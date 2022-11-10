The bye week schedule lately has hit Fantasy Football players hard, but at least at wide receiver things aren't so bad in Week 10. You'll miss Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, and Garrett Wilson has turned things around after a little stumble, but otherwise there aren't really any must-start options missing from the player pool this week. That's a good thing, because, between season-ending injuries to Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman, Ja'Marr Chase's not-season-ending-but-still-problematic hip injury, and the loss of value guys like Michael Pittman and Gabe Davis have dealt with, the position suddenly looks thinner than expected.

And, no-doubt-about-it No. 1 WR Cooper Kupp has some actual doubts this week. The Cardinals have been surprisingly good against No. 1 wide receivers, and that extends to Kupp, who has fewer than 65 yards in two of three games against them since the start of last season. Of course, the exception was his nine-catch, 136-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 14, so obviously I'm not too worried about him. He might disappoint, but even Kupp's disappointing games usually see him top 10 PPR points. Still, Kupp is dealing with an ankle injury and his QB has a concussion and hasn't practiced as of Thursday, so the degree of difficulty here is incredibly high. I might move him down at some point, but there's no way I'm sitting him either way.

Here are my initial rankings for Week 10, including my thoughts on some of the most interesting players.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.