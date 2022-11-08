The bye week schedule lately has hit Fantasy Football players hard, but at least at wide receiver things aren't so bad in Week 10. You'll miss Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, and Garrett Wilson has turned things around after a little stumble, but otherwise there aren't really any must-start options missing from the player pool this week. That's a good thing, because, between season-ending injuries to Michael Thomas and Rashod Bateman, Ja'Marr Chase's not-season-ending-but-still-problematic hip injury, and the loss of value guys like Michael Pittman and Gabe Davis have dealt with, the position suddenly looks thinner than expected.

Here are my initial rankings for Week 10, including my thoughts on some of the most interesting players.