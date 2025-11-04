The first two wide receiver trades on Tuesday weren't the type that are going to shake up the top 12 of the wide receiver rankings, but they certainly make WR3 conversations more interesting and complicate our waiver priorities. Jakobi Meyers is going from the Raiders to the Jaguars, and Rashid Shaheed is headed to Seattle. Two guys who figured to be on most waiver wire priority lists figure to be among the biggest losers.

Parker Washington may have been the number one waiver wire priority before this trade. Tavis Hunter is on Injured Reserve, and Brian Thomas left Week 9 with an ankle injury. In that Week 9 game caught eight of nine targets for 90 yards. But in that game, Washington had a 49.3% slot rate, which was the fourth-highest mark amongst receivers who played at least 80% of the snaps. The guy right behind him? Myers. It's obviously not ideal when your team trades for a wide receiver who lines up in the same place as you.

Because we aren't expecting Thomas to play this week and Myers has to learn a new system, I do think there is some hope that Washington can still be a one-week starter as a WR3, but his rest-of-season projection took a big hit.

Unlike Myers, Shaheed will not have to learn a new offense. He played in Gary Kubiak's offense in New Orleans last year and could hit the ground running in Week 10. This is an offense that only throws about 29 passes a game, and more than a third of those go to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, so any target competition added is going to be a concern for a rookie like Horton. He is still a great Dynasty stash, but I wouldn't want to start him for as long as Smith-Njigba and Shaheed are both healthy.

As for the guys who got traded, I am viewing both Myers and Shaheed as flexes in Week 10. Shaheed has the most immediate upside because of his familiarity with the system and how well he fits. But I would like to see both settle into their roles before I count on them as starters. One guy who does get a significant boost is Tre Tucker; he could see seven or eight targets a game. And Jack Bech is a good, deep league speculative add.

Here is the rest of the Week 10 WR Preview:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

10.3 -- Xavier Worthy has not scored more than 10.3 Fantasy points in a game since Rashee Rice returned. I am holding him over his bye, but I understand why some might not.

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 10 Adds (WR Preview) Tez Johnson WR TB Tampa Bay • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE TB -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 25 REYDS 213 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 In his last four games, Tez Johnson has averaged 12.1 PPR FPPG and has scored at least nine points in every game. Mike Evans is likely out for at least the Fantasy regular season, and we don't know when Chris Godwin will be back or what he will look like when he is back. Johnson could be a borderline WR2 until Godwin is back to speed, and could see his role increase in his first game coming off of a bye. Parker Washington WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 44 REYDS 297 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.7 Washington certainly lost some long-term appeal due to the Jakobi Meyers trade. And in Week 10, he faces a Texans defense that has given up the sixth-fewest Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. But with Meyers' limited ramp-up time and Brian Thomas' ankle injury, I still think there is a chance Washington can help you out as a WR3 this week. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #18

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 30 REYDS 254 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.1 The Bears have been abysmal against wide receivers this year, giving up 2.2 Fantasy points per target. Slayton has 18 targets over his last three games and has just missed two long touchdowns that would have drastically changed his perception. He's a great bye-week replacement who could provide a boom week if one of these long passes goes his way. The Bears have given up seven touchdowns to receivers in their last four games.

Stashes (WR Preview) Jack Bech WR LV Las Vegas • #18

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 10 REYDS 73 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.8 Bech is a Round 2 rookie who could immediately step into Jakobi Meyers' role. You don't want to start him this week against the Broncos, but if he is a full-time player in Week 10, we will be very optimistic in Week 11 against the Cowboys. It would make all the sense in the world for the Raiders to see what they have from their young guys as the season gets out of hand.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET Detroit • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DET -8.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 19.4 WR RNK 3rd YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 74 REYDS 635 TD 7 FPTS/G 20.7 The Commanders have given up 134 PPR Fantasy points to wide receivers in their last three games. St. Brown is dominating targets in Detroit with a 32% target share that ranks third in the NFL. He may also be a little bit less popular because the Lions are outdoors, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba is only $200 more than him this week on FanDuel.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Rome Odunze WR CHI Chicago • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG CHI -3.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 59 REYDS 473 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.5 I can not understand how Odunze only had three targets in Caleb Williams' biggest game of the season. But I can help you profit from it. The Bears play the Giants this week, and the Giants secondary is in shambles. Expect a bounce-back week from Odunze and hopefully a lower roster rate because of his Week 9 dud.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 10 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You'll find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 10. Projected stats for all starting wide receivers are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.