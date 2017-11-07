Fantasy Football Week 10 Wide Receiver Rankings: Can A.J. Green bounce back?

Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.

Here are the rankings from our trio of experts at the start of Week 10. These rankings will be updated to reflect the latest news and injuries from around the league as of publication, but they will be updated throughout the week. Check out our breakdown of the rankings for the week as well. 

Editor's note: All Rankings updated as of 3 p.m. EST Tuesday. 

Week 10 WR Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
1Antonio Brown PIT (at IND) Antonio Brown PIT (at IND) Antonio Brown PIT (at IND)
2A.J. Green CIN (at TEN) A.J. Green CIN (at TEN) Julio Jones ATL (vs DAL)
3Julio Jones ATL (vs DAL) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs PIT) A.J. Green CIN (at TEN)
4Golden Tate DET (vs CLE) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at LAR) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at LAR)
5Doug Baldwin SEA (at ARI) Julio Jones ATL (vs DAL) Brandin Cooks NE (at DEN)
6Marvin Jones DET (vs CLE) Doug Baldwin SEA (at ARI) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs NE)
7Adam Thielen MIN (at WAS) Michael Thomas NO (at BUF) Michael Thomas NO (at BUF)
8DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at LAR) Marvin Jones DET (vs CLE) Doug Baldwin SEA (at ARI)
9Brandin Cooks NE (at DEN) Brandin Cooks NE (at DEN) Marvin Jones DET (vs CLE)
10Michael Thomas NO (at BUF) Sammy Watkins LAR (vs HOU) Golden Tate DET (vs CLE)
11Stefon Diggs MIN (at WAS) Jarvis Landry MIA (at CAR) Devin Funchess CAR (vs MIA)
12Robby Anderson NYJ (at TB) Golden Tate DET (vs CLE) Adam Thielen MIN (at WAS)
13Dez Bryant DAL (at ATL) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs NE) Dez Bryant DAL (at ATL)
14Devin Funchess CAR (vs MIA) Robby Anderson NYJ (at TB) Sterling Shepard NYG (at SF)
15Sterling Shepard NYG (at SF) Ted Ginn NO (at BUF) Stefon Diggs MIN (at WAS)
16Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs NE) Dez Bryant DAL (at ATL) Robby Anderson NYJ (at TB)
17Jarvis Landry MIA (at CAR) DeSean Jackson TB (vs NYJ) Ted Ginn NO (at BUF)
18JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (at IND) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (at IND) DeSean Jackson TB (vs NYJ)
19DeSean Jackson TB (vs NYJ) Sterling Shepard NYG (at SF) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (at IND)
20Sammy Watkins LAR (vs HOU) Adam Thielen MIN (at WAS) Keenan Allen LAC (at JAC)
21Mohamed Sanu ATL (vs DAL) Robert Woods LAR (vs HOU) Robert Woods LAR (vs HOU)
22Rishard Matthews TEN (vs CIN) Stefon Diggs MIN (at WAS) DeVante Parker MIA (at CAR)
23Ted Ginn NO (at BUF) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs NE) Jarvis Landry MIA (at CAR)
24DeVante Parker MIA (at CAR) Devin Funchess CAR (vs MIA) Kelvin Benjamin BUF (vs NO)
25Robert Woods LAR (vs HOU) DeVante Parker MIA (at CAR) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs SEA)
26Kelvin Benjamin BUF (vs NO) Marquise Goodwin SF (vs NYG) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs PIT)
27Marqise Lee JAC (vs LAC) Kelvin Benjamin BUF (vs NO) Marquise Goodwin SF (vs NYG)
28T.Y. Hilton IND (vs PIT) Keenan Allen LAC (at JAC) Paul Richardson SEA (at ARI)
29Keenan Allen LAC (at JAC) Mohamed Sanu ATL (vs DAL) Marqise Lee JAC (vs LAC)
30Corey Davis TEN (vs CIN) Davante Adams GB (at CHI) Rishard Matthews TEN (vs CIN)
31Marquise Goodwin SF (vs NYG) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs SEA) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs NE)
32Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs SEA) Cooper Kupp LAR (vs HOU) Davante Adams GB (at CHI)
33Cooper Kupp LAR (vs HOU) Rishard Matthews TEN (vs CIN) Tyler Lockett SEA (at ARI)
34Danny Amendola NE (at DEN) Travis Benjamin LAC (at JAC) Jordy Nelson GB (at CHI)
35Jermaine Kearse NYJ (at TB) John Brown ARI (vs SEA) Corey Davis TEN (vs CIN)
36Jordy Nelson GB (at CHI) Corey Davis TEN (vs CIN) Cooper Kupp LAR (vs HOU)
37Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs NE) Jordy Nelson GB (at CHI) Sammy Watkins LAR (vs HOU)
38Allen Hurns JAC (vs LAC) Jermaine Kearse NYJ (at TB) Mohamed Sanu ATL (vs DAL)
39Davante Adams GB (at CHI) Allen Hurns JAC (vs LAC) Aldrick Robinson SF (vs NYG)
40Paul Richardson SEA (at ARI) Paul Richardson SEA (at ARI) Allen Hurns JAC (vs LAC)
41Deonte Thompson BUF (vs NO) Curtis Samuel CAR (vs MIA) Jermaine Kearse NYJ (at TB)
42Tyler Lockett SEA (at ARI) Terrance Williams DAL (at ATL) Danny Amendola NE (at DEN)
43Will Fuller HOU (at LAR) Marqise Lee JAC (vs LAC) Will Fuller HOU (at LAR)
44Adam Humphries TB (vs NYJ) Josh Doctson WAS (vs MIN) Josh Doctson WAS (vs MIN)
45Cole Beasley DAL (at ATL) Jordan Matthews BUF (vs NO) Randall Cobb GB (at CHI)
46Eric Decker TEN (vs CIN) Deonte Thompson BUF (vs NO) Jordan Matthews BUF (vs NO)
47Randall Cobb GB (at CHI) Will Fuller HOU (at LAR) Russell Shepard CAR (vs MIA)
48Curtis Samuel CAR (vs MIA) Cole Beasley DAL (at ATL)Adam Humphries TB (vs NYJ)
