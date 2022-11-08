The bye week schedule lately has hit Fantasy Football players hard, but at least at wide receiver things aren't so bad in Week 10. You'll miss Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, and Garrett Wilson has turned things around after a little stumble, but otherwise there aren't really any must-start options missing from the player pool this week. That's a good thing, because, between season-ending injuries to Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman, Ja'Marr Chase's not-season-ending-but-still-problematic hip injury, and the loss of value guys like Michael Pittman and Gabe Davis have dealt with, the position suddenly looks thinner than expected.
Here are my initial rankings for Week 10, including my thoughts on some of the most interesting players.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
- Cooper Kupp vs. ARI -- The Cardinals have been surprisingly good against No. 1 wide receivers, and that extends to Kupp, who has fewer than 65 yards in two of three games against them since the start of last season. Of course, the exception was his nine-catch, 136-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 14, so obviously I'm not too worried about him. He might disappoint, but even Kupp's disappointing games usually see him top 10 PPR points.
- Stefon Diggs vs. MIN
- Tyreek Hill vs. CLE
- Justin Jefferson @ BUF
- DeAndre Hopkins @ LAR -- Hopkins has been awesome since coming back from his suspension, and there's no way you're sitting him at this point. However, it's worth noting, he's struggled a bit against the Rams since getting to the Cardinals, with just one game in four with more than 10.7 PPR points, and no games with more than 67 yards. Again, you're not sitting him, but this has been a tough matchup for him.
- A.J. Brown vs. WAS
- Davante Adams vs. IND -- Following his one-catch showing in Week 8, the Raiders made a point of getting Adams involved early last week, and he had six catches and a touchdown in the first half. It's been a weird first season with Derek Carr, as the two have combined for Adam's lowest catch rate since his second season in the league, but the target volume makes Adams an absolutely must-start option, with massive upside in the right weeks.
- Jaylen Waddle vs. CLE -- Waddle had a couple of games where he clearly wasn't 100%, but he's been incredible since, putting up 408 yards and three touchdowns over his past four games. He's the clear No. 2 in this offense, and yet is on pace for over 1,500 receiving yards, which would be a Dolphins record if not for Tyreek Hill. There's more than enough room for both of them in this offense.
- Amon-Ra St. Brown @ CHI
- CeeDee Lamb @ GB -- We're dealing with some pretty small sample sizes here, but Lamb's target share since Dak Prescott's return from injury is 25% -- down from his season mark of 32% but still quite strong. If he continues to garner one out of every four passes Prescott throws the rest of the way, Lamb is probably going to be a top-12 WR the rest of the way, especially if the Cowboys go back to throwing the ball more.
- Chris Godwin vs. SEA -- That's now four games in a row with double-digit targets for Godwin, who has somehow managed to top 75 yards just once without a touchdown in that span. I'm just going to keep treating him like a must-start guy based on volume alone.
- Tyler Lockett @ TB
- Deebo Samuel vs. LAC -- Samuel hasn't had more than two carries in a game since Week 3, so he's increasingly reliant on his production in the passing game. That isn't a great thing in a low-volume passing game with three other very good receivers to compete with for targets. Samuel was back at practice Monday, so he should be back this week, but I'm a bit worried about his upside moving forward.
- Mike Evans vs. SEA -- In his first two seasons with Tom Brady, the longest Evans ever went without a touchdown was two games; he hasn't scored in his past five and counting. He scored once every 8.3 targets in those two seasons; he hasn't scored in his past 56 targets. He's still been very productive, averaging 76.4 yards on 5.6 catches per game in that stretch, so I have to believe Evans is going to be fine moving forward.
- Chris Olave @ PIT
- Rondale Moore @ LAR -- Moore has been exactly what we hoped he would be when the Cardinals drafted him -- a go-to underneath option with high-level YAC skills. The Cardinals offense still isn't great, but he's been a perfect fit since DeAndre Hopkins' return. He has eight or more targets in four of his past five games and looks like a must-start WR.
- Amari Cooper @ MIA -- Cooper is on pace for one of the best seasons of his career, which I don't think anyone saw coming when we learned Deshaun Watson would be suspended for the first 11 games of the season. The Dolphins defense has struggled this season and their offense tends to force teams to play catchup, so this seems like a good spot for Cooper to keep up his strong play.
- JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. JAX -- I'm not buying Smith-Schuster as a top-12 WR despite his very good three-game stretch, but I don't think there's too much to be skeptical about at this point. His 19% target share isn't great -- and it's remained constant through his recent stretch of high-level production -- but the Chiefs throw it a ton and he's catching 73% of the passes thrown his way, so the volume is fine. He's an easy top-24 WR at this point.
- DK Metcalf @ TB
- Allen Lazard vs. DAL -- Lazard has been better than I expected this season, and he belongs in the WR2 range every week at this point. Despite dealing with some nagging injuries, he has at least eight targets in four of his past five games -- the lone exception being when he had seven targets while playing 59% of the snaps before leaving Week 7 with a shoulder injury. Lazard seems to be the only WR Aaron Rodgers trusts at this point.
- Josh Palmer @ SF -- With 22 targets over his past two games, Palmer looks like a must-start Fantasy option as long as Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are out. I was genuinely surprised at how good he was in Week 9 especially, catching eight of 10 passes despite an average depth of target of 9.6 yards -- he's at 6.7 for the season. He has top-12 upside in an offense that throws as much as this one.
- Christian Kirk @ KC -- After a bit of a slump that saw him catch just seven passes over three games from Weeks 4-6, Kirk has bounced back strong with seven or more catches in two of his past three games. He's pretty much a must-start WR at this point.
- Jerry Jeudy @ TEN -- Take out the two games Jeudy was limited due to an injury, and he actually has 45 targets to 41 for Courtland Sutton. I think it's fair to say neither has lived up to expectations with Russell Wilson, but Jeudy has actually been a bit better this season and should probably be ranked ahead at this point.
- Terry McLaurin @ PHI -- Week 9 was a let down for McLaurin, but it shouldn't have been much of a surprise -- yes, Taylor Heinicke throws to him more than Carson Wentz did, but McLaurin was a somewhat frustrating fringe WR2 last season with Heinicke, and we should expect much the same moving forward. He's useful, but not a Fantasy star.
- Diontae Johnson vs. NO -- Over the past four games, Johnson is averaging 9.8 targets and 41.3 yards per game, an almost unfathomably poor level of efficiency. Johnson has never been a model of efficiency, of course, but his play since Kenny Pickett took over at quarterback is almost impossible to sustain. He has to be better than this moving forward, and I'm going to bet on the giant target share turning into points in the long run.
- Courtland Sutton @ TEN
- D.J. Moore vs. ATL -- And now we've seen the downside again after two straight weeks of Moore hitting on the upside. He's getting targeted so consistently that I probably can't go away from him -- certainly not against a defense like Atlanta's -- but Moore's QB situation is still pretty awful.
- Curtis Samuel @ PHI
- Gabe Davis vs. MIN -- Davis is the kind of player a lot of Fantasy players struggle with, because he's probably never going to be consistent. He runs a route on basically every single snap for the Bills, but he's almost exclusively running deep routes, which means his target share is never going to be consistently high and he's going to live off 50-50 balls. It's going to be a roller coaster, but the highs are high enough to make it worth living with the down weeks.
- DeVonta Smith vs. WAS -- Smith has more games with 30 or fewer yards (four) than with 50-plus, which makes it awfully tough to trust him. The problem is, he's the No. 2 option here along with Dallas Goedert, but the usage between the two of them is fairly inconsistent -- A.J. Brown is the guy who gets peppered every week. Smith is Philly's version of Gabe Davis -- he might be more skilled even, though in a lower-volume passing offense, it ends up coming out to around the same thing. He's a boom-or-bust WR you should probably just leave in your lineup despite the ups and downs.
- Michael Pittman @ LV -- I don't know what the firing of Frank Reich is going to mean for the Colts offense, but it's hard to have much optimism right now. Pittman seems stuck with a bad quarterback on a team without a clear plan, and your best bet is probably to steer clear of this offense.
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. LAC
- Donovan Peoples-Jones @ MIA
- Adam Thielen @ BUF
- Darnell Mooney vs. DET -- Mooney's target share is up to 29% for the season, which is how you overcome being on one of the lowest pass-volume offenses in the league. He's not a must-start option, but he's averaging 63.3 yards per game on 4.7 catches over the past six, and he's probably worth using as a boom-or-bust WR3.
- Jarvis Landry @ PIT
- George Pickens vs. NO -- I don't know how much the trade of Chase Claypool is going to change Pickens' usage, seeing as Claypool was playing a lot from the slot and garnering more short-area targets, while Pickens is getting deep targets from the outside. What would help Pickens more is if Kenny Pickett played better -- Pickett is dead last in passer rating on attempts 15 or more yards down the field at -- and this is not a typo, I'm sorry to say -- 15.9. Pickens is, clearly, immensely talented, but it's tough to trust him given this level of QB play.
- Hunter Renfrow vs. IND
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. JAX
- Wan'Dale Robinson vs. HOU -- Robinson remains an interesting talent, but he hasn't topped 50 yards in any of his first four NFL games, so we're still waiting for the breakout. It could come after the bye, but you'll probably want to see him prove it before you trust him as a starter.
- Josh Reynolds @ CHI
- Michael Gallup @ GB
- Zay Jones @ KC
- K.J. Osborn @ BUF
- Drake London @ CAR
- Alec Pierce @ LV
- Allen Robinson vs. ARI
- Terrace Marshall vs. ATL -- Marshall's touchdown in Week 9 was a pretty impressive one, as he went up to go get a 50-50 ball -- that, frankly, might have been more like a 40-60 ball from Baker Mayfield. He's a talented player who is finally healthy and playing nearly every snap, and he's in the low-end starting WR discussion now.
- Darius Slayton vs. HOU
- Robert Woods vs. DEN
- Marvin Jones @ KC
- Mack Hollins vs. IND
- Mecole Hardman vs. JAX
- Noah Brown @ GB
- DeAndre Carter @ SF
- Chris Moore @ NYG
- Parris Campbell @ LV
- Marquez Callaway @ PIT
- Isaiah McKenzie vs. MIN
- Van Jefferson vs. ARI