NFL Week 10 Winners and Losers: Packers role disappear from Fantasy radar

With Aaron Rodgers healthy and with a new offensive scheme at his disposal, expectations were high for Fantasy. Rodgers was one of the first three or four quarterbacks taken in nearly all Fantasy drafts over the summer, and Davante Adams was at worst the No. 3 wide receiver in most leagues, too. In fact, expectations were so high that both Geronimo Allison and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were identified as potential breakout candidates this preseason.

So much for that. It's been hard to even find this duo lately. Valdes-Scantling was held without a catch Sunday against the Panthers, his second game in a row with no catches — and he hasn't had more than two since Week 4. Allison was only slightly better, catching three passes but picking up just 6 yards.

Valdes-Scantling and Allison had been playing decent snap shares in recent weeks, though nowhere close to 100%, and even that fell apart in Week 10, as Valdes-Scantling in particular played just 16% of the team's snaps Sunday. It seems like Allen Lazard and Jake Kumerow have at least caught up to them in the receiving hierarchy. None of these options looks Fantasy relevant right now — it's the Davante Adams/Aaron Jones/Jamaal Williams show in Green Bay these days — but Allison and Valdes-Scantling don't even look worth rostering right now.

Allison is rostered in just 19% of leagues at this point, but Valdes-Scantling is still on rosters in 55% of CBS Fantasy leagues, which is far too many. You can safely drop everyone but Rodgers, Jones, Williams, and Adams on the Packers' offense heading into the Week 11 bye. You won't miss them.

Week 10 Instant Reaction Winners and Losers

Winners Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 10 Stats REC 6 TAR 10 REYDS 138 TD 3 FPTS 38 With 53 targets and no touchdowns coming into Week 10, Kirk was one of the more obvious touchdown regression candidates in the league, and he got it all back and more Sunday. Kirk scored three times while catching six of 10 passes thrown his way for 138 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown, the longest play of the game for the Cardinals. Obviously, that kind of performance isn't sustainable, but Kirk's workload has been consistent pretty much all season, with 63 targets in seven games, so it was only a matter of time before he cashed in. It's hard to call Kirk a must start when he had an 8-yard showing just last week, but he is clearly Kyler Murray's favorite target and will be worth starting against most matchups moving forward. Derrick Henry RB TEN Tennessee • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 10 Stats RUYDS 188 REC 2 REYDS 3 TD 2 FPTS/G 33 It's awfully hard to be an elite running back for Fantasy if you don't catch passes, but if you're going to do it, Henry is showing the blueprint. He hasn't quite been able to sustain last year's efficiency, but he is averaging a good-enough 4.45 yards per carry and continues to dominate work near the goal-line while hitting the occasional home run. Henry scored from 68 yards and from 1 yard Sunday, a perfect encapsulation of how his season has gone. It's an awfully thin line to try to walk — if he doesn't hit on that long run or the Titans throw from the 1, it's a totally different kind of day. But, the Titans have shown since the stretch run of last season that they want to prioritize Henry at the goal line, and until and unless someone steps up as a reliable red zone option, he's going to continue to dominate those touches. Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 10 Stats RUYDS 30 REC 7 REYDS 44 TD 0 FPTS/G 14 For a while there, it looked like Hunt may not have much of a role to come back to, as Nick Chubb played at least 83% of the Browns snaps in three out of four games from Week 3 through Week 6. However, after the team's Week 7 bye, Chubb played 65% and 60% of the snaps, and all of a sudden, Hunt had an opportunity. He played 38 snaps Sunday, including 14 from either the slot or split out wide in his debut, as the Browns looked for multiple ways to get him on the field. He ran the ball four times for 30 yards and added seven catches for 44 yards on nine targets, while Chubb still ran the ball 20 times for 116 yards and added two receptions of his own. Hunt is going to be a factor, and while he probably won't get enough work in the rushing game to be consistent on a week to week basis, he seems to already have a guaranteed role in the passing game, which could make him a useful flex option in Week 11 and beyond. Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. YTD Stats RUYDS 114 REC 2 REYDS 37 TD 0 FPTS/G 17 Efficiency is going to be an issue for Mixon all season long, it seems safe to say, but the last two games have seen his workload turn around enough to where it might not matter. After seeing just 10 and 11 touches in Weeks 7 and 8, Mixon had 21 touches in Week 9 and then a whopping 32 in a blowout loss to the Ravens Sunday. He still rushed for just 3.8 yards per carry, but the volume still allowed him to get to 151 yards Sunday, giving him 228 yards over the last two weeks. Mixon isn't going to live up to that early-round draft pick you invested in him, but if the Bengals are going to get him to 20-plus touches every week, you'll have a hard time keeping him out of your starting lineup, even if Ryan Finley didn't do much to turn the offense around. Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 8 REYDS 53 TD 2 FPTS/G 23 Snap counts are important, but they don't tell the whole picture. Mark Andrews played just 34% of the Ravens' snaps in Week 9, and he put together his worst game of the season, catching just two passes for 21 yards. However, context is important, and if you looked beneath the hood like Ben Gretch does every week in his Stealing Signals column, you would have seen that Andrews ran routes on 50% of the Ravens' pass attempts. That was still below his season average, but better than the raw snap count would have told you. In fact, Andrews has run routes on just 64% of the team's passing plays overall this season, so it's clear he can be productive even in a limited role. He played a similarly limited role yet again in Week 10, but was still able to catch six of eight passes for 53 yards and a pair of scores as the Ravens blew out the Bengals. His role is what it is, and Lamar Jackson absolutely loves throwing the ball to Andrews, so don't fret over any snap count fluctuations. He's settled.