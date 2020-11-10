Watch Now: Week 10 Waiver Wire Priority List: Wide Receiver ( 5:55 )

There are a handful of places where target share among receivers is pretty steady and predictable from week to week. Davante Adams is going to get a third of his team's targets, and most weeks DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs will too. Once he's 100% we'd expect Michael Thomas to rejoin them and Terry McLaurin to reach that level as well. Travis Fulgham is a guy who has been on that level, but it's starting to look a little more crowded in Philadelphia.

The Eagles got Jalen Reagor and Dallas Goedert back before their bye, and we're expecting Miles Sanders and Alshon Jeffery to return in Week 10. This will be the closest thing Carson Wentz has had to a full complement of weapons, which makes target projections difficult at best.

Fulgham became a full-time player in Week 5, and in the four weeks since he's seen 29% of the Eagles targets. In Week 8 with Reagor and Goedert on the field, that number fell to 26.9%.With Sanders and Jeffery projected back, I've dropped Fulgham to 21% (and regressed his elite efficiency) and he still comes in as a must-start receiver in all formats.

After that it's really anyone's guess. Goedert, Jeffery and Reagor could all fall anywhere between 10 and 20% this week. The running backs will probably see 20% as well. And Greg Ward is probably going to see a handful of targets. Because of all these questions, I'd advise stashing Reagor and Jeffery, but I wouldn't want to start either.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 10:

Out Week 9 Preston Williams WR MIA Miami • #18

• Experience: 2 yrs. Expect a heavy dose of Devante Parker. Laviska Shenault Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie D.J. Chark is the only Jacksonville receiver worth starting.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 10 Waivers Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -3 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 22nd ROSTERED 61% Shepard didn't have a great outing in Week 9, but he and Evan Engram continue to dominate targets. Shepard has seen a 25% target share the past three weeks and has a sneaky-good matchup in Week 10. Darius Slay has shut down No. 1 receivers, but slot and secondary options have given the Eagles fits. Expect Slay to spend most of the game with Darius Slayton. Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 44% Patrick was overshadowed by Jerry Jeudy in Week 9, but he still saw nine targets and caught a touchdown. He's been the most consistent option for Drew Lock and profiles as a solid No. 3 receiver in Week 10 and beyond. Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -6 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 32nd ROSTERED 58% Samuel's involvement in the rushing game made him interesting, but his nine-catch outing in Week 9 made him must-add. If Christian McCaffrey is out, Samuel could have as many carries as he does catches. He had rushing touchdowns in back-to-back games before McCaffrey's return. Richie James WR SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -9.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK NR ROSTERED I believe Brandon Aiyuk will be the clear No. 1, but until Deebo Samuel returns there's room for James as a second fiddle. It's not very often that a guy has a 180-yard game and then disappears.

Stashes Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. With Kittle out for the year, there's a real chance that both Samuel and Aiyuk can be Fantasy relevant once they are healthy. Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. We don't know yet if Lazard will return in Week 10, and I may want to give him a week to shake the rust off, but he could be a solid No. 3 receiver the rest of the way.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Davante Adams WR GB Green Bay • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC GB -14 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 25.3 WR RNK 1st FANDUEL $9,500 DRAFTKINGS $9,000 I know he's too expensive, but there should be enough cheap running backs to sneak him in. Adams has played five complete games this season. He's topped 30 PPR Fantasy points in four of them. I cannot fade him in cash.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -1.5 O/U 55.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 15.6 WR RNK 10th FANDUEL $7,400 DRAFTKINGS $6,500 Maybe we'll finally see Lockett's roster rate fall because his FanDuel price didn't. I'm pretty much committed to playing Lockett every week until he hits at this point.