thursday.
- 1 -- Robby Anderson still only has one touchdown on 60 catches this season. In contrast, Christian Kirk has turned his 23 grabs into six scores.
The FFT team is debating Week 10 rankings as they go through each game, making start and sit calls for this week's games. Check it out below and subscribe at Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts:
Matchups that matter
Robert Woods WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Marvin Jones WR
DET Detroit • #11
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
MIN Minnesota • #18
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Waiver Wire Targets
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Shepard didn't have a great outing in Week 9, but he and Evan Engram continue to dominate targets. Shepard has seen a 25% target share the past three weeks and has a sneaky-good matchup in Week 10. Darius Slay has shut down No. 1 receivers, but slot and secondary options have given the Eagles fits. Expect Slay to spend most of the game with Darius Slayton.
Tim Patrick WR
DEN Denver • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Patrick was overshadowed by Jerry Jeudy in Week 9, but he still saw nine targets and caught a touchdown. He's been the most consistent option for Drew Lock and profiles as a solid No. 3 receiver in Week 10 and beyond.
Richie James WR
SF San Francisco • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I believe Brandon Aiyuk will be the clear No. 1, but until Deebo Samuel returns there's room for James as a second fiddle. It's not very often that a guy has a 180-yard game and then disappears.
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
With Kittle out for the year, there's a real chance that both Samuel and Aiyuk can be Fantasy relevant once they are healthy.
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We don't know yet if Lazard will return in Week 10, and I may want to give him a week to shake the rust off, but he could be a solid No. 3 receiver the rest of the way.
DFS Plays
GB Green Bay • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
I know he's too expensive, but there should be enough cheap running backs to sneak him in. Adams has played five complete games this season. He's topped 30 PPR Fantasy points in four of them. I cannot fade him in cash.
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Maybe we'll finally see Lockett's roster rate fall because his FanDuel price didn't. I'm pretty much committed to playing Lockett every week until he hits at this point.
Heath's Projections
